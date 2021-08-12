Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRF S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 08/12
23.9 BRL   -1.85%
05:55pBRF S A : Brazil food processor BRF posts Q2 net loss of $45.7 million
RE
08/04BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)
PU
08/03BRF S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRF S A : Brazil food processor BRF posts Q2 net loss of $45.7 million

08/12/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's BRF SA on Thursday reported a net loss for the second quarter, as higher grain prices and the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on the pork and chicken processor.

BRF, the world's largest chicken exporter, reported a total net loss of 240 million reais ($45.7 million) in the period, when it burned more than 2.1 billion reais of cash amid high expenses.

In Brazil, where BRF derives more than 50% of its sales, the company said the quarter was challenging because of persistently high unemployment, loss of income and falling consumer confidence during the pandemic, according to its earnings statement.

BRF sold 570,000 tonnes of products in Brazil. While the company was able to marginally raise sales volumes and prices in its home market from the year-ago quarter, BRF reported an almost 31% annual rise in the cost of products sold.

Overall net margins turned negative at -2.1% last quarter, the company said, significantly lower than in the preceding quarter, when it was 3.4%.

Internationally, sales at its key Halal foods division, showed better prices in dollars, providing some relief. But restrictions enacted by Gulf countries to control the advance of COVID-19 affected volumes negatively. Vaccinations should provide a silver lining going forward, BRF said.

Sales volumes grew in Asian markets, with China as a key market, both in quarterly and annual terms - to 151,000 tonnes. In Asia, the company kept double-digit net margins for the quarter at 15.1%, but that represented a drop from 23.4% in the year-ago period, BRF said.

BRF reported net revenue of 11.6 billion reais ($2.2 billion) last quarter, almost 28% higher than in 2020, reflecting higher average product prices across geographies in annual terms. ($1 = 5.2537 reais) ($1 = 5.2536 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by David Gregorio and Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BRF S.A.
05:55pBRF S A : Brazil food processor BRF posts Q2 net loss of $45.7 million
RE
08/04BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)
PU
08/03BRF S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
08/03BRF S A : MATERIAL FACT (Form 6-K)
PU
08/03Mogiana Alimentos agreed to acquire Mogiana Alimentos.
CI
07/13BRF S A : Donates resources to the regional university hospital of campos gerais
PU
07/07Aleph Farms Limited announced that it has received $105 million in funding fr..
CI
07/06BRF S A : Brazil faces stronger competition from U.S. chicken exporters in China..
RE
06/30Brazil's BRF joins rivals in making 2040 zero carbon pledge
RE
06/30BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRF S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 44 314 M 8 435 M 8 435 M
Net income 2021 1 182 M 225 M 225 M
Net Debt 2021 15 465 M 2 944 M 2 944 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 19 304 M 3 686 M 3 674 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 24,35 BRL
Average target price 28,58 BRL
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorival Nogueira Luz Global Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman
Neil Hamilton dos Guimarães Peixoto Vice President-Quality, Research & Development
Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa Vice President-Operations & Supplies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRF S.A.10.48%3 778
TYSON FOODS, INC.23.45%29 252
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-1.91%24 784
JBS S.A.39.52%15 805
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-41.97%15 015
WH GROUP LIMITED-2.15%12 190