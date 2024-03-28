BRF S.A.

A Public Held Company CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 16269-2

FINAL SYNTHETIC VOTING MAP

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Meeting held on March 28th, 2024

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (BM&FBovespa: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), pursuant to Resolution nº.

81/2022, hereby provides its shareholders with the final synthetic voting map of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 28th, 2024, which consolidates the remote votes sent directly to the Company and through custody and bookkeeping agents, the votes delivered in person and through the remote participation system made available by the Company, as attached.

São Paulo, March 28th, 2024.

Fábio Luis Mendes Mariano

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRF S.A.

OGM - Ordinary General Meeting

Synthetic Final Voting Map*

Description of Resolution

Asset

Approve

% Total Approval

Reject

% Total Rejection

Abstain

1. To take the accounts of the Directors, examine, discuss, and vote on the Management Report, the Financial Statements and other documents for the year ended December 31, 2023.

ON

1,136,586,971

90.90%

36,082

0.003%

113,788,876

2. To set at 9 (nine) the number of members to compose the Board of Directors compensation (salary or pro-labore, direct and indirect benefits) and benefits motivated by the termination of the position, as well as variable remuneration (profit sharing)

and amounts in connection with the Stock Option Plan and the Company's Restricted Stocks Plan.

ON

1,247,886,474

99.80%

76,086

0.01%

2,449,369

3. Do you wish to request the adoption of the multiple voting process for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant to article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976?

ON

1,208,217

0.10%

953,866,454

76.28%

295,337,258

4. Indication of all the names that compose the slate (The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the shareholder holding voting shares also fills in field 8, referring to the separate election of a member of the Board of Directors, and the separate election referred to in this field occurs).

ON

1,180,271,090

94.39%

67,138,604

5.37%

3,002,235

5. If one of the candidates who make up the chosen slate ceases to be part of it, can the votes corresponding to their actions continue to be conferred on the chosen slate? [If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstains" and the slate has been changed, his/her vote shall be counted as abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.]

ON

1,038,167,070

83.03%

115,693,659

9.25%

96,551,200

6. In the event of the adoption of the multiple vote election process, should the votes corresponding to your shares be distributed in equal percentages among the members of the slate you have chosen? [The shareholder must be aware that the equal distribution will consider the division of the percentage of 100% among the members of the chosen slate up to the first two decimal places, without rounding, and that the fractions of shares calculated from the application of the resulting percentage will not be allocated to any candidate, being disregarded in the multiple voting procedure, In this case, the shareholder may not vote with all of his shares. If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election takes place through the multiple voting process, his/her vote shall be counted as abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.]

ON

1,065,271,692

85.19%

307,310

0.02%

184,832,927

VM - Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos

ON

948,712,352

100.00%

-

0.00%

-

VM - Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos

ON

948,712,352

100.00%

-

0.00%

-

VM - Marcos Fernando Marçal dos Santos

ON

948,712,352

100.00%

-

0.00%

-

VM - Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial

ON

948,712,352

100.00%

-

0.00%

-

VM - Flávia Maria Bittencourt

ON

961,099,877

100.00%

-

0.00%

-

VM - Pedro de Camargo Neto

ON

961,144,866

100.00%

-

0.00%

-

VM - Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho

ON

961,144,866

100.00%

-

0.00%

-

VM - Eduardo Augusto Rocha Pocetti

ON

961,144,866

100.00%

-

0.00%

-

VM - Márcio Hamilton Ferreira

ON

948,712,352

100.00%

-

0.00%

-

8. Request for separate election of a member of the Board of Directors by minority shareholders holding voting shares [the shareholder may only fill in this field if he/she holds uninterruptedly the shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the general meeting]. Do you wish to request the separate election of a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to article 141, paragraph 4, item I, of Law No. 6,404/1976?

ON

970,699

0,08%

98,628,812

7,89%

1,021,549,576

9. To approve the election of Mr. Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mrs. Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos the position of Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors

ON

1,181,788,344

94.51%

66,189,248

5.29%

2,434,337

10. To set the annual global compensation for the year 2024 for the Company's Management (Board of Directors and Statutory Executive Officers) in the amount of up to R$ 124,100,000.00 (one hundred and twenty-four million and one hundred thousand reais). This amount refers to the proposed limit for fixed compensation (salary or pro-labore, direct and indirect benefits) and benefits motivated by the cessation of the exercise of the position, as well as variable compensation (profit sharing) and amounts related to the Company's Stock Option Grant Plan and Restricted Stock Grant Plan

ON

1,060,497,404

84.81%

96,023,466

7.68%

93,891,059

CF - Marco Antônio Peixoto Simões Velozo (Sitting Member) / Attilio Guaspari (Substitute Member)

ON

1,247,926,269

99.80%

50,948

0.004%

2,434,712

CF - Ricardo Florence dos Santos (Sitting Member) / Antonio Mathias Nogueira Moreira (Substitute Member)

ON

1,247,925,388

99.80%

51,517

0.004%

2,435,024

CF - Alexandre Eduardo De Melo (Sitting Member) / José Luiz de Souza Gurgel (Substitute Member)

ON

1,247,921,685

99.80%

55,452

0.004%

2,434,792

12. To set the compensation for the fiscal year 2024 for the effective members of the Fiscal Council in an amount corresponding to 10% (ten percent) of the average amount of the compensation attributed to the Company's Executive Officers (not including benefits, representation funds and profit sharing), pursuant to article 162, paragraph 3, of Law No. 6,404/1976.

ON

1,245,679,548

99.62%

1,747,949

0.14%

2,984,432

*The votes on the Map above represent 75% of the total shares issued by the Company, excluding treasury shares.

- - - - - - - - -

EGM - Extraordinary General Meeting

Synthetic Final Voting Map*

Description of Resolution

Asset

Approve

% Total Approval

Reject

% Total Rejection

Abstain

1. To amend Article 3 of the Company's Bylaws to include the activity of "provision of laboratory and technical analysis services to third parties" among those included in the Company's corporate purpose.

ON

1,248,882,816

99.80%

47,422

0.004%

2,454,383

2. To amend Article 5, caput, of the Company's Bylaws, in order to reflect the increase in the capital stock to R$ 13,653,417.953.36, divided into 1,682,473,246 common shares, resulting from the public offering of primary distribution of common shares carried out by the Company, according to the approvals made at the meetings of the Board of Directors held on 07.03.2023 and 07.13.2023.

ON

1,248,826,953

99.80%

126,389

0.01%

2,431,279

3. To amend Article 7, caput, of the Company's Bylaws, in order to increase the authorized capital limit to 2,103,000,000 (two billion, one hundred and three million) common shares.

ON

1,248,390,804

99.76%

561,835

0.04%

2,431,982

4. To amend Article 20, caput, of the Company's Bylaws, to establish that the Board of Directors shall be composed of at least 7 (seven) and at most 10 (ten) members.

ON

1,248,887,424

99.80%

60,043

0.005%

2,437,154

5. Consolidate the Company's Bylaws with the amendment approved in the previous item.

ON

1,248,636,278

99.78%

310,993

0.02%

2,437,350

6. To examine, discuss and approve the terms and conditions of the instruments of protocol and justification of the mergers of VIP S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Imobiliárias ("VIP") and PSA Laboratório Veterinário Ltda. ("PSA", together with VIP "Companies"), Companies that, directly and indirectly, have BRF as the sole partner, by the Company ("Mergers"), entered into by the Company's managers and the Companies ("Protocols").

ON

1,248,625,648

99.78%

308,385

0.02%

2,450,588

7. To ratify the appointment of Grant Thornton Auditores Independentes Ltda. (CNPJ No. 10.830.108/0001-65) as the specialized company responsible for the preparation of the appraisal reports of the shareholders' equity of the Companies, at book value ("Appraisal Reports").

ON

1,248,650,368

99.78%

304,452

0.02%

2,429,801

8. Approve the Appraisal Reports.

ON

1,248,645,718

99.78%

298,868

0.02%

2,440,035

9. To approve the Mergers, with the consequent extinction of the Companies, under the terms and conditions established in the Protocols.

ON

1,248,637,309

99.78%

309,796

0.02%

2,437,516

10. Authorize the Company's managers to perform all acts necessary for the implementation of the Mergers.

ON

1,248,895,100

99.80%

46,491

0.004%

2,443,030

*The votes on the Map above represent 75% of the total shares issued by the Company, excluding treasury shares.

