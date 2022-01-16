BRF S A : Consolidated Synthetic Voting Map and Distance Voting

To resolve on the proposal to change the limit of authorization for capital increase regardless of statutory reform, with the resulting amendment of article 7 and the consolidation of the Company's bylaws.

To approve the Company's capital increase by means of a primary distribution public offering, pursuant to CVM Instruction 476 of January 16, 2009 and other applicable regulations, of up to three hundred and twenty-five million (325,000,000) new common nominative shares with no par value ("Shares"), including in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADS), represented by American Depositary Receipts (ADR).

To establish that, of the total amount of the Offering: (a) R$ R$500,000,000.00 (five hundred million reais) shall be allocated to capital stock; and (b) the remaining amount of the value of the Offering will be allocated to the formation of a capital reserve, in accordance with the provisions of article 182, paragraph 1, item 'a', of Law No. 6,404/1976 ("Brazilian Corporate Law").

To authorize, for all legal purposes and effects, the Company's management to perform all acts necessary and/or convenient for the implementation of the Capital Increase and the Offering.

To authorize the Board of Directors, if the market conditions make the Capital Increase and the Offering not advisable, at its sole discretion, at any time, not to implement or cancel the Capital Increase and the Offering without the need for subsequent ratification by the Company's shareholders.