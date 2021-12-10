Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRF S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/09
19.69 BRL   -2.52%
05:36pBRF S A : CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS - Form 6-K
PU
12/08BRF S A : 2021 BRF Day Presentation
PU
12/08BRF S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRF S A : CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS - Form 6-K

12/10/2021 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS
Company Name BRF S.A.
Head Office Address Rua Jorge Tzachel, 475 - Bairro Fazenda, 88301-140 - Itajaí - SC
Website www.brf-br.com/ri
Investor Relations Director Gabriel Woge
E-mail: acoesri@brf-br.com
(11) 2322-5377
(11) 2322-5050
Newspapers in which the company releases its corporate actions

Valor Econômico - SP

Diário Oficial do Estado - SC

www.prnewswire.com.br

http://www.valor.com.br/valor-ri

A.MANDATORY SCHEDULING

Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements and Standardized Financial Statements - DFP, related to the period ended on December 31, 2021.

EVENT 		DATE
Sending to B3 02/22/2022
Reference Form related to the period in course

EVENT 		DATE
Sending to B3 05/31/2022

Quarterly Information - ITR - Portuguese
EVENT - Sending to B3 DATE
Related to 1st quarter 2022 05/11/2022
Related to 2nd quarter 2022 08/10/2022
Related to 3rd quarter 2022 11/09/2022

Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting Scheduled
EVENT DATE
Sending of Call for Meeting to B3 02/24/2022
Sending of Proposal to B3 02/24/2022
Date of Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting (Sending of the main decisions of the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting or minutes of Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting to B3) 03/28/2022
B. OPTIONAL AGENDA
Conference Call
EVENT - Public meetings about Financial Statements and Quarterly Information DATE
Conference Call 2021 Results* 02/23/2022
Conference Call 1Q21 Results* 05/12/2022
Conference Call 2Q21 Results* 08/11/2022
Conference Call 3Q21 Results* 11/10/2022

* Information regarding access will be informed further at https://ri.brf-global.com/en/

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 22:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRF S.A.
05:36pBRF S A : CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS - Form 6-K
PU
12/08BRF S A : 2021 BRF Day Presentation
PU
12/08BRF S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
11/30BRF S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
11/30BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
11/26BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION - Form 6-K
PU
11/25BRF S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
11/18BRF S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
11/18BRF S A : Minutes of The Ordinary Board of Directors Meeting
PU
11/18BRF S A : MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON NOVEMBER 10, 2..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRF S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 46 669 M 8 315 M 8 315 M
Net income 2021 -218 M -38,9 M -38,9 M
Net Debt 2021 17 794 M 3 170 M 3 170 M
P/E ratio 2021 -109x
Yield 2021 0,28%
Capitalization 15 918 M 2 844 M 2 836 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 19,69 BRL
Average target price 27,34 BRL
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorival Nogueira Luz Global Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman
Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa Vice President-Operations & Supplies
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRF S.A.-10.66%2 855
TYSON FOODS, INC.29.62%30 550
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-3.88%24 307
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-33.26%17 189
JBS S.A.46.75%14 501
WH GROUP LIMITED-24.62%8 229