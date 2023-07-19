BRF S.A. (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) ("Companhia" ou "BRF"), informa aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que, em 18 de julho de 2023, foi divulgado o enceramento da oferta pública de distribuição primária de ações ordinárias de emissão da Companhia. Desta forma, o estatuto social da Companhia ("Estatuto Social"), aprovado em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária realizada em 3 de julho de 2023, sob condição suspensiva de liquidação de aumento de capital, com a supressão do artigo 41 e consequente exclusão de referências cruzadas e renumeração dos demais artigos, passa a surtir efeitos a partir desta data.
O Estatuto Social aprovado na referida Assembleia Geral foi devidamente divulgado pela Companhia nos websites da Companhia, da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) e da B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão.
São Paulo, 19 de julho de 2023.
Fabio Luis Mendes Mariano
Diretor Vice-Presidente Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
BRF S.A.
Publicly Held Company
CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27
NIRE 42.300.034.240
CVM 1629-2
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
BRF S.A. (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) ("Company" or "BRF") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, July 18th, 2023, the Company announced the closing of the public offering for primary distribution of common shares issued by the Company. Accordingly, the Company's Bylaws ("Bylaws"), approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on July 3rd, 2023, under the condition precedent to the settlement of an eventual capital increase through the issuance of new shares by the Company, with the suppression of article 41 and subsequent exclusion of cross references and renumbering of the other articles, becomes effective as of this date.
The Bylaws approved at such General Meeting were duly disclosed by the Company on the websites of the Company, the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão.
São Paulo, July 19, 2023.
Fabio Luis Mendes Mariano
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
