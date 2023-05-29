BRF S A : Integrated Report 2022

2 Our way of doing business 3 Our strategy 4 Culture and Engagement 5 Value Generation 6 Indicators and annex

This document presents the next steps on our journey in communicating our results, focusing on informing our stakeholders of our projects, investments, strategies and key performance indicators in both the financial and non-financial areas. This report covers the period from January 1st to December 31st, 2022, including all of our operations in Brazil and in international markets (factories, farms, distribution centers, in- novation, and commercial and corporate offices) - the same entities outlined in the Financial Statements. The sustainability indicators encompass a wide range of topics across our supply chain, including food quality and safety, animal welfare development of our human capital, actions taken to tackle climate change and responsibility in the value chain. When applicable, the sections that present different data for companies are highlighted in the text and the different approaches are described in the footnotes of the standards.

porting Initiative (GRI) Standards; the Integrated Reporting guidelines of the IFRS Foundation; and the reporting standards established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). We also reference our commitments and actions connected to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Global Pact, to which we have been signatories since 2007. The economic-financial data is tied to our financial state- ments, available here, and adhere to both Brazilian standards and the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), in accordance with the standards of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) and the US Security Exchange Commission (SEC). There have been no cases of restatement of information. The veracity of the data has been ensured by an independent external audit, performed by KPMG, and approved by the Executive Board and the Administrative Council. Other market references that we take into consideration are the requirements made by indexes including the Corporate