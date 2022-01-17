Log in
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/17 04:11:22 pm
24.75 BRL   +1.85%
05:55pBRF S A : Minutes of the Extraordinary General Sharehloders' Meeting
PU
05:55pBRF S A : Final Synthetic Voting Map
PU
01/16BRF S A : Consolidated Synthetic Voting Map and Distance Voting
PU
BRF S A : Final Synthetic Voting Map

01/17/2022 | 05:55pm EST
BRF S.A.

A Public Held Company

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 16269-2

FINAL SYNTHETIC VOTING MAP

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Meeting to be held on January 17, 2022

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (BM&FBovespa: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), pursuant to article 21-W, sixth paragraph, item I, of CVM Instruction #481 of December 17, 2009, hereby provides its shareholders with the final synthetic voting map of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 17, 2022, which consolidates the remote votes sent directly to the Company and through custody and bookkeeping agents, the votes delivered in person and through the remote participation system made available by the Company, as attached.

São Paulo, January 17, 2022

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRF S.A.

EGM - Extraordinary General Meeting

Preliminary Synthetic Voting Map - Bookkeeping Agent

Description of Resolution

Asset

Approve

%

Reject

%

Abstain

%

1. To resolve on the proposal to change the limit of authorization for capital increase regardless of statutory reform, with the

ON

557,080,931

81.70%

67,393,143

9.88%

57,410,074

8.42%

resulting amendment of article 7 and the consolidation of the Company's bylaws.

2. To approve the Company's capital increase by means of a primary distribution public offering, pursuant to CVM Instruction

476 of January 16, 2009 and other applicable regulations, of up to three hundred and twenty-five million (325,000,000) new

ON

548,080,521

80.38%

69,947,944

10.26%

63,855,683

9.36%

common nominative shares with no par value ("Shares"), including in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADS),

represented by American Depositary Receipts (ADR).

3. To establish that, of the total amount of the Offering: (a) R$ R$500,000,000.00 (five hundred million reais) shall be

allocated to capital stock; and (b) the remaining amount of the value of the Offering will be allocated to the formation of a

ON

555,466,449

81.46%

62,735,637

9.20%

63,682,062

9.34%

capital reserve, in accordance with the provisions of article 182, paragraph 1, item 'a', of Law No. 6,404/1976 ("Brazilian

Corporate Law").

4. To authorize, for all legal purposes and effects, the Company's management to perform all acts necessary and/or

ON

557,768,330

81.80%

60,435,123

8.86%

63,680,695

9.34%

convenient for the implementation of the Capital Increase and the Offering.

5. To authorize the Board of Directors, if the market conditions make the Capital Increase and the Offering not advisable, at its

sole discretion, at any time, not to implement or cancel the Capital Increase and the Offering without the need for subsequent

ON

561,283,377

82.31%

63,053,685

9.25%

57,547,086

8.44%

ratification by the Company's shareholders.

6. To authorize the Board of Directors to (a) establish the quantity of shares to be effectively issued (respecting the maximum

ON

560,845,397

82.25%

63,528,489

9.32%

57,510,262

8.43%

quantity established by this EGM), (b) approve the Share Price, and (c) homologate the Capital Increase.

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 22:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
