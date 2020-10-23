BRF S A : Brazil's BRF says China authorized chicken exports to resume from Dourados

SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF
SA said on Friday that Chinese authorities have
authorized the company to resume exports from its chicken plant
in the town of Dourados that had been banned since July over
coronavirus concerns.
Brazil's BRF said China's decision to allow exports to
resume from the plant in Mato Grosso do Sul state will take
effect in the next few days, according to a statement. Lajeado,
a pork plant in southern Rio Grande do Sul state, also banned
amid the pandemic, remains suspended by China, BRF said in a
separate statement.
The authorization to resume exports from Dourados, which
came after an inspection of the plant, was published on the
website of China's General Administration of Customs, BRF said.
Currently, the company has 15 units certified to sell meat
to China, including 10 poultry and five pork facilities, the
company said.
Brazil's agriculture ministry welcomed the news.
"Chinese authorities concluded that the measures adopted by
the ministry and the companies were satisfactory and in
compliance with Chinese demands," it said in statement.
(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo
Writing by Ana Mano
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)