Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  BRF S.A.    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BRF S A : Brazil's BRF says China authorized chicken exports to resume from Dourados

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 03:14pm EDT

SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Friday that Chinese authorities have authorized the company to resume exports from its chicken plant in the town of Dourados that had been banned since July over coronavirus concerns.

Brazil's BRF said China's decision to allow exports to resume from the plant in Mato Grosso do Sul state will take effect in the next few days, according to a statement. Lajeado, a pork plant in southern Rio Grande do Sul state, also banned amid the pandemic, remains suspended by China, BRF said in a separate statement.

The authorization to resume exports from Dourados, which came after an inspection of the plant, was published on the website of China's General Administration of Customs, BRF said.

Currently, the company has 15 units certified to sell meat to China, including 10 poultry and five pork facilities, the company said.

Brazil's agriculture ministry welcomed the news.

"Chinese authorities concluded that the measures adopted by the ministry and the companies were satisfactory and in compliance with Chinese demands," it said in statement. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Jonathan Oatis)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BRF S.A.
03:14pBRF S A : Brazil's BRF says China authorized chicken exports to resume from Dour..
RE
10/21BRF S A : Brazil's BRF to halt Halal chicken plant for modernization work
RE
10/20BRF S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Precificação Bonds 30 anos - US$300 milhões
PU
10/20BRF S A : Minutes of The Extraordinary Board of Directors Meeting
PU
10/20BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – BRF Priced Senior Notes Due 2050 - ..
PU
10/19BRF S A : Minutes of The Extraordinary Board of Directors Meeting
PU
10/19BRF S A : Committee's Internal Regulation
PU
10/12BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Tender Offer Closing
PU
10/08BRF S A : Minutes of The Extraordinary Board of Directors Meeting
PU
10/07BRF S A : Minutes of The Extraordinary Board of Directors Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 38 440 M 6 850 M 6 850 M
Net income 2020 812 M 145 M 145 M
Net Debt 2020 16 424 M 2 927 M 2 927 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 1,08%
Capitalization 15 191 M 2 699 M 2 707 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 27,75 BRL
Last Close Price 18,82 BRL
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lorival Nogueira Luz Global Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Walter Malieni Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF S.A.-46.53%2 721
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION9.35%26 619
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.63.62%25 868
TYSON FOODS, INC.-34.71%21 652
WH GROUP LIMITED-21.37%12 061
JBS SA-14.61%10 519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group