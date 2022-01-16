BRF S A : Assembleia

A BRF S.A. ("BRF" ou "Companhia") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), nos termos do artigo 21-W, parágrafo terceiro, da Instrução CVM nº 481 de 17 de dezembro de 2009, vem pelo presente divulgar o mapa de votação sintético consolidado referente à Assembleia Geral Extraordinária a ser realizada em 17 de janeiro de 2022 ("AGE"). O referido mapa, anexo, consolida os votos à distância exercidos por meio dos agentes de custódia, aqueles enviados diretamente ao escriturador e aqueles enviados diretamente à Companhia.
São Paulo, 16 de janeiro de 2022.
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura
Diretor Vice-Presidente Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
BRF S.A.
AGE - Assembleia Geral Extraordinária
Mapa Sintético Consolidado Preliminar de Votação
Deliberação
Ativo
Aprovar
%
Rejeitar
%
Abster-se
%
1. Deliberar sobre a proposta de alteração do limite da autorização para aumento de capital independentemente
de reforma estatutária, com a consequente alteração do artigo 7º e a consolidação do estatuto social da
ON
188.087.162
95,11%
9.666.292
4,89%
-
0,00%
Companhia.
2. Aprovar o aumento do capital social da Companhia mediante a emissão, por meio de oferta pública de
distribuição primária, nos termos da Instrução CVM nº 476 de 16 de janeiro de 2009 e demais normativos
aplicáveis, de até 325.000.000 (trezentas e vinte e cinco milhões) novas ações ordinárias, nominativas e sem valor
ON
181.022.413
91,54%
10.266.574
5,19%
6.464.467
3,27%
nominal ("Ações"), incluindo sob a forma de American Depositary Shares (ADS), representadas por American
Depositary Receipts (ADR).
3. Determinar que, do valor total da Oferta: (a) R$ 500.000.000,00 (quinhentos milhões de reais) serão destinados
ao capital social; e (b) o saldo restante do valor total da Oferta será destinado à formação de reserva de capital, na
ON
185.964.788
94,04%
5.500.533
2,78%
6.288.133
3,18%
forma do disposto na alínea 'a' do §1º do art. 182 da Lei nº 6.404/1976 ("Lei das Sociedades por Ações").
4. Autorizar, para todos os fins e efeitos legais, a administração da Companhia a praticar todos os atos
ON
188.267.853
95,20%
3.197.468
1,62%
6.288.133
3,18%
necessários e/ou convenientes à implementação do Aumento de Capital e da Oferta.
5. Autorizar o Conselho de Administração, caso as condições de mercado tornem a realização do Aumento de
Capital e da Oferta não recomendável, a seu exclusivo critério, a qualquer momento, não implementar ou cancelar o
ON
191.800.682
96,99%
5.952.772
3,01%
-
0,00%
Aumento de Capital e a Oferta sem necessidade de posterior ratificação pelos acionistas da Companhia.
6. Autorizar o Conselho de Administração a (a) definir a quantidade de ações a ser efetivamente emitida (respeitada
a quantidade máxima estabelecida por esta AGE), (b) aprovar o Preço por Ação, e (c) homologar o aumento de
ON
191.681.780
96,93%
5.952.772
3,01%
118.902
0,06%
capital.
BRF S.A.
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27
NIRE 42.300.034.240
CVM 16269-2
CONSOLIDATED SYNTHETIC VOTING MAP
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Meeting to be held on January 17, 2022
BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), pursuant to article 21-W, third paragraph, of CVM Instruction #481 of December 17, 2009, hereby provides its shareholders with the consolidated synthetic voting map of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 17, 2022 ("General Meeting"). The referred map, annexed herewith, consolidates the remote votes exercised by means of the custody and bookkeeping agents with those received directly by the Company.
São Paulo, January 16, 2022
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
BRF S.A.
EGM - Extraordinary General Meeting
Synthetic Consolidated Preliminary Voting Map
Description of Resolution
Asset
Approve
%
Reject
%
Abstain
%
1. To resolve on the proposal to change the limit of authorization for capital increase regardless of statutory reform,
ON
188.087.162
95,11%
9.666.292
4,89%
-
0,00%
with the resulting amendment of article 7 and the consolidation of the Company's bylaws.
2. To approve the Company's capital increase by means of a primary distribution public offering, pursuant to CVM
Instruction 476 of January 16, 2009 and other applicable regulations, of up to three hundred and twenty-five million
ON
181.022.413
91,54%
10.266.574
5,19%
6.464.467
3,27%
(325,000,000) new common nominative shares with no par value ("Shares"), including in the form of American
Depositary Shares (ADS), represented by American Depositary Receipts (ADR).
3. To establish that, of the total amount of the Offering: (a) R$ R$500,000,000.00 (five hundred million reais) shall be
allocated to capital stock; and (b) the remaining amount of the value of the Offering will be allocated to the formation
ON
185.964.788
94,04%
5.500.533
2,78%
6.288.133
3,18%
of a capital reserve, in accordance with the provisions of article 182, paragraph 1, item 'a', of Law No. 6,404/1976
("Brazilian Corporate Law").
4. To authorize, for all legal purposes and effects, the Company's management to perform all acts necessary and/or
ON
188.267.853
95,20%
3.197.468
1,62%
6.288.133
3,18%
convenient for the implementation of the Capital Increase and the Offering.
5. To authorize the Board of Directors, if the market conditions make the Capital Increase and the Offering not
advisable, at its sole discretion, at any time, not to implement or cancel the Capital Increase and the Offering without
ON
191.800.682
96,99%
5.952.772
3,01%
-
0,00%
the need for subsequent ratification by the Company's shareholders.
6. To authorize the Board of Directors to (a) establish the quantity of shares to be effectively issued (respecting the
ON
191.681.780
96,93%
5.952.772
3,01%
118.902
0,06%
maximum quantity established by this EGM), (b) approve the Share Price, and (c) homologate the Capital Increase.