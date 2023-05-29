Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRF S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:53 2023-05-26 pm EDT
7.600 BRL   +0.93%
08:23aBrf S A : Integrated Report 2022
PU
05/24ADRs End Lower, Immutep and BRF Trade Actively
DJ
05/24BRF Shares Fall 6.7%, JBS Down 4.1% After Avian Flu Confirmed
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRF S A : Integrated Report 2022

05/29/2023 | 08:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 Integrated

Report

Contents

3

1.

50

3.

Presentation

Our strategy

4

Report and materiality

51

Business environment and planning

7

Material topics

54

Allocation of capital

8

A Message from the Senior Management

56

BRF's Sustainability Plan

10

2022 highlights

58

Commitments & results

Click on the titles to navigate

5.

76 Value Generation

77 Business performance

  1. Suppliers and the production chain
  1. Communities and social impact
  1. BRF Institute
  1. Animal welfare

2

2.

14 Our way of doing business

  1. Global presence
  2. Portfolio & brands
  3. Business model
  4. Corporate governance
  1. Ethics and Compliance
  1. Management of risks and opportunities
  1. Principal risks and opportunities
  1. BRF quality
  1. Responsability for the product
  1. Partnership with clientes and consumers
  1. Driving innovation
  2. Portfolio and brand
  3. Excellence and digital transformation

4.

64 Culture and Engagement

  1. Development of human capital
  1. Education and training
  1. Health and safety
  1. Diversity, equality and inclusion
  1. Environmental management
  2. Emissions and climate
  1. Natural resources
  1. Waste and packaging

6.

112 Indicators and annex

113 GRI Summary

  1. General disclosures
  1. Material topics
  1. SASB
  1. TCFD
  2. Annex
  1. Letter of Assurance
  2. Corporate informations and credits

Welcome to BRF's 2022

This report is available in

Sustainability Report.

Portuguese and English.

To access the PDFs

click here

1 Presentation

GRI 2-2,2-3,2-4,2-5,2-14

2

Our way of

doing business

3

Our strategy

4

Culture and

Engagement

5

Value Generation

6

Indicators

and annex

This document presents the next steps on our journey in communicating our results, focusing on informing our stakeholders of our projects, investments, strategies and key performance indicators in both the financial and non-financial areas.

This report covers the period from January 1st to December 31st, 2022, including all of our operations in Brazil and in international markets (factories, farms, distribution centers, in- novation, and commercial and corporate offices) - the same entities outlined in the Financial Statements. The sustainability indicators encompass a wide range of topics across our supply chain, including food quality and safety, animal welfare development of our human capital, actions taken to tackle climate change and responsibility in the value chain. When applicable, the sections that present different data for companies are highlighted in the text and the different approaches are described in the footnotes of the standards.

porting Initiative (GRI) Standards; the Integrated Reporting guidelines of the IFRS Foundation; and the reporting standards established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). We also reference our commitments and actions connected to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Global Pact, to which we have been signatories since 2007.

The economic-financial data is tied to our financial state- ments, available here, and adhere to both Brazilian standards and the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), in accordance with the standards of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) and the US Security Exchange Commission (SEC). There have been no cases of restatement of information. The veracity of the data has been ensured by an independent external audit, performed by KPMG, and approved by the Executive Board and the Administrative Council.

Other market references that we take into consideration are the requirements made by indexes including the Corporate

well as the criteria of the Brazilian Association of Publicly Held Companies (Abrasca). Our senior management assumes full responsibility for, and approves, this report, just as it strives for the correct application of the integrated thought-process underlying the conception and structuring of the document.

The structure of the report aims to present our strategic vision and the key-topics in the perception of our stakeholders - including suppliers, employees, management, clients, consumers, communities and regulatory agencies - as identified through a new materiality process. It also expresses the commitments and pillars of the BRF Sustainability Plan with its concrete results outlined in the relevant chapter.

We aim to construct relations guided by our commitment to Integrity, Quality and Safety, with this report being published as an important instrument in terms of our accountability. In the event of any doubts, suggestions or observations concerning the 2022 Integrated Report, please contact us by e-mail at acoes@brf.comor by telephone on: (+55 11) 2322- 5377.

3

As in previous years, as references for this report we have

adopted the most recent version (2021) of the Global Re-

Sustainability Index (ISE) established by the Brazilian stock exchange (B3) and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, as

Happy reading!

2022 Integrated

Report

1

Presentation

2

Our way of

doing business

3

Our strategy

4

Culture and

Engagement

5

Value Generation

6

Indicators

and annex

4

Report and Materiality

GRI 2-29,3-1,3-2

In line with the GRI Standards, and the best practices for reporting and stakeholder engagement, we have updated our Materiality Matrix, using the Double Materiality methodology.

The perspective taken by double materiality takes a combined look at the impacts caused by the business to society and the environment and also at the external aspects that have the power to influence our process of value creation.

To do so, we have identified stakeholders who are responsible for indicating and supporting the process of refining the list of topics, a process that involves stages such as the prioritization of topics, analysis and validation.

BRF materiality: variables analyzed

Socio-environmental impact

  • topic: social and environmental impacts of the business
  • investment from the perspective of specialists
    (internal and external)
  • assessment of magnitude and scope

Financial impact

  • topic: the risks and channels involved in the business' financial impacts
  • investigated from the perspective of analysts
    (executives and capital providers)
  • risk assessment (probability and magnitude)

Relevance to the stakeholders

  • topic: general, objective and agnostic description (positive and negative)
  • investigated considering the perception of impact on the stakeholders (relevance)
  • consolidated assessment, considered by importance
    (frequency, dependence and influence)

2022 Integrated

Report

1

Presentation

2

Our way of

doing business

3

Our strategy

Step-by-step

1

2

Identification and analysis of

following this, we study the socio-environmental and

contexts:

financial perspectives as well as the relevance of the topics

we develop analyses of sector documents,

to the different publics. To do so, we created three groups

studies, publications and internal corporate

to conduct the process of public consultation. The first was

policies.

focused on an analysis of the financial materiality, involving

Performance of consultations (priori-

9 interviews with BRF's senior management, 5 with inves-

tors and financial institutions, and 23 online consultations.

tization):

We also held 6 meetings with managers and specialists,

during which we assessed the probability of the perceived

risks for each topic as well as the magnitude of the associ-

ated financial impacts. The second was focused on the socio-environmental materiality, involving 6 interviews with external specialists, and 77 online consultations with internal and external specialists. In the third group- ing, focused on perception of the relevance, we collected another 3,006 responses to the digital consultation provided by clients, suppliers, service providers, employ- ees, integrated producers, NGOs, the press and sector associations.

4

Culture and

Engagement

5

Value Generation

6

Indicators

and annex

5

employees

capital pro-

clients

viders

integrated

press

NGOs / third

sector

suppliers and service providers

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 12:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BRF S.A.
08:23aBrf S A : Integrated Report 2022
PU
05/24ADRs End Lower, Immutep and BRF Trade Actively
DJ
05/24BRF Shares Fall 6.7%, JBS Down 4.1% After Avian Flu Confirmed
DJ
05/23Brazil stocks to keep drifting higher on mixed company results
RE
05/22Brazil declares 180-day animal health emergency amid avian flu cases in wild birds
RE
05/18Brf S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
05/16Brf S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
05/16Transcript : BRF S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 16, 2023
CI
05/16Brf S A : MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 6-K
PU
05/16Brf S A : MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRF S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 56 814 M 11 333 M 11 333 M
Net income 2023 -1 016 M -203 M -203 M
Net Debt 2023 18 845 M 3 759 M 3 759 M
P/E ratio 2023 -9,27x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 194 M 1 634 M 1 634 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7,60 BRL
Average target price 10,20 BRL
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel de Souza Gularte Global Chief Executive Officer
Fabio Luis Mendes Mariano CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos Chairman
Artêmio Listoni VP-Industrial Operations & Logistics
Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRF S.A.-8.21%1 634
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-15.54%21 025
TYSON FOODS, INC.-16.45%18 495
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-3.66%12 249
WH GROUP LIMITED-7.93%7 546
JBS S.A.-25.42%7 256
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer