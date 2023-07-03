BRF S.A.
Companhia Aberta de Capital Autorizado
CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27
NIRE 42.300.034.240
CVM 1629-2
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
BRF S.A. (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) ("Companhia"), listada no segmento especial de governança corporativa da B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") denominado Novo Mercado, em cumprimento ao disposto no artigo 157, parágrafo 4º, da Lei n.º 6.404, de 15 de dezembro de 1976 ("Lei das Sociedades por Ações"), na Resolução da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") n.º 44, de
23 de agosto de 2021 ("Resolução CVM 44"), e em complemento ao Fato Relevante da Companhia divulgado em 31 de maio de 2023, informa aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que, em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária realizada na presente data, todas as matérias objeto do Edital de Convocação data de 1º de junho de 2023 foram aprovadas, quais sejam:
- aumento do limite do capital autorizado, passando das atuais 1.325.000.000 (um bilhão e trezentas e vinte e cinco milhões) de ações ordinárias para 1.825.000.000 (um bilhão e oitocentas e vinte e cinco milhões) de ações ordinárias, com a consequente alteração do caput artigo 7º do estatuto social da Companhia ("Estatuto Social") e consolidação do Estatuto Social; e
- supressão, sob condição suspensiva de liquidação de eventual aumento de capital mediante a emissão de novas ações pela Companhia ("Aumento de Capital"), do artigo
41 do Estatuto Social, com a consequente exclusão de referências cruzadas e renumeração dos demais artigos, e consolidação do Estatuto Social. Adicionalmente, dispensa da realização da OPA de que trata o artigo 41 pelos acionistas e/ou por investidor no contexto de eventual Aumento de Capital (independentemente se este vier a ser realizado mediante aprovação dos acionistas ou do Conselho de Administração da Companhia)
Maiores informações sobre o Aumento de Capital (e a respectiva oferta pública de ações da Companhia) serão divulgadas oportunamente pela Companhia.
A Companhia reforça o seu compromisso com a ampla transparência e informa que manterá os seus acionistas e o mercado informados sobre quaisquer atualizações relevantes em relação a esse assunto.
São Paulo, 3 de julho de 2023
Fabio Luis Mendes Mariano
Diretor Vice-Presidente Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
BRF S.A.
Public-Held Company with Authorized Capital
CNPJ No. 01.838.723/0001-27
NIRE 42.300.034.240
CVM 1629-2
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
BRF S.A. (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) ("Company"), listed in the special corporate governance segment of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") known as Novo Mercado, pursuant to the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976 ("Brazilian Corporation Law"), Resolution of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 44, of August 23, 2021 ("CVM Resolution 44"), and in addition to the Company's Material Fact disclosed on May 31, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and to the market in general that, at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on this date, all matters subject to the Call Notice dated June 1, 2023 were approved, as follows:
- increase of the authorized capital limit, from the current one billion, three hundred and twenty-five million (1,325,000,000) common shares to one billion, eight hundred and twenty-five million (1,825,000,000) common shares, with the consequent amendment of the caput of article 7 of the Company's bylaws ("Company's Bylaws") and consolidation of the Company's Bylaws; and
- deletion of article 41 of the Company's Bylaws, under the condition precedent to the settlement of an eventual capital increase through the issuance of new shares by the Company ("Capital Increase") with the consequent deletion of cross references and renumbering of the other articles, and consolidation of the Company's Bylaws.
Additionally, the waiver to the shareholders and/or investors from conducting a Tender Offer referred to in article 41 of the Company's Bylaws, in the context of an eventual Capital Increase (regardless of whether the Capital Increase will be approved by the shareholders or by the Company's Board of Directors).
Further information regarding the Capital Increase (and the respective public offering of the Company's shares) will be disclosed opportunely by the Company.
The Company reinforces its commitment to broad transparency and informs that it will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any relevant updates regarding this matter.
São Paulo, July 3, 2023.
Fabio Luis Mendes Mariano
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
BRF SA published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2023 21:59:09 UTC.