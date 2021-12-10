BRF S A : CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS - Form 6-K

|
CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS
Company Name
BRF S.A.
Head Office Address
Rua Jorge Tzachel, 475 - Bairro Fazenda, 88301-140 - Itajaí - SC
Website
www.brf-br.com/ri
Investor Relations Director
Gabriel Woge
E-mail: acoesri@brf-br.com
(11) 2322-5377
(11) 2322-5050
Newspapers in which the company releases its corporate actions
Valor Econômico - SP
Diário Oficial do Estado - SC
www.prnewswire.com.br
http://www.valor.com.br/valor-ri
A.MANDATORY SCHEDULING
Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements and Standardized Financial Statements - DFP, related to the period ended on December 31, 2021.
EVENT
DATE
Sending to B3
02/22/2022
Reference Form related to the period in course
EVENT
DATE
Sending to B3
05/31/2022
Quarterly Information - ITR - Portuguese
EVENT - Sending to B3
DATE
Related to 1st quarter 2022
05/11/2022
Related to 2nd quarter 2022
08/10/2022
Related to 3rd quarter 2022
11/09/2022
Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting Scheduled
EVENT
DATE
Sending of Call for Meeting to B3
02/24/2022
Sending of Proposal to B3
02/24/2022
Date of Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting (Sending of the main decisions of the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting or minutes of Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting to B3)
03/28/2022
Conference Call
EVENT - Public meetings about Financial Statements and Quarterly Information
DATE
Conference Call 2021 Results*
02/23/2022
Conference Call 1Q21 Results*
05/12/2022
Conference Call 2Q21 Results*
08/11/2022
Conference Call 3Q21 Results*
11/10/2022
* Information regarding access will be informed further at https://ri.brf-global.com/en/
Disclaimer
