BRF S A : Brazil food processor BRF posts Q2 net loss of $45.7 million

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's BRF SA on
Thursday reported a net loss for the second quarter, as higher
grain prices and the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic
weighed on the pork and chicken processor.
BRF, the world's largest chicken exporter, reported a total
net loss of 240 million reais ($45.7 million) in the period,
when it burned more than 2.1 billion reais of cash amid high
expenses.
In Brazil, where BRF derives more than 50% of its sales, the
company said the quarter was challenging because of persistently
high unemployment, loss of income and falling consumer
confidence during the pandemic, according to its earnings
statement.
BRF sold 570,000 tonnes of products in Brazil. While the
company was able to marginally raise sales volumes and prices in
its home market from the year-ago quarter, BRF reported an
almost 31% annual rise in the cost of products sold.
Overall net margins turned negative at -2.1% last quarter,
the company said, significantly lower than in the preceding
quarter, when it was 3.4%.
Internationally, sales at its key Halal foods division,
showed better prices in dollars, providing some relief. But
restrictions enacted by Gulf countries to control the advance of
COVID-19 affected volumes negatively. Vaccinations should
provide a silver lining going forward, BRF said.
Sales volumes grew in Asian markets, with China as a key
market, both in quarterly and annual terms - to 151,000 tonnes.
In Asia, the company kept double-digit net margins for the
quarter at 15.1%, but that represented a drop from 23.4% in the
year-ago period, BRF said.
BRF reported net revenue of 11.6 billion reais ($2.2
billion) last quarter, almost 28% higher than in 2020,
reflecting higher average product prices across geographies in
annual terms.
($1 = 5.2537 reais)
($1 = 5.2536 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by David Gregorio and Peter
Cooney)