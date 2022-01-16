BRF S A : Consolidated Synthetic Voting Map and Distance Voting
01/16/2022 | 08:15am EST
BRF S.A.
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27
NIRE 42.300.034.240
CVM 16269-2
CONSOLIDATED SYNTHETIC VOTING MAP
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Meeting to be held on January 17, 2022
BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), pursuant to article 21-W, third paragraph, of CVM Instruction #481 of December 17, 2009, hereby provides its shareholders with the consolidated synthetic voting map of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 17, 2022 ("General Meeting"). The referred map, annexed herewith, consolidates the remote votes exercised by means of the custody and bookkeeping agents with those received directly by the Company.
São Paulo, January 16, 2022
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
BRF S.A.
EGM - Extraordinary General Meeting
Synthetic Consolidated Preliminary Voting Map
Description of Resolution
Asset
Approve
%
Reject
%
Abstain
%
To resolve on the proposal to change the limit of authorization for capital increase regardless of statutory reform, with the resulting amendment of article 7 and the consolidation of the Company's bylaws.
To approve the Company's capital increase by means of a primary distribution public offering, pursuant to CVM Instruction 476 of January 16, 2009 and other applicable regulations, of up to three hundred and twenty-five million (325,000,000) new common nominative shares with no par value ("Shares"), including in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADS), represented by American Depositary Receipts (ADR).
To establish that, of the total amount of the Offering: (a) R$ R$500,000,000.00 (five hundred million reais) shall be allocated to capital stock; and (b) the remaining amount of the value of the Offering will be allocated to the formation of a capital reserve, in accordance with the provisions of article 182, paragraph 1, item 'a', of Law No. 6,404/1976 ("Brazilian Corporate Law").
To authorize, for all legal purposes and effects, the Company's management to perform all acts necessary and/or convenient for the implementation of the Capital Increase and the Offering.
To authorize the Board of Directors, if the market conditions make the Capital Increase and the Offering not advisable, at its sole discretion, at any time, not to implement or cancel the Capital Increase and the Offering without the need for subsequent ratification by the Company's shareholders.
To authorize the Board of Directors to (a) establish the quantity of shares to be effectively issued (respecting the maximum quantity established by this EGM), (b) approve the Share Price, and (c) homologate the Capital Increase.