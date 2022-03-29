Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRF S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
03/29 09:41:42 am EDT
17.95 BRL   +3.22%
BRF S A : Final Detailed Voting Map

03/29/2022 | 09:49am EDT
BRF S.A.

A Public Held Company CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 16269-2

FINAL DETAILED VOTING MAP

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Meeting to be held on March 28, 2022

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), pursuant to article 21-W, sixth paragraph, item I, of CVM Instruction nº. 481 of December 17, 2009, hereby provides its shareholders with the final detailed voting map of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 28, 2022, which consolidates the remote votes sent directly to the Company and through custody and bookkeeping agents, the votes delivered in person and through the remote participation system made available by the Company, as attached.

São Paulo, March 28, 2022.

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRF S.A.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 13:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 52 714 M 11 001 M 11 001 M
Net income 2022 955 M 199 M 199 M
Net Debt 2022 15 145 M 3 161 M 3 161 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 18 736 M 3 910 M 3 910 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,39 BRL
Average target price 25,97 BRL
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorival Nogueira Luz Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman
Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa Vice President-Operations & Supplies
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRF S.A.-22.78%3 910
TYSON FOODS, INC.-0.45%31 451
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION3.87%27 468
JBS S.A.-5.14%16 865
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-15.37%14 517
WH GROUP LIMITED-3.07%7 767