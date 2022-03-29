BRF S A : Final Synthetic Voting Map

BRF S.A.("BRF" or "Company") (BM&FBovespa: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS),pursuant to article 21-W, sixth paragraph, item I, of CVM Instruction nº. 481 of December 17, 2009, hereby provides its shareholders with the final synthetic voting map of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 28, 2022, which consolidates the remote votes sent directly to the Company and through custody and bookkeeping agents, the votes delivered in person and through the remote participation system made available by the Company, as attached.
São Paulo, March 28, 2022.
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
BRF S.A.
OGM - Ordinary General Meeting
Synthetic Final Voting Map
Description of Resolution
Asse t
Approve
% Total approval
Reject
% Total rejection
Abstain
1. To take the Management's accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the Management Report, the Financial Statements and otherdocuments related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021, including the absorption of the profit of such year by the balance of accumulated losses
ON
754.539.488
99,47%
3.997.565
0,53%
104.337.872
2. To set at 10 (ten) the number of members to compose the Board of Directors
ON
832.694.698
99,42%
4.853.584
0,58%
25.326.643
3. Do you wish to request the adoption of the multiple voting process for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant to article 141 of Law No. 6,404/1976?
-
9.890.516
5,44%
171.917.969
94,56%
681.066.440
4. Approve the election of the members of the Board of Directors who are members of the slate indicated below
ON
522.509.124
97,88%
11.336.855
2,12%
329.028.946
5. If one of the candidates that is part of the above slate is no longer part of it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on that slate?
ON
269.634.039
54,85%
221.975.715
45,15%
371.265.171
6. In case of adoption of the multiple vote election process, should the votes corresponding to your shares be distributed in equal percentages among the members of the above-mentioned slate? (The shareholder must be aware that the equal distribution will consider the division of the percentage of 100% among the members of the chosen slate up to the first two decimal places, without rounding, and that the fractions of shares calculated from the application of the resulting percentage will not be allocated to any candidate, being disregarded in the multiple vote procedure, in which case the shareholder may not vote with all his/her shares)
ON
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
8. Approve the election of Mr. Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos for the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Sergio Agapito Rial for the position of Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors
ON
855.365.711
99,27%
6.263.537
0,73%
1.245.677
9. To set the annual global compensation for fiscal year 2022 for the Company's Management (Board of Directors and Statutory Management) in the amount of up to R$109.898.000,00 (one hundred and nine million, eight hundred and ninety-eight thousand reais). This amount refers to the proposed limit for fixed compensation (salary or pro-labore, direct and indirect benefits) and benefits motivated by the termination of the position, as well as variable remuneration (profit sharing) and amounts in connection with the
Stock Option Plan and the Company's Restricted Stocks Plan Plano de Outorga de Opção de Compra de Ações e Plano de Outorgade Ações Restritas da Companhia
ON
592.191.751
81,45%
134.845.688
18,55%
135.837.486
10. To set the compensation for the fiscal year 2022 for the effective members of the Fiscal Council in an amount corresponding to 10% (ten percent) of the average value of the compensation attributed to the Company's Directors (not including benefits, representation allowances and profit sharing) , pursuant to article 162, paragraph 3, of Law No. 6,404/1976
CF: Atílio Guaspari (Efetivo) / Marcus Vinícius Dias Severini (Suplente)
ON
718.805.781
98,57%
10.431.281
1,43%
133.637.863
CF: Marco Antônio Peixoto Simões Velozo / Luiz Fernando Prudêncio Velasco
ON
255.093.958
100,00%
-
0,00%
607.780.967
4. CA: Chapa alterada
ON
594.708.539
100,00%
-
0,00%
268.166.386
EGM - Extraordinary General Meeting
Synthetic Final Voting Map
Description of Resolution
Asset
Approve
% Tota l approval
Reject
% Tota l rejection
Abstain
1. Amend article 5, caput, of the Company's Bylaws, in order to reflect the change in the capital stock of R$12.553.417.953,36 (twelve billion, five hundred and fifty-three million, four hundred and seventeen thousand, nine hundred and fifty-three reais and thirty-six centavos), divided into 812,473,246 (eight hundred and twelve million, four hundred and seventy-three thousand, two hundred and forty-six) common shares, all registered, book-entry and without par value, to R$13,053,417,953.36 (thirteen billion, fifty-three million, four hundred and seventeen thousand, nine hundred and fifty-three reais and thirty-six centavos), divided into 1,082,473,246 (one billion, eighty-two million, four hundred and seventy-three thousand, two hundred and forty-six) common shares, all registered, book-entry and without par value, as a result of the public offering, with restricted placement efforts, carried out by the Company as approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 01.17.2022 and at the Board of Directors' meetings held on 01.17.2022 and 02.01.2022
ON
828.706.956
99,97%
273.595
0,03%
25.424.491
2. Add item (vii) to article 16 of the Company's Bylaws, to provide for the competence of the General Meeting to approve the execution of transactions and business with related parties or the sale or contribution of assets, whenever, in any of these cases, the value of the transaction or business corresponds to more than 50% (fifty percent) of the value of the Company's total assets included in its last balance sheet approved at the General Meeting, in accordance with the provisions of article 122, item X, of Law No. 6,404/1976, as amended by Law No. 14,195/2021
ON
828.707.967
99,97%
272.446
0,03%
25.424.629
3. Amend article 23, item (xxxvii), and article 25, item (vi), of the Company's Bylaws, to adjust them to the proposed wording for article 16, item (vii), of the Bylaws, in accordance with the new wording of article 122, item X, of Law No. 6,404/1976, provide by Law No. 14,195/2021
ON
828.712.387
99,97%
271.158
0,03%
25.421.497
4. Amend paragraph 1 of article 24 of the Company's Bylaws, to provide that the positions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Global Chief Executive Officer cannot be cumulated by the same person, under any circumstances, as provided for in article 138, paragraph 3, of Law No. 6,404/1976, included by Law No. 14,195/2021, with the consequent exclusion of paragraph 2 of Article 24 of the Bylaws and renumbering of the following paragraphs, as well as cross-reference adjustments
ON
828.715.786
99,97%
271.396
0,03%
25.417.860
5. Consolidate the Company's Bylaws with the approved amendments