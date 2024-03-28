Description of Resolution Asset Approve % Total Approval Reject % Total Rejection Abstain

1. To take the accounts of the Directors, examine, discuss, and vote on the Management Report, the Financial Statements and other documents for the year ended December 31, 2023. ON 1,136,586,971 90.90% 36,082 0.003% 113,788,876

2. To set at 9 (nine) the number of members to compose the Board of Directors compensation (salary or pro-labore, direct and indirect benefits) and benefits motivated by the termination of the position, as well as variable remuneration (profit sharing) and amounts in connection with the Stock Option Plan and the Company's Restricted Stocks Plan. ON 1,247,886,474 99.80% 76,086 0.01% 2,449,369

3. Do you wish to request the adoption of the multiple voting process for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant to article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? ON 1,208,217 0.10% 953,866,454 76.28% 295,337,258

4. Indication of all the names that compose the slate (The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the shareholder holding voting shares also fills in field 8, referring to the separate election of a member of the Board of Directors, and the separate election referred to in this field occurs). ON 1,180,271,090 94.39% 67,138,604 5.37% 3,002,235

5. If one of the candidates who make up the chosen slate ceases to be part of it, can the votes corresponding to their actions continue to be conferred on the chosen slate? [If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstains" and the slate has been changed, his/her vote shall be counted as abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.] ON 1,038,167,070 83.03% 115,693,659 9.25% 96,551,200

6. In the event of the adoption of the multiple vote election process, should the votes corresponding to your shares be distributed in equal percentages among the members of the slate you have chosen? [The shareholder must be aware that the equal distribution will consider the division of the percentage of 100% among the members of the chosen slate up to the first two decimal places, without rounding, and that the fractions of shares calculated from the application of the resulting percentage will not be allocated to any candidate, being disregarded in the multiple voting procedure, In this case, the shareholder may not vote with all of his shares. If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election takes place through the multiple voting process, his/her vote shall be counted as abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.] ON 1,065,271,692 85.19% 307,310 0.02% 184,832,927

VM - Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos ON 948,712,352 100.00% - 0.00% -

VM - Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos ON 948,712,352 100.00% - 0.00% -

VM - Marcos Fernando Marçal dos Santos ON 948,712,352 100.00% - 0.00% -

VM - Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial ON 948,712,352 100.00% - 0.00% -

VM - Flávia Maria Bittencourt ON 961,099,877 100.00% - 0.00% -

VM - Pedro de Camargo Neto ON 961,144,866 100.00% - 0.00% -

VM - Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho ON 961,144,866 100.00% - 0.00% -

VM - Eduardo Augusto Rocha Pocetti ON 961,144,866 100.00% - 0.00% -

VM - Márcio Hamilton Ferreira ON 948,712,352 100.00% - 0.00% -

8. Request for separate election of a member of the Board of Directors by minority shareholders holding voting shares [the shareholder may only fill in this field if he/she holds uninterruptedly the shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the general meeting]. Do you wish to request the separate election of a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to article 141, paragraph 4, item I, of Law No. 6,404/1976? ON 970,699 0,08% 98,628,812 7,89% 1,021,549,576

9. To approve the election of Mr. Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mrs. Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos the position of Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors ON 1,181,788,344 94.51% 66,189,248 5.29% 2,434,337

10. To set the annual global compensation for the year 2024 for the Company's Management (Board of Directors and Statutory Executive Officers) in the amount of up to R$ 124,100,000.00 (one hundred and twenty-four million and one hundred thousand reais). This amount refers to the proposed limit for fixed compensation (salary or pro-labore, direct and indirect benefits) and benefits motivated by the cessation of the exercise of the position, as well as variable compensation (profit sharing) and amounts related to the Company's Stock Option Grant Plan and Restricted Stock Grant Plan ON 1,060,497,404 84.81% 96,023,466 7.68% 93,891,059

CF - Marco Antônio Peixoto Simões Velozo (Sitting Member) / Attilio Guaspari (Substitute Member) ON 1,247,926,269 99.80% 50,948 0.004% 2,434,712

CF - Ricardo Florence dos Santos (Sitting Member) / Antonio Mathias Nogueira Moreira (Substitute Member) ON 1,247,925,388 99.80% 51,517 0.004% 2,435,024

CF - Alexandre Eduardo De Melo (Sitting Member) / José Luiz de Souza Gurgel (Substitute Member) ON 1,247,921,685 99.80% 55,452 0.004% 2,434,792