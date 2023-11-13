Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Index
Statements of Financial Position 4 Statements of Income (Loss) 5 Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) 6 Statements of Changes in Equity 7 Statements of Cash Flows 8 Statements of Value Added 9 Management Report 10

1. Company's Operations 38 2. Basis of Preparation and Presentation of Interim Financial Information 40 3. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies 41 4. Cash and Cash Equivalents 42 5. Marketable Securities 42 6. Trade Accounts and Notes Receivable 43 7. Inventories 45 8. Biological Assets 46 9. Recoverable Taxes 47 10. Deferred Income Taxes 49 11. Judicial Deposits 51 12. Investments 51 13. Property, Plant and Equipment 54 14. Intangible Assets 56 15. Loans and Borrowings 58 16. Trade Accounts Payable 61

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

17. Leases 62 18. Share-based Payment 64 19. Employees Benefits Plans 65 20. Provision for tax, civil and labor risks 66 21. Equity 67 22. Earnings (Loss) per Share 68 23. Financial Instruments and Risk Management 69 24. Segment Information 84 25. Net Sales 86 26. Other Operating Income (Expenses) 86 27. Financial Income (Expenses) 87 28. Expenses by Nature 88 29. Related Parties 89 30. Commitments 92 31. Transactions that do not involve cash 92 32. Events After the Reporting Period 92 33. Approval of the Interim Financial Information 94

Breakdown of the Capital by Owner (Not reviewed) 95 INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT ON REVIEW INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 96 Opinion of the Audit and Integrity Committee 97 Statement of Executive Board on the Interim Financial Information and Independent Auditor's Report 98

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Statements of Financial Position

Parent company Consolidated Parent company Consolidated ASSETS Note 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 LIABILITIES Note 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 CURRENT ASSETS CURRENT LIABILITIES Cash and cash equivalents 4 5,770,897 3,984,071 10,964,859 8,130,929 Loans and borrowings 15 4,398,618 3,379,835 4,675,557 3,879,874 Marketable securities 5 400,734 364,543 445,494 418,373 Trade accounts payable 16 11,969,026 12,605,606 13,244,346 14,128,765 Trade receivables 6 6,457,309 6,022,298 4,125,610 4,187,756 Lease liability 17 764,494 521,544 887,340 676,864 Notes receivable 6 72,401 27,351 72,401 27,351 Payroll, related charges and employee profit sharing 919,330 679,097 980,726 720,799 Inventories 7 5,750,603 6,107,041 8,034,812 8,660,891 Taxes payable 213,309 268,666 517,497 522,846 Biological assets 8 2,528,961 3,003,258 2,681,431 3,151,551 Derivative financial instruments 23 220,437 78,276 222,583 82,468 Recoverable taxes 9 1,207,183 1,016,949 1,537,630 1,402,868 Provision for tax, civil and labor risks 20 715,967 863,313 719,296 867,294 Derivative financial instruments 23 136,347 120,865 142,623 120,865 Employee benefits 19 49,445 49,445 62,883 64,367 Prepaid expenses 206,604 84,680 271,260 109,716 Customer advances 8,468 5,825 313,811 75,832 Advances 70,243 60,707 150,437 187,342 Advances from related parties 29 6,497,277 8,655,905 - - Restricted cash - - 13,433 - Other current liabilities 208,180 904,298 570,269 1,278,830 Assets held for sale - - 5,876 21,909 Other current assets 73,132 64,608 89,512 84,795 Total current assets 22,674,414 20,856,371 28,535,378 26,504,346 Total current liabilities 25,964,551 28,011,810 22,194,308 22,297,939 NON-CURRENT ASSETS NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES LONG-TERM RECEIVALBLES Loans and borrowings 15 15,392,171 17,007,023 17,653,254 19,637,126 Marketable securities 5 14,952 15,505 338,897 406,402 Trade accounts payable 16 5,900 7,459 5,900 7,459 Trade receivables 6 6,023 5,059 6,022 5,307 Lease liability 17 2,512,422 2,105,419 2,679,694 2,368,070 Notes receivable 6 1,938 11,092 1,938 11,092 Taxes payable 90,662 96,666 93,308 97,735 Recoverable taxes 9 4,743,642 5,155,061 4,763,494 5,171,844 Provision for tax, civil and labor risks 20 463,953 505,863 504,470 548,243 Deferred income taxes 10 2,009,123 2,476,334 2,092,172 2,566,461 Deferred income taxes 10 - - 47,761 111,463 Judicial deposits 11 418,035 441,751 428,307 450,676 Liabilities with related parties 29 51,867 49,367 - - Biological assets 8 1,574,386 1,558,349 1,639,755 1,649,133 Employee benefits 19 319,941 297,175 437,494 456,945 Derivative financial instruments 23 226,547 10,283 226,547 10,283 Derivative financial instruments 23 3,006 174,699 3,006 174,699 Restricted cash 30,132 27,515 70,431 89,717 Other non-current liabilities 311,067 261,138 703,950 331,899 Other non-current assets 152,603 158,216 157,419 162,628 Total long-term receivables 9,177,381 9,859,165 9,724,982 10,523,543 Total non-current liabilities 19,150,989 20,504,809 22,128,837 23,733,639 EQUITY 21 Capital 13,363,411 12,835,915 13,363,411 12,835,915 Capital reserves 7,138,476 2,338,476 7,138,476 2,338,476 Other equity transactions (74,695) (77,825) (74,695) (77,825) Investments 12 11,067,582 13,270,368 100,193 101,064 Accumulated losses (5,143,014) (2,363,073) (5,143,014) (2,363,073) Property, plant and equipment 13 13,079,070 12,548,338 14,631,389 14,290,884 Treasury shares (96,145) (109,727) (96,145) (109,727) Intangible assets 14 3,238,932 3,252,385 6,261,967 6,434,610 Other comprehensive loss (1,066,194) (1,353,758) (1,066,194) (1,353,758) Attributable to controlling shareholders 14,121,839 11,270,008 14,121,839 11,270,008 Non-controlling interests - - 808,925 552,861 Total non-current assets 36,562,965 38,930,256 30,718,531 31,350,101 Total equity 14,121,839 11,270,008 14,930,764 11,822,869 TOTAL ASSETS 59,237,379 59,786,627 59,253,909 57,854,447 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 59,237,379 59,786,627 59,253,909 57,854,447

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial information.

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Statements of Income (Loss)

Parent company Consolidated 2023 2022 2023 2022 Note Jul - sep Jan - sep Jul - sep Jan - sep Jul - sep Jan - sep Jul - sep Jan - sep CONTINUING OPERATIONS NET SALES 25 12,244,942 35,532,958 12,150,323 33,484,167 13,806,206 39,189,146 14,056,041 39,036,395 Cost of sales 28 (9,643,139) (28,883,005) (10,085,627) (29,098,084) (11,324,122) (33,548,113) (11,458,083) (33,342,576) GROSS PROFIT 2,601,803 6,649,953 2,064,696 4,386,083 2,482,084 5,641,033 2,597,958 5,693,819 OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES) Selling expenses 28 (1,631,054) (4,772,201) (1,703,302) (4,419,090) (1,869,205) (5,377,484) (1,860,132) (5,013,091) General and administrative expenses 28 (112,425) (310,779) (125,404) (328,901) (178,739) (497,990) (197,172) (518,120) Impairment loss on trade receivables 6 (9,940) (17,332) (2,286) (7,274) (24,309) (32,841) (4,311) (7,801) Other operating income (expenses), net 26 19,675 154,321 22,147 9,368 42,188 179,539 26,481 21,267 Income from associates and joint ventures 12 (98,620) (2,264,087) 640,186 (4,360) 283 (599) 564 644 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE FINANCIAL RESULTS AND INCOME TAXES 769,439 (560,125) 896,037 (364,174) 452,302 (88,342) 563,388 176,718 Financial income 225,425 534,208 366,714 722,052 358,243 772,462 405,797 803,302 Financial expenses (1,027,683) (3,238,504) (968,833) (2,655,907) (1,028,761) (3,192,925) (999,568) (2,696,581) Foreign exchange and monetary variations (323,602) 347,418 (407,792) 203,845 (3,157) (212,615) (88,598) (173,425) FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES), NET 27 (1,125,860) (2,356,878) (1,009,911) (1,730,010) (673,675) (2,633,078) (682,369) (2,066,704) LOSS BEFORE TAXES (356,421) (2,917,003) (113,874) (2,094,184) (221,373) (2,721,420) (118,981) (1,889,986) Income taxes 10 (30,593) 137,062 (8,696) (109,045) (41,014) 98,132 (17,804) (244,377) LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (387,014) (2,779,941) (122,570) (2,203,229) (262,387) (2,623,288) (136,785) (2,134,363) LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS - - - (50,948) - - - (50,948) LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (387,014) (2,779,941) (122,570) (2,254,177) (262,387) (2,623,288) (136,785) (2,185,311) Net Income (loss) from Continuing Operation Attributable to Controlling shareholders (387,014) (2,779,941) (122,570) (2,203,229) (387,014) (2,779,941) (122,570) (2,203,229) Non-controlling interest - - - - 124,627 156,653 (14,215) 68,866 (387,014) (2,779,941) (122,570) (2,203,229) (262,387) (2,623,288) (136,785) (2,134,363) Net Loss From Discontinued Operations Attributable to Controlling shareholders - - - (50,948) - - - (50,948) Non-controlling interest - - - - - - - - - - - (50,948) - - - (50,948) LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUED OPERATIONS Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,599,535,188 1,252,578,457 1,078,022,206 1,043,977,330 Loss per share - basic 22 (0.24) (2.22) (0.11) (2.11) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,599,535,188 1,252,578,457 1,078,022,206 1,043,977,330 Loss per share - diluted 22 (0.24) (2.22) (0.11) (2.11) LOSS PER SHARE FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,599,535,188 1,252,578,457 1,078,022,206 1,043,977,330 Loss per share - basic 22 - - - (0.05) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,599,535,188 1,252,578,457 1,078,022,206 1,043,977,330 Loss per share - diluted 22 - - - (0.05)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial information.

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Parent company Consolidated 2023 2022 2023 2022 Note Jul - sep Jan - sep Jul - sep Jan - sep Jul - sep Jan - sep Jul - sep Jan - sep Loss for the period (387,014) (2,779,941) (122,570) (2,254,177) (262,387) (2,623,288) (136,785) (2,185,311) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes Gain (loss) on foreign currency translation of foreign operations 75,720 (115,991) (47,388) 8,003 118,683 (207,763) (68,302) 43,545 Gain (loss) on net investment hedge (49,222) 103,587 (38,187) 52,856 (49,222) 103,587 (38,187) 52,856 Cash flow hedges - effective portion of changes in fair value 23 81,598 (15,275) (14,499) (71,240) 81,619 (14,520) (14,076) (70,941) Cash flow hedges - reclassified to profit or loss 23 (90,789) 300,292 36,079 285,250 (90,789) 300,292 36,079 285,250 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 17,307 272,613 (63,995) 274,869 60,291 181,596 (84,486) 310,710 Actuarial gains on pension and post-employment plans 19 2,481 14,951 3,615 18,211 2,481 17,696 3,422 23,654 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 2,481 14,951 3,615 18,211 2,481 17,696 3,422 23,654 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (367,226) (2,492,377) (182,950) (1,961,097) (199,615) (2,423,996) (217,849) (1,850,947) Attributable to Controlling shareholders (367,226) (2,492,377) (182,950) (1,961,097) (367,226) (2,492,377) (182,950) (1,961,097) Non-controlling interest - - - - 167,611 68,381 (34,899) 110,150 (367,226) (2,492,377) (182,950) (1,961,097) (199,615) (2,423,996) (217,849) (1,850,947)

Items above are stated net of deferred taxes on income and the related taxes are disclosed in note 10.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial information.

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Statements of Changes in Equity

Attributed to controlling shareholders Other comprehensive income (loss) Capital Capital reserves Other equity transactions Treasury shares Accumulated foreign currency translation adjustments Gains (losses) on cash flow hedge (1) Actuarial gains (losses) Accumulated losses Total equity Non-controlling interest Total shareholders' equity

(consolidated) BALANCES AT DECEMBER 31, 2021 12,460,471 141,834 (67,531) (127,286) (1,162,066) (583,904) (66,756) (2,132,230) 8,462,532 363,091 8,825,623 Restatement by hyperinflation - - - - - - 216,193 216,193 135,260 351,453 Comprehensive income (loss) (1) Gains on foreign currency translation of foreign operations - - - - 49,240 - - - 49,240 47,283 96,523 Gains on net investment hedge - - - - 87,929 - - - 87,929 - 87,929 Unrealized gains (losses) in cash flow hedge - - - - - 276,515 - - 276,515 (933) 275,582 Actuarial gains (losses) on pension and post-employment plans - - - - - - 61,293 - 61,293 (16,568) 44,725 Income (loss) for the year - - - - - - - (3,166,403) (3,166,403) 24,777 (3,141,626) SUB-TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) - - - - 137,169 276,515 61,293 (3,166,403) (2,691,426) 54,559 (2,636,867) Employee benefits remeasurement - defined benefit - - - - - - (16,009) 16,009 - - - Capital increase through issuance of shares 500,000 4,900,000 - - - - 5,400,000 - 5,400,000 Expenses with public exchange offer of shares (124,556) - - - - - - (124,556) - (124,556) Appropriation of income (loss) Dividends - - - - - - - - - (49) (49) Compensation of accumulated losses with capital reserve - (2,703,358) - - - - 2,703,358 - - - Share-based payments - - (10,294) 17,559 - - - - 7,265 - 7,265 BALANCES AT DECEMBER 31, 2022 12,835,915 2,338,476 (77,825) (109,727) (1,024,897) (307,389) (21,472) (2,363,073) 11,270,008 552,861 11,822,869 Comprehensive income (loss) (1) Loss on foreign currency translation of foreign operations - - - - (115,991) - - - (115,991) (91,772) (207,763) Gain on net investment hedge - - - - 103,587 - - - 103,587 - 103,587 Unrealized gains in cash flow hedge - - - - - 285,017 - - 285,017 755 285,772 Actuarial gains on pension and post-employment plans - - - - - - 14,951 - 14,951 2,745 17,696 Income (loss) for the period - - - - - - - (2,779,941) (2,779,941) 156,653 (2,623,288) SUB-TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) - - - - (12,404) 285,017 14,951 (2,779,941) (2,492,377) 68,381 (2,423,996) Capital increase through issuance of shares (note 21.1) 600,000 4,800,000 - - - - - 5,400,000 - 5,400,000 Expenses with public exchange offer of shares (note 21.1) (72,504) - - - - - - - (72,504) - (72,504) Capital increase in subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - 187,777 187,777 Appropriation of income (loss) Dividends - - - - - - - - - (94) (94) Share-based payments - - 3,130 13,582 - - - - 16,712 - 16,712 BALANCES AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 13,363,411 7,138,476 (74,695) (96,145) (1,037,301) (22,372) (6,521) (5,143,014) 14,121,839 808,925 14,930,764

(1) All changes in other comprehensive income are presented net of taxes.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial information.

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Statements of Cash Flows

Parent company Consolidated 2023 2022 2023 2022 Jan - sep Jan - sep Jan - sep Jan - sep CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss from continuing operations (2,779,941) (2,203,229) (2,623,288) (2,134,363) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 1,062,753 1,021,099 1,347,368 1,306,096 Depreciation and depletion of biological assets 986,159 835,396 1,008,030 888,633 Result on disposal of property, plant and equipments and investment (124,048) 16,700 (141,658) 16,687 Write-down of inventories to net realizable value (21,955) 137,973 (920) 24,722 Provision for tax, civil and labor risks 197,973 264,752 196,237 266,900 Income from investments under the equity method 2,264,087 4,360 599 (644) Financial results, net 2,356,878 1,730,010 2,633,078 2,066,704 Tax recoveries and gains in tax lawsuits (641) (32,030) (701) (35,854) Deferred income tax (130,651) 118,552 (172,822) 95,725 Gratuities for the employees 60,484 115,778 70,921 109,648 Other provisions 21,824 224 36,875 731 3,892,922 2,009,585 2,353,719 2,604,985 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and notes receivables (351,096) 1,255,961 36,945 (33,094) Inventories 378,393 261,053 571,265 (354,996) Biological assets - current 474,297 (15,322) 444,657 (116,643) Trade accounts payable (1,812,569) (811,177) (2,232,778) (590,572) Cash generated by operating activities 2,581,947 2,700,100 1,173,808 1,509,680 Redemptions (investments) in securities at FVTPL (1) - 24,870 10,733 (16,434) Interest received 209,088 222,362 303,964 223,397 Dividends and interest on shareholders' equity received 422 - (851) - Payment of tax, civil and labor provisions (339,644) (219,545) (339,588) (216,833) Derivative financial instruments (21,634) (1,368,566) (343,245) (1,321,802) Other operating assets and liabilities (2) (1,828,421) (3,523,160) 1,470,957 417,481 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 601,758 (2,163,939) 2,275,778 595,489 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Redemption (additions) on investments in securities at amortized cost - - (70,176) 46,443 Redemption of restricted cash - (2,074) 12,851 (2,074) Additions to property, plant and equipment (562,486) (1,012,309) (629,013) (1,140,103) Additions to biological assets - non-current (1,015,542) (954,581) (1,099,245) (1,022,979) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant, equipments and investment 164,049 16,347 164,049 16,347 Additions to intangible assets (139,946) (171,302) (144,270) (183,270) Business combination, net of cash - - - (158,348) Capital increase in affiliates (580) (92,690) (579) (92,690) Capital increase in subsidiaries - (452,508) 187,777 - Net cash used in investing activities (1,554,505) (2,669,117) (1,578,606) (2,536,674) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from debt issuance 1,643,025 2,357,061 3,239,430 2,724,353 Repayment of debt (2,137,007) (2,837,519) (4,007,696) (3,142,578) Payment of interest (1,178,478) (1,108,944) (1,362,820) (1,285,982) Payment of interest derivatives - fair value hedge (512,345) (143,979) (512,345) (143,979) Capital increase through issuance of shares 5,327,496 5,276,051 5,327,496 5,276,051 Payment of lease liabilities (410,767) (345,452) (546,187) (479,685) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,731,924 3,197,218 2,137,878 2,948,180 Effect of exchange rate variation on cash and cash equivalents 7,649 (64,529) (1,120) (200,091) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,786,826 (1,700,367) 2,833,930 806,904 Balance at the beginning of the period 3,984,071 4,633,816 8,130,929 7,528,820 Balance at the end of the period 5,770,897 2,933,449 10,964,859 8,335,724

(1) FVTPL: Fair Value Through Profit and Loss.

(2) In the Parent Company, contemplates mainly the effects of prepayments of exports with subsidiaries in the amount of R$(2,117,184)for the period ended September 30, 2023 (R$(4,206,635) in the same period of the previous year).

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial information.

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Statements of Value Added

Parent company Consolidated 2023 2022 2023 2022 Jan - sep Jan - sep Jan - sep Jan - sep 1 - REVENUES 39,353,845 37,901,243 43,297,294 43,797,422 Sales of goods and products 38,661,920 36,894,918 42,549,372 42,696,053 Other income 153,738 11,766 178,956 23,665 Revenue related to construction of own assets 555,519 1,001,833 601,807 1,085,505 Expected credit losses (17,332) (7,274) (32,841) (7,801) 2 - SUPPLIES ACQUIRED FROM THIRD PARTIES (27,677,281) (28,399,285) (32,078,119) (32,398,347) Costs of goods sold (23,513,359) (24,057,507) (27,658,823) (27,816,017) Materials, energy, third parties services and other (4,185,877) (4,307,989) (4,414,804) (4,555,332) Reversal for inventories losses 21,955 (33,789) (4,492) (26,998) 3 - GROSS ADDED VALUE (1-2) 11,676,564 9,501,958 11,219,175 11,399,075 4 - DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (2,048,912) (1,856,495) (2,355,398) (2,194,729) 5 - NET ADDED VALUE (3-4) 9,627,652 7,645,463 8,863,777 9,204,346 6 - VALUE ADDED RECEIVED THROUGH TRANSFER (1,729,296) 716,468 772,446 802,722 Income from associates and joint ventures (2,264,087) (4,360) (599) 644 Financial income 534,208 722,052 772,462 803,302 Others 583 (1,224) 583 (1,224) 7 - ADDED VALUE TO BE DISTRIBUTED (5+6) 7,898,356 8,361,931 9,636,223 10,007,068 8 - DISTRIBUTION OF ADDED VALUE 7,898,356 8,361,931 9,636,223 10,007,068 Payroll 4,234,264 4,024,708 4,901,486 4,659,858 Salaries 2,990,141 2,824,102 3,561,110 3,333,321 Benefits 1,021,206 993,425 1,093,871 1,098,134 Government severance indemnity fund for employees 222,917 207,181 246,505 228,403 Taxes, Fees and Contributions 3,374,638 3,865,903 3,711,187 4,305,993 Federal 1,122,837 1,639,905 1,282,652 1,889,736 State 2,212,214 2,188,076 2,381,870 2,372,570 Municipal 39,587 37,922 46,665 43,687 Capital Remuneration from Third Parties 3,069,395 2,674,549 3,646,838 3,175,580 Interests, including exchange variation 2,933,436 2,518,132 3,453,091 2,942,418 Rents 135,959 156,417 193,747 233,162 Interest on Own-Capital (2,779,941) (2,203,229) (2,623,288) (2,134,363) Loss for the period from continuing operations (2,779,941) (2,203,229) (2,779,941) (2,203,229) Non-controlling interest - - 156,653 68,866

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial information.

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

3Q23 RESULTS

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

1. Company's Operations

BRF S.A. ("BRF"), and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Company") is a publicly traded company, listed on the segment Novo Mercado of Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), under the ticker BRFS3, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), under the ticker BRFS. The Company's registered office is at 475 Jorge Tzachel Street, Fazenda District, Itajaí - Santa Catarina and the main business office is in the city of São Paulo.

BRF is a Brazilian multinational company, with global presence, which owns a comprehensive portfolio of products, and it is one of the world's largest companies of food products. The Company operates by raising, producing and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food and others.

The Company holds as main brands Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Chester®, Kidelli, Perdix, Banvit, Biofresh and Gran Plus, present mainly in Brazil, Turkey and Middle Eastern countries.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

1.1. Equity Interest

% equity interest Entity Main activity Country (1) 09.30.23 12.31.22 Equity interest BRF GmbH Holding Austria 100.00 100.00 Direct BRF Arabia Holding Company (h) Holding Saudi Arabia 70.00 - Indirect BRF Foods GmbH Industrialization, import and commercialization of products Austria 100.00 100.00 Indirect Al Khan Foodstuff LLC ("AKF") (b) Import, commercialization and distribution of products Oman 70.00 70.00 Indirect TBQ Foods GmbH Holding Austria 60.00 60.00 Indirect Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Import, industrialization and commercialization of products Turkey 91.71 91.71 Indirect Banvit Enerji ve Elektrik Üretim Ltd. Sti. Generation and commercialization of electric energy Turkey 100.00 100.00 Indirect Nutrinvestments BV Holding The Netherlands 100.00 100.00 Indirect Banvit ME FZE (d) Marketing and logistics services UAE - 100.00 Indirect BRF Foods LLC (a) Import, industrialization and commercialization of products Russia 100.00 100.00 Indirect BRF Global Company Nigeria Ltd. Marketing and logistics services Nigeria 100.00 100.00 Indirect BRF Global Company South Africa Proprietary Ltd. Administrative, marketing and logistics services South Africa 100.00 100.00 Indirect BRF Global GmbH Holding and trading Austria 100.00 100.00 Indirect BRF Japan KK Marketing and logistics services, import, export, industrialization and commercialization of products Japan 100.00 100.00 Indirect BRF Korea LLC Marketing and logistics services Korea 100.00 100.00 Indirect BRF Shanghai Management Consulting Co. Ltd. Provision of consultancy and marketing services China 100.00 100.00 Indirect BRF Shanghai Trading Co. Ltd. Import, export and commercialization of products China 100.00 100.00 Indirect BRF Singapore Foods PTE Ltd. Administrative, marketing and logistics services Singapore 100.00 100.00 Indirect Eclipse Holding Cöoperatief U.A. Holding The Netherlands 100.00 100.00 Indirect Buenos Aires Fortune S.A. (a) Holding Argentina 100.00 100.00 Indirect Eclipse Latam Holdings Holding Spain 100.00 100.00 Indirect Perdigão Europe Lda. Import, export of products and administrative services Portugal 100.00 100.00 Indirect ProudFood Lda. Import and commercialization of products Angola 100.00 100.00 Indirect Sadia Chile S.A. Import, export and commercialization of products Chile 100.00 100.00 Indirect Wellax Food Logistics C.P.A.S.U. Lda. (g) Import, commercialization of products and administrative services Portugal - 100.00 Indirect One Foods Holdings Ltd. Holding UAE 100.00 100.00 Indirect Al-Wafi Food Products Factory LLC Import, export, industrialization and commercialization of products UAE 100.00 100.00 Indirect Badi Ltd. Holding UAE 100.00 100.00 Indirect Al-Wafi Al-Takamol International for Foods Products Import and commercialization of products Saudi Arabia 100.00 100.00 Indirect Joody Al Sharqiya Food Production Factory LLC Import and commercialization of products Saudi Arabia 100.00 100.00 Indirect BRF Kuwait Food Management Company WLL (b) Import, commercialization and distribution of products Kuwait 49.00 49.00 Indirect One Foods Malaysia SDN. BHD. (a) Marketing and logistics services Malaysia 100.00 100.00 Indiretc Federal Foods LLC (b) Import, commercialization and distribution of products UAE 49.00 49.00 Indirect Federal Foods Qatar (b) Import, commercialization and distribution of products Qatar 49.00 49.00 Indirect Establecimiento Levino Zaccardi y Cia. S.A. (f) Industrialization and commercialization of dairy products Argentina - 100.00 Indirect BRF Energia S.A. Commercialization of eletric energy Brazil 100.00 100.00 Direct BRF Pet S.A. (e) Industrialization, commercialization and distribution of feed and nutrients for animals Brazil 100.00 100.00 Direct Hercosul Alimentos Ltda. (e) Manufacturing and sale of animal feed Brazil 100.00 100.00 Indirect Hercosul Distribuição Ltda. (e) Import, export, wholesale and retail sale of food products for animals Brazil 100.00 100.00 Indirect Hercosul International S.R.L. (e) Manufacturing, export, import and sale of feed and nutrients for animals Paraguay 99.00 99.00 Indirect Hercosul Soluções em Transportes Ltda. (e) Road freight Brazil 100.00 100.00 Indirect Mogiana Alimentos S.A. (e) Manufacturing, distribution and sale of Pet Food products Brazil 100.00 100.00 Indirect Potengi Holdings S.A. (c) Holding Brazil 50.00 50.00 Affiliate PR-SAD Administração de bem próprio S.A. Management of assets Brazil 33.33 33.33 Affiliate PSA Laboratório Veterinário Ltda. Veterinary activities Brazil 100.00 100.00 Indirect Sadia Alimentos S.A. Holding Argentina 100.00 100.00 Indirect Sadia Uruguay S.A. Import and commercialization of products Uruguay 100.00 100.00 Direct Vip S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Imobiliárias Commercialization of owned real state Brazil 100.00 100.00 Direct BRF Investimentos Ltda. Holding, management of companies and assets Brazil 100.00 100.00 Indirect

(1) UAE - United Arab Emirates.

(a) Dormant subsidiaries. The Company is evaluating the liquidation of these subsidiaries.

(b) For these entities, the Company has agreements that ensure full economic rights, except for AKF, in which the economic rights are of 99%.

(c) Affiliate with subsidiary of AES Brasil Energia S.A. (note 12).

(d) On March 21, 2023, the subsidiary Banvit ME FZE was dissolved.

(e) The competitive process for the possible sale of these companies, which began on February 28, 2023, was closed on November 13, 2023, with the option of keeping these entities in operation and, therefore, no impact was recorded.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

(f) On July 7, 2023, the subsidiary Establecimiento Levino Zaccardi y Cia. S.A. was dissolved.

(g) On July 21, 2023, the subsidiary Wellax Food Logistics C.P.A.S.U. Lda. was dissolved.

(h) On September 28, 2023 the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary BRF GmbH, contributed the initial equity of BRF Arabia Holding Company, a company in the process of establishment. The contribution in the amount of R$625,922, was accompanied proportionally by the other partner (holder of 30% of the entity's capital), is a condition for the company's establishment process to continue.

On October 5, 2023 the company BRF UK Foods Ltd. was incorporated, located in England, being 100% direct subsidiary of BRF S.A.

Except for the associates PR-SAD Administração de bem próprio S.A. and Potengi Holdings S.A., in which the Company recognizes the investments by the equity method, all other entities presented in the table above were consolidated.

1.2. Leniency Agreement

On December 28, 2022, BRF has entered into a Leniency Agreement with the Brazilian authorities - Controladoria Geral da União ("CGU") and the Advocacia Geral da União ("AGU") (as note 1.3 of financial statements of the year ended on December 31, 2022), in which it assumed the commitment to pay the amount of R$583,977. That amount, updated according the agreement, was settled in June 30, 2023, as follows: (i) 70% with tax losses in the amount of R$435,128; (ii) 30% with PIS and COFINS and IRPJ tax credits in the amount of R$186,483.

1.3. Seasonality

During the months of November and December of each year, the Company is impacted by seasonality in the Brazil operating segment due to Christmas and New Year's Celebrations. The products that are relevant contributors are: turkey, Chester®, ham and pork cuts (hind leg/pork loin).

In the International operating segment, seasonality is due to Ramadan, which is the holy month of the Muslim calendar. The beginning of Ramadan depends on the beginning of the moon cycle and in 2023 occurred between, March 22, 2023 and April 21, 2023.

2. Basis of Preparation and Presentation of Interim Financial Information

The Parent Company's and Consolidated interim financial information ("interim financial information") were prepared in accordance with the CPC 21 (R1) - Interim Financial Statements and the IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") as well as with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission. All the relevant information applicable to the interim financial information, and only them, are being evidenced and correspond to those used by administration in its management.

The interim financial information are expressed in thousands of Brazilian Reais ("R$"), unless otherwise stated. For disclosures of amounts in other currencies, the values were also expressed in thousands, unless otherwise stated.

The preparation of financial information requires Management to make judgments, use estimates and adopt assumptions that affect the reported amounts of revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities, as well as the disclosures of contingent liabilities. The uncertainty inherent to these judgments, assumptions and estimates could result in material adjustments to the carrying amount of certain assets and liabilities in future periods.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Any judgments, estimates and assumptions are reviewed at each reporting period.

The interim financial information were prepared based on the recoverable historical cost, except for the following material items recognized in the statements of financial position:

(i)derivative financial instruments and non-derivative financial instruments measured at fair value;

(ii)shared-based payments and employee benefits measured at fair value;

(iii)biological assets measured at fair value; and

(iv)assets held for sale in instances where the fair value is lower than historical cost.

The Company prepared financial statements under the going concern assumption and disclosed all relevant information in its explanatory notes, in order to clarify and complement the accounting basis adopted.

3. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

The interim financial information, in this case quarterly financial information, aim to provide updated information based on the last annual financial statements disclosed. Therefore, the quarterly financial information focus on new activities, events and circumstances and do not repeat the information previously disclosed, except when Management judges that the maintenance of the information is relevant.

The interim financial information was prepared based on the accounting policies and estimates calculation methodologies adopted in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 (note 3), on a uniform basis for all group entities. Except for the income taxes, which were measured according to CPC 21 / IAS 34 by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to the Income (Loss) Before Taxes for the interim period.

The Company has subsidiaries in Argentina and in Turkey, which are considered a hyperinflationary economy. For the Turkish subsidiary the price index used for the period ended September 30, 2023 was 49.9%, and the inflation adjustment affected the Income (Loss) before financial results and income taxes in R$8,654 (R$(152,720) in the same period of the previous year), and we recognized a revenue that impacted the Financial Result in the amount of R$ R$246,573 (R$335,906 in the same period of the previous year) and the Loss from continuing operations in the amount of R$278,749 (R$164,190 in the same period of the previous year).

For the subsidiary in Argentina the price index used for the period ended September 30, 2023 was 124.4%, and the inflation adjustment affected the inflation adjustment impacted the Income (Loss) before financial results and income taxes in the amount of R$914 (R$(165) in the same period of the previous year), the Financial Result in the amount of R$(9,069) (R$(3,185) in the same period of the previous year) and the Loss from continuing operations in the amount of R$(7,805) (R$5,395) in the same period of the previous year).

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

4. Cash and Cash Equivalents

Average rate (1) Parent company Consolidated 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 Cash and bank accounts Brazilian Reais - 92,298 139,928 101,195 154,399 Saudi Riyal - - 987,754 307,440 U.S. Dollar - 283 539 491,881 946,999 Euro - 954 141 111,032 93,321 Turkish Lira - - - 77,924 83,339 Other currencies - 282 116 220,315 279,579 93,817 140,724 1,990,101 1,865,077 Cash equivalents In Brazilian Reais Investment funds 12.65% 3,414 3,492 3,414 3,492 Bank deposit certificates 12.88% 5,657,832 3,675,037 6,156,967 3,754,202 5,661,246 3,678,529 6,160,381 3,757,694 In U.S. Dollar Term deposit 5.72% - 154,025 2,692,353 2,469,028 Overnight 5.20% 15,834 10,793 73,314 12,720 Other currencies Term deposit (2) - - 48,710 26,410 15,834 164,818 2,814,377 2,508,158 5,770,897 3,984,071 10,964,859 8,130,929

(1) Weighted average annual rate.

(2) Amounts are substantially denominated in Turkish Lira (TRY) at a weighted average annual rate of 37.00% and in Dirhan (AED) at a weighted average annual rate of 5.00%.

5. Marketable Securities

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Average rate (2) Parent company Consolidated WAM (1) Currency 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 Fair value through other comprehensive income Equity securities (3) - USD - - - 11,183 11,752 Fair value through profit and loss Financial treasury bills 1.04 R$ 13.31% 400,734 364,543 400,734 364,543 Investment funds - FIDC BRF 1.09 R$ - 14,952 15,505 14,952 15,505 Repurchase agreement 0.06 R$ 12.03% - - 44,740 53,809 Other 0.08 R$ / ARS - - - 20 21 415,686 380,048 460,446 433,878 Amortized cost Sovereign bonds and other (4) 2.48 AOA - - 312,762 379,145 415,686 380,048 784,391 824,775 Current 400,734 364,543 445,494 418,373 Non-current (5) 14,952 15,505 338,897 406,402

(1) Weighted average maturity in years.

(2) Weighted average annual rate.

(3) It's comprised of Aleph Farms Ltd. stocks.

(4) It's comprised of private securities and sovereign securities of the Angola Government and are presented net of expected credit losses in the amount of R$19,919 (R$15,231 on December 31, 2022). Amounts are substantially denominated in Angolan kwanza (AOA) and correspond to Time Deposit and Bond at a weighted average annual rate of 10.15% and 16.50% respectively. They also include marketable securities indexed to the U.S. Dollar at a weighted average annual rate of 6.33% and Bonds in U.S. Dollar at a weighted average annual rate of 5.90%.

(5) Maturity until March of 2026.

On September 30, 2023, the amount of R$49,925 (R$92,857 on December 31, 2022) classified as cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were pledged as guarantee, with no use restrictions, for future contracts traded on B3.

6. Trade Accounts and Notes Receivable

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Parent company Consolidated 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 Trade accounts receivable Domestic market Third parties 1,077,327 1,357,535 1,206,015 1,473,921 Related parties 14,828 42,162 7,170 11,566 Foreign market Third parties 707,157 556,882 3,529,322 3,315,772 Related parties 5,236,374 4,651,972 21,827 20,789 7,035,686 6,608,551 4,764,334 4,822,048 ( - ) Adjustment to present value (18,068) (22,866) (23,715) (24,818) ( - ) Expected credit losses (554,286) (558,328) (608,987) (604,167) 6,463,332 6,027,357 4,131,632 4,193,063 Current 6,457,309 6,022,298 4,125,610 4,187,756 Non-current 6,023 5,059 6,022 5,307 Notes receivable 94,174 54,472 94,174 54,472 ( - ) Adjustment to present value (4,282) (386) (4,282) (386) ( - ) Expected credit losses (15,553) (15,643) (15,553) (15,643) 74,339 38,443 74,339 38,443 Current 72,401 27,351 72,401 27,351 Non-current (1) 1,938 11,092 1,938 11,092

(1) Weighted average maturity of 1.39 year.

The Company has insurance for trade accounts receivable from exports in the amount of R$1,062,958.

The Company performs credit assignments with no right of return to the BRF Clients' Credit Rights Investment Fund ("FIDC BRF"), which has the sole purpose to acquire credit rights arising from commercial transactions carried out between the Company and its clients in Brazil. On September 30, 2023, FIDC BRF had an outstanding balance of R$557,004 (R$947,488 on December 31, 2022) related to such credit rights, which were written-off of the Company's statement of financial position when the credits were sold.

On September 30, 2023, other receivables are mainly represented by receivables from the sale of farms and various properties not linked to production.

The movements of the expected credit losses are presented below:

Parent company Consolidated 09.30.23 09.30.23 Beginning balance (558,328) (604,167) (Additions) Reversals (17,332) (32,841) Write-offs 3,817 6,177 Exchange rate variation 17,557 21,844 Ending balance (554,286) (608,987)

The aging of trade accounts receivable is as follows:

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Parent company Consolidated 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 Not overdue 6,385,706 6,027,068 3,878,194 4,045,146 Overdue 01 to 60 days 92,592 11,774 260,093 125,082 61 to 90 days 7,385 2,364 10,177 7,629 91 to 120 days 2,980 1,291 7,545 17,084 121 to 180 days 3,377 6,976 7,531 18,536 181 to 360 days 10,629 7,678 21,363 17,902 More than 360 days 533,017 551,400 579,431 590,669 ( - ) Adjustment to present value (18,068) (22,866) (23,715) (24,818) ( - ) Expected credit losses (554,286) (558,328) (608,987) (604,167) 6,463,332 6,027,357 4,131,632 4,193,063

7. Inventories

Parent company Consolidated 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 Finished goods 2,685,610 2,753,055 4,562,893 4,885,465 Work in progress 333,886 396,083 379,757 435,018 Raw materials 1,818,054 1,863,819 2,012,006 2,086,963 Packaging materials 127,105 130,797 176,891 181,193 Secondary materials 576,495 658,953 624,031 705,692 Supplies 150,309 164,963 223,362 230,092 Imports in transit 132,823 229,886 133,334 230,133 Other 80,869 111,242 80,848 111,648 (-) Adjustment to present value (1) (154,548) (201,757) (158,310) (205,313) 5,750,603 6,107,041 8,034,812 8,660,891

(1) The adjustment refers to the counter-entry of the adjustment of present value from trade accounts payable and is carried out for cost according to inventories turnover.

The movements of estimated losses for realizable value of inventories accrual, for which the additions, reversals and write-offs were recorded against Cost of Sales, are presented in the table below:

Parent company 09.30.23 Realizable value through sale Impaired inventories Obsolete inventories Total Beginning balance (62,269) (64,584) (5,299) (132,152) Additions (337,603) (82,026) (4,325) (423,954) Reversals 322,762 - - 322,762 Write-offs - 119,127 4,020 123,147 Ending balance (77,110) (27,483) (5,604) (110,197)

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Consolidated 09.30.23 Realizable value through sale Impaired inventories Obsolete inventories Total Beginning balance (66,671) (73,694) (9,944) (150,309) Additions (439,995) (98,242) (5,951) (544,188) Reversals 402,428 - - 402,428 Write-offs - 135,962 6,718 142,680 Monetary correction by Hyperinflation (1) (2,172) (461) (2,634) Exchange rate variation (2,641) (17) (120) (2,778) Ending balance (106,880) (38,163) (9,758) (154,801)

8. Biological Assets

The live animals are represented by poultry and pork and segregated into consumables and animals for production. The rollforward of the biological assets are presented below:

Parent company 09.30.23 Current Non-current Live animals Total Live animals Forests Total Beginning balance 3,003,258 1,211,187 347,162 1,558,349 Additions/Transfer 19,635,960 507,141 48,422 555,563 Changes in fair value (1) 1,874,234 (273,940) - (273,940) Harvest - - (40,558) (40,558) Write-off - - (15,756) (15,756) Transfer between current and non-current 209,272 (209,272) - (209,272) Transfer to inventories (22,193,763) - - - Ending balance 2,528,961 1,235,116 339,270 1,574,386 Consolidated 09.30.23 Current Non-current Live animals Total Live animals Forests Total Beginning balance 3,151,551 1,301,971 347,162 1,649,133 Additions/Transfer 21,115,163 539,992 48,422 588,414 Changes in fair value (1) 2,121,680 (238,705) - (238,705) Harvest - - (40,558) (40,558) Write-off - - (15,756) (15,756) Transfer between current and non-current 215,529 (215,529) - (215,529) Transfer to inventories (23,897,029) - - - Exchange variation (55,527) (32,610) - (32,610) Monetary correction by Hyperinflation 30,064 (54,634) - (54,634) Ending balance 2,681,431 1,300,485 339,270 1,639,755

(1) The change in the fair value of biological assets includes depreciation of breeders and depletion of forests in the amount of R$986,159 in the Parent Company and R$1,008,030 in the Consolidated (R$835,396 in the Parent Company and R$888,633 in the Consolidated in the same period of the previous year).

The estimated quantities of live animals on September 30, 2023 are 165,495 thousand head of poultry and 4,736 thousand head of pork at the Parent Company (192,700 thousand head of poultry and 4,885 thousand head of pork on December 31, 2022). In the Consolidated, there are 187,729 thousand heads of poultry and 4,736 thousand heads of pork (213,491 thousand heads of poultry and 4,885 thousand heads of pork on December 31, 2022).

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

The Company has forests pledged as collateral for financing and tax and civil contingencies on September 30, 2023 in the amount of R$72,003 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated (R$59,388 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated on December 31, 2022).

9.Recoverable Taxes

Parent company Consolidated 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 Recoverable ICMS and VAT 1,985,537 1,937,175 2,234,887 2,219,457 Recoverable PIS and COFINS 2,295,167 2,569,574 2,306,141 2,588,574 Recoverable IPI 1,076,171 1,014,643 1,077,908 1,016,373 Recoverable INSS 363,194 366,224 363,206 366,236 Recoverable income taxes 301,535 335,034 389,054 434,392 Other recoverable taxes 87,622 106,532 88,602 107,583 (-) Impairment (158,401) (157,172) (158,674) (157,903) 5,950,825 6,172,010 6,301,124 6,574,712 Current 1,207,183 1,016,949 1,537,630 1,402,868 Non-current 4,743,642 5,155,061 4,763,494 5,171,844

9.1. ICMS - Tax on Movement of Goods and Services and VAT - Value Added Taxes

As result of the activity, the Company generates recoverable ICMS balances that are offset against ICMS payables arising from sales in the domestic market or that are transferred to third parties.

The Company has recoverable ICMS balances in the States of Paraná, Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais and Amazonas, which will be realized in the short and long term, based on the recoverability study reviewed and approved by the Management.

In other jurisdictions outside Brazil, value added taxes (VAT) are due in regular operations of the Company with goods and services, with expectations of achievement in the short and long term.

9.2. PIS and COFINS - Social Integration Plan and Contribution for Social Security

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

The accumulated recoverable PIS and COFINS balances arise from taxes on raw material purchases subsequently used in the production of exported products or products for which sale is not taxed, as well as recoverable taxes on commercial and labor expenses. The realization of these balances usually occurs through the offsetting with taxes payable on sales of taxed products in the domestic market, with other federal taxes and social security contributions payable, or even, if necessary, through refund or reimbursement requests.

As of September 30, 2023, the updated balance of the processes related to the exclusion of the ICMS from the PIS and COFINS calculation basis recognized by the Company is R$1,868,053 (R$2,091,340 as of December 31, 2022). The amount of R$321,156 related do these credits was offset against other federal taxes for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 (R$307,979 in the same period of the previous year). Additionally, the amount of R$81,334 was used to settle the Leniency Agreement (note 1.2).

9.3. IPI - Industrialized Product Tax

The Company recognized tax assets as result of gains from lawsuits related to IPI, specially "crédito prêmio". The balance referring to these assets in the Parent Company and Consolidated on September 30, 2023 is R$1,092,494 (R$1,030,940 for the year ended December 31, 2022), of which R$1,070,237 (R$1,008,683 for the year ended December 31, 2022) is recorded as Recoverable Taxes and the remainder, referring to cases in which the government will reimburse in cash, is recorded as Other Non-Current Assets, in the amount of R$22,257 (R$22,257 for the year ended December 31, 2022).

9.4. Income Taxes

The accumulated recoverable income taxes arise, mostly, from withholding taxes on securities, interest and prepayments of income tax and social contribution in Brazil. The realization occurs through the offset with federal taxes and contributions payable. Additionally, the amount of R$105,149 was used to settle the Leniency Agreement (note 1.2).

9.5. Realization of Brazilian Federal Tax Credits

The Company used PIS, COFINS, IPI, and other recoverable taxes to offset federal taxes payable such as INSS, Income Taxes and other in the amount of R$1,048,724 in the Parent Company and Consolidated for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 (R$699,519 in the Parent Company and Consolidated in the same period of the previous year), preserving its liquidity and optimizing its capital structure.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

10. Deferred Income Taxes

10.1. Breakdown

Parent company Consolidated 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 Assets Tax losses carryforward 2,450,979 2,770,926 2,484,740 2,800,162 Negative calculation basis (social contribution) 882,352 997,533 894,506 1,008,058 Temporary differences - Assets Provisions for tax, civil and labor risks 370,714 417,613 372,952 420,470 Expected credit losses 176,015 178,815 180,012 183,504 Impairment on tax credits 53,518 57,083 53,518 57,083 Provision for other obligations 90,050 129,821 105,002 146,652 Write-down to net realizable value of inventories 37,467 44,932 42,703 48,744 Employees' benefits plan 125,591 117,851 136,402 138,451 Lease basis difference 171,503 132,841 178,346 132,841 Other temporary differences 17,050 14,924 32,393 31,930 4,375,239 4,862,339 4,480,574 4,967,895 Temporary differences - Liabilities Goodwill amortization basis difference (323,005) (323,005) (337,144) (323,005) Depreciation (useful life) basis difference (833,738) (926,094) (849,322) (947,303) Business combination (1) (975,378) (987,477) (975,378) (1,003,955) Monetary correction by Hyperinflation - - (28,751) (85,997) Unrealized gains on derivatives, net (141,696) (75,046) (141,696) (73,998) Unrealized fair value gains, net (81,528) (71,086) (82,885) (71,617) Other temporary differences (10,771) (3,297) (20,987) (7,022) (2,366,116) (2,386,005) (2,436,163) (2,512,897) Total deferred taxes 2,009,123 2,476,334 2,044,411 2,454,998 Total Assets 2,009,123 2,476,334 2,092,172 2,566,461 Total Liabilities - - (47,761) (111,463) 2,009,123 2,476,334 2,044,411 2,454,998

(1) The deferred tax liability on business combination is substantially represented by the allocation of goodwill to property, plant and equipment, brands and contingent liabilities.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

.

The Parent Company has tax losses of Income Tax (IRPJ) and negative bases Contributions on the Net Profit (CSLL) in Brazil, which at current tax rates represent R$6,908,951 on September 30, 2023 (R$7,131,786 on December 31, 2022). Within this amount, R$3,333,331 on September 30, 2023 and (R$3,768,459 on December 31, 2022) are recognized as an asset, according to the recoverability expectation.

The roll-forward of deferred income taxes, net, is set forth below:

Parent company Consolidated 09.30.23 09.30.23 Beginning balance 2,476,334 2,454,998 Deferred income taxes recognized in income 130,651 172,822 Deferred income taxes recognized in other comprehensive income (131,455) (131,455) Deferred income and social contribution taxes used in the Leniency Agreement (1) (435,128) (435,128) Other (31,279) (16,826) Ending balance 2,009,123 2,044,411

(1) In June 2023, the Company used deferred taxes on tax losses in the amount of R$435,128 to settle the debt resulting from the Leniency Agreement entered into with the Federal Government (note 1.2).

10.2. Effective income tax rate reconciliation

Parent company Consolidated 2023 2022 2023 2022 Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Loss before taxes - continued operations (356,421) (2,917,003) (113,874) (2,094,184) (221,373) (2,721,420) (118,981) (1,889,986) Nominal tax rate 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% Benefit at nominal rate 121,183 991,781 38,717 712,023 75,267 925,283 40,454 642,595 Adjustments to income taxes Income from associates and joint ventures (33,529) (769,787) 217,664 (1,482) 96 (204) - - Difference of tax rates on results of foreign subsidiaries - - - - (17,071) (523,522) 338,352 643,533 Difference of functional currency of foreign subsidiaries - - - - 20,679 (214,880) (131,809) (710,973) Deferred tax assets not recognized (1) (218,280) (222,039) (314,836) (954,256) (220,053) (225,747) (314,836) (954,256) Interest on taxes 18,892 63,822 19,695 64,316 18,926 63,917 19,754 64,418 Share-based payment (5,281) (13,308) (3,255) (13,289) (5,281) (13,308) (3,255) (13,289) Penalties 232 (774) (1,133) (2,780) 232 (774) (1,133) (2,780) Investment grant 38,216 82,088 36,108 80,683 38,216 82,088 36,108 80,683 Other permanent differences 47,974 5,279 (1,656) 5,740 47,975 5,279 (1,439) 5,692 (30,593) 137,062 (8,696) (109,045) (41,014) 98,132 (17,804) (244,377) Effective rate -8.6% 4.7% -7.6% -5.2% -18.5% 3.6% 3.9% -12.9% Current tax 5,725 6,411 9,122 9,507 (64,446) (74,690) (10,187) (148,652) Deferred tax (36,318) 130,651 (17,818) (118,552) 23,432 172,822 (7,617) (95,725)

(1) Amount related to the non-recognition of deferred tax on tax losses carryforward in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated, due to limited capacity of realization.

The Company's management determined that the total profits recorded by the holdings of its wholly-owned subsidiaries abroad will not be redistributed. Such funds will be used for investments in the wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Income tax returns in Brazil are subject to review by the tax authorities for a period of five years from the date of their delivery. The Company may be subject to additional collection of taxes, fines and interest as a result of these reviews. The results obtained by subsidiaries abroad are subject to taxation in accordance with the tax laws of each country.

11.Judicial Deposits

The rollforward of the judicial deposits is set forth below:

Parent company 09.30.23 Tax Labor Civil, commercial and other Total Beginning balance 188,431 193,350 59,970 441,751 Additions 6,108 54,427 3,122 63,657 Release in favor of the Company (12,798) (24,237) (582) (37,617) Release in favor of the counterparty (4,382) (61,699) (2,854) (68,935) Interest 10,985 6,211 1,983 19,179 Ending balance 188,344 168,052 61,639 418,035

Consolidated 09.30.23 Tax Labor Civil, commercial and other Total Beginning balance 191,161 194,906 64,609 450,676 Additions 6,206 55,050 3,123 64,379 Release in favor of the Company (12,798) (24,237) (582) (37,617) Release in favor of the counterparty (4,417) (61,723) (2,853) (68,993) Interest 11,227 6,238 2,414 19,879 Exchange rate variation - (17) - (17) Ending balance 191,379 170,217 66,711 428,307

12. Investments

12.1. Composition and rollforward the investments

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Parent company Consolidated 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 Investments 11,066,999 13,269,785 99,610 100,481 Investment in subsidiaries 10,967,389 13,169,304 - - Investment in affiliates 99,610 100,481 99,610 100,481 Other investments 583 583 583 583 11,067,582 13,270,368 100,193 101,064

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

The rollforward of the direct investments in subsidiaries and affiliates of the Parent Company is set forth below:

Subsidiaries Affiliates BRF Energia S.A. BRF GmbH Establec. Levino Zaccardi BRF Pet S.A. PSA Labor. Veter. Ltda Hercosul International S.R.L. Sadia Alimentos S.A. Proud Food Lda Sadia Uruguay S.A. Sadia Chile S.A. Eclipse Holding Cooperatief VIP S.A. Empr. e Particip. Imob Potengi Holdings S.A. (1) PR-SAD

Adm. Bem próprio S.A. Total 09.30.23 a) Participation as of September 30, 2023 % of participation 100.00% 100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 99.99% 1.00% 43.10% 10.00% 100.00% 60.00% 0.01% 100.00% 50.00% 33.33% Total quantity of shares and quotas 7,176,530 1,897,145 - 2,087,898,669 5,563,850 200,000 594,576,682 150,000 2,352,881,073 3,027,987,368 10,000 14,249,459 184,199,688 2,826,940 Quantity of shares and quotas held 7,176,530 1,897,145 - 2,087,898,669 5,563,849 2,000 256,253,695 15,000 2,352,881,073 1,816,792,421 1 14,249,459 92,090,655 942,313 - b) Information as of September 30, 2023 Share capital 7,177 6,523 - 1,323,088 5,564 94,080 338,054 3 497,012 16,169 334,999 1,311 - - Shareholders' equity (251) 9,599,402 - 1,265,464 9,184 70,962 3,693 5,244 88,690 (114,947) (1,665) 1,420 - - Fair value of assets and liabilities acquired - - - - - 120 - - - - - - - - Goodwill - - - - - 284 - - - - - - - - Income (loss) for the period (759) (2,217,166) (36) (8,377) 518 11,058 1,674 1,394 (4,752) (55,466) (1,575) 82 - - c) Movements of investments Beginning balance (12.31.22) 508 11,785,221 58 1,276,539 8,667 1,038 2,134 721 91,907 - - 2,511 93,167 7,314 13,269,785 Result Movements Income (loss) (759) (2,217,166) 39 (8,377) 518 102 (2,245) 139 (4,707) (31,114) - 82 (599) - (2,264,087) Dividends and interests on shareholders' equity - - - - - - - - - - - (1,209) (851) - (2,060) Capital movements Capital increase (reduction) - - - - - - - - - - - - - 579 579 Encerramento de participação societária (97) (97) Goodwill movements Exchange rate variation on goodwill - - - - - (12) - - - - - - - - (12) Other Other comprehensive income - 31,345 - (2,698) - (14) 1,703 (336) 1,490 3,110 - 36 - - 34,636 Constitution (reversal) of provision for loss 251 - - - - - - - - 28,004 - - - - 28,255 Ending balance (09.30.23) - 9,599,400 - 1,265,464 9,185 1,114 1,592 524 88,690 - - 1,420 91,717 7,893 11,066,999

(1) Economic participation of 24%.

On September 30, 2023, these subsidiaries and affiliates do not have any restriction to amortize their loans or advances to the Company.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

13. Property, Plant and Equipment

The rollforward of property, which include right-of-use assets balances (note 17.1), plant and equipment is set forth below:

Parent company Average rate (1) 12.31.22 Additions Disposals Transfers (2) 09.30.23 Cost Land 562,476 9,159 (14,062) 655 558,228 Buildings, facilities and improvements 11,588,488 715,312 (663,927) 350,928 11,990,801 Machinery and equipment 8,778,379 219,379 (107,122) 657,330 9,547,966 Furniture and fixtures 129,479 385 (1,687) 4,261 132,438 Vehicles 246,604 126,416 (131,310) 228 241,938 Construction in progress 958,198 555,519 (8,242) (1,018,946) 486,529 Advances to suppliers 1,426 3,101 - (4,459) 68 22,265,050 1,629,271 (926,350) (10,003) 22,957,968 Depreciation Land (3) 5.00% (25,058) (4,564) 10,000 - (19,622) Buildings, facilities and improvements 2.58% (4,733,193) (506,548) 523,550 - (4,716,191) Machinery and equipment 5.27% (4,721,154) (322,388) 81,075 - (4,962,467) Furniture and fixtures 5.01% (60,703) (5,360) 994 - (65,069) Vehicles 13.59% (176,604) (66,505) 127,560 - (115,549) (9,716,712) (905,365) 743,179 - (9,878,898) 12,548,338 723,906 (183,171) (10,003) 13,079,070

(1) Weighted average annual rate.

(2) Refers to the transfer of R$10,003 to intangible assets.

(3) Land depreciation refers to right-of-use assets. The amount of R$2,409 of depreciation was recognized in the cost of formation of forests and will be realized in the result according to the depletion (note 17.1).





Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Consolidated Average rate (1) 12.31.22 Additions Disposals Monetary correction by Hyperinflation Transfers (2) Exchange rate variation 09.30.23 Cost Land 751,551 9,159 (14,061) 25,746 655 (30,985) 742,065 Buildings, facilities and improvements 12,620,828 729,508 (721,378) 157,084 411,867 (97,586) 13,100,323 Machinery and equipment 9,730,038 234,598 (109,152) 238,862 739,085 (181,161) 10,652,270 Furniture and fixtures 187,609 486 (1,975) 40,322 29,114 (19,680) 235,876 Vehicles 627,672 129,166 (192,373) 4,193 228 (19,416) 549,470 Construction in progress 1,095,143 601,807 (8,238) 14,369 (1,147,956) (22,121) 533,004 Advances to suppliers 31,886 17,858 (4) - (43,933) (2,345) 3,462 25,044,727 1,722,582 (1,047,181) 480,576 (10,940) (373,294) 25,816,470 Depreciation Land (3) 5.00% (44,434) (8,474) 10,000 407 - 799 (41,702) Buildings, facilities and improvements 2.75% (5,130,376) (574,405) 579,963 (62,179) - 27,426 (5,159,571) Machinery and equipment 5.57% (5,121,757) (367,583) 83,282 (208,126) - 62,759 (5,551,425) Furniture and fixtures 6.71% (90,543) (7,600) 1,248 (24,868) - 7,029 (114,734) Vehicles 14.74% (366,733) (142,357) 188,189 (8,795) - 12,047 (317,649) (10,753,843) (1,100,419) 862,682 (303,561) - 110,060 (11,185,081) 14,290,884 622,163 (184,499) 177,015 (10,940) (263,234) 14,631,389

(1) Weighted average annual rate.

(2) Refers to the transfer of R$10,940 to intangible assets.

(3) Land depreciation refers to right-of-use assets. The amount of R$2,409 of depreciation was recognized in the cost of formation of forests and will be realized in the result according to the depletion (note 17.1).

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

The amount of capitalized borrowing costs during the nine-month ended September 30, 2023 was of R$42,350 in the Parent Company and R$47,551 in the Consolidated (R$66,070 in the Parent Company and R$71,580 in the Consolidated in the same period of the previous year) and during the three-month ended September 30, 2023 was of R$10,440 in the Parent Company and R$11,830 in the Consolidated (R$18,415 in the Parent Company and R$19,896 in the Consolidated in the same period of the previous year).

The weighted average rate used to determine the amount of borrowing costs subject to capitalization during the nine-month ended September 30, 2023 was 9.68% p.a. in the Parent Company and 10.43% p.a. in the Consolidated (8.71% p.a. in the Parent Company and 9.07% p.a. in the Consolidated in the same period of the previous year).

The book value of the property, plant and equipment items that are pledged as collateral for transactions of different natures are set forth below:

Parent company Consolidated Type of collateral 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 Land Financial/Tax 87,462 90,757 87,462 90,757 Buildings, facilities and improvements Financial/Tax 1,384,203 1,296,008 1,386,521 1,298,326 Machinery and equipment Financial/Labor/Tax/Civil 1,473,901 1,375,162 1,474,925 1,376,186 Furniture and fixtures Financial/Tax 15,557 15,632 15,557 15,632 Vehicles Financial/Tax 117 160 117 160 2,961,240 2,777,719 2,964,582 2,781,061

14. Intangible Assets

The intangible assets rollforward, which include right-of-use assets balances (note 17.1), is set forth below:

Parent company Average rate (1) 12.31.22 Additions Disposals Transfers 09.30.23 Cost Goodwill 1,783,655 - - - 1,783,655 Trademarks 1,152,885 - - - 1,152,885 Non-compete agreement 14,185 465 - - 14,650 Outgrowers relationship 517 - - - 517 Patents 2,485 - (675) - 1,810 Software 847,875 - (66,533) 173,854 955,196 Intangible in progress 69,119 139,482 (2,535) (163,851) 42,215 3,870,721 139,947 (69,743) 10,003 3,950,928 Amortization Non-compete agreement 32.83% (1,379) (5,917) - - (7,296) Outgrowers relationship 16.45% (347) (54) - - (401) Patents 5.29% (2,324) (18) 675 - (1,667) Software 47.80% (614,286) (153,809) 65,463 - (702,632) (618,336) (159,798) 66,138 - (711,996) 3,252,385 (19,851) (3,605) 10,003 3,238,932

(1) Weighted average annual remaining rate.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Consolidated Average rate (1) 12.31.22 Additions Disposals Transfers Monetary correction by Hyperinflation Exchange rate variation 09.30.23 Cost Goodwill 3,474,103 - - - 78,047 (126,332) 3,425,818 Trademarks 1,881,199 - - - 92,290 (96,851) 1,876,638 Non-compete agreement 57,426 465 - - (1,700) 56,191 Outgrowers relationship 517 - - - - 517 Patents 4,878 - (675) - 3,330 (914) 6,619 Customer relationship 1,340,251 - - - 114,445 (214,968) 1,239,728 Software 930,090 91 (67,264) 183,618 106,543 (19,331) 1,133,747 Intangible in progress 77,263 143,714 (2,539) (172,678) (2,261) (434) 43,065 7,765,727 144,270 (70,478) 10,940 392,394 (460,530) 7,782,323 Amortization Non-compete agreement 51.92% (39,336) (8,874) - - - 1,554 (46,656) Outgrowers relationship 16.45% (347) (54) - - - - (401) Patents 8.43% (3,824) (422) 675 - (5,106) 574 (8,103) Customer relationship 6.67% (622,106) (76,211) - - (26,448) 104,875 (619,890) Software 49.38% (665,504) (163,796) 66,190 - (90,867) 8,671 (845,306) (1,331,117) (249,357) 66,865 - (122,421) 115,674 (1,520,356) 6,434,610 (105,087) (3,613) 10,940 269,973 (344,856) 6,261,967

(1) Weighted average annual remaining rate.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

15.Loans and Borrowings

Parent company Charges (p.a.) Average rate (1) WAMT (2) 12.31.22 Borrowing Amortization Interest paid Interest accrued (3) Exchange rate variation 09.30.23 Local currency Working capital Fixed / CDI 15.13%

(10.75% on 12.31.22) 0.49 401,661 250,000 (386,844) (37,255) 41,494 - 269,056 Certificate of agribusiness receivables (4) IPCA 10.78%

(11.80% on 12.31.22) 0.22 999,646 - - - 87,318 - 1,086,964 Export credit facility CDI 14.28% (15.15% on 12.31.22) 3.93 1,593,689 - - (152,371) 172,065 1,613,383 Debentures CDI / IPCA 11.05%

(12.09% on 12.31.22) 5.98 5,940,146 - - (379,703) 704,478 - 6,264,921 Fiscal incentives Fixed 2.40%

(2.40% on 12.31.22) - 5,286 79,845 (49,582) (570) 599 - 35,578 8,940,428 329,845 (436,426) (569,899) 1,005,954 - 9,269,902 Foreign currency Bonds Fixed / FX USD 5.23%

(5.06% on 12.31.22) 14.10 9,293,677 - (1,161,904) (466,330) 432,717 (391,364) 7,706,796 Export credit facility Fixed / SOFR /FX USD 5.65%

(4.42% on 12.31.22) 3.30 2,152,753 1,006,496 (384,993) (137,942) 89,415 (76,163) 2,649,566 Advances for foreign exchange rate contracts Fixed / FX USD 6.94%

(0.00% on 12.31.22) 0.46 - 306,684 (153,684) (4,304) 19,993 (4,164) 164,525 11,446,430 1,313,180 (1,700,581) (608,576) 542,125 (471,691) 10,520,887 20,386,858 1,643,025 (2,137,007) (1,178,475) 1,548,079 (471,691) 19,790,789 Current 3,379,835 4,398,618 Non-current 17,007,023 15,392,171

(1) Weighted average annual rate.

(2) Weighted average maturity in years.

(3) Includes interest amounts, monetary restatement of the principal coupon and mark-to-market for debts hedged object to fair value hedge protection.

(4) The Certificates of Agribusiness Receivables ("CRA") issued by the Company are backed by receivables of BRF S.A. from certain subsidiaries abroad.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Consolidated Charges (p.a.) Average rate (1) WAMT (2) 12.31.22 Borrowing Amortization Interest paid Interest accrued (3) Exchange rate variation 09.30.23 Local currency Working capital Fixed / CDI 15.03%

(10.72% on 12.31.22) 0.50 409,186 250,000 (389,630) (37,311) 41,491 - 273,736 Certificate of agribusiness receivables (4) IPCA 10.78%

(11.80% on 12.31.22) 0.22 999,646 - - - 87,318 - 1,086,964 Export credit facility CDI 14.28%

(15.15% on 12.31.22) 3.93 1,593,689 - - (152,371) 172,065 - 1,613,383 Debentures CDI / IPCA 11.05%

(12.09% on 12.31.22) 5.98 5,940,146 - - (379,703) 704,478 - 6,264,921 Fiscal incentives Fixed 2.40%

(2.40% on 12.31.22) - 5,286 79,845 (49,582) (570) 599 - 35,578 8,947,953 329,845 (439,212) (569,955) 1,005,951 - 9,274,582 Foreign currency Bonds Fixed / FX USD 5.01%

(4.91% on 12.31.22) 12.31 11,902,290 - (2,151,072) (575,305) 526,208 (508,577) 9,193,544 Export credit facility Fixed /SOFR / FX USD 5.65% (4.42% on 12.31.22) 3.30 2,152,753 1,006,496 (384,993) (137,942) 89,416 (76,164) 2,649,566 Advances for foreign exchange rate contracts Fixed / FX USD 6.94% (0.00% on 12.31.22) 0.46 - 306,684 (153,684) (4,304) 19,993 (4,164) 164,525 Working capital Fixed / EIBOR3M + 1,8% FX TRY, AED and USD 14.80% (16.83% on 12.31.22) 1.93 514,004 1,596,405 (878,735) (75,314) 87,894 (197,660) 1,046,594 14,569,047 2,909,585 (3,568,484) (792,865) 723,511 (786,565) 13,054,229 23,517,000 3,239,430 (4,007,696) (1,362,820) 1,729,462 (786,565) 22,328,811 Current 3,879,874 4,675,557 Non-current 19,637,126 17,653,254

(1) Weighted average annual rate.

(2) Weighted average maturity in years.

(3) Includes interest amounts, monetary restatement of the principal coupon and mark-to-market for debts hedged object to fair value hedge protection.

(4) The Certificate of Agribusiness Receivable ("CRA") issued by the Company are backed by receivables of BRF S.A. from certain subsidiaries abroad.

The maturity schedule of the loans and borrowings is presented on note 23.1.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

On September 30, 2023 and on December 31, 2022 the Company did not have any financial covenant clauses related to its loans and borrowings agreements.

15.1. Guarantees

Parent company Consolidated 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 Total loans and borrowings 19,790,789 20,386,858 22,328,811 23,517,000 Mortgage guarantees Related to tax incentives and other 35,578 5,286 35,578 5,286

On September 30, 2023, the amount of bank guarantees contracted by the Company was of R$200,732 (R$447,736 as of December 31, 2022) which were offered mainly in litigations involving the Company's use of tax credits. These guarantees have an average cost of 1.63% p.a. (1.92% p.a. as of December 31, 2022).

15.2. Repurchase of senior notes

In the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased senior notes: 4.350% Senior Notes due in 2026. The result of the repurchases is set forth below:

Instrument Currency Maturity Notional repurchased Outstanding notional (1) (loan currency) (Reais) (2) (loan currency) (Reais) (3) BRF S.A. - BRFSBZ 4.35 USD 2026 200,000 984,580 299,282 1,498,685

(1) Outstanding notional after the tender offer.

(2) Represented by the amount in the original loan currency, translated by the foreign exchange rate at the settlement date of the repurchase.

(3) Represented by the amount in the original loan currency, translated by the foreign exchange rate at the settlement date 09.30.23.

On the notional repurchased amount of R$984,580, there was a discount for the early repurchase in the amount of R$46,768, which was recorded in financial income. There was also the settlement of interest appropriated up to the repurchase date in the amount of R$20,463 and financial taxes on interest of R$3,611, totaling a cash effect of R$961,886.

The repurchase generated an impact on the financial result in the amount of R$7,880 related to the write-off of the costs of issuance and R$2,175 related to other financial taxes incurred on the transaction.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

16. Trade Accounts Payable

Parent company Consolidated 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 Trade accounts payable Domestic market Third parties 10,882,539 11,410,219 11,089,404 11,595,543 Related parties 149,417 44,209 28,661 26,970 Foreign market Third parties 1,119,012 1,364,885 2,311,623 2,723,797 Related parties 810 1,519 2,762 42 12,151,778 12,820,832 13,432,450 14,346,352 (-) Adjustment to present value (176,852) (207,767) (182,204) (210,128) 11,974,926 12,613,065 13,250,246 14,136,224 Current 11,969,026 12,605,606 13,244,346 14,128,765 Non-current 5,900 7,459 5,900 7,459

The Company has agreements with several financial institutions that allow the suppliers to anticipate their receivables and, therefore, transfer the right to receive invoices with financial institutions ("Supply Chain Finance" or "Program"). The suppliers may choose whether to participate and if so, with which financial institution, with no participation by BRF.

The Program can generate benefits in the commercial relations of BRF and its suppliers, such as preference and priority of supply in case of restricted supply, better commercial conditions, among others, without modification to the commercial essence of the transaction.

Invoices included in the Program are paid according to the same price and term conditions negotiated with its suppliers, without incurring any charge to the Company, so that there are no changes in commercial conditions after negotiation and invoicing of goods or services.

Invoices included in the Supply Chain Finance are R$5,184,704 in the Parent Company and R$5,371,412 in the Consolidated on September 30, 2023 (R$5,588,453 in the Parent Company and R$5,794,841 in the Consolidated on December 31, 2022).

The Company measures and discriminates the adjustment to present value for all its commercial operations carried out in installments, specifying financial and operational items.

In order to improve the presentation, since the interim information of the period ended on March 31, 2023, the Company grouped the balances of December 31, 2022 that were segregated in the statement of financial position as Supply Chain Finance to Suppliers in the amount of R$1,393,137 in the Parent Company and Consolidated.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

17. Leases

The Company is lessee in several lease agreements for forest lands, offices, distribution centers, outgrowers, vehicles, among others. Some contracts have a renewal option for an additional period at the end of the agreement, established by contractual amendments. Automatic renewals or renewals for undetermined periods are not allowed.

The contract clauses mentioned, with respect to renewal, readjustment and purchase option, are contracted according to market practices. In addition, there are no clauses of contingent payments or restrictions on dividends distribution, payments of interest on shareholders' equity or obtaining debt.

17.1. Right-of-use Assets

The right-of-use assets as set forth below are part of the balances of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (notes 13 and 14).

Parent company Average rate (1) 12.31.22 Additions Disposals 09.30.23 Cost Land 46,088 8,828 (10,440) 44,476 Buildings 3,620,769 715,445 (558,893) 3,777,321 Machinery and equipment 41,893 216,095 (13,433) 244,555 Facilities - 54 - 54 Vehicles 239,309 126,418 (131,070) 234,657 Software 12,303 - - 12,303 3,960,362 1,066,840 (713,836) 4,313,366 Depreciation Land 3.81% (24,631) (4,506) 9,997 (19,140) Buildings 12.88% (1,513,478) (362,155) 482,757 (1,392,876) Machinery and equipment 19.36% (22,900) (30,252) 10,059 (43,093) Facilities - - (15) - (15) Vehicles 16.87% (170,357) (66,191) 127,318 (109,230) Software 35.29% (10,814) (1,366) - (12,180) (1,742,180) (464,485) 630,131 (1,576,534) 2,218,182 602,355 (83,705) 2,736,832

(1) Weighted average annual rate.

62

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Consolidated Average rate (1) 12.31.22 Additions Disposals Transfer Monetary correction by Hyperinflation Exchange rate variation 09.30.23 Cost Land 139,740 8,828 (10,441) 718 (5,174) 133,671 Buildings 4,031,143 728,025 (616,233) (27,655) 7,808 (13,970) 4,109,118 Machinery and equipment 47,688 227,608 (13,697) 27,655 336 (377) 289,213 Facilities - 54 - - - 54 Vehicles 602,116 129,108 (192,133) 3,800 (17,833) 525,058 Software 12,303 - - - - 12,303 4,832,990 1,093,623 (832,504) - 12,662 (37,354) 5,069,417 Depreciation Land 7.48% (44,006) (8,415) 9,997 405 799 (41,220) Buildings 14.53% (1,784,777) (416,782) 539,294 15,686 (1,343) 4,908 (1,643,014) Machinery and equipment 19.41% (27,283) (36,573) 10,340 (15,686) (1,820) 396 (70,626) Facilities - - (15) - - - (15) Vehicles 35.08% (346,907) (139,905) 188,015 (7,475) 10,464 (295,808) Software 35.29% (10,814) (1,366) - - 0 (12,180) (2,213,787) (603,056) 747,646 - (10,233) 16,567 (2,062,863) 2,619,203 490,567 (84,858) - 2,429 (20,787) 3,006,554

(1) Weighted average annual rate.

17.2. Lease Liabilities

Parent company Weighted average

interest rate (p.a.) WAM (1) 12.31.22 Additions Payments Interest paid Interest accrued Disposals 09.30.23 Land 12.5% 7.6 27,451 8,828 (4,112) (2,799) 2,798 (1,793) 30,373 Buildings (2) 8.6% 7.0 2,495,987 715,445 (327,486) (94,400) 183,936 (75,990) 2,897,492 Machinery and equipment 12.7% 5.1 20,158 216,095 (21,949) (19,721) 19,721 (3,534) 210,770 Facilities 14.8% 1.7 - 54 (16) (4) 4 - 38 Vehicles 6.2% 1.6 81,763 126,418 (55,765) (6,389) 6,389 (14,338) 138,078 Software 37.8% 0.1 1,604 - (1,439) (45) 45 - 165 2,626,963 1,066,840 (410,767) (123,358) 212,893 (95,655) 3,276,916 Current 521,544 764,494 Non-current 2,105,419 2,512,422

(1) Weighted average maturity in years.

(1) Includes the amount of R$1,861,693 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated (1,571,723 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated on December 31, 2022) referring to the right of use identified on integrated producers contracts..

Consolidated Weighted average

interest rate (p.a.) WAM (1) 12.31.22 Additions Payments Interest paid Interest accrued Disposals Exchange rate variation 09.30.23 Land 8.6% 7.4 112,476 8,828 (5,684) (7,035) 7,035 (1,793) (3,803) 110,024 Buildings (2) 8.6% 1.7 2,634,074 728,025 (384,752) (100,037) 189,573 (76,707) (6,344) 2,983,832 Machinery and equipment 12.7% 1.9 22,565 227,608 (24,301) (20,463) 20,463 (3,534) (307) 222,031 Facilities 14.8% 1.7 - 54 (16) (4) 4 - - 38 Vehicles 6.2% 1.2 274,215 129,108 (129,997) (11,558) 11,558 (14,666) (7,718) 250,942 Software 37.8% 0.1 1,604 - (1,437) (45) 45 - - 167 3,044,934 1,093,623 (546,187) (139,142) 228,678 (96,700) (18,172) 3,567,034 Current 676,864 887,340 Non-current 2,368,070 2,679,694

(1) Weighted average maturity in years.

(1) Includes the amount of R$1,861,693 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated (1,571,723 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated on December 31, 2022) referring to the right of use identified on integrated producers contracts.

17.3. Lease liabilities maturity schedule

The maturity schedule of the minimum required future payments is presented below:

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Parent company Consolidated 09.30.23 09.30.23 Current 764,494 887,340 Non-current 2,512,422 2,679,694 2024 166,194 191,617 2025 549,328 610,191 2026 439,701 454,806 2027 369,429 376,898 2028 onwards 987,770 1,046,182 3,276,916 3,567,034

17.4. Amounts recognized in the statement of income

The amounts directly recognized in the statement of income presented below relate to items not capitalized, including: low-value assets, short-term leases and leases with variable payments.

Parent Company Consolidated 2023 2023 Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Variable payments not included in the lease liabilities 21,278 58,307 55,362 161,229 Expenses related to short-term leases 15,723 43,429 23,141 68,633 Expenses related to low-value assets 6,940 17,974 7,055 18,215 43,940 119,709 85,558 248,077

18.Share-based Payment

The rules for the restricted shares plans granted to executives were disclosed in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 (note 19).

The breakdown of the outstanding shares granted is set forth as follows:

Date Quantity Grant (1) Grant Vesting date Shares granted Outstanding shares Fair value of the shares 07/01/21 07/01/24 2,883,737 515,487 28.58 07/01/22 07/01/25 4,703,472 2,424,658 14.11 06/01/23 06/01/26 4,726,960 4,726,960 7.38 07/01/23 07/071/26 2,108,504 2,108,504 8.98 14,422,673 9,775,609

(1) Amounts expressed in Brazilian Reais.

The rollforward of the granted options and shares for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023, is presented as follows:

64

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Consolidated Outstanding stocks as of December 31, 2022 5,132,532 Granted Restricted stocks - July 2023 2,108,504 Restricted stocks - June 2023 4,726,960 Exercised / Delivered: Restricted stocks - grant of July, 2022 (282,887) Restricted stocks - grant of July, 2021 (106,713) Restricted stocks - grant of June, 2020 (149,618) Forfeiture (1) : Restricted stocks - grant of July, 2022 (1,048,590) Restricted stocks - grant of July, 2021 (316,060) Restricted stocks - grant of June, 2020 (288,519) Outstanding stocks as of September 30, 2023 9,775,609

(1) The forfeitures are related to the resignation of eligible executive before the end of the vesting period.

The Company has registered under shareholders' equity, the fair value of share-based compensation plans in the amount of R$198,785 (R$195,655 as of December 31, 2022) and in the amount of R$17,662 under non-current liabilities (R$15,584 of December 31, 2022). In the statement of income for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 the amount recognized as expense was R$26,477 in the Parent Company and R$29,538 in the Consolidated (R$25,785 in the Parent Company and R$35,502 in the Consolidated in the same period of the previous year) and for the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023 the amount recognized as expense was R$14,377 in the Parent Company and R$16,619 in the Consolidated (R$769 in the Parent Company and R$4,506 in the Consolidated in the same period of the previous year).

19. Employees Benefits Plans

The Company offers pension and other post-employment plans to the employees. The characteristics of such benefits were disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2022 (note 20) and have not been changed during the following periods. The actuarial liabilities are presented below:

Parent company Consolidated Liabilities Liabilities 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 Medical assistance 127,734 119,197 128,305 119,729 F.G.T.S. Penalty (1) 64,446 60,657 64,446 60,657 Award for length of service 119,803 112,225 119,803 112,225 Other 57,403 54,541 187,823 228,701 369,386 346,620 500,377 521,312 Current 49,445 49,445 62,883 64,367 Non-current 319,941 297,175 437,494 456,945

(1) FGTS - Government Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees.

The Company estimated costs for pension and post-employment plans for the year of 2023, according to an appraisal report prepared in 2022 by an actuarial expert, recorded an expense of R$14,951 in the Parent Company and R$17,696 in Consolidated for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023, (expense of R$18,211 in the Parent Company and R$23,654 in Consolidated in the same period of the previous year) and for the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023 an expense of R$2,481 in the Parent Company and Consolidated (expense of R$3,615 in the Parent Company and R$3,422 in Consolidated in the same period of the previous year), net of taxes, in the statement of income.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

20. Provision for tax, civil and labor risks

The Company and its subsidiaries are involved in certain legal matters arising in the normal course of business, which include tax, social security, labor, civil, environmental, administrative and other processes.

Company's Management believes that, based on the elements existing at the base date of these interim financial information, the provision for tax, labor, civil, environmental, administrative and other risks, is sufficient to cover eventual losses with administrative and legal proceedings, as set forth below.

The rollforward of the provisions for tax, labor, civil, environmental, administrative and other risks, classified as with probable loss, and contingent liabilities is presented below:

Parent company 09.30.23 Tax Labor Civil and other Contingent liabilities (1) Total Beginning balance 396,118 520,976 355,125 96,956 1,369,175 Additions 80,122 249,727 45,184 - 375,033 Reversals (50,437) (153,192) (40,813) (38,016) (282,458) Payments (158,448) (196,473) (36,634) - (391,555) Interest 34,710 46,056 28,959 - 109,725 Ending balance 302,065 467,094 351,821 58,940 1,179,920 Current 715,967 Non-current 463,953

(1) Contingent liabilities recognized at fair value as of the acquisition date, arising from the business combination with Sadia.

Consolidated 09.30.23 Tax Labor Civil and other Contingent liabilities (1) Total Beginning balance 399,675 526,710 358,305 130,848 1,415,538 Additions 80,122 251,179 45,184 - 376,485 Reversals (53,300) (153,353) (40,977) (38,016) (285,646) Payments (158,448) (196,473) (36,634) - (391,555) Interest 34,917 46,227 29,227 - 110,371 Exchange rate variation (34) (1,197) (196) - (1,427) Ending balance 302,932 473,093 354,909 92,832 1,223,766 Current 719,296 Non-current 504,470

(1) Contingent liabilities recognized at fair value as of the acquisition date, arising from the business combination with Sadia, Hercosul and Mogiana.

The Company is involved in contingencies for which losses are possible, in accordance with the assessment prepared by Management with support from legal advisors. Such contingencies have the same characteristics of those disclosed on December 31, 2022 financial statements and on September 30, 2023, had balances of R$14,669,152 (R$13,247,512 as of December 31, 2022) for tax risks, R$286,815 for labor risks and (R$257,365 as of December 31, 2022) and R$2,092,903 (R$1,838,183 as of December 31, 2022) for civil risks and other, and, of which solely the ones arising from the business combination with Sadia, Hercosul and Mogiana are provisioned, measured by the estimated fair value at the business combination date: R$92,832 (R$130,848 as of December 31, 2022).

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

21. Equity

21.1. Capital Stock

On July 3rd, 2023 an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting was held and approved the amendment to the limit of authorization for capital increase by the Board of Directors, from 1,325,000,000 common shares to 1,825,000,000 common shares.

On July 13, 2023 the Company's Board of Directors approved: (a) the issuance of 600,000,000 new common shares, all registered, book-entry and without par value, free and clear of any liens or encumbrances; (b) the fixing of the price per share in the amount of R$9.00. The issuance totaled R$5,400,000, of which R$600,000 will be allocated to the capital stock account and R$4,800,000 will be allocated to the capital reserve. In this transaction, issuance costs in the amount of R$72,504 were recorded.

On September 30, 2023, the subscribed and paid capital of the Company was R$13,653,411, which is composed of 1,682,473,246 common book-entry shares with no par value. The value of the capital stock is net of the public offering expenses of R$290,007.

21.1.1. Rollforward of outstanding shares

Outstanding shares are determined by the number of common shares reduced by the number of shares held in treasury.

Parent company Quantity of outstanding of shares 09.30.23 12.31.22 Beginning balance 1,078,116,849 807,419,692 Issue of shares on 07.13.23 600,000,000 270,000,000 Delivery of restricted shares 539,218 697,157 Ending balance 1,678,656,067 1,078,116,849

21.2. Treasury shares

The Company has 3,817,179 shares held in treasury, recorded at average cost of R$25.19, expressed in Reais, per share and corresponding market value of R$38,897 on September 30, 2023.

Parent company Quantity of outstanding of shares 09.30.23 12.31.22 Shares at the beggining of the period 4,356,397 5,053,554 Delivery of restricted shares (539,218) (697,157) Shares at the end of the period 3,817,179 4,356,397

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

The Company has share buyback program, approved on September 30, 2021 up to the limit of 3,696,858 common shares, with an 18-month term which ended on April 1st, 2023. There were no share buybacks in 2023 under this program.

21.3. Capital reserves and Other equity transactions

The capital reserves contemplate the balances related with results on the sale, issue and exchange of stocks, in compatibility with the Law 6.404/1976 ("Lei das S.A") - Brazilian Corporate Law.

Parent company and Consolidated 09.30.23 12.31.22 Capital reserves 7,138,476 2,338,476 Other equity transactions (74,695) (77,825) Share-based payments 198,785 195,655 Acquisition of non-controlling interest (273,260) (273,260) Capital transactions with controlled entities (220) (220) 7,063,781 2,260,651

22. Earnings (Loss) per Share

Continued operations 2023 2022 Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Basic numerator Net loss for the period attributable to controlling shareholders (387,014) (2,779,941) (122,570) (2,203,229) Basic denominator Weighted average number of outstanding shares - basic 1,599,535,188 1,252,578,457 1,078,022,206 1,043,977,330 Net loss per share basic - R$ (0.24) (2.22) (0.11) (2.11) Diluted denominator Weighted average number of outstanding shares - diluted (1) 1,599,535,188 1,252,578,457 1,078,022,206 1,043,977,330 Net loss per share diluted - R$ (0.24) (2.22) (0.11) (2.11)

(1) Shares linked to share-based payment plans have an anti-dilutive effect in the periods.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Discontinued operations 2023 2022 Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Basic numerator Net loss for the year attributable to controlling shareholders - - - (50,948) Basic denominator Weighted average number of outstanding shares - basic 1,599,535,188 1,252,578,457 1,078,022,206 1,043,977,330 Net loss per share basic - R$ - - - (0.05) Diluted denominator Weighted average number of outstanding shares - diluted (1) 1,599,535,188 1,252,578,457 1,078,022,206 1,043,977,330 Net loss per share diluted - R$ - - - (0.05)

(1) Shares linked to share-based payment plans have an anti-dilutive effect in the periods.

Continued and discontinued operations 2023 2022 Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Basic numerator Net loss for the period attributable to controlling shareholders (387,014) (2,779,941) (122,570) (2,254,177) Basic denominator Weighted average number of outstanding shares - basic 1,599,535,188 1,252,578,457 1,078,022,206 1,043,977,330 Net earnings (loss) per share basic - R$ (0.24) (2.22) (0.11) (2.16) Diluted denominator Weighted average number of outstanding shares - diluted (1) 1,599,535,188 1,252,578,457 1,078,022,206 1,043,977,330 Net loss per share diluted - R$ (0.24) (2.22) (0.11) (2.16)

(1) Shares linked to share-based payment plans have an anti-dilutive effect in the periods.

23. Financial Instruments and Risk Management

23.1. Overview

In the ordinary course of business, the Company is exposed to credit, liquidity and market risks, which are actively managed in compliance with the Financial Risk Management Policy ("Risk Policy") and internal guidelines and strategic documents subject to such policy. The Risk Policy was approved by the Board of Directors on December 15, 2022, valid for one year and is available at the Company's website.

The Company's risk management strategy, guided by the Risk Policy, has as main objectives:

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

»To protect the Company's operating and financial results, as well as its equity from adverse changes in the market prices, particularly commodities, foreign exchange and interests;

»To protect the Company against counterparty risks in existing financial operations as well as to establish guidelines for sustaining the necessary liquidity to fulfil its financial commitments;

»To protect the cash of Company against price volatilities, adverse conditions in the markets in which the Company acts and adverse conditions in its production chain.

The Risk Policy defines the governance of the bodies responsible for the execution, tracking and approval of the risk management strategies, as well as the limits and instruments that can be used.

Additionally, the Management of the Company approved the following policies on November 10, 2021, which are available at the Company's website:

»Financial Policy, which aims to: (i) establish guidelines for the management of the Company's financial debt and capital structure; and (ii) guide the Company's decision-making in connection with cash management (financial investments).

»Profit Allocation Policy, which aims to establish the practices adopted by the Company regarding the allocation of its profits, providing, among others, the periodicity of payment of dividends and the baseline used to establish the respective amount.

i) Indebtedness

The ideal capital structure definition at BRF is essentially associated with (i) strong cash position as a tolerance factor for liquidity shocks, which includes minimum cash analysis; (ii) net indebtedness; and (iii) minimization of the capital opportunity cost.

On September 30, 2023, the non-current consolidated gross debt, as presented below, represented 78.56% (83.75% as of December 31, 2022) of the total gross debt, which has an average term higher than seven years.

The Company monitors the gross debt and net debt as set forth below:

Consolidated 09.30.23 12.31.22 Current Non-current Total Total Foreign currency loans and borrowings (3,147,603) (9,906,626) (13,054,229) (14,569,047) Local currency loans and borrowings (1,527,954) (7,746,628) (9,274,582) (8,947,953) Derivative financial instruments, net (79,960) 223,541 143,581 (126,019) Gross debt (4,755,517) (17,429,713) (22,185,230) (23,643,019) Cash and cash equivalents 10,964,859 - 10,964,859 8,130,929 Marketable securities 445,494 338,897 784,391 824,775 Restricted cash 13,433 70,431 83,864 89,717 11,423,786 409,328 11,833,114 9,045,421 Net debt 6,668,269 (17,020,385) (10,352,116) (14,597,598)

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

ii) Derivative financial instruments

Summarized financial position of derivative financial instruments, that aim to protect the risks described below:

Parent company Consolidated Note 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 Assets Designated as hedge accounting Foreign exchange risk on operating income 23.2.1 ii) 72,063 8,726 72,063 8,726 Commodities price risk 23.2.2 59,579 108,966 59,579 108,966 Interest rate risk 23.2.3 226,547 9,517 226,547 9,517 Foreign exchange risk on statement of financial position 23.2.1 i) 3,172 - 3,172 - Not designated as hedge accounting Foreign exchange risk on statement of financial position 23.2.1 i) 1,533 3,939 7,809 3,939 362,894 131,148 369,170 131,148 Current assets 136,347 120,865 142,623 120,865 Non-current assets 226,547 10,283 226,547 10,283 Liabilities Designated as hedge accounting Foreign exchange risk on statement of financial position 23.2.1 i) (172,798) (84,633) (172,798) (84,633) Foreign exchange risk on operating income 23.2.1 ii) (36,987) (17,551) (36,987) (17,551) Commodities price risk 23.2.2 (10,545) (26,730) (10,545) (26,730) Interest rate risk 23.2.3 - (122,002) - (122,002) Not designated as hedge accounting Foreign exchange risk on statement of financial position 23.2.1 i) (3,113) (2,059) (5,259) (6,251) (223,443) (252,975) (225,589) (257,167) Current liabilities (220,437) (78,276) (222,583) (82,468) Non-current liabilities (3,006) (174,699) (3,006) (174,699) Position of derivative financial instruments - net 139,451 (121,827) 143,581 (126,019)

iii) Financial commitments

The table below summarizes the significant commitments and contractual obligations that may impact the Company's liquidity:

Parent company 09.30.23 Book

value Contractual cash flow Up to 12

months Oct - Dec

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 onwards Non derivative financial liabilities Loans and borrowings 19,790,789 29,466,628 5,364,959 127,702 2,319,424 1,645,831 3,816,120 16,192,592 Principal 19,901,582 4,094,409 - 1,362,767 757,501 2,985,229 10,701,676 Interest 9,565,046 1,270,550 127,702 956,657 888,330 830,891 5,490,916 Trade accounts payable 11,974,926 12,151,778 12,145,878 2,777 1,545 1,578 - - Lease liabilities 3,276,916 4,234,334 816,862 189,742 670,124 573,133 514,522 1,469,951 Derivative financial liabilities Financial instruments designated hedge accounting for protection of: Foreign exchange risk 209,785 209,785 209,785 - - - - - Commodities price risk 10,545 10,545 10,545 - - - - - Financial instruments not designated as hedge accounting for protection of: Foreign exchange risk 3,113 3,113 107 - - 3,006 - -

71

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Consolidated 09.30.23 Book

value Contractual cash flow Up to 12

months Oct - Dec

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 onwards Non derivative financial liabilities Loans and borrowings 22,328,811 32,370,406 5,791,308 133,606 2,440,337 3,992,388 3,820,175 16,192,592 Principal 22,446,730 4,367,780 4,287 1,370,341 3,013,630 2,989,016 10,701,676 Interest 9,923,676 1,423,528 129,319 1,069,996 978,758 831,159 5,490,916 Trade accounts payable 13,250,246 13,432,450 13,426,550 2,777 1,545 1,578 - - Lease liabilities 3,567,034 4,585,885 948,123 218,768 744,371 592,822 524,924 1,556,877 Derivative financial liabilities Financial instruments designated hedge accounting for protection of: Foreign exchange risk 209,785 209,785 209,785 - - - - - Commodities price risk 10,545 10,545 10,545 - - - - - Financial instruments not designated as hedge accounting for protection of: Foreign exchange risk 5,259 3,113 107 - - 3,006 - -

The Company does not expect that the cash outflows to fulfill the obligations shown above will be significantly anticipated by factors unrelated to its best interests, or have its value substantially modified outside the normal course of business.

23.2. Market risk management

23.2.1. Foreign exchange risk

The risk is the one that may cause unexpected losses to the Company resulting from volatility of the FX rates, reducing its assets and revenues, or increasing its liabilities and costs. The Company's exposure is managed in three dimensions: statement of financial position exposure, operating income exposure and investments exposure.

i) Statement of financial position exposure

The Risk Policy regarding statement of financial position exposure has the objective to balance assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies, hedging the Company's statement of financial position by using natural hedges, over-the-counter derivatives and exchange traded futures.

Assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currency for which the exchange variations are recognized in the Financial Results are as follows, summarized in Brazilian Reais:

Consolidated 09.30.23 12.31.22 Cash and cash equivalents 3,416,203 3,691,668 Trade accounts receivable 5,523,731 6,013,713 Trade accounts payable (1,312,673) (1,484,810) Loans and borrowings (10,567,273) (12,241,309) Other assets and liabilities, net (115,883) 35,371 Exposure of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies (3,055,895) (3,985,367) Derivative financial instruments (hedge) 2,787,265 3,721,930 Exposure in result, net (268,630) (263,437)

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

The net exposure in Reais is mainly composed of the following currencies:

Net Exposure (1) 09.30.23 12.31.22 Chilean Pesos (CLP) 314,961 256,121 Euros (EUR) 7,155 (43,445) Angolan kwanza (AOA) 54,781 53,723 Yen (JPY) (1,581) (3,268) Argentinian Peso (ARS) (3,298) (4,614) Turkish Liras (TRY) 43,285 214,936 U.S. Dollars (USD) (683,933) (736,890) Total (268,630) (263,437)

(1) The Company is exposed to other currencies, although they have been grouped in the currencies above due to its high correlation or for not being individually significant.

The Company holds more financial liabilities in foreign currencies than assets and, therefore, holds derivative financial instruments to reduce such exposure.

As a result of this protection strategy the Company recognized as Financial Expenses in the Consolidate an expense of R$532,861 for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (expense of R$1,026,063 in the same period of the previous year), and for the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023 an income of R$91,677 (an expense of R$10,708 in the same period of the previous year). This derivative result offsets a foreign exchange income over assets and liabilities in the Consolidate of R$82,742 for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (R$519,917 in the same period of the previous year) and a foreign exchange income over assets and liabilities in the Consolidate of R$200,917 for the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (expense of R$137,470 in the same period of the previous year).

The derivative financial instruments acquired to hedge the foreign currency statement of financial position exposure on September 30, 2023 and are set forth below:

09.30.23 Derivative instruments not designated Asset Liability Maturity Notional Exercise rate Fair value (R$) Parent company Non-deliverable forward EUR BRL 4th Qtr. 2023 EUR 30,000 5.3632 (107) Futures - B3 USD BRL 4th Qtr. 2023 USD (75,000) 5.0524 1,533 Swap USD + 4.35% p.a. CDI - 0,51% p.a. 3rd Qtr. 2026 USD 115,000 N/A (3,006) (1,580) Subsidiaries Non-deliverable forward EUR TRY 4th Qtr. 2023 EUR 7,000 30.0571 (1,055) Non-deliverable forward USD TRY 4th Qtr. 2023 USD 13,900 24.5784 7,421 Non-deliverable forward USD TRY 1st Qtr. 2024 USD 7,400 30.9351 (1,341) Non-deliverable forward USD AOA 4th Qtr. 2023 USD 5,000 845.0000 (177) Non-deliverable forward USD AOA 1st Qtr. 2024 USD 10,000 860.5000 (718) 4,130 Total Consolidated 2,550

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

09.30.23 Fair value (R$) Derivative instruments designated - Fair value hedge Hedged Object Maturity Asset Liability Notional Instrument Object (1) Parent company and Consolidated FX and interest rate swap USD debt 1st Qtr. 2024 FX + 7,79% p.a. 100% CDI + 2.17% p.a. 59,943 USD (10,101) 197,221 FX and interest rate swap USD debt 2nd Qtr. 2024 FX + 6.32% p.a. 100% CDI + 1,61% p.a. 130,000 USD (4,785) (143,339) FX and interest rate swap BRF SA BRFSBZ 4 3/4 2nd Qtr. 2024 FX + 4.75% p.a. 104.48% CDI 295,363 USD (154,740) 18,821 485,306 (169,626) 72,703

(1) Corresponds to the accumulated amount of fair value hedge adjustments on the hedged items, included in the carrying amount of the senior unsecured notes.

ii) Operating income exposure

The Risk Policy regarding operating income exposure has the objective to hedge revenues and costs denominated in foreign currencies. The Company is supported by internal models to measure and monitor these risks, and uses financial instruments for hedging, designating the relations as cash flow hedges.

The Company has more sales in foreign currency than expenditures and, therefore, holds derivative financial instruments to reduce such exposure.

As a result of this protection strategy the Company recognized in the Consolidate Net Revenue an income of R$246,320 for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (R$149,605 in the same period of the previous year) and R$90,419 for the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (R$39,730 in the same period of the previous year).

The derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges for foreing exchange operating income exposure on September 30, 2023 are set forth below:

09.30.23 Cash flow hedge - Derivative instruments Hedged object Asset Liability Maturity Notional Designation rate Fair value (1) Parent company and consolidated Non-deliverable forward USD Exports BRL USD 4th Qtr. 2023 USD 73,000 5.5384 34,993 Non-deliverable forward USD Exports BRL USD 1st Qtr. 2024 USD 86,500 5.3339 18,412 Non-deliverable forward USD Exports BRL USD 2nd Qtr. 2024 USD 50,500 5.1375 (924) Non-deliverable forward USD Exports BRL USD 3rd Qtr. 2024 USD 17,500 5.1333 (990) Collar USD Exports BRL USD 4th Qtr. 2023 USD 407,500 4.9988 (14,147) Collar USD Exports BRL USD 1st Qtr. 2024 USD 45,000 5.0453 (2,268) 680,000 35,076

(1) Correspond to the not realized portion of the hedge which is registered in Other comprehensive income.

During the 2nd quarter of 2023, the Bond BRF SA BRFSBZ 3.95 loan, designated as an export protection instrument, was settled and the amount of R$(548,639) previously accumulated in Other Comprehensive Income was reclassified to income for the year under Net Revenue.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

iii) Investments exposure

The Company holds both investments (net assets) and loans (financial liabilities) denominated in foreign currency. To balance the accounting effects of such exposures, some non-derivative financial liabilities are designated as hedging instruments for the investments exposure.

As a result of this strategy, the Company recognized revenue of R$103,587 under Other comprehensive income for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (R$52,856 in the same period of the previous year) and expense of R$49,222 for the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (expense of R$38,187 in the same period of the previous year).

The non-derivative financial instruments designated as net investment hedge instruments on September 30, 2023 are set forth below:

09.30.23 Net investment hedge -

Non-derivative instruments Object (Investment) Liability Maturity Notional Rate Exchange variation (1) Parent company and consolidated Bond - BRF SA BRFSBZ 5.75 Federal Foods LLC USD 3rd Qtr. 2050 USD (2) 44,158 3.7649 (89,732) Bond - BRF SA BRFSBZ 5.75 BRF Kuwait Food Management Company WLL USD 3rd Qtr. 2050 USD (2) 88,552 3.7649 (110,383) Bond - BRF SA BRFSBZ 5.75 Al Khan Foodstuff LLC USD 3rd Qtr. 2050 USD (2) 53,446 3.7649 (79,358) Bond - BRF SA BRFSBZ 5.75 BRF Foods GmbH USD 3rd Qtr. 2050 USD (3) 170,721 5.1629 4,763 Bond - BRF SA BRFSBZ 5.75 Al-Wafi Al-Takamol International for Foods Products USD 3rd Qtr. 2050 USD (3) 23,426 5.1629 4,451 380,303 (270,259)

(1) Corresponds to the effective portion of the hedge result accumulated in Other Comprehensive Income.

(2) Designated on August 1st, 2019.

(3) Designated on November 9, 2022.

23.2.2. Commodities price risk

The Company uses commodities as production inputs and is exposed to commodities price risk arising from future purchases. The management of such risk is performed through physical inventories, future purchases at fixed price and through derivative financial instruments.

The Risk Policy establishes coverage limits to the flow of purchases of corn, meal and soy, soybeans and soybean oil with the purpose of reducing the impact due to a price increase of these raw materials. The hedge may be reached using derivatives or by inventory management.

As a result of this protection strategy the Company recognized in the Consolidate Cost of goods sold an income of R$26,534 for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (expense of R$450,809 in the same period of the previous year) and income of R$7,227 for the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (income of R$2,454 in the same period of the previous year).

The Company performs purchases at variable prices in future and spot markets and, to hedge such exposure, it holds derivative financial instruments in long position (buy) to fix these prices in advance.

The financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges for the variable commodities price exposure on September 30, 2023 are set forth below:

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

09.30.23 Cash flow hedge - Derivative instruments Hedged object Index Maturity Quantity Exercise price (1) Fair value Parent company and consolidated Non-deliverable forward - buy Soybean meal purchase - floating price Soybean meal - CBOT 1st Qtr. 2024 4,000 ton 445.83 (636) Collar - buy Soybean meal purchase - floating price Soybean meal - CBOT 4th Qtr. 2023 27,998 ton 441.67 (915) Collar - buy Soybean meal purchase - floating price Soybean meal - CBOT 1st Qtr. 2024 17,000 ton 443.65 (1,265) Collar - buy Soybean meal purchase - floating price Soybean meal - CBOT 2nd Qtr. 2024 2,000 ton 438.17 (149) Corn future - buy Corn purchase - floating price Corn - B3 4th Qtr. 2023 39,393 ton 1,134.29 (338) Collar - buy Corn purchase - floating price Corn - B3 1st Qtr. 2024 147,339 ton 1,100.54 31 Collar - buy Corn purchase - floating price Corn - B3 2nd Qtr. 2024 2,700 ton 1,116.67 (1) 240,430 (3,273)

(1) Base price of each commodity in USD/ton, except for Corn - B3 denominated in R$/ton.

In certain cases, the Company performs futures purchases at fixed prices and, to hedge such exposure, it holds derivative financial instruments in short position (sell) to keep these prices at market value. The financial instruments designated as fair value hedges for the fixed commodities price exposure on September 30, 2023 are set forth below:

09.30.23 Fair value hedge - Derivative instruments Hedged object Index Maturity Quantity Exercise price (1) Fair value Parent company and consolidated Non-deliverable forward - sell Soybean purchase - fixed price Soybean - CBOT 1st Qtr. 2024 14,996 ton 481.72 21 Non-deliverable forward - sell Corn purchase - fixed price Corn - CBOT 4td Qtr. 2023 160,656 ton 213.71 20,762 Non-deliverable forward - sell Corn purchase - fixed price Corn - CBOT 1st Qtr. 2024 80,566 ton 224.65 12,256 Non-deliverable forward - sell Corn purchase - fixed price Corn - CBOT 2nd Qtr. 2024 3,999 ton 246.88 967 Non-deliverable forward - sell Corn purchase - fixed price Corn - CBOT 3rd Qtr. 2024 107,235 ton 214.47 8,358 Corn future - sell Corn purchase - fixed price Corn - B3 4th Qtr. 2023 9,990 ton 1,520.03 1,506 Corn future - sell Corn purchase - fixed price Corn - B3 1st Qtr. 2024 24,300 ton 1,497.95 152 Corn future - sell Corn purchase - fixed price Corn - B3 3rd Qtr. 2024 27,000 ton 1,213.13 149 428,742 44,171

(1) Base price of each commodity in USD/ton, except for Corn - B3 denominated in R$/ton.

The Company assessed that part of its cost, commodity future physical purchases in American dollars, also generates foreign exchange exposure and therefore has the following derivatives which were designated as cash flow hedge:

09.30.23 Fair value hedge -

Derivative instruments Protection object Assets Liabilities Maturity Notional Exercise price Fair value Parent company and consolidated Non-deliverable forward Cost in USD BRL USD 4th Qtr. 2023 USD 31,352 4.9349 (3,934) Non-deliverable forward Cost in USD BRL USD 1st Qtr. 2024 USD 25,323 5.4100 7,224 Non-deliverable forward Cost in USD BRL USD 2nd Qtr. 2024 USD 987 5.8548 656 Non-deliverable forward Cost in USD BRL USD 3rd Qtr. 2024 USD 19,039 5.4500 4,189 76,701 8,135

The open and liquidated derivative financial instrument still generate impacts in the statement of financial position of: i) Consolidate Inventory a debit in the amount of R$152,439 on September 30, 2023 (R$18,853 on December 31, 2022); ii) Other comprehensive income a debit amount of R$70,924 on September 30, 2023 (credit of R$43,398 on December 31, 2022).

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

23.2.3. Interest rate risk

The interest rate risk may cause economic losses to the Company resulting from volatility in interest rates that affect its assets and liabilities.

The Company's Risk Policy does not restrict exposure to different interest rates, neither establishes limits for fixed or floating rates. However, the Company continually monitors the market interest rates in order to evaluate any need to enter into hedging transactions to protect from the volatility of such rates and manage the mismatch between its financial assets and liabilities.

As a result of this protection strategy the Company recognize in the Consolidated Financial Income and Expenses an income of R$77,797 for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (expense of R$164,832 in the same period of the previous year) and an expense of R$185,122 for the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (expense of R$140,652 in the same period of the previous year).

The derivative financial instruments used to hedge the exposure to interest rates as of September 30, 2023 are presented in the table below:

09.30.23 Fair value (R$) Fair value hedge - Derivative instruments Hedged Object Maturity Asset Liability Notional Instrument Object (1) Parent company and Consolidated Interest rate swap Debenture - 1st Issue - 3rd series - IPCA + 5.50% p.a. 2nd Qtr. 2026 IPCA + 5.50% p.a. CDI + 0.29% p.a. 400,000 BRL 34,438 (9,170) Interest rate swap Debenture - 2nd Issue - 1st series - IPCA + 5.30% p.a. 3rd Qtr. 2027 IPCA + 5.30% p.a. CDI + 2.20% p.a. 400,000 BRL 35,472 48,517 Interest rate swap Debenture - 2nd Issue - 2nd series - IPCA + 5.60% p.a. 3rd Qtr. 2030 IPCA + 5.60% p.a. CDI + 2.29% p.a. 595,000 BRL 25,439 155,006 Interest rate swap Debenture - 3rd Issue - single series - IPCA + 4.78% p.a. 2nd Qtr. 2031 IPCA + 4.78% p.a. CDI + 0.12% p.a. 1,000,000 BRL 62,139 29,192 Interest rate swap Debenture - 1st Issue - 1st series - IPCA + 6.83% p.a. 3rd Qtr. 2032 IPCA + 6.83% p.a. 109.32% CDI 990,000 BRL 69,059 (45,311) 3,385,000 226,547 178,234

(1) Corresponds to the accumulated amount of fair value hedge adjustments on the hedged items, included in the carrying amount of the debentures.

23.3. Credit risk management

The Company is exposed to the credit risk related to the financial assets held: trade and non-trade accounts receivable, marketable securities, derivative instruments and cash and equivalents. The Company's credit risk exposure can be assessed in notes 4, 5 and 6.

23.3.1. Credit risk in accounts receivable

The credit risk associated with trade accounts receivable is actively managed through specific systems and is supported by internal policies for credit analysis. The significant level of diversification and geographical dispersion of the customer portfolio significantly reduces the risk. However, the Company chooses to complement the risk management by contracting insurance policies for specific markets. The impairment of these financial assets is carried out based on expected credit losses.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

23.3.2. Counterparty credit risk

The credit risk associated with marketable securities, cash and cash equivalents and derivative instruments in general is directed to counterparties with Investment Grade ratings. The maintenance of assets with counterparty risk is constantly assessed according to credit ratings and the Company's portfolio concentration, aligned with the applicable impairment requisites.

23.4. Capital management and liquidity risk

The Company is exposed to liquidity risk as far as it needs cash or other financial assets to settle its obligations in the respective terms. The Company's cash and liquidity strategy takes into consideration historical volatility scenarios of results as well as simulations of sectorial and systemic crisis. It is grounded on allowing resilience in scenarios of capital restriction.

23.5. Sensitivity analysis

Management believes that the most relevant risks that may affect the Company's results, for which it uses derivative financial instruments to protect, are the volatility of commodities prices and foreign exchange rates. Currently the fluctuation of the interest rates does not affect significantly the Company's results since Management has chosen to keep at fixed rates a considerable portion of its debts.

For the probable scenario of commodities, Management uses as a reference the future value of assets on September 30, 2023 and therefore understands that there will be no changes in the results of operations. As for the exchange rate, the likely scenario is referenced by external sources such as the Central Bank of Brazil ("BACEN") and Bloomberg Focus report based on the exchange rate forecast for next year or in the absence of the latest available date.

In the possible and remote scenarios, both positive and negative variations of 15% and 30% respectively were considered in both cases from the probable scenario. Such sensitivity scenarios originate from information and assumptions used by Management in monitoring the previously mentioned risks.

The information used in the preparation of the analysis is based on the position as of September 30, 2023, which has been described in the items above. The estimated values may differ significantly to numbers and results that will be effectively registered by the Company. Positive values indicate gains and negative values indicate losses.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Scenario Remote Possible Probable Possible Remote Exchange rate - Balance - 30% - 15% + 15% + 30% USD 3.5140 4.2670 5.0200 5.7730 6.5260 Monetary Assets and Liabilities 1,042,137 516,742 (8,652) (534,046) (1,059,441) Derivative Instruments - Not designated (838,142) (415,592) 6,958 429,508 852,058 Net effect 203,995 101,150 (1,694) (104,538) (207,383) EUR 3.9410 4.7855 5.6300 6.4745 7.3190 Monetary Assets and Liabilities 48,448 18,342 (11,764) (41,871) (71,977) Derivative Instruments - Not designated (50,283) (19,037) 12,210 43,457 74,703 Net effect (1,835) (695) 446 1,586 2,726 JPY 0.0260 0.0315 0.0371 0.0427 0.0482 Monetary Assets and Liabilities 356 93 (169) (432) (694) Net effect 356 93 (169) (432) (694) TRY 0.1282 0.1557 0.1832 0.2107 0.2382 Monetary Assets and Liabilities (55,756) (27,622) 512 28,646 56,780 Derivative Instruments - Not designated 42,853 21,230 (393) (22,017) (43,640) Net effect (12,903) (6,392) 119 6,629 13,140 AOA 0.0042 0.0051 0.0060 0.0069 0.0078 Monetary Assets and Liabilities (38,953) (19,466) 22 19,509 38,996 Derivative Instruments - Not designated 22,525 11,257 (12) (11,281) (22,550) Net effect (16,428) (8,209) 10 8,228 16,446 ARS 0.0028 0.0035 0.0041 0.0047 0.0053 Monetary Assets and Liabilities 2,643 2,503 2,363 2,222 2,082 2,643 2,503 2,363 2,222 2,082 CLP 0.0039 0.0048 0.0056 0.0065 0.0073 Monetary Assets and Liabilities (92,215) (46,911) 392 47,695 94,998 Net effect (92,215) (46,911) 392 47,695 94,998

Scenario Remote Possible Probable Possible Remote Exchange rate - Operating results - 30% - 15% + 15% + 30% USD 3.5140 4.2670 5.0200 5.7730 6.5260 Revenue in USD (1,015,648) (503,608) 8,432 520,472 1,032,512 NDF 339,794 168,487 (2,821) (174,129) (345,436) Collar 298,517 147,917 (2,393) (70,271) (212,150) Net effect (377,337) (187,204) 3,218 276,072 474,926

79

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Scenario Remote Possible Probable Possible Remote Exchange rate - Operating results - 30% - 15% + 15% + 30% USD 3.5140 4.2670 5.0200 5.7730 6.5260 Cost of Sales (114,561) (56,805) 951 58,707 116,463 NDF 114,561 56,805 (951) (58,707) (116,463) Net effect - - - - - Soy Grain - CBOT 337 409 481 554 626 Cost of Sales (2,166) (1,083) - 1,083 2,166 NDF 2,166 1,083 - (1,083) (2,166) Net effect - - - - - Soybean Meal - CBOT 291 354 416 479 541 Cost of Sales 6,370 3,185 - (3,185) (6,370) Collar (4,901) (1,964) - 237 2,594 NDF (496) (248) - 248 496 Net effect 973 973 - (2,700) (3,280) Corn - CBOT 135 163 192 221 250 Cost of Sales (20,335) (10,168) - 10,168 20,335 NDF 20,335 10,168 - (10,168) (20,335) Net effect - - - - - Corn - B3 712 864 1,017 1,169 1,322 Cost of Sales 39,081 19,541 - (19,541) (39,081) Collar (26,516) (2,683) - 605 18,983 Future 6,678 3,339 - (3,339) (6,678) Net effect 19,243 20,197 - (22,275) (26,776)

80

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

23.6. Financial instruments by category

Parent company 09.30.23 Amortized cost Fair value through profit and loss Total Assets Cash and bank 93,817 - 93,817 Cash equivalents - 5,677,080 5,677,080 Marketable securities - 415,686 415,686 Restricted cash 30,132 - 30,132 Trade accounts receivable 6,306,998 156,334 6,463,332 Notes receivables 74,339 - 74,339 Derivatives not designated - 1,533 1,533 Derivatives designated as hedge accounting (1) - 361,361 361,361 Liabilities Trade accounts payable (11,974,926) - (11,974,926) Loans and borrowings (2) (14,518,063) (5,272,726) (19,790,789) Derivatives not designated - (3,113) (3,113) Derivatives designated as hedge accounting (1) - (220,330) (220,330) (19,987,703) 1,115,825 (18,871,878)

(1) All derivatives are classified at fair value through profit and loss. Those designated as hedge accounting instruments have their gains and losses also affecting Equity and Inventories.

(2) The part of the loans and borrowings that is object in a fair value hedge is classified as Fair value through profit and loss. The rest of the loans and borrowings balance is classified as amortized cost and those designated as cash flow or net investment hedge accounting instruments have their gains and losses also affecting Equity.

Consolidated 09.30.23 Amortized cost FVTOCI (3) Fair value through profit and loss Total Equity instruments Assets Cash and bank 1,990,101 - - 1,990,101 Cash equivalents - - 8,974,758 8,974,758 Marketable securities 312,762 11,183 460,446 784,391 Restricted cash 83,864 - - 83,864 Trade accounts receivable 3,975,298 - 156,334 4,131,632 Notes receivables 74,339 - - 74,339 Derivatives not designated - - 7,809 7,809 Derivatives designated as hedge accounting (1) - - 361,361 361,361 Liabilities Trade accounts payable (13,250,246) - - (13,250,246) Loans and borrowings (2) (17,056,085) - (5,272,726) (22,328,811) Derivatives not designated - - (5,259) (5,259) Derivatives designated as hedge accounting (1) - - (220,330) (220,330) (23,869,967) 11,183 4,462,393 (19,396,391)

(1) All derivatives are classified at fair value through profit and loss. Those designated as hedge accounting instruments have their gains and losses also affecting Equity and Inventories.

(2) The part of the loans and borrowings that is object in a fair value hedge is classified as Fair value through profit and loss. The rest of the loans and borrowings balance is classified as amortized cost and those designated as cash flow or net investment hedge accounting instruments have their gains and losses also affecting Equity.

(3) FVTOCI: Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

23.7. Fair value of financial instruments

The fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date.

Depending on the inputs used for measurement, the financial instruments at fair value may be classified into 3 hierarchy levels:

»Level 1 - Uses quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical instruments in active markets. In this category are classified investments in stocks, savings accounts, overnights, term deposits, Financial Treasury Bills ("LFT") and investment funds;

»Level 2 - Uses prices quoted in active markets for similar instruments, prices quoted for identical or similar instruments in non-active markets and evaluation models for which inputs are observable. In this level are classified the investments in Bank Deposit Certificates ("CDB") and derivatives, which are measured by well-known pricing models: discounted cash flows and Black-Scholes. The observable inputs are interest rates and curves, volatility factors and foreign exchange rates;

»Level 3 - Instruments for which significant inputs are non-observable. The Company does not have financial instruments in this category.

The table below presents the overall classification of financial instruments accounted at fair value by measurement hierarchy. For the nine-month ended September 30, 2023, there were no changes among the 3 levels of hierarchy.

Parent company 09.30.23 12.31.22 Level 1 Level 2 Total Level 1 Level 2 Total Financial Assets Fair value through profit and loss Savings account and overnight 15,834 - 15,834 10,793 - 10,793 Term deposits - - - 154,025 - 154,025 Bank deposit certificates - 5,657,832 5,657,832 - 3,675,037 3,675,037 Financial treasury bills 400,734 - 400,734 364,543 - 364,543 Investment funds 18,366 - 18,366 18,997 - 18,997 Trade accounts receivable - 156,334 156,334 - 274,493 274,493 Derivatives - 362,894 362,894 - 131,148 131,148 Financial Liabilities Fair value through profit and loss Derivatives - (223,443) (223,443) - (252,975) (252,975) Loans and borrowings - (5,272,726) (5,272,726) - (7,461,296) (7,461,296) 434,934 680,891 1,115,825 548,358 (3,633,593) (3,085,235)

82

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Consolidated 09.30.23 12.31.22 Level 1 Level 2 Total Level 1 Level 2 Total Financial Assets Fair value through other comprehensive income Stocks 11,183 - 11,183 11,752 - 11,752 Fair value through profit and loss Savings account and overnight 73,314 - 73,314 12,720 - 12,720 Term deposits 2,741,063 - 2,741,063 2,495,438 - 2,495,438 Bank deposit certificates - 6,156,967 6,156,967 - 3,754,202 3,754,202 Financial treasury bills 400,734 - 400,734 364,543 - 364,543 Investment funds 18,386 - 18,386 19,018 - 19,018 Trade accounts receivable - 156,334 156,334 - 274,493 274,493 Derivatives - 369,170 369,170 - 131,148 131,148 Other titles 44,740 - 44,740 53,809 - 53,809 Financial Liabilities Fair value through profit and loss Derivatives - (225,589) (225,589) - (257,167) (257,167) Loans and borrowings - (5,272,726) (5,272,726) - (7,461,296) (7,461,296) 3,289,420 1,184,156 4,473,576 2,957,280 (3,558,620) (601,340)

Except for the items set forth below, the fair value of all other financial instruments is approximate to their book value. The fair value of the bonds set forth below is based on prices observed in active markets, level 1 of the fair value hierarchy, while the debentures are based on level 2 and are measured by discounted cash flows.

Parent company and Consolidated 09.30.23 12.31.22 Currency Maturity Book

value Fair

value Book

value Fair

value BRF S.A. BRF SA BRFSBZ 4 3/4 USD 2024 (1,486,973) (1,478,941) (1,525,727) (1,513,221) BRF SA BRFSBZ 3.95 USD 2023 - - (1,185,479) (1,209,990) BRF SA BRFSBZ 4 7/8 USD 2030 (2,958,286) (2,389,623) (3,119,390) (2,602,599) BRF SA BRFSBZ 5 3/4 USD 2050 (3,261,537) (2,250,089) (3,463,081) (2,503,033) Debenture - 1st Issue BRL 2032 (2,717,728) (2,883,211) (2,571,080) (2,521,309) Debenture - 2nd Issue BRL 2030 (2,409,520) (2,726,970) (2,355,427) (2,319,296) Debenture - 3rd Issue BRL 2031 (1,137,673) (1,151,560) (1,013,639) (877,103) Parent company (13,971,717) (12,880,394) (15,233,823) (13,546,551) BRF GmbH BRF SA BRFSBZ 4.35 USD 2026 (1,486,748) (1,383,451) (2,608,613) (2,367,075) Consolidated (15,458,465) (14,263,845) (17,842,436) (15,913,626)

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

24. Segment Information

The operating segments are reported consistently with the management reports provided to the main strategic and operational decision makers for assessing the performance of each segment and allocation of resources. The operating segments information is prepared considering three reportable segments, being: Brazil, International and Other Segments.

The operating segments include the sales of all distribution channels and are subdivided according to the nature of the products, for which the characteristics are described below:

» In-natura : production and sale of whole poultry and cuts and pork and other cuts.

» Processed : production and sale of processed food, frozen and processed products derived from poultry, pork and beef, margarine, vegetables and soybean-based products.

» Other sales : sale of flour for food service and others.

Other segments are comprised of commercialization and development of animal nutrition ingredients, human nutrition, plant nutrition (fertilizers), healthcare (health and wellness), pet food, as well as commercialization of agricultural products.

The items not allocated to the segments are presented as Corporate and refer to relevant events not attributable to the operating segments.

The net sales by nature for each reportable operating segment is set forth below:

Consolidated 2023 2022 Net sales Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Brazil In-natura 1,448,588 4,387,844 1,553,224 4,461,471 Processed 5,003,897 14,772,927 5,253,748 14,750,432 Other sales 103,112 307,703 8,380 22,633 6,555,597 19,468,474 6,815,352 19,234,536 International In-natura 5,435,481 14,712,955 5,500,653 14,918,138 Processed 942,055 2,798,053 985,862 2,626,872 Other sales 46,038 143,599 70,455 233,439 6,423,574 17,654,607 6,556,970 17,778,449 Other segments 827,035 2,066,065 683,719 2,023,410 13,806,206 39,189,146 14,056,041 39,036,395

The gross profit and income (loss) before financial results for each segment and for Corporate are set forth below:

84

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

The composition of selected items that were not allocated to the Company's operating segments as they are not linked to its main activity and, therefore, were presented as Corporate is set forth below:

Consolidated 2023 2022 Corporate Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Results with sale and disposal of fixed assets 27,602 151,452 (18,987) (14,635) Reversal/(provision) for tax and civil contingencies 20,237 24,661 (16,943) (40,640) Expenses with demobilization (1,954) (597) 7,645 2,094 Investigations involving the Company (424) (3,352) - (355) Expenses COVID-19 - (364) (399) (1,527) Other 6,702 (3,491) 854 1,154 52,163 168,309 (27,830) (53,909)

No customer individually or in aggregate (economic group) accounted for more than 5% of net sales for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

The goodwill arising from business combinations and the intangible assets with indefinite useful life (trademarks) were allocated to the reportable operating segments, considering the economic benefits generated by such intangible assets. The allocation of these intangible assets is presented below:

Consolidated Goodwill Trademarks Total 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 Brazil 1,151,498 1,151,498 982,478 982,478 2,133,976 2,133,976 International 1,817,931 1,865,390 419,288 423,846 2,237,219 2,289,236 Other segments 456,392 457,215 474,872 474,875 931,264 932,090 3,425,821 3,474,103 1,876,638 1,881,199 5,302,459 5,355,302

Information related to total assets by reportable segment is not disclosed, as it is not included in the set of information made available to the Company's management, which makes investment decisions and determine allocation of resources based on information about the consolidated assets.

85

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

25. Net Sales

Parent company Consolidated 2023 2022 2023 2022 Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Gross sales Brazil 8,051,115 23,675,392 8,448,936 23,672,060 8,051,116 23,675,392 8,448,936 23,672,060 International 5,154,600 14,806,442 4,933,713 13,082,857 6,818,079 18,684,127 6,823,852 18,530,825 Other segments 607,123 1,482,455 490,133 1,434,411 977,570 2,498,701 837,669 2,466,362 13,812,838 39,964,289 13,872,782 38,189,328 15,846,765 44,858,220 16,110,457 44,669,247 Sales deductions Brazil (1,495,519) (4,206,918) (1,633,584) (4,437,524) (1,495,519) (4,206,918) (1,633,584) (4,437,524) International (28,808) (79,645) (36,156) (112,439) (394,505) (1,029,520) (266,882) (752,376) Other segments (43,569) (144,768) (52,719) (155,198) (150,535) (432,636) (153,950) (442,952) (1,567,896) (4,431,331) (1,722,459) (4,705,161) (2,040,559) (5,669,074) (2,054,416) (5,632,852) Net sales Brazil 6,555,596 19,468,474 6,815,352 19,234,536 6,555,597 19,468,474 6,815,352 19,234,536 International 5,125,792 14,726,797 4,897,557 12,970,418 6,423,574 17,654,607 6,556,970 17,778,449 Other segments 563,554 1,337,687 437,414 1,279,213 827,035 2,066,065 683,719 2,023,410 12,244,942 35,532,958 12,150,323 33,484,167 13,806,206 39,189,146 14,056,041 39,036,395

26.Other Operating Income (Expenses)

Parent company Consolidated 2023 2022 2023 2022 Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Recovery of expenses 3,251 35,048 10,353 111,733 6,163 38,829 10,792 115,775 Provision reversal 132 656 266 1,302 1,715 2,249 278 1,329 Scrap sales 3,374 10,204 2,971 8,948 4,121 12,614 3,913 11,444 Provision for civil and tax risks (4,400) 1,020 (17,351) (92,258) (5,285) (1,551) (17,738) (93,098) Other employees benefits (5,552) (13,428) (5,283) (16,955) (5,552) (13,428) (5,283) (16,955) Insurance claims costs (2,556) (9,111) 8,462 (17,992) (1,520) (8,884) 7,924 (18,402) Gains on the disposal of non-financial assets (1) 12,169 124,048 (19,031) (16,700) 28,043 141,658 (18,863) (16,687) Demobilization expenses (1,954) (597) 7,645 2,094 (1,954) (597) 7,645 2,094 Expected credit losses in other receivables (287) (33) (596) (1,371) (287) (140) (596) (1,532) Other 15,498 6,514 34,711 30,567 16,744 8,789 38,409 37,299 19,675 154,321 22,147 9,368 42,188 179,539 26,481 21,267

(1) Includes gain on disposal of properties not linked to production.

86

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

27. Financial Income (Expenses)

Parent company Consolidated 2023 2022 2023 2022 Note Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Financial income Interest on cash and cash equivalents 4 132,445 242,218 68,689 214,344 192,147 368,776 76,772 232,939 Income with marketable securities 5 17,656 54,575 21,338 53,332 23,021 75,678 36,553 95,537 Fair value through profit and loss 17,656 54,575 21,338 53,332 17,656 54,576 21,232 51,826 Amortized cost - - - - 5,365 21,102 15,320 43,710 Interest on recoverable taxes 9 56,478 198,482 58,139 203,269 56,582 198,766 58,334 203,864 Interest on other assets 17,985 37,669 4,836 36,469 21,000 46,288 5,608 38,884 Financial income on other assets and liabilities (3) 861 1,264 213,712 214,638 65,493 82,954 228,530 232,078 225,425 534,208 366,714 722,052 358,243 772,462 405,797 803,302 Financial expenses Interests on loans and borrowings 15 (442,523) (1,442,920) (423,552) (1,191,232) (525,041) (1,637,448) (473,537) (1,333,745) Interest with related parties 29 (117,840) (345,309) (56,765) (180,695) - - - - Interest on contingencies 20 (18,749) (130,537) (45,418) (174,470) (18,749) (130,537) (45,418) (174,470) Interest on leases 17 (86,514) (212,893) (53,233) (143,130) (91,657) (228,684) (60,460) (160,790) Interest on actuarial liabilities (7,590) (22,770) (8,304) (24,912) (9,685) (27,660) (10,416) (28,381) Discount on assignment of credits (33,665) (114,391) (39,202) (105,088) (35,375) (119,615) (41,022) (109,740) Bank expenses (8,274) (29,531) (11,481) (30,274) (31,190) (78,305) (23,966) (66,304) Taxes on financial income (10,707) (26,031) (17,889) (35,721) (13,964) (31,235) (21,617) (41,682) Adjustment to present value (2) 6 and 16 (285,729) (816,583) (297,153) (720,363) (276,160) (803,478) (291,968) (705,569) Other financial expenses (16,092) (97,539) (15,836) (50,022) (26,940) (135,963) (31,164) (75,900) (1,027,683) (3,238,504) (968,833) (2,655,907) (1,028,761) (3,192,925) (999,568) (2,696,581) Foreign exchange, prices and monetary variations Exchange rate variation on monetary assets and liabilities and prices (404,771) 928,747 (388,817) 1,276,015 (200,917) 82,742 (137,470) 519,917 Foreign exchange of derivatives 79,630 (319,846) 118,713 (596,821) 128,117 (233,395) 139,026 (563,506) Interest and fair value of derivatives 1,539 (261,483) (137,688) (475,349) (36,440) (299,466) (149,734) (462,557) Net Monetary Gains or Losses (1) - - - - 106,083 237,504 59,580 332,721 (323,602) 347,418 (407,792) 203,845 (3,157) (212,615) (88,598) (173,425) (1,125,860) (2,356,878) (1,009,911) (1,730,010) (673,675) (2,633,078) (682,369) (2,066,704)

(1) Effects of monetary correction resulting from operations in hyperinflationary economy.

(2) The adjustment to present value considers the balances of trade accounts receivable and trade accounts payable and the rate used for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 was 14.18% p.a. (15.46% p.a. in the same period of the previous year).

(3) Includes financial income in the amount of R$46,768 relating repurchase of senior notes (note 15.2).

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

28. Expenses by Nature

The Company discloses its statement of income by function and thus presents below the details by nature:

Parent company Consolidated 2023 2022 2023 2022 Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Costs of sales Raw materials and supplies (1) 7,059,604 21,151,829 7,674,893 21,944,609 8,451,024 25,114,651 8,772,474 25,419,760 Salaries and employees benefits 1,186,521 3,493,990 1,095,423 3,245,562 1,358,366 3,823,538 1,179,308 3,514,408 Depreciation 591,025 1,713,209 555,286 1,598,607 590,226 1,788,556 586,146 1,706,339 Amortization 26,510 78,681 20,089 60,602 51,030 153,228 45,648 135,538 Other 779,479 2,445,296 739,936 2,248,704 873,476 2,668,140 874,507 2,566,531 9,643,139 28,883,005 10,085,627 29,098,084 11,324,122 33,548,113 11,458,083 33,342,576 Sales expenses Indirect and direct logistics expenses 976,467 2,855,932 1,060,631 2,573,229 935,593 2,676,364 950,458 2,388,081 Marketing 144,963 427,254 130,110 353,891 188,053 547,514 169,689 480,436 Salaries and employees benefits 313,172 897,542 306,820 864,438 416,878 1,201,624 418,903 1,182,347 Depreciation 65,164 156,261 38,962 121,367 103,438 281,045 89,186 249,263 Amortization 14,604 43,859 10,673 37,959 19,427 58,679 15,794 51,180 Other 116,684 391,353 156,106 468,206 205,816 612,258 216,102 661,784 1,631,054 4,772,201 1,703,302 4,419,090 1,869,205 5,377,484 1,860,132 5,013,091 Administrative expenses Salaries and employees benefits 56,715 147,738 67,110 177,723 90,117 240,301 104,029 275,969 Fees 12,833 38,033 15,675 45,051 12,949 38,267 15,747 45,208 Depreciation 5,858 19,637 6,075 17,502 8,287 26,949 7,345 25,097 Amortization 14,671 37,265 11,120 20,457 18,772 46,941 15,088 27,312 Other 22,348 68,106 25,424 68,168 48,614 145,532 54,963 144,534 112,425 310,779 125,404 328,901 178,739 497,990 197,172 518,120

(1) Includes recoveries of ICMS, PIS and COFINS taxes on inputs, INSS credits and export credits in the amount of R$101,419 for the nine-month ended September 30, 2023 (R$62,330 in the same period of previous year) and $48,545 for the three-month ended September 30, 2023 (R$23,558 in the same period of previous year).

The Company incurred in expenses with internal research and development of new products of R$34,530 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated (R$26,549 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated in the same period of previous year) and R$12,082 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated (R$6,791 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated in the same period of previous year).

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

29. Related Parties

The balances of the transactions with related parties are as follows:

Parent company Accounts receivable Dividends and interest on shareholders' equity receivable Trade accounts payable Other rights Advances and other liabilities 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 Banvit - - - - - - 4,592 2,683 - - BRF Energia S.A. - - - - (120,756) (19,925) - - - - BRF Foods GmbH 358,614 470,608 - - - - 124 9 - - BRF Foods LLC - - - - (10) - - - - - BRF Global GmbH 4,531,717 3,903,189 - - - - - - (5,210,803) (1) (7,042,333) BRF GmbH - - - - - - - - (1,286,474) (2) (1,611,779) BRF Pet S.A. - - - - - - - - - Hercosul Alimentos Ltda. 2,518 10,662 - - - - 328 - - - Al-Wafi Factory - - - - - - 241 Hercosul International S.R.L. 19 732 - - (800) (1,519) - - - - Mogiana Alimentos S.A. 5,140 19,934 - - - (56) 370 - - - Sadia Alimentos S.A. - - - - - - - - (3,540) (4,019) Sadia Chile S.A. 315,038 258,116 - - - - 90 90 - - Sadia Uruguay S.A. 10,437 - - - - - - - (48,327) (47,141) VIP S.A. Empreendimentos e Partic. Imob. - - - 64 - - - - - - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. 7,170 11,251 - - (28,661) (24,228) - - - - Marfrig Chile S.A. 1,745 796 - - - - - - - - Quickfood S.A. 18,804 18,531 - - - - - - - - Marfrig Alimentos S.A. - 98 - - - - - - - - Pampeano Alimentos S.A. - 217 - - - - - - - - Total 5,251,202 4,694,134 - 64 (150,227) (45,728) 5,745 2,783 (6,549,144) (8,705,272)

(1) The amount corresponds to export pre-payments, usual operation between the productive units in Brazil with the wholly-owned subsidiaries that operate as trading companies in the international market.

(2) BRF S.A. performs reimbursement to certain subsidiaries for losses incurred in the normal course of their operations, generating liabilities recorded as Other Obligations with Related Parties.

89

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Consolidated Accounts receivable Trade accounts payable 09.30.23 12.31.22 09.30.23 12.31.22 Marfrig Global Foods S.A. 7,170 11,251 (31,349) (26,970) Marfrig Chile S.A. 2,698 2,258 (74) (42) Quickfood S.A. 18,804 18,531 - - Marfrig Alimentos S.A. - 98 - - Weston Importers Ltd. 325 - - - Pampeano Alimentos S.A. - 217 - - Total 28,997 32,355 (31,423) (27,012)

Parent company Sales Financial results, net Purchases 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set BRF Energia S.A. - - - - - - - - (59,996) (221,717) (85,213) (251,287) BRF Foods GmbH - - 114,614 279,574 - - - - - - - - BRF Global GmbH 4,514,835 13,938,236 4,502,250 12,084,487 (116,760) (342,199) (55,754) (177,817) - - - - BRF Pet S.A. - - 1,935 8,681 - - - - - - (67) (266) Hercosul Alimentos Ltda. 2,011 17,319 12,939 24,502 - - - - - - (901) (15,748) Hercosul Distrib. Ltda. - - - 4,082 - - - - - - - Hercosul International S.R.L. - 1,427 1,503 2,708 - - - - - (2,286) (2,028) (3,773) Hercosul Solução em Transportes - - - - - - - - (221) (431) Mogiana Alimentos S.A. 4,187 33,447 21,219 28,964 - - - - - - - Sadia Alimentos S.A. - - (46) (132) (44) (128) - - - - Sadia Chile S.A. 119,226 341,936 98,593 243,176 - - - - - - - - Sadia Uruguay S.A. 37,542 92,157 24,476 75,882 (1,034) (2,978) (967) (2,750) - - - - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. 10,082 45,463 16,898 58,955 - - - - (101,074) (281,008) (100,034) (354,906) Marfrig Chile S.A. 1,982 5,789 2,378 5,413 - - - - - - - - Quickfood S.A. 17,967 76,022 32,603 56,469 - - - - - - - - Marfrig Alimentos S.A. - - - 242 - - - - - - - - Pampeano Alimentos S/A 76 372 - - - - - - - - - Total 4,707,908 14,552,168 4,829,408 12,873,135 (117,840) (345,309) (56,765) (180,695) (161,070) (505,011) (188,464) (626,411)

90

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Consolidated Sales Purchases 2023 2022 2023 2022 Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Marfrig Global Foods S.A. 10,082 45,463 16,898 58,954 (134,693) (388,685) (150,218) (418,995) Marfrig Chile S.A. 3,085 9,217 3,816 12,186 (235) (1,019) (742) (934) Quickfood S.A. 17,967 76,022 32,603 59,432 - - - - Marfrig Alimentos S.A. - - - 242 - - - - Weston Importers Ltd. 629 945 - - - - - - Pampeano Alimentos S/A 76 372 - - - - - - Total 31,839 132,019 53,317 130,814 (134,928) (389,704) (150,960) (419,929)

The subsidiaries of the Company enter into loan agreements pursuant its cash management strategy respecting market conditions. As of September 30, 2023 the balance of these transactions was R$1,223,420 (R$2,156,987 as of December 31, 2022).

The Company made contributions related to the post-employment benefit plans of its employees to BRF Previdência, which holds these plans (note 19). Additionally, the Company leased properties owned by BRF Previdência, and for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 the total amount of lease payments was R$16,053 (R$16,269 in the same period of the previous year) and for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 the total amount of lease payments was R$5,883 (R$5,973 in the same period of the previous year).

The Company maintains other transactions with related parties resulting from guarantees, transferences and donations to related associations and institutes, as well as leasing and other commercial transactions with related people and entities. Such transactions are compliant with the Related Party Transactions Policy and are not relevant, individually or in aggregate.

On December 16, 2022, BRF issued a guarantee to the promissory commercial notes issued by Potengi, public offering with limited distribution efforts with maturity in eighteen (18) months. The total amount of the Offer is R$700,000. BRF issued a joint guarantee limited to the amount corresponding to 24% of the Offer amount.

29.1. Management remuneration

The total remuneration and benefits expense with board members, statutory directors and the head of internal audit are set forth below:

Consolidated 2023 2022 Jul - Set Jan - Set Jul - Set Jan - Set Salary and profit sharing 18,356 47,448 14,650 46,681 Short-term benefits (1) 62 224 112 357 Private pension 186 556 196 641 Termination benefits 2,486 5,514 177 1,237 Share-based payment 3,222 12,378 6,715 20,612 24,313 66,120 21,850 69,528

(1) Comprises: medical assistance, educational expenses and others.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

In addition, the executive officers (non-statutory) received among remuneration and benefits the total amount of R$14,067 for the nine-month ended September 30, 2023 (R$20,402 in the same period of the previous year) and R$4,409 for the three-month ended September 30, 2023 (R$9,868 in the same period of the previous year).

30.Commitments

In the normal course of the business, the Company entered into long-term agreements with third parties, which mainly include purchase of secondary materials, energy inputs, storage services and industrialization among others to support its activities. In these agreements the agreed prices can be fixed or variable. These agreements contain termination interruption clauses in the event of for default on certain essential obligations and generally, the Company purchases the minimum amounts agreed under the agreements, for this reason, there are no liabilities recorded in addition to the amount that is recognized on an accrual basis. On September 30, 2023, firm purchase commitments in the Parent Company totaled R$4,732,887 and R$5,377,072 in the Consolidated (R$2,327,688 in the Parent Company and R$2,435,507 in the Consolidated on December 31, 2022). (1)

(1) In order to improve information on commitments, the Company reevaluated the format and basis of disclosure and began to demonstrate only values referring to commitments already contracted with termination clauses for non-compliance.

31. Transactions that do not involve cash

The following transactions did not involve cash or cash equivalents during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023:

(i) Capitalized loan interest: for the nine-month ended September 30, 2023 amounted to R$42,350 in the Parent Company and R$47,552 in the Consolidated (R$66,070 in the Parent Company and R$71,580 in the Consolidated in the same period of the previous year) and for the three-month ended September 30, 2023 amounted to R$10,440 in the Parent Company and R$11,831 in the Consolidated (R$18,415 in the Parent Company and R$19,896 in the Consolidated in the same period of the previous year).

(ii) Addition of lease by right-of-use assets and respective lease liability: for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 amounted to R$1,066,840 in the parent company and R$1,093,623 in the consolidated (R$643,362 in the parent company and R$948,982 in the consolidated in the same period of the previous year) for the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023 amounted to R$563,203 in the parent company and R$578,452 in the consolidated (R$285,628 in the parent company and R$419,778 in the same period of the previous year).

(iii) Leniency Agreement: in the 2nd quarter of 2023, the amount of Leniency Agreement, updated according the agreement, was settled, as follows: (i) 70% with tax losses in the amount of R$435,128 (note 10.1); (ii) 30% with PIS and COFINS and IRPJ tax credits in the amount of R$186,483 (notes 9.2 and 9.4).

32. Events After the Reporting Period

32.1. Tender offers and make-whole redemption of Senior Notes

92

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

On October 4, 2023 the process of tender offers and make-whole redemption of Senior Notes due in 2024 was closed, (make-whole redemption in full). On this date 100% of their principal amount of US$295,363 plus accrued and unpaid interest in the aggregate amount of US$5,183 were liquidated. Also on this date, the derivatives contracted to protect the aforementioned Senior Notes were settled in advance (note 23.2.1.i).

32.2. Engagement of financial institutions for the structuring of FIDC

On November 01, 2023, the Company formalized the mandates with UBS Brasil Corretora de Câmbio, Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A., Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., Banco Itaú BBA S.A. and Banco Rabobank International Brasil S.A., to advise in the structuring and initial placement of the quotas of the 1st class of the BRF Clients II Receivables Investment Fund with Limited Liability (Primeira Classe do Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios Clientes BRF II de Responsabilidade Limitada), at an initial amount of, at least, R$800.000, which will have as its investment policy the acquisition of credit rights deriving from commercial transactions carried out between the Company and its customers. The New Fund is being structured to replace and provide continuity to the transactions carried out by the BRF Clients Receivables Investment Fund (Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios Clientes BRF), created in December, 2018, which will have its final amortization due in December, 2023.

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

33. Approval of the Interim Financial Information

The interim financial information were approved and the issuance authorized by the Board of Directors on November 13, 2023.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS Global President Office (Non-Independent) Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos Vice-Chairman (Non-Independent) Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial Independent Member Aldo Luiz Mendes Independent Member Altamir Batista Mateus da Silva Independent Member Deborah Stern Vieitas Non-Independent Member Eduardo Augusto Rocha Pocetti Non-Independent Member Márcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos Independent Member Pedro de Camargo Neto Independent Member Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho Independent Member Flavia Maria Bittencourt FISCAL COUNCIL Member Attílio Guaspari Member Marco Antônio Peixoto Simões Velozo Member Bernardo Szpigel AUDIT AND INTEGRITY COMMITTEE Comittee Coordinator Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho Member Deborah Stern Vieitas Member Eduardo Augusto Rocha Pocetti External Member Manoel Cordeiro Silva Filho BOARD OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS Global Chief Executive Officer Miguel de Souza Gularte Financial and Investor Relations Vice-President Fábio Luis Mendes Mariano People, Sustainability and Digital Vice-Presiden Alessandro Rosa Bonorino Vice President of Industrial Operations and Logistics Artemio Listoni Agribusiness and Product Quality Vice-President Fabio Duarte Stumpf International Markets and Planning Vice-President Leonardo Campo Dallorto Brazil Commercial Vice-President Manoel Reinaldo Manzano Martins Junior Marketing and New Businesses Vice-President Marcel Sacco Marcos Roberto Badollato Accounting Director - CRC 1SP219369/O-4

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Breakdown of the Capital by Owner (Not reviewed)

The shareholding position of the shareholders holding more than 5% of the voting stock, management and members of the Board of Directors is presented below:

09.30.23 12.31.22 Shareholders Quantity % Quantity % Major shareholders Marfrig Global Foods S.A. 757,225,906 45.01 360,133,580 33.27 Salic 180,000,000 10.70 - - Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda. 107,982,757 6.42 55,730,079 5.15 Caixa de Previd. dos Func. do Banco do Brasil 103,328,121 6.14 67,560,738 6.24 Management Board of Directors 518,900 0.03 518,900 0.05 Executives 717,432 0.04 655,163 0.06 Treasury shares 3,817,179 0.23 4,356,397 0.40 Other 528,882,951 31.43 593,518,389 54.83 1,682,473,246 100.00 1,082,473,246 100.00

95

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT ON REVIEW INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To the Board of directors and shareholders of

BRF S.A.

Itajaí - SC

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of BRF S.A. (the Company), comprised in the Quarterly Information Form for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, comprising the balance sheet as of September 30, 2023 and the respective statements of income and of comprehensive income for the three and nine-month periods then ended and the changes in shareholders' equity and of cash flows for the period of nine months then ended, including the footnotes.

Management is responsible for the preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Reporting and with the international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (Iasb), such as for the presentation of these information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, applicable to the preparation of interim financial information. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Review scope

We conducted our review in accordance with the Brazilian and International standards on reviews of interim information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). The review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for the financial and accounting matters and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the audit standards and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information form referred to above has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of interim financial information and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other matters

Statements of value added

The quarterly information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added for the period of nine months ended September 30, 2023, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management, and presented as supplementary information for the purposes of IAS 34. These statements were submitted to the same review procedures in conjunction with the review of the Company's interim financial information to conclude they are reconciliated to the interim financial information and to the accounting records, as applicable, and whether the structure and content are in accordance with the criteria established in the NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.

Audit and review of the corresponding amounts of the fiscal year and comparative period

The audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements of the Company as of December 31, 2022 was conducted under the responsibility of another independent auditor, which issued an audit report without qualifications on February 28, 2023. The review of the individual and consolidated interim financial information for the period of nine months ended September 30, 2022 was conducted under the responsibility of another independent auditor, which issued a review report on that quarterly information, without qualifications, on November 9, 2022, including an emphasis of matter paragraph related to investigations concluded by US government entities and investigations conducted, at that time, by Brazilian government entities involving the Company.

São Paulo, November 13, 2023

Grant Thornton Auditores Independentes Ltda.

CRC 2SP-025.583/O-1

Octavio Zampirollo Neto

Accountant CRC 1SP-289.095/O-3

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Opinion of the Audit and Integrity Committee

The Audit and Integrity Committee of BRF S.A., in fulfilling its statutory and legal duties, examined the interim financial information (Parent Company and Consolidated) for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023, the Management Report and the review report issued without modification by Grant Thornton Auditores Independentes Ltda.

There were no situations of significant divergence between the Company's Management, the independent auditors and the Audit Committee in relation to the Company's interim financial information.

Based on the documents reviewed and the explanations provided, the members of the Audit and Integrity Committee, undersigned, issued the opinion that the interim financial information are in a position to be approved.

São Paulo, November 13, 2023.

Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho

Coordinator

Eduardo Augusto Rocha Pocetti

Member

Deborah Stern Vieitas

Member

Manoel Cordeiro Silva Filho

External Member

Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023

Statement of Executive Board on the Interim Financial Information and Independent Auditor's Report

In compliance with the dispositions of sections V and VI of the article 25 of the CVM Instruction No. 480/09, the executive board of BRF S.A. states that:

(i) reviewed, discussed and agreed with the Company's interim financial information for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023, and

(ii) reviewed, discussed and agreed with the conclusions expressed in the audit report issued by Grant Thornton Auditores Independentes Ltda. for the Company's interim financial information for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023.

São Paulo, November 13, 2023.

Miguel de Souza Gularte

Global Chief Executive Officer

Fábio Luis Mendes Mariano

Financial and Investor Relations Vice-President

Alessandro Rosa Bonorino

People, Sustainability and Digital Vice-President

Artemio Listoni

Vice President of Industrial Operations and Logistics

Fabio Duarte Stumpf

Agribusiness and Product Quality Vice-President

Leonardo Campo Dallorto

International Markets and Planning Vice-President

Manoel Reinaldo Manzano Martins Junior

Brazil Commercial Vice-President

Marcel Sacco

Marketing and New Businesses Vice-President