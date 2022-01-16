BRF S A : Assembleia

EGM - Extraordinary General Meeting

Synthetic Consolidated Preliminary Voting Map

Description of Resolution Asset Approve % Reject % Abstain %

1. To resolve on the proposal to change the limit of authorization for capital increase regardless of statutory reform, ON 188.087.162 95,11% 9.666.292 4,89% - 0,00%

with the resulting amendment of article 7 and the consolidation of the Company's bylaws.

2. To approve the Company's capital increase by means of a primary distribution public offering, pursuant to CVM

Instruction 476 of January 16, 2009 and other applicable regulations, of up to three hundred and twenty-five million ON 181.022.413 91,54% 10.266.574 5,19% 6.464.467 3,27%

(325,000,000) new common nominative shares with no par value ("Shares"), including in the form of American

Depositary Shares (ADS), represented by American Depositary Receipts (ADR).

3. To establish that, of the total amount of the Offering: (a) R$ R$500,000,000.00 (five hundred million reais) shall be

allocated to capital stock; and (b) the remaining amount of the value of the Offering will be allocated to the formation ON 185.964.788 94,04% 5.500.533 2,78% 6.288.133 3,18%

of a capital reserve, in accordance with the provisions of article 182, paragraph 1, item 'a', of Law No. 6,404/1976

("Brazilian Corporate Law").

4. To authorize, for all legal purposes and effects, the Company's management to perform all acts necessary and/or ON 188.267.853 95,20% 3.197.468 1,62% 6.288.133 3,18%

convenient for the implementation of the Capital Increase and the Offering.

5. To authorize the Board of Directors, if the market conditions make the Capital Increase and the Offering not

advisable, at its sole discretion, at any time, not to implement or cancel the Capital Increase and the Offering without ON 191.800.682 96,99% 5.952.772 3,01% - 0,00%

the need for subsequent ratification by the Company's shareholders.

6. To authorize the Board of Directors to (a) establish the quantity of shares to be effectively issued (respecting the ON 191.681.780 96,93% 5.952.772 3,01% 118.902 0,06%