BRF S A : Final Synthetic Voting Map

A Public Held Company CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 16269-2

FINAL SYNTHETIC VOTING MAP

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Meeting to be held on March 28, 2022

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (BM&FBovespa: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), pursuant to article 21-W, sixth paragraph, item I, of CVM Instruction nº. 481 of December 17, 2009, hereby provides its shareholders with the final synthetic voting map of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 28, 2022, which consolidates the remote votes sent directly to the Company and through custody and bookkeeping agents, the votes delivered in person and through the remote participation system made available by the Company, as attached.

São Paulo, March 28, 2022.

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRF S.A.

OGM - Ordinary General Meeting

Synthetic Final Voting Map

Description of Resolution Asse t Approve % Total approval Reject % Total rejection Abstain

1. To take the Management's accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the Management Report, the Financial Statements and other documents related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021, including the absorption of the profit of such year by the balance of accumulated losses ON 754.539.488 99,47% 3.997.565 0,53% 104.337.872

2. To set at 10 (ten) the number of members to compose the Board of Directors ON 832.694.698 99,42% 4.853.584 0,58% 25.326.643

3. Do you wish to request the adoption of the multiple voting process for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant to article 141 of Law No. 6,404/1976? - 9.890.516 5,44% 171.917.969 94,56% 681.066.440

4. Approve the election of the members of the Board of Directors who are members of the slate indicated below ON 522.509.124 97,88% 11.336.855 2,12% 329.028.946

5. If one of the candidates that is part of the above slate is no longer part of it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on that slate? ON 269.634.039 54,85% 221.975.715 45,15% 371.265.171

6. In case of adoption of the multiple vote election process, should the votes corresponding to your shares be distributed in equal percentages among the members of the above-mentioned slate? (The shareholder must be aware that the equal distribution will consider the division of the percentage of 100% among the members of the chosen slate up to the first two decimal places, without rounding, and that the fractions of shares calculated from the application of the resulting percentage will not be allocated to any candidate, being disregarded in the multiple vote procedure, in which case the shareholder may not vote with all his/her shares) ON N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

8. Approve the election of Mr. Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos for the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Sergio Agapito Rial for the position of Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors ON 855.365.711 99,27% 6.263.537 0,73% 1.245.677

9. To set the annual global compensation for fiscal year 2022 for the Company's Management (Board of Directors and Statutory Management) in the amount of up to R$109.898.000,00 (one hundred and nine million, eight hundred and ninety-eight thousand reais). This amount refers to the proposed limit for fixed compensation (salary or pro-labore, direct and indirect benefits) and benefits motivated by the termination of the position, as well as variable remuneration (profit sharing) and amounts in connection with the Stock Option Plan and the Company's Restricted Stocks Plan Plano de Outorga de Opção de Compra de Ações e Plano de Outorga de Ações Restritas da Companhia ON 592.191.751 81,45% 134.845.688 18,55% 135.837.486

10. To set the compensation for the fiscal year 2022 for the effective members of the Fiscal Council in an amount corresponding to 10% (ten percent) of the average value of the compensation attributed to the Company's Directors (not including benefits, representation allowances and profit sharing) , pursuant to article 162, paragraph 3, of Law No. 6,404/1976 ON 792.542.789 99,89% 844.710 0,11% 69.487.426

CF: Bernardo Szpigel (Efetivo) / Valdecyr Maciel Gomes (Suplente) ON 728.952.009 99,94% 435.613 0,06% 133.487.303

CF: Atílio Guaspari (Efetivo) / Marcus Vinícius Dias Severini (Suplente) ON 718.805.781 98,57% 10.431.281 1,43% 133.637.863

CF: Marco Antônio Peixoto Simões Velozo / Luiz Fernando Prudêncio Velasco ON 255.093.958 100,00% - 0,00% 607.780.967