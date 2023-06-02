BRF S A : DISTANCE VOTING FORM - Form 6-K

It is important to note that in order for the Form to have an effect, the date June 26, 2023, will be the last day for its RECEIPT in one of the 3 forms that are listed below, and not the last day for it to be mailed. If the Distance Voting Form is received after June 26, 2023, the votes will not be counted.

It will not be required the notarization of the signatures affixed in the Form, nor consularization.

Should you, as a shareholder, choose to exercise your right to vote at a distance, pursuant to articles 26 and following of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022, you must complete this Distance Voting Form (" Form "), which will only be considered valid and the votes cast here counted in the quorum of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of BRF S.A., to be held on June 3, 2023 (" EGM "), if the following instructions are observed: (i) all fields must be duly completed; (ii) all pages must be initialed; and (iii) the last page must be signed by the shareholder or his / her legal representative (s), as the case may be and under the terms of effective legislation.