BRF S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

BRF S.A.
Companhia Aberta
CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27
NIRE 42.300.034.240
CVM 16269-2
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
A BRF S.A. ("BRF" ou "Companhia") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), em atendimento ao disposto na Resolução CVM nº 44/2021, comunica aos seus acionistas e ao público em geral que mantém negociações com a Qatar Investment Authority ("QIA") para a renovação dos termos e condições da parceria mantida na TBQ Foods GmbH ("TBQ"), holding que detém o controle da Banvit Bandırma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi Anonim Şirketi ("Banvit"), empresa que opera na Turquia. No contexto de tais negociações, foi firmado um term sheet que estende até 15 de dezembro de 2021 o período de exercício da opção
de venda que garante à QIA o direito de alienar sua participação na TBQ para a BRF Foods GmbH ("BRF Foods"), subsidiária indireta da Companhia.
A Companhia manterá o mercado devidamente informado acerca dos desdobramentos a respeito das negociações com a QIA.
São Paulo, 30 de novembro de 2021
CARLOS ALBERTO BEZERRA DE MOURA
Diretor Vice-Presidente Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
BRF S.A.
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27
NIRE 42.300.034.240
CVM 16269-2
ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
BRF S.A. ('BRF' or 'Company') (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), pursuant to Resolution CVM
No. 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it is negotiating with Qatar Investment Authority ("QIA") the renewal of certain terms and conditions of their partnership in TBQ Foods GmbH ("TBQ"), holding company that controls Banvit Bandırma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi Anonim Şirketi ("Banvit"), a company that operates in
Turkey. Within the context of these negotiations, a term-sheet was executed extending
until December 15, 2021 the put option exercise period that grants QIA the right to sell its interest in TBQ to BRF Foods GmbH ("BRF Foods"), an indirect wholly-owned
subsidiary of the Company.
The Company will keep the market duly informed about any developments regarding the negotiation with QIA.
São Paulo, November 30, 2021
CARLOS ALBERTO BEZERRA DE MOURA
CHIEF FINANCIAL AND INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER
