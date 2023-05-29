BRF S A : Integrated Report 2022

This document presents the next steps on our journey in communicating our results, focusing on informing our stakeholders of our projects, investments, strategies and key performance indicators in both the financial and non-financial areas.
This report covers the period from January 1st to December 31st, 2022, including all of our operations in Brazil and in international markets (factories, farms, distribution centers, in- novation, and commercial and corporate offices) - the same entities outlined in the Financial Statements. The sustainability indicators encompass a wide range of topics across our supply chain, including food quality and safety, animal welfare development of our human capital, actions taken to tackle climate change and responsibility in the value chain. When applicable, the sections that present different data for companies are highlighted in the text and the different approaches are described in the footnotes of the standards.
porting Initiative (GRI) Standards; the Integrated Reporting guidelines of the IFRS Foundation; and the reporting standards established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). We also reference our commitments and actions connected to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Global Pact, to which we have been signatories since 2007.
The economic-financial data is tied to our financial state- ments, available here, and adhere to both Brazilian standards and the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), in accordance with the standards of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) and the US Security Exchange Commission (SEC). There have been no cases of restatement of information. The veracity of the data has been ensured by an independent external audit, performed by KPMG, and approved by the Executive Board and the Administrative Council.
Other market references that we take into consideration are the requirements made by indexes including the Corporate
well as the criteria of the Brazilian Association of Publicly Held Companies (Abrasca). Our senior management assumes full responsibility for, and approves, this report, just as it strives for the correct application of the integrated thought-process underlying the conception and structuring of the document.
The structure of the report aims to present our strategic vision and the key-topics in the perception of our stakeholders - including suppliers, employees, management, clients, consumers, communities and regulatory agencies - as identified through a new materiality process. It also expresses the commitments and pillars of the BRF Sustainability Plan with its concrete results outlined in the relevant chapter.
We aim to construct relations guided by our commitment to Integrity, Quality and Safety, with this report being published as an important instrument in terms of our accountability. In the event of any doubts, suggestions or observations concerning the 2022 Integrated Report, please contact us by e-mail at acoes@brf.comor by telephone on: (+55 11) 2322- 5377.
As in previous years, as references for this report we have
adopted the most recent version (2021) of the Global Re-
Sustainability Index (ISE) established by the Brazilian stock exchange (B3) and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, as
In line with the GRI Standards, and the best practices for reporting and stakeholder engagement, we have updated our Materiality Matrix, using the Double Materiality methodology.
The perspective taken by double materiality takes a combined look at the impacts caused by the business to society and the environment and also at the external aspects that have the power to influence our process of value creation.
To do so, we have identified stakeholders who are responsible for indicating and supporting the process of refining the list of topics, a process that involves stages such as the prioritization of topics, analysis and validation.
BRF materiality: variables analyzed
Socio-environmental impact
topic: social and environmental impacts of the business
investment from the perspective of specialists
(internal and external)
assessment ofmagnitude and scope
Financial impact
topic: the risks and channels involved in the business' financial impacts
investigated from the perspective of analysts
(executives and capital providers)
risk assessment (probability and magnitude)
Relevance to the stakeholders
topic: general, objective and agnostic description (positive and negative)
investigated considering the perception of impact on the stakeholders (relevance)
consolidated assessment, considered by importance
(frequency, dependence and influence)
following this, we study the socio-environmental and
contexts:
financial perspectives as well as the relevance of the topics
we develop analyses of sector documents,
to the different publics. To do so, we created three groups
studies, publications and internal corporate
to conduct the process of public consultation. The first was
policies.
focused on an analysis of the financial materiality, involving
Performance of consultations (priori-
9 interviews with BRF's senior management, 5 with inves-
tors and financial institutions, and 23 online consultations.
tization):
We also held 6 meetings with managers and specialists,
during which we assessed the probability of the perceived
risks for each topic as well as the magnitude of the associ-
ated financial impacts. The second was focused on the socio-environmental materiality, involving 6 interviews with external specialists, and 77 online consultations with internal and external specialists. In the third group- ing, focused on perception of the relevance, we collected another 3,006 responses to the digital consultation provided by clients, suppliers, service providers, employ- ees, integrated producers, NGOs, the press and sector associations.