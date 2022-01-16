Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRF S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/14 04:07:54 pm
24.3 BRL   +1.21%
08:15aBRF S A : Consolidated Synthetic Voting Map and Distance Voting
PU
07:45aBRF S A : Assembleia
PU
01/14BRF S A : Notice to Shareholders - AGM Date
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRF S A : Consolidated Synthetic Voting Map and Distance Voting

01/16/2022 | 08:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRF S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 16269-2

CONSOLIDATED SYNTHETIC VOTING MAP

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Meeting to be held on January 17, 2022

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), pursuant to article 21-W, third paragraph, of CVM Instruction #481 of December 17, 2009, hereby provides its shareholders with the consolidated synthetic voting map of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 17, 2022 ("General Meeting"). The referred map, annexed herewith, consolidates the remote votes exercised by means of the custody and bookkeeping agents with those received directly by the Company.

São Paulo, January 16, 2022

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRF S.A.

EGM - Extraordinary General Meeting

Synthetic Consolidated Preliminary Voting Map

Description of Resolution

Asset

Approve

%

Reject

%

Abstain

%

  1. To resolve on the proposal to change the limit of authorization for capital increase regardless of statutory reform, with the resulting amendment of article 7 and the consolidation of the Company's bylaws.
  2. To approve the Company's capital increase by means of a primary distribution public offering, pursuant to CVM Instruction 476 of January 16, 2009 and other applicable regulations, of up to three hundred and twenty-five million (325,000,000) new common nominative shares with no par value ("Shares"), including in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADS), represented by American Depositary Receipts (ADR).
  3. To establish that, of the total amount of the Offering: (a) R$ R$500,000,000.00 (five hundred million reais) shall be allocated to capital stock; and (b) the remaining amount of the value of the Offering will be allocated to the formation of a capital reserve, in accordance with the provisions of article 182, paragraph 1, item 'a', of Law No. 6,404/1976 ("Brazilian Corporate Law").
  4. To authorize, for all legal purposes and effects, the Company's management to perform all acts necessary and/or convenient for the implementation of the Capital Increase and the Offering.
  5. To authorize the Board of Directors, if the market conditions make the Capital Increase and the Offering not advisable, at its sole discretion, at any time, not to implement or cancel the Capital Increase and the Offering without the need for subsequent ratification by the Company's shareholders.
  6. To authorize the Board of Directors to (a) establish the quantity of shares to be effectively issued (respecting the maximum quantity established by this EGM), (b) approve the Share Price, and (c) homologate the Capital Increase.

ON

188.087.162

95,11%

9.666.292

4,89%

-

0,00%

ON

181.022.413

91,54%

10.266.574

5,19%

6.464.467

3,27%

ON

185.964.788

94,04%

5.500.533

2,78%

6.288.133

3,18%

ON

188.267.853

95,20%

3.197.468

1,62%

6.288.133

3,18%

ON

191.800.682

96,99%

5.952.772

3,01%

-

0,00%

ON

191.681.780

96,93%

5.952.772

3,01%

118.902

0,06%

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 13:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRF S.A.
08:15aBRF S A : Consolidated Synthetic Voting Map and Distance Voting
PU
07:45aBRF S A : Assembleia
PU
01/14BRF S A : Notice to Shareholders - AGM Date
PU
01/14BRF S A : PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY - Form 6-K
PU
01/13BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
01/13BRF S A : PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY - Form 6-K
PU
01/12BRF S A : Synthetic Voting Map
PU
01/12BRF S A : Assembleia
PU
01/12Brazil faces another year of high food inflation due to drought
RE
01/07BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRF S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 47 780 M 8 633 M 8 633 M
Net income 2021 -218 M -39,4 M -39,4 M
Net Debt 2021 18 176 M 3 284 M 3 284 M
P/E ratio 2021 -135x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 644 M 3 541 M 3 549 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float -
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 24,30 BRL
Average target price 28,46 BRL
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorival Nogueira Luz Global Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman
Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa Vice President-Operations & Supplies
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRF S.A.7.37%3 541
TYSON FOODS, INC.7.57%34 043
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION0.55%26 629
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-4.53%16 426
JBS S.A.-1.21%15 695
WH GROUP LIMITED0.00%8 059