    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
03/29 09:41:48 am EDT
17.95 BRL   +3.22%
BRF S A : Final Detailed Voting Map
PU
BRF S A : Final Synthetic Voting Map
PU
BRF S A : FINAL DETAILED VOTING MAP ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
BRF S A : Final Synthetic Voting Map

03/29/2022 | 09:49am EDT
BRF S.A.

A Public Held Company CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 16269-2

FINAL SYNTHETIC VOTING MAP

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Meeting to be held on March 28, 2022

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (BM&FBovespa: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), pursuant to article 21-W, sixth paragraph, item I, of CVM Instruction nº. 481 of December 17, 2009, hereby provides its shareholders with the final synthetic voting map of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 28, 2022, which consolidates the remote votes sent directly to the Company and through custody and bookkeeping agents, the votes delivered in person and through the remote participation system made available by the Company, as attached.

São Paulo, March 28, 2022.

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRF S.A.

OGM - Ordinary General Meeting

Synthetic Final Voting Map

Description of Resolution

Asse t

Approve

% Total approval

Reject

% Total rejection

Abstain

1. To take the Management's accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the Management Report, the Financial Statements and other documents related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021, including the absorption of the profit of such year by the balance of accumulated losses

ON

754.539.488

99,47%

3.997.565

0,53%

104.337.872

2. To set at 10 (ten) the number of members to compose the Board of Directors

ON

832.694.698

99,42%

4.853.584

0,58%

25.326.643

3. Do you wish to request the adoption of the multiple voting process for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant to article 141 of Law No. 6,404/1976?

-

9.890.516

5,44%

171.917.969

94,56%

681.066.440

4. Approve the election of the members of the Board of Directors who are members of the slate indicated below

ON

522.509.124

97,88%

11.336.855

2,12%

329.028.946

5. If one of the candidates that is part of the above slate is no longer part of it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on that slate?

ON

269.634.039

54,85%

221.975.715

45,15%

371.265.171

6. In case of adoption of the multiple vote election process, should the votes corresponding to your shares be distributed in equal percentages among the members of the above-mentioned slate? (The shareholder must be aware that the equal distribution will consider the division of the percentage of 100% among the members of the chosen slate up to the first two decimal places, without rounding, and that the fractions of shares calculated from the application of the resulting percentage will not be allocated to any candidate, being disregarded in the multiple vote procedure, in which case the shareholder may not vote with all his/her shares)

ON

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

8. Approve the election of Mr. Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos for the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Sergio Agapito Rial for the position of Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors

ON

855.365.711

99,27%

6.263.537

0,73%

1.245.677

9. To set the annual global compensation for fiscal year 2022 for the Company's Management (Board of Directors and Statutory Management) in the amount of up to R$109.898.000,00 (one hundred and nine million, eight hundred and ninety-eight thousand reais). This amount refers to the proposed limit for fixed compensation (salary or pro-labore, direct and indirect benefits) and benefits motivated by the termination of the position, as well as variable remuneration (profit sharing) and amounts in connection with the

Stock Option Plan and the Company's Restricted Stocks Plan Plano de Outorga de Opção de Compra de Ações e Plano de Outorga de Ações Restritas da Companhia

ON

592.191.751

81,45%

134.845.688

18,55%

135.837.486

10. To set the compensation for the fiscal year 2022 for the effective members of the Fiscal Council in an amount corresponding to 10% (ten percent) of the average value of the compensation attributed to the Company's Directors (not including benefits, representation allowances and profit sharing) , pursuant to article 162, paragraph 3, of Law No. 6,404/1976

ON

792.542.789

99,89%

844.710

0,11%

69.487.426

CF: Bernardo Szpigel (Efetivo) / Valdecyr Maciel Gomes (Suplente)

ON

728.952.009

99,94%

435.613

0,06%

133.487.303

CF: Atílio Guaspari (Efetivo) / Marcus Vinícius Dias Severini (Suplente)

ON

718.805.781

98,57%

10.431.281

1,43%

133.637.863

CF: Marco Antônio Peixoto Simões Velozo / Luiz Fernando Prudêncio Velasco

ON

255.093.958

100,00%

-

0,00%

607.780.967

4. CA: Chapa alterada

ON

594.708.539

100,00%

-

0,00%

268.166.386

EGM - Extraordinary General Meeting

Synthetic Final Voting Map

Description of Resolution

Asset

Approve

% Tota l approval

Reject

% Tota l rejection

Abstain

1. Amend article 5, caput, of the Company's Bylaws, in order to reflect the change in the capital stock of R$12.553.417.953,36 (twelve billion, five hundred and fifty-three million, four hundred and seventeen thousand, nine hundred and fifty-three reais and thirty-six centavos), divided into 812,473,246 (eight hundred and twelve million, four hundred and seventy-three thousand, two hundred and forty-six) common shares, all registered, book-entry and without par value, to R$13,053,417,953.36 (thirteen billion, fifty-three million, four hundred and seventeen thousand, nine hundred and fifty-three reais and thirty-six centavos), divided into 1,082,473,246 (one billion, eighty-two million, four hundred and seventy-three thousand, two hundred and forty-six) common shares, all registered, book-entry and without par value, as a result of the public offering, with restricted placement efforts, carried out by the Company as approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 01.17.2022 and at the Board of Directors' meetings held on 01.17.2022 and 02.01.2022

ON

828.706.956

99,97%

273.595

0,03%

25.424.491

2. Add item (vii) to article 16 of the Company's Bylaws, to provide for the competence of the General Meeting to approve the execution of transactions and business with related parties or the sale or contribution of assets, whenever, in any of these cases, the value of the transaction or business corresponds to more than 50% (fifty percent) of the value of the Company's total assets included in its last balance sheet approved at the General Meeting, in accordance with the provisions of article 122, item X, of Law No. 6,404/1976, as amended by Law No. 14,195/2021

ON

828.707.967

99,97%

272.446

0,03%

25.424.629

3. Amend article 23, item (xxxvii), and article 25, item (vi), of the Company's Bylaws, to adjust them to the proposed wording for article 16, item (vii), of the Bylaws, in accordance with the new wording of article 122, item X, of Law No. 6,404/1976, provide by Law No. 14,195/2021

ON

828.712.387

99,97%

271.158

0,03%

25.421.497

4. Amend paragraph 1 of article 24 of the Company's Bylaws, to provide that the positions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Global Chief Executive Officer cannot be cumulated by the same person, under any circumstances, as provided for in article 138, paragraph 3, of Law No. 6,404/1976, included by Law No. 14,195/2021, with the consequent exclusion of paragraph 2 of Article 24 of the Bylaws and renumbering of the following paragraphs, as well as cross-reference adjustments

ON

828.715.786

99,97%

271.396

0,03%

25.417.860

5. Consolidate the Company's Bylaws with the approved amendments

ON

828.811.032

99,97%

256.722

0,03%

25.337.288

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 13:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 52 714 M 11 001 M 11 001 M
Net income 2022 955 M 199 M 199 M
Net Debt 2022 15 145 M 3 161 M 3 161 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 18 736 M 3 910 M 3 910 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,39 BRL
Average target price 25,97 BRL
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorival Nogueira Luz Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman
Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa Vice President-Operations & Supplies
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRF S.A.-22.78%3 910
TYSON FOODS, INC.-0.45%31 451
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION3.87%27 468
JBS S.A.-5.14%16 865
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-15.37%14 517
WH GROUP LIMITED-3.07%7 767