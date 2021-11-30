Log in
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/29
20.4 BRL   -0.73%
11:31aBRF S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
08:01aBRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
11/26BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRF S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

11/30/2021 | 11:31am EST
BRF S.A.

Companhia Aberta

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 16269-2

COMUNICADO AO MERCADO

A BRF S.A. ("BRF" ou "Companhia") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), em atendimento ao disposto na Resolução CVM nº 44/2021, comunica aos seus acionistas e ao público em geral que mantém negociações com a Qatar Investment Authority ("QIA") para a renovação dos termos e condições da parceria mantida na TBQ Foods GmbH ("TBQ"), holding que detém o controle da Banvit Bandırma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi Anonim Şirketi ("Banvit"), empresa que opera na Turquia. No contexto de tais negociações, foi firmado um term sheet que estende até 15 de dezembro de 2021 o período de exercício da opção

de venda que garante à QIA o direito de alienar sua participação na TBQ para a BRF Foods GmbH ("BRF Foods"), subsidiária indireta da Companhia.

A Companhia manterá o mercado devidamente informado acerca dos desdobramentos a respeito das negociações com a QIA.

São Paulo, 30 de novembro de 2021

CARLOS ALBERTO BEZERRA DE MOURA

Diretor Vice-Presidente Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores

BRF

BRF S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 16269-2

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. ('BRF' or 'Company') (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), pursuant to Resolution CVM

No. 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it is negotiating with Qatar Investment Authority ("QIA") the renewal of certain terms and conditions of their partnership in TBQ Foods GmbH ("TBQ"), holding company that controls Banvit Bandırma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi Anonim Şirketi ("Banvit"), a company that operates in

Turkey. Within the context of these negotiations, a term-sheet was executed extending

until December 15, 2021 the put option exercise period that grants QIA the right to sell its interest in TBQ to BRF Foods GmbH ("BRF Foods"), an indirect wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company.

The Company will keep the market duly informed about any developments regarding the negotiation with QIA.

São Paulo, November 30, 2021

CARLOS ALBERTO BEZERRA DE MOURA

CHIEF FINANCIAL AND INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER

BRF S.A.

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 16:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
