BRF S A : Final Synthetic Voting Map
A Public Held Company
CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27
NIRE 42.300.034.240
CVM 16269-2
FINAL SYNTHETIC VOTING MAP
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Meeting to be held on January 17, 2022
BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (BM&FBovespa: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), pursuant to article 21-W, sixth paragraph, item I, of CVM Instruction #481 of December 17, 2009, hereby provides its shareholders with the final synthetic voting map of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 17, 2022, which consolidates the remote votes sent directly to the Company and through custody and bookkeeping agents, the votes delivered in person and through the remote participation system made available by the Company, as attached.
São Paulo, January 17, 2022
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
BRF S.A.
EGM - Extraordinary General Meeting
Preliminary Synthetic Voting Map - Bookkeeping Agent
Description of Resolution
Asset
Approve
%
Reject
%
Abstain
%
1. To resolve on the proposal to change the limit of authorization for capital increase regardless of statutory reform, with the
ON
557,080,931
81.70%
67,393,143
9.88%
57,410,074
8.42%
resulting amendment of article 7 and the consolidation of the Company's bylaws.
2. To approve the Company's capital increase by means of a primary distribution public offering, pursuant to CVM Instruction
476 of January 16, 2009 and other applicable regulations, of up to three hundred and twenty-five million (325,000,000) new
ON
548,080,521
80.38%
69,947,944
10.26%
63,855,683
9.36%
common nominative shares with no par value ("Shares"), including in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADS),
represented by American Depositary Receipts (ADR).
3. To establish that, of the total amount of the Offering: (a) R$ R$500,000,000.00 (five hundred million reais) shall be
allocated to capital stock; and (b) the remaining amount of the value of the Offering will be allocated to the formation of a
ON
555,466,449
81.46%
62,735,637
9.20%
63,682,062
9.34%
capital reserve, in accordance with the provisions of article 182, paragraph 1, item 'a', of Law No. 6,404/1976 ("Brazilian
Corporate Law").
4. To authorize, for all legal purposes and effects, the Company's management to perform all acts necessary and/or
ON
557,768,330
81.80%
60,435,123
8.86%
63,680,695
9.34%
convenient for the implementation of the Capital Increase and the Offering.
5. To authorize the Board of Directors, if the market conditions make the Capital Increase and the Offering not advisable, at its
sole discretion, at any time, not to implement or cancel the Capital Increase and the Offering without the need for subsequent
ON
561,283,377
82.31%
63,053,685
9.25%
57,547,086
8.44%
ratification by the Company's shareholders.
6. To authorize the Board of Directors to (a) establish the quantity of shares to be effectively issued (respecting the maximum
ON
560,845,397
82.25%
63,528,489
9.32%
57,510,262
8.43%
quantity established by this EGM), (b) approve the Share Price, and (c) homologate the Capital Increase.
