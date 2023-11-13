Gains on foreign currency translation of foreign operations
-
-
-
-
49,240
-
-
-
49,240
47,283
96,523
Gains on net investment hedge
-
-
-
-
87,929
-
-
-
87,929
-
87,929
Unrealized gains (losses) in cash flow hedge
-
-
-
-
-
276,515
-
-
276,515
(933)
275,582
Actuarial gains (losses) on pension and post-employment plans
-
-
-
-
-
-
61,293
-
61,293
(16,568)
44,725
Income (loss) for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,166,403)
(3,166,403)
24,777
(3,141,626)
SUB-TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
-
-
-
-
137,169
276,515
61,293
(3,166,403)
(2,691,426)
54,559
(2,636,867)
Employee benefits remeasurement - defined benefit
-
-
-
-
-
-
(16,009)
16,009
-
-
-
Capital increase through issuance of shares
500,000
4,900,000
-
-
-
-
5,400,000
-
5,400,000
Expenses with public exchange offer of shares
(124,556)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(124,556)
-
(124,556)
Appropriation of income (loss)
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(49)
(49)
Compensation of accumulated losses with capital reserve
-
(2,703,358)
-
-
-
-
2,703,358
-
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
(10,294)
17,559
-
-
-
-
7,265
-
7,265
BALANCES AT DECEMBER 31, 2022
12,835,915
2,338,476
(77,825)
(109,727)
(1,024,897)
(307,389)
(21,472)
(2,363,073)
11,270,008
552,861
11,822,869
Comprehensive income (loss) (1)
Loss on foreign currency translation of foreign operations
-
-
-
-
(115,991)
-
-
-
(115,991)
(91,772)
(207,763)
Gain on net investment hedge
-
-
-
-
103,587
-
-
-
103,587
-
103,587
Unrealized gains in cash flow hedge
-
-
-
-
-
285,017
-
-
285,017
755
285,772
Actuarial gains on pension and post-employment plans
-
-
-
-
-
-
14,951
-
14,951
2,745
17,696
Income (loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,779,941)
(2,779,941)
156,653
(2,623,288)
SUB-TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
-
-
-
-
(12,404)
285,017
14,951
(2,779,941)
(2,492,377)
68,381
(2,423,996)
Capital increase through issuance of shares (note 21.1)
600,000
4,800,000
-
-
-
-
-
5,400,000
-
5,400,000
Expenses with public exchange offer of shares (note 21.1)
(72,504)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(72,504)
-
(72,504)
Capital increase in subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
187,777
187,777
Appropriation of income (loss)
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(94)
(94)
Share-based payments
-
-
3,130
13,582
-
-
-
-
16,712
-
16,712
BALANCES AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
13,363,411
7,138,476
(74,695)
(96,145)
(1,037,301)
(22,372)
(6,521)
(5,143,014)
14,121,839
808,925
14,930,764
(1)
All changes in other comprehensive income are presented net of taxes.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial information.
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
7
Statements of Cash Flows
Parent company
Consolidated
2023
2022
2023
2022
Jan - sep
Jan - sep
Jan - sep
Jan - sep
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss from continuing operations
(2,779,941)
(2,203,229)
(2,623,288)
(2,134,363)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
1,062,753
1,021,099
1,347,368
1,306,096
Depreciation and depletion of biological assets
986,159
835,396
1,008,030
888,633
Result on disposal of property, plant and equipments and investment
(124,048)
16,700
(141,658)
16,687
Write-down of inventories to net realizable value
(21,955)
137,973
(920)
24,722
Provision for tax, civil and labor risks
197,973
264,752
196,237
266,900
Income from investments under the equity method
2,264,087
4,360
599
(644)
Financial results, net
2,356,878
1,730,010
2,633,078
2,066,704
Tax recoveries and gains in tax lawsuits
(641)
(32,030)
(701)
(35,854)
Deferred income tax
(130,651)
118,552
(172,822)
95,725
Gratuities for the employees
60,484
115,778
70,921
109,648
Other provisions
21,824
224
36,875
731
3,892,922
2,009,585
2,353,719
2,604,985
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts and notes receivables
(351,096)
1,255,961
36,945
(33,094)
Inventories
378,393
261,053
571,265
(354,996)
Biological assets - current
474,297
(15,322)
444,657
(116,643)
Trade accounts payable
(1,812,569)
(811,177)
(2,232,778)
(590,572)
Cash generated by operating activities
2,581,947
2,700,100
1,173,808
1,509,680
Redemptions (investments) in securities at FVTPL (1)
-
24,870
10,733
(16,434)
Interest received
209,088
222,362
303,964
223,397
Dividends and interest on shareholders' equity received
422
-
(851)
-
Payment of tax, civil and labor provisions
(339,644)
(219,545)
(339,588)
(216,833)
Derivative financial instruments
(21,634)
(1,368,566)
(343,245)
(1,321,802)
Other operating assets and liabilities (2)
(1,828,421)
(3,523,160)
1,470,957
417,481
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
601,758
(2,163,939)
2,275,778
595,489
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Redemption (additions) on investments in securities at amortized cost
-
-
(70,176)
46,443
Redemption of restricted cash
-
(2,074)
12,851
(2,074)
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(562,486)
(1,012,309)
(629,013)
(1,140,103)
Additions to biological assets - non-current
(1,015,542)
(954,581)
(1,099,245)
(1,022,979)
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant, equipments and investment
164,049
16,347
164,049
16,347
Additions to intangible assets
(139,946)
(171,302)
(144,270)
(183,270)
Business combination, net of cash
-
-
-
(158,348)
Capital increase in affiliates
(580)
(92,690)
(579)
(92,690)
Capital increase in subsidiaries
-
(452,508)
187,777
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,554,505)
(2,669,117)
(1,578,606)
(2,536,674)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from debt issuance
1,643,025
2,357,061
3,239,430
2,724,353
Repayment of debt
(2,137,007)
(2,837,519)
(4,007,696)
(3,142,578)
Payment of interest
(1,178,478)
(1,108,944)
(1,362,820)
(1,285,982)
Payment of interest derivatives - fair value hedge
(512,345)
(143,979)
(512,345)
(143,979)
Capital increase through issuance of shares
5,327,496
5,276,051
5,327,496
5,276,051
Payment of lease liabilities
(410,767)
(345,452)
(546,187)
(479,685)
Net cash provided by financing activities
2,731,924
3,197,218
2,137,878
2,948,180
Effect of exchange rate variation on cash and cash equivalents
7,649
(64,529)
(1,120)
(200,091)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,786,826
(1,700,367)
2,833,930
806,904
Balance at the beginning of the period
3,984,071
4,633,816
8,130,929
7,528,820
Balance at the end of the period
5,770,897
2,933,449
10,964,859
8,335,724
(1)
FVTPL: Fair Value Through Profit and Loss.
(2)
In the Parent Company, contemplates mainly the effects of prepayments of exports with subsidiaries in the amount of R$(2,117,184)for the period ended September 30, 2023 (R$(4,206,635) in the same period of the previous year).
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial information.
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
8
Statements of Value Added
Parent company
Consolidated
2023
2022
2023
2022
Jan - sep
Jan - sep
Jan - sep
Jan - sep
1 - REVENUES
39,353,845
37,901,243
43,297,294
43,797,422
Sales of goods and products
38,661,920
36,894,918
42,549,372
42,696,053
Other income
153,738
11,766
178,956
23,665
Revenue related to construction of own assets
555,519
1,001,833
601,807
1,085,505
Expected credit losses
(17,332)
(7,274)
(32,841)
(7,801)
2 - SUPPLIES ACQUIRED FROM THIRD PARTIES
(27,677,281)
(28,399,285)
(32,078,119)
(32,398,347)
Costs of goods sold
(23,513,359)
(24,057,507)
(27,658,823)
(27,816,017)
Materials, energy, third parties services and other
(4,185,877)
(4,307,989)
(4,414,804)
(4,555,332)
Reversal for inventories losses
21,955
(33,789)
(4,492)
(26,998)
3 - GROSS ADDED VALUE (1-2)
11,676,564
9,501,958
11,219,175
11,399,075
4 - DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
(2,048,912)
(1,856,495)
(2,355,398)
(2,194,729)
5 - NET ADDED VALUE (3-4)
9,627,652
7,645,463
8,863,777
9,204,346
6 - VALUE ADDED RECEIVED THROUGH TRANSFER
(1,729,296)
716,468
772,446
802,722
Income from associates and joint ventures
(2,264,087)
(4,360)
(599)
644
Financial income
534,208
722,052
772,462
803,302
Others
583
(1,224)
583
(1,224)
7 - ADDED VALUE TO BE DISTRIBUTED (5+6)
7,898,356
8,361,931
9,636,223
10,007,068
8 - DISTRIBUTION OF ADDED VALUE
7,898,356
8,361,931
9,636,223
10,007,068
Payroll
4,234,264
4,024,708
4,901,486
4,659,858
Salaries
2,990,141
2,824,102
3,561,110
3,333,321
Benefits
1,021,206
993,425
1,093,871
1,098,134
Government severance indemnity fund for employees
222,917
207,181
246,505
228,403
Taxes, Fees and Contributions
3,374,638
3,865,903
3,711,187
4,305,993
Federal
1,122,837
1,639,905
1,282,652
1,889,736
State
2,212,214
2,188,076
2,381,870
2,372,570
Municipal
39,587
37,922
46,665
43,687
Capital Remuneration from Third Parties
3,069,395
2,674,549
3,646,838
3,175,580
Interests, including exchange variation
2,933,436
2,518,132
3,453,091
2,942,418
Rents
135,959
156,417
193,747
233,162
Interest on Own-Capital
(2,779,941)
(2,203,229)
(2,623,288)
(2,134,363)
Loss for the period from continuing operations
(2,779,941)
(2,203,229)
(2,779,941)
(2,203,229)
Non-controlling interest
-
-
156,653
68,866
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial information.
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
9
3Q23 RESULTS
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
1.
Company's Operations
BRF S.A. ("BRF"), and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Company") is a publicly traded company, listed on the segment Novo Mercado of Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), under the ticker BRFS3, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), under the ticker BRFS. The Company's registered office is at 475 Jorge Tzachel Street, Fazenda District, Itajaí - Santa Catarina and the main business office is in the city of São Paulo.
BRF is a Brazilian multinational company, with global presence, which owns a comprehensive portfolio of products, and it is one of the world's largest companies of food products. The Company operates by raising, producing and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food and others.
The Company holds as main brands Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Chester®, Kidelli, Perdix, Banvit, Biofresh and Gran Plus, present mainly in Brazil, Turkey and Middle Eastern countries.
38
1.1.
Equity Interest
% equity interest
Entity
Main activity
Country (1)
09.30.23
12.31.22
Equity interest
BRF GmbH
Holding
Austria
100.00
100.00
Direct
BRF Arabia Holding Company
(h)
Holding
Saudi Arabia
70.00
-
Indirect
BRF Foods GmbH
Industrialization, import and commercialization of products
Austria
100.00
100.00
Indirect
Al Khan Foodstuff LLC ("AKF")
(b)
Import, commercialization and distribution of products
Oman
70.00
70.00
Indirect
TBQ Foods GmbH
Holding
Austria
60.00
60.00
Indirect
Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli
Import, industrialization and commercialization of products
Turkey
91.71
91.71
Indirect
Banvit Enerji ve Elektrik Üretim Ltd. Sti.
Generation and commercialization of electric energy
Turkey
100.00
100.00
Indirect
Nutrinvestments BV
Holding
The Netherlands
100.00
100.00
Indirect
Banvit ME FZE
(d)
Marketing and logistics services
UAE
-
100.00
Indirect
BRF Foods LLC
(a)
Import, industrialization and commercialization of products
Russia
100.00
100.00
Indirect
BRF Global Company Nigeria Ltd.
Marketing and logistics services
Nigeria
100.00
100.00
Indirect
BRF Global Company South Africa Proprietary Ltd.
Administrative, marketing and logistics services
South Africa
100.00
100.00
Indirect
BRF Global GmbH
Holding and trading
Austria
100.00
100.00
Indirect
BRF Japan KK
Marketing and logistics services, import, export, industrialization and commercialization of products
Japan
100.00
100.00
Indirect
BRF Korea LLC
Marketing and logistics services
Korea
100.00
100.00
Indirect
BRF Shanghai Management Consulting Co. Ltd.
Provision of consultancy and marketing services
China
100.00
100.00
Indirect
BRF Shanghai Trading Co. Ltd.
Import, export and commercialization of products
China
100.00
100.00
Indirect
BRF Singapore Foods PTE Ltd.
Administrative, marketing and logistics services
Singapore
100.00
100.00
Indirect
Eclipse Holding Cöoperatief U.A.
Holding
The Netherlands
100.00
100.00
Indirect
Buenos Aires Fortune S.A.
(a)
Holding
Argentina
100.00
100.00
Indirect
Eclipse Latam Holdings
Holding
Spain
100.00
100.00
Indirect
Perdigão Europe Lda.
Import, export of products and administrative services
Portugal
100.00
100.00
Indirect
ProudFood Lda.
Import and commercialization of products
Angola
100.00
100.00
Indirect
Sadia Chile S.A.
Import, export and commercialization of products
Chile
100.00
100.00
Indirect
Wellax Food Logistics C.P.A.S.U. Lda.
(g)
Import, commercialization of products and administrative services
Portugal
-
100.00
Indirect
One Foods Holdings Ltd.
Holding
UAE
100.00
100.00
Indirect
Al-Wafi Food Products Factory LLC
Import, export, industrialization and commercialization of products
UAE
100.00
100.00
Indirect
Badi Ltd.
Holding
UAE
100.00
100.00
Indirect
Al-Wafi Al-Takamol International for Foods Products
Import and commercialization of products
Saudi Arabia
100.00
100.00
Indirect
Joody Al Sharqiya Food Production Factory LLC
Import and commercialization of products
Saudi Arabia
100.00
100.00
Indirect
BRF Kuwait Food Management Company WLL
(b)
Import, commercialization and distribution of products
Kuwait
49.00
49.00
Indirect
One Foods Malaysia SDN. BHD.
(a)
Marketing and logistics services
Malaysia
100.00
100.00
Indiretc
Federal Foods LLC
(b)
Import, commercialization and distribution of products
UAE
49.00
49.00
Indirect
Federal Foods Qatar
(b)
Import, commercialization and distribution of products
Qatar
49.00
49.00
Indirect
Establecimiento Levino Zaccardi y Cia. S.A.
(f)
Industrialization and commercialization of dairy products
Argentina
-
100.00
Indirect
BRF Energia S.A.
Commercialization of eletric energy
Brazil
100.00
100.00
Direct
BRF Pet S.A.
(e)
Industrialization, commercialization and distribution of feed and nutrients for animals
Brazil
100.00
100.00
Direct
Hercosul Alimentos Ltda.
(e)
Manufacturing and sale of animal feed
Brazil
100.00
100.00
Indirect
Hercosul Distribuição Ltda.
(e)
Import, export, wholesale and retail sale of food products for animals
Brazil
100.00
100.00
Indirect
Hercosul International S.R.L.
(e)
Manufacturing, export, import and sale of feed and nutrients for animals
Paraguay
99.00
99.00
Indirect
Hercosul Soluções em Transportes Ltda.
(e)
Road freight
Brazil
100.00
100.00
Indirect
Mogiana Alimentos S.A.
(e)
Manufacturing, distribution and sale of Pet Food products
Brazil
100.00
100.00
Indirect
Potengi Holdings S.A.
(c)
Holding
Brazil
50.00
50.00
Affiliate
PR-SAD Administração de bem próprio S.A.
Management of assets
Brazil
33.33
33.33
Affiliate
PSA Laboratório Veterinário Ltda.
Veterinary activities
Brazil
100.00
100.00
Indirect
Sadia Alimentos S.A.
Holding
Argentina
100.00
100.00
Indirect
Sadia Uruguay S.A.
Import and commercialization of products
Uruguay
100.00
100.00
Direct
Vip S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Imobiliárias
Commercialization of owned real state
Brazil
100.00
100.00
Direct
BRF Investimentos Ltda.
Holding, management of companies and assets
Brazil
100.00
100.00
Indirect
(1)
UAE - United Arab Emirates.
(a)
Dormant subsidiaries. The Company is evaluating the liquidation of these subsidiaries.
(b)
For these entities, the Company has agreements that ensure full economic rights, except for AKF, in which the economic rights are of 99%.
(c)
Affiliate with subsidiary of AES Brasil Energia S.A. (note 12).
(d)
On March 21, 2023, the subsidiary Banvit ME FZE was dissolved.
(e)
The competitive process for the possible sale of these companies, which began on February 28, 2023, was closed on November 13, 2023, with the option of keeping these entities in operation and, therefore, no impact was recorded.
39
(f)
On July 7, 2023, the subsidiary Establecimiento Levino Zaccardi y Cia. S.A. was dissolved.
(g)
On July 21, 2023, the subsidiary Wellax Food Logistics C.P.A.S.U. Lda. was dissolved.
(h)
On September 28, 2023 the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary BRF GmbH, contributed the initial equity of BRF Arabia Holding Company, a company in the process of establishment. The contribution in the amount of R$625,922, was accompanied proportionally by the other partner (holder of 30% of the entity's capital), is a condition for the company's establishment process to continue.
On October 5, 2023 the company BRF UK Foods Ltd. was incorporated, located in England, being 100% direct subsidiary of BRF S.A.
Except for the associates PR-SAD Administração de bem próprio S.A. and Potengi Holdings S.A., in which the Company recognizes the investments by the equity method, all other entities presented in the table above were consolidated.
1.2.
Leniency Agreement
On December 28, 2022, BRF has entered into a Leniency Agreement with the Brazilian authorities - Controladoria Geral da União ("CGU") and the Advocacia Geral da União ("AGU") (as note 1.3 of financial statements of the year ended on December 31, 2022), in which it assumed the commitment to pay the amount of R$583,977. That amount, updated according the agreement, was settled in June 30, 2023, as follows: (i) 70% with tax losses in the amount of R$435,128; (ii) 30% with PIS and COFINS and IRPJ tax credits in the amount of R$186,483.
1.3.
Seasonality
During the months of November and December of each year, the Company is impacted by seasonality in the Brazil operating segment due to Christmas and New Year's Celebrations. The products that are relevant contributors are: turkey, Chester®, ham and pork cuts (hind leg/pork loin).
In the International operating segment, seasonality is due to Ramadan, which is the holy month of the Muslim calendar. The beginning of Ramadan depends on the beginning of the moon cycle and in 2023 occurred between, March 22, 2023 and April 21, 2023.
2.
Basis of Preparation and Presentation of Interim Financial Information
The Parent Company's and Consolidated interim financial information ("interim financial information") were prepared in accordance with the CPC 21 (R1) - Interim Financial Statements and the IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") as well as with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission. All the relevant information applicable to the interim financial information, and only them, are being evidenced and correspond to those used by administration in its management.
The interim financial information are expressed in thousands of Brazilian Reais ("R$"), unless otherwise stated. For disclosures of amounts in other currencies, the values were also expressed in thousands, unless otherwise stated.
The preparation of financial information requires Management to make judgments, use estimates and adopt assumptions that affect the reported amounts of revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities, as well as the disclosures of contingent liabilities. The uncertainty inherent to these judgments, assumptions and estimates could result in material adjustments to the carrying amount of certain assets and liabilities in future periods.
40
Any judgments, estimates and assumptions are reviewed at each reporting period.
The interim financial information were prepared based on the recoverable historical cost, except for the following material items recognized in the statements of financial position:
(i)derivative financial instruments and non-derivative financial instruments measured at fair value;
(ii)shared-based payments and employee benefits measured at fair value;
(iii)biological assets measured at fair value; and
(iv)assets held for sale in instances where the fair value is lower than historical cost.
The Company prepared financial statements under the going concern assumption and disclosed all relevant information in its explanatory notes, in order to clarify and complement the accounting basis adopted.
3.
Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
The interim financial information, in this case quarterly financial information, aim to provide updated information based on the last annual financial statements disclosed. Therefore, the quarterly financial information focus on new activities, events and circumstances and do not repeat the information previously disclosed, except when Management judges that the maintenance of the information is relevant.
The interim financial information was prepared based on the accounting policies and estimates calculation methodologies adopted in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 (note 3), on a uniform basis for all group entities. Except for the income taxes, which were measured according to CPC 21 / IAS 34 by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to the Income (Loss) Before Taxes for the interim period.
The Company has subsidiaries in Argentina and in Turkey, which are considered a hyperinflationary economy. For the Turkish subsidiary the price index used for the period ended September 30, 2023 was 49.9%, and the inflation adjustment affected the Income (Loss) before financial results and income taxes in R$8,654 (R$(152,720) in the same period of the previous year), and we recognized a revenue that impacted the Financial Result in the amount of R$ R$246,573 (R$335,906 in the same period of the previous year) and the Loss from continuing operations in the amount of R$278,749 (R$164,190 in the same period of the previous year).
For the subsidiary in Argentina the price index used for the period ended September 30, 2023 was 124.4%, and the inflation adjustment affected the inflation adjustment impacted the Income (Loss) before financial results and income taxes in the amount of R$914 (R$(165) in the same period of the previous year), the Financial Result in the amount of R$(9,069) (R$(3,185) in the same period of the previous year) and the Loss from continuing operations in the amount of R$(7,805) (R$5,395) in the same period of the previous year).
41
4.
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Average rate (1)
Parent company
Consolidated
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
Cash and bank accounts
Brazilian Reais
-
92,298
139,928
101,195
154,399
Saudi Riyal
-
-
987,754
307,440
U.S. Dollar
-
283
539
491,881
946,999
Euro
-
954
141
111,032
93,321
Turkish Lira
-
-
-
77,924
83,339
Other currencies
-
282
116
220,315
279,579
93,817
140,724
1,990,101
1,865,077
Cash equivalents
In Brazilian Reais
Investment funds
12.65%
3,414
3,492
3,414
3,492
Bank deposit certificates
12.88%
5,657,832
3,675,037
6,156,967
3,754,202
5,661,246
3,678,529
6,160,381
3,757,694
In U.S. Dollar
Term deposit
5.72%
-
154,025
2,692,353
2,469,028
Overnight
5.20%
15,834
10,793
73,314
12,720
Other currencies
Term deposit (2)
-
-
48,710
26,410
15,834
164,818
2,814,377
2,508,158
5,770,897
3,984,071
10,964,859
8,130,929
(1)
Weighted average annual rate.
(2)
Amounts are substantially denominated in Turkish Lira (TRY) at a weighted average annual rate of 37.00% and in Dirhan (AED) at a weighted average annual rate of 5.00%.
5.
Marketable Securities
42
Average rate (2)
Parent company
Consolidated
WAM (1)
Currency
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
Fair value through other comprehensive income
Equity securities (3)
-
USD
-
-
-
11,183
11,752
Fair value through profit and loss
Financial treasury bills
1.04
R$
13.31%
400,734
364,543
400,734
364,543
Investment funds - FIDC BRF
1.09
R$
-
14,952
15,505
14,952
15,505
Repurchase agreement
0.06
R$
12.03%
-
-
44,740
53,809
Other
0.08
R$ / ARS
-
-
-
20
21
415,686
380,048
460,446
433,878
Amortized cost
Sovereign bonds and other (4)
2.48
AOA
-
-
312,762
379,145
415,686
380,048
784,391
824,775
Current
400,734
364,543
445,494
418,373
Non-current (5)
14,952
15,505
338,897
406,402
(1)
Weighted average maturity in years.
(2)
Weighted average annual rate.
(3)
It's comprised of Aleph Farms Ltd. stocks.
(4)
It's comprised of private securities and sovereign securities of the Angola Government and are presented net of expected credit losses in the amount of R$19,919 (R$15,231 on December 31, 2022). Amounts are substantially denominated in Angolan kwanza (AOA) and correspond to Time Deposit and Bond at a weighted average annual rate of 10.15% and 16.50% respectively. They also include marketable securities indexed to the U.S. Dollar at a weighted average annual rate of 6.33% and Bonds in U.S. Dollar at a weighted average annual rate of 5.90%.
(5)
Maturity until March of 2026.
On September 30, 2023, the amount of R$49,925 (R$92,857 on December 31, 2022) classified as cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were pledged as guarantee, with no use restrictions, for future contracts traded on B3.
6.
Trade Accounts and Notes Receivable
43
Parent company
Consolidated
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
Trade accounts receivable
Domestic market
Third parties
1,077,327
1,357,535
1,206,015
1,473,921
Related parties
14,828
42,162
7,170
11,566
Foreign market
Third parties
707,157
556,882
3,529,322
3,315,772
Related parties
5,236,374
4,651,972
21,827
20,789
7,035,686
6,608,551
4,764,334
4,822,048
( - ) Adjustment to present value
(18,068)
(22,866)
(23,715)
(24,818)
( - ) Expected credit losses
(554,286)
(558,328)
(608,987)
(604,167)
6,463,332
6,027,357
4,131,632
4,193,063
Current
6,457,309
6,022,298
4,125,610
4,187,756
Non-current
6,023
5,059
6,022
5,307
Notes receivable
94,174
54,472
94,174
54,472
( - ) Adjustment to present value
(4,282)
(386)
(4,282)
(386)
( - ) Expected credit losses
(15,553)
(15,643)
(15,553)
(15,643)
74,339
38,443
74,339
38,443
Current
72,401
27,351
72,401
27,351
Non-current (1)
1,938
11,092
1,938
11,092
(1)
Weighted average maturity of 1.39 year.
The Company has insurance for trade accounts receivable from exports in the amount of R$1,062,958.
The Company performs credit assignments with no right of return to the BRF Clients' Credit Rights Investment Fund ("FIDC BRF"), which has the sole purpose to acquire credit rights arising from commercial transactions carried out between the Company and its clients in Brazil. On September 30, 2023, FIDC BRF had an outstanding balance of R$557,004 (R$947,488 on December 31, 2022) related to such credit rights, which were written-off of the Company's statement of financial position when the credits were sold.
On September 30, 2023, other receivables are mainly represented by receivables from the sale of farms and various properties not linked to production.
The movements of the expected credit losses are presented below:
Parent company
Consolidated
09.30.23
09.30.23
Beginning balance
(558,328)
(604,167)
(Additions) Reversals
(17,332)
(32,841)
Write-offs
3,817
6,177
Exchange rate variation
17,557
21,844
Ending balance
(554,286)
(608,987)
The aging of trade accounts receivable is as follows:
44
Parent company
Consolidated
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
Not overdue
6,385,706
6,027,068
3,878,194
4,045,146
Overdue
01 to 60 days
92,592
11,774
260,093
125,082
61 to 90 days
7,385
2,364
10,177
7,629
91 to 120 days
2,980
1,291
7,545
17,084
121 to 180 days
3,377
6,976
7,531
18,536
181 to 360 days
10,629
7,678
21,363
17,902
More than 360 days
533,017
551,400
579,431
590,669
( - ) Adjustment to present value
(18,068)
(22,866)
(23,715)
(24,818)
( - ) Expected credit losses
(554,286)
(558,328)
(608,987)
(604,167)
6,463,332
6,027,357
4,131,632
4,193,063
7.
Inventories
Parent company
Consolidated
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
Finished goods
2,685,610
2,753,055
4,562,893
4,885,465
Work in progress
333,886
396,083
379,757
435,018
Raw materials
1,818,054
1,863,819
2,012,006
2,086,963
Packaging materials
127,105
130,797
176,891
181,193
Secondary materials
576,495
658,953
624,031
705,692
Supplies
150,309
164,963
223,362
230,092
Imports in transit
132,823
229,886
133,334
230,133
Other
80,869
111,242
80,848
111,648
(-) Adjustment to present value (1)
(154,548)
(201,757)
(158,310)
(205,313)
5,750,603
6,107,041
8,034,812
8,660,891
(1)
The adjustment refers to the counter-entry of the adjustment of present value from trade accounts payable and is carried out for cost according to inventories turnover.
The movements of estimated losses for realizable value of inventories accrual, for which the additions, reversals and write-offs were recorded against Cost of Sales, are presented in the table below:
Parent company
09.30.23
Realizable value through sale
Impaired inventories
Obsolete inventories
Total
Beginning balance
(62,269)
(64,584)
(5,299)
(132,152)
Additions
(337,603)
(82,026)
(4,325)
(423,954)
Reversals
322,762
-
-
322,762
Write-offs
-
119,127
4,020
123,147
Ending balance
(77,110)
(27,483)
(5,604)
(110,197)
45
Consolidated
09.30.23
Realizable value through sale
Impaired inventories
Obsolete inventories
Total
Beginning balance
(66,671)
(73,694)
(9,944)
(150,309)
Additions
(439,995)
(98,242)
(5,951)
(544,188)
Reversals
402,428
-
-
402,428
Write-offs
-
135,962
6,718
142,680
Monetary correction by Hyperinflation
(1)
(2,172)
(461)
(2,634)
Exchange rate variation
(2,641)
(17)
(120)
(2,778)
Ending balance
(106,880)
(38,163)
(9,758)
(154,801)
8.
Biological Assets
The live animals are represented by poultry and pork and segregated into consumables and animals for production. The rollforward of the biological assets are presented below:
Parent company
09.30.23
Current
Non-current
Live animals
Total
Live animals
Forests
Total
Beginning balance
3,003,258
1,211,187
347,162
1,558,349
Additions/Transfer
19,635,960
507,141
48,422
555,563
Changes in fair value (1)
1,874,234
(273,940)
-
(273,940)
Harvest
-
-
(40,558)
(40,558)
Write-off
-
-
(15,756)
(15,756)
Transfer between current and non-current
209,272
(209,272)
-
(209,272)
Transfer to inventories
(22,193,763)
-
-
-
Ending balance
2,528,961
1,235,116
339,270
1,574,386
Consolidated
09.30.23
Current
Non-current
Live animals
Total
Live animals
Forests
Total
Beginning balance
3,151,551
1,301,971
347,162
1,649,133
Additions/Transfer
21,115,163
539,992
48,422
588,414
Changes in fair value (1)
2,121,680
(238,705)
-
(238,705)
Harvest
-
-
(40,558)
(40,558)
Write-off
-
-
(15,756)
(15,756)
Transfer between current and non-current
215,529
(215,529)
-
(215,529)
Transfer to inventories
(23,897,029)
-
-
-
Exchange variation
(55,527)
(32,610)
-
(32,610)
Monetary correction by Hyperinflation
30,064
(54,634)
-
(54,634)
Ending balance
2,681,431
1,300,485
339,270
1,639,755
(1)
The change in the fair value of biological assets includes depreciation of breeders and depletion of forests in the amount of R$986,159 in the Parent Company and R$1,008,030 in the Consolidated (R$835,396 in the Parent Company and R$888,633 in the Consolidated in the same period of the previous year).
The estimated quantities of live animals on September 30, 2023 are 165,495 thousand head of poultry and 4,736 thousand head of pork at the Parent Company (192,700 thousand head of poultry and 4,885 thousand head of pork on December 31, 2022). In the Consolidated, there are 187,729 thousand heads of poultry and 4,736 thousand heads of pork (213,491 thousand heads of poultry and 4,885 thousand heads of pork on December 31, 2022).
46
The Company has forests pledged as collateral for financing and tax and civil contingencies on September 30, 2023 in the amount of R$72,003 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated (R$59,388 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated on December 31, 2022).
9.Recoverable Taxes
Parent company
Consolidated
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
Recoverable ICMS and VAT
1,985,537
1,937,175
2,234,887
2,219,457
Recoverable PIS and COFINS
2,295,167
2,569,574
2,306,141
2,588,574
Recoverable IPI
1,076,171
1,014,643
1,077,908
1,016,373
Recoverable INSS
363,194
366,224
363,206
366,236
Recoverable income taxes
301,535
335,034
389,054
434,392
Other recoverable taxes
87,622
106,532
88,602
107,583
(-) Impairment
(158,401)
(157,172)
(158,674)
(157,903)
5,950,825
6,172,010
6,301,124
6,574,712
Current
1,207,183
1,016,949
1,537,630
1,402,868
Non-current
4,743,642
5,155,061
4,763,494
5,171,844
9.1.
ICMS - Tax on Movement of Goods and Services and VAT - Value Added Taxes
As result of the activity, the Company generates recoverable ICMS balances that are offset against ICMS payables arising from sales in the domestic market or that are transferred to third parties.
The Company has recoverable ICMS balances in the States of Paraná, Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais and Amazonas, which will be realized in the short and long term, based on the recoverability study reviewed and approved by the Management.
In other jurisdictions outside Brazil, value added taxes (VAT) are due in regular operations of the Company with goods and services, with expectations of achievement in the short and long term.
9.2.
PIS and COFINS - Social Integration Plan and Contribution for Social Security
47
The accumulated recoverable PIS and COFINS balances arise from taxes on raw material purchases subsequently used in the production of exported products or products for which sale is not taxed, as well as recoverable taxes on commercial and labor expenses. The realization of these balances usually occurs through the offsetting with taxes payable on sales of taxed products in the domestic market, with other federal taxes and social security contributions payable, or even, if necessary, through refund or reimbursement requests.
As of September 30, 2023, the updated balance of the processes related to the exclusion of the ICMS from the PIS and COFINS calculation basis recognized by the Company is R$1,868,053 (R$2,091,340 as of December 31, 2022). The amount of R$321,156 related do these credits was offset against other federal taxes for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 (R$307,979 in the same period of the previous year). Additionally, the amount of R$81,334 was used to settle the Leniency Agreement (note 1.2).
9.3.
IPI - Industrialized Product Tax
The Company recognized tax assets as result of gains from lawsuits related to IPI, specially "crédito prêmio". The balance referring to these assets in the Parent Company and Consolidated on September 30, 2023 is R$1,092,494 (R$1,030,940 for the year ended December 31, 2022), of which R$1,070,237 (R$1,008,683 for the year ended December 31, 2022) is recorded as Recoverable Taxes and the remainder, referring to cases in which the government will reimburse in cash, is recorded as Other Non-Current Assets, in the amount of R$22,257 (R$22,257 for the year ended December 31, 2022).
9.4.
Income Taxes
The accumulated recoverable income taxes arise, mostly, from withholding taxes on securities, interest and prepayments of income tax and social contribution in Brazil. The realization occurs through the offset with federal taxes and contributions payable. Additionally, the amount of R$105,149 was used to settle the Leniency Agreement (note 1.2).
9.5.
Realization of Brazilian Federal Tax Credits
The Company used PIS, COFINS, IPI, and other recoverable taxes to offset federal taxes payable such as INSS, Income Taxes and other in the amount of R$1,048,724 in the Parent Company and Consolidated for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 (R$699,519 in the Parent Company and Consolidated in the same period of the previous year), preserving its liquidity and optimizing its capital structure.
48
10.
Deferred Income Taxes
10.1.
Breakdown
Parent company
Consolidated
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
Assets
Tax losses carryforward
2,450,979
2,770,926
2,484,740
2,800,162
Negative calculation basis (social contribution)
882,352
997,533
894,506
1,008,058
Temporary differences - Assets
Provisions for tax, civil and labor risks
370,714
417,613
372,952
420,470
Expected credit losses
176,015
178,815
180,012
183,504
Impairment on tax credits
53,518
57,083
53,518
57,083
Provision for other obligations
90,050
129,821
105,002
146,652
Write-down to net realizable value of inventories
37,467
44,932
42,703
48,744
Employees' benefits plan
125,591
117,851
136,402
138,451
Lease basis difference
171,503
132,841
178,346
132,841
Other temporary differences
17,050
14,924
32,393
31,930
4,375,239
4,862,339
4,480,574
4,967,895
Temporary differences - Liabilities
Goodwill amortization basis difference
(323,005)
(323,005)
(337,144)
(323,005)
Depreciation (useful life) basis difference
(833,738)
(926,094)
(849,322)
(947,303)
Business combination (1)
(975,378)
(987,477)
(975,378)
(1,003,955)
Monetary correction by Hyperinflation
-
-
(28,751)
(85,997)
Unrealized gains on derivatives, net
(141,696)
(75,046)
(141,696)
(73,998)
Unrealized fair value gains, net
(81,528)
(71,086)
(82,885)
(71,617)
Other temporary differences
(10,771)
(3,297)
(20,987)
(7,022)
(2,366,116)
(2,386,005)
(2,436,163)
(2,512,897)
Total deferred taxes
2,009,123
2,476,334
2,044,411
2,454,998
Total Assets
2,009,123
2,476,334
2,092,172
2,566,461
Total Liabilities
-
-
(47,761)
(111,463)
2,009,123
2,476,334
2,044,411
2,454,998
(1)
The deferred tax liability on business combination is substantially represented by the allocation of goodwill to property, plant and equipment, brands and contingent liabilities.
49
.
The Parent Company has tax losses of Income Tax (IRPJ) and negative bases Contributions on the Net Profit (CSLL) in Brazil, which at current tax rates represent R$6,908,951 on September 30, 2023 (R$7,131,786 on December 31, 2022). Within this amount, R$3,333,331 on September 30, 2023 and (R$3,768,459 on December 31, 2022) are recognized as an asset, according to the recoverability expectation.
The roll-forward of deferred income taxes, net, is set forth below:
Parent company
Consolidated
09.30.23
09.30.23
Beginning balance
2,476,334
2,454,998
Deferred income taxes recognized in income
130,651
172,822
Deferred income taxes recognized in other comprehensive income
(131,455)
(131,455)
Deferred income and social contribution taxes used in the Leniency Agreement (1)
(435,128)
(435,128)
Other
(31,279)
(16,826)
Ending balance
2,009,123
2,044,411
(1)
In June 2023, the Company used deferred taxes on tax losses in the amount of R$435,128 to settle the debt resulting from the Leniency Agreement entered into with the Federal Government (note 1.2).
10.2.
Effective income tax rate reconciliation
Parent company
Consolidated
2023
2022
2023
2022
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Loss before taxes - continued operations
(356,421)
(2,917,003)
(113,874)
(2,094,184)
(221,373)
(2,721,420)
(118,981)
(1,889,986)
Nominal tax rate
34%
34%
34%
34%
34%
34%
34%
34%
Benefit at nominal rate
121,183
991,781
38,717
712,023
75,267
925,283
40,454
642,595
Adjustments to income taxes
Income from associates and joint ventures
(33,529)
(769,787)
217,664
(1,482)
96
(204)
-
-
Difference of tax rates on results of foreign subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
(17,071)
(523,522)
338,352
643,533
Difference of functional currency of foreign subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
20,679
(214,880)
(131,809)
(710,973)
Deferred tax assets not recognized (1)
(218,280)
(222,039)
(314,836)
(954,256)
(220,053)
(225,747)
(314,836)
(954,256)
Interest on taxes
18,892
63,822
19,695
64,316
18,926
63,917
19,754
64,418
Share-based payment
(5,281)
(13,308)
(3,255)
(13,289)
(5,281)
(13,308)
(3,255)
(13,289)
Penalties
232
(774)
(1,133)
(2,780)
232
(774)
(1,133)
(2,780)
Investment grant
38,216
82,088
36,108
80,683
38,216
82,088
36,108
80,683
Other permanent differences
47,974
5,279
(1,656)
5,740
47,975
5,279
(1,439)
5,692
(30,593)
137,062
(8,696)
(109,045)
(41,014)
98,132
(17,804)
(244,377)
Effective rate
-8.6%
4.7%
-7.6%
-5.2%
-18.5%
3.6%
3.9%
-12.9%
Current tax
5,725
6,411
9,122
9,507
(64,446)
(74,690)
(10,187)
(148,652)
Deferred tax
(36,318)
130,651
(17,818)
(118,552)
23,432
172,822
(7,617)
(95,725)
(1)
Amount related to the non-recognition of deferred tax on tax losses carryforward in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated, due to limited capacity of realization.
The Company's management determined that the total profits recorded by the holdings of its wholly-owned subsidiaries abroad will not be redistributed. Such funds will be used for investments in the wholly-owned subsidiaries.
50
Income tax returns in Brazil are subject to review by the tax authorities for a period of five years from the date of their delivery. The Company may be subject to additional collection of taxes, fines and interest as a result of these reviews. The results obtained by subsidiaries abroad are subject to taxation in accordance with the tax laws of each country.
11.Judicial Deposits
The rollforward of the judicial deposits is set forth below:
Parent company
09.30.23
Tax
Labor
Civil, commercial and other
Total
Beginning balance
188,431
193,350
59,970
441,751
Additions
6,108
54,427
3,122
63,657
Release in favor of the Company
(12,798)
(24,237)
(582)
(37,617)
Release in favor of the counterparty
(4,382)
(61,699)
(2,854)
(68,935)
Interest
10,985
6,211
1,983
19,179
Ending balance
188,344
168,052
61,639
418,035
Consolidated
09.30.23
Tax
Labor
Civil, commercial and other
Total
Beginning balance
191,161
194,906
64,609
450,676
Additions
6,206
55,050
3,123
64,379
Release in favor of the Company
(12,798)
(24,237)
(582)
(37,617)
Release in favor of the counterparty
(4,417)
(61,723)
(2,853)
(68,993)
Interest
11,227
6,238
2,414
19,879
Exchange rate variation
-
(17)
-
(17)
Ending balance
191,379
170,217
66,711
428,307
12.
Investments
12.1.
Composition and rollforward the investments
51
Parent company
Consolidated
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
Investments
11,066,999
13,269,785
99,610
100,481
Investment in subsidiaries
10,967,389
13,169,304
-
-
Investment in affiliates
99,610
100,481
99,610
100,481
Other investments
583
583
583
583
11,067,582
13,270,368
100,193
101,064
52
The rollforward of the direct investments in subsidiaries and affiliates of the Parent Company is set forth below:
Subsidiaries
Affiliates
BRF Energia S.A.
BRF GmbH
Establec. Levino Zaccardi
BRF Pet S.A.
PSA Labor. Veter. Ltda
Hercosul International S.R.L.
Sadia Alimentos S.A.
Proud Food Lda
Sadia Uruguay S.A.
Sadia Chile S.A.
Eclipse Holding Cooperatief
VIP S.A. Empr. e Particip. Imob
Potengi Holdings S.A. (1)
PR-SAD
Adm. Bem próprio S.A.
Total
09.30.23
a) Participation as of September 30, 2023
% of participation
100.00%
100.00%
0.00%
100.00%
99.99%
1.00%
43.10%
10.00%
100.00%
60.00%
0.01%
100.00%
50.00%
33.33%
Total quantity of shares and quotas
7,176,530
1,897,145
-
2,087,898,669
5,563,850
200,000
594,576,682
150,000
2,352,881,073
3,027,987,368
10,000
14,249,459
184,199,688
2,826,940
Quantity of shares and quotas held
7,176,530
1,897,145
-
2,087,898,669
5,563,849
2,000
256,253,695
15,000
2,352,881,073
1,816,792,421
1
14,249,459
92,090,655
942,313
-
b) Information as of September 30, 2023
Share capital
7,177
6,523
-
1,323,088
5,564
94,080
338,054
3
497,012
16,169
334,999
1,311
-
-
Shareholders' equity
(251)
9,599,402
-
1,265,464
9,184
70,962
3,693
5,244
88,690
(114,947)
(1,665)
1,420
-
-
Fair value of assets and liabilities acquired
-
-
-
-
-
120
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Goodwill
-
-
-
-
-
284
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income (loss) for the period
(759)
(2,217,166)
(36)
(8,377)
518
11,058
1,674
1,394
(4,752)
(55,466)
(1,575)
82
-
-
c) Movements of investments
Beginning balance (12.31.22)
508
11,785,221
58
1,276,539
8,667
1,038
2,134
721
91,907
-
-
2,511
93,167
7,314
13,269,785
Result Movements
Income (loss)
(759)
(2,217,166)
39
(8,377)
518
102
(2,245)
139
(4,707)
(31,114)
-
82
(599)
-
(2,264,087)
Dividends and interests on shareholders' equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,209)
(851)
-
(2,060)
Capital movements
Capital increase (reduction)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
579
579
Encerramento de participação societária
(97)
(97)
Goodwill movements
Exchange rate variation on goodwill
-
-
-
-
-
(12)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(12)
Other
Other comprehensive income
-
31,345
-
(2,698)
-
(14)
1,703
(336)
1,490
3,110
-
36
-
-
34,636
Constitution (reversal) of provision for loss
251
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
28,004
-
-
-
-
28,255
Ending balance (09.30.23)
-
9,599,400
-
1,265,464
9,185
1,114
1,592
524
88,690
-
-
1,420
91,717
7,893
11,066,999
(1)
Economic participation of 24%.
On September 30, 2023, these subsidiaries and affiliates do not have any restriction to amortize their loans or advances to the Company.
53
13.
Property, Plant and Equipment
The rollforward of property, which include right-of-use assets balances (note 17.1), plant and equipment is set forth below:
Parent company
Average rate (1)
12.31.22
Additions
Disposals
Transfers (2)
09.30.23
Cost
Land
562,476
9,159
(14,062)
655
558,228
Buildings, facilities and improvements
11,588,488
715,312
(663,927)
350,928
11,990,801
Machinery and equipment
8,778,379
219,379
(107,122)
657,330
9,547,966
Furniture and fixtures
129,479
385
(1,687)
4,261
132,438
Vehicles
246,604
126,416
(131,310)
228
241,938
Construction in progress
958,198
555,519
(8,242)
(1,018,946)
486,529
Advances to suppliers
1,426
3,101
-
(4,459)
68
22,265,050
1,629,271
(926,350)
(10,003)
22,957,968
Depreciation
Land (3)
5.00%
(25,058)
(4,564)
10,000
-
(19,622)
Buildings, facilities and improvements
2.58%
(4,733,193)
(506,548)
523,550
-
(4,716,191)
Machinery and equipment
5.27%
(4,721,154)
(322,388)
81,075
-
(4,962,467)
Furniture and fixtures
5.01%
(60,703)
(5,360)
994
-
(65,069)
Vehicles
13.59%
(176,604)
(66,505)
127,560
-
(115,549)
(9,716,712)
(905,365)
743,179
-
(9,878,898)
12,548,338
723,906
(183,171)
(10,003)
13,079,070
(1)
Weighted average annual rate.
(2)
Refers to the transfer of R$10,003 to intangible assets.
(3)
Land depreciation refers to right-of-use assets. The amount of R$2,409 of depreciation was recognized in the cost of formation of forests and will be realized in the result according to the depletion (note 17.1).
54
Consolidated
Average rate (1)
12.31.22
Additions
Disposals
Monetary correction by Hyperinflation
Transfers (2)
Exchange rate variation
09.30.23
Cost
Land
751,551
9,159
(14,061)
25,746
655
(30,985)
742,065
Buildings, facilities and improvements
12,620,828
729,508
(721,378)
157,084
411,867
(97,586)
13,100,323
Machinery and equipment
9,730,038
234,598
(109,152)
238,862
739,085
(181,161)
10,652,270
Furniture and fixtures
187,609
486
(1,975)
40,322
29,114
(19,680)
235,876
Vehicles
627,672
129,166
(192,373)
4,193
228
(19,416)
549,470
Construction in progress
1,095,143
601,807
(8,238)
14,369
(1,147,956)
(22,121)
533,004
Advances to suppliers
31,886
17,858
(4)
-
(43,933)
(2,345)
3,462
25,044,727
1,722,582
(1,047,181)
480,576
(10,940)
(373,294)
25,816,470
Depreciation
Land (3)
5.00%
(44,434)
(8,474)
10,000
407
-
799
(41,702)
Buildings, facilities and improvements
2.75%
(5,130,376)
(574,405)
579,963
(62,179)
-
27,426
(5,159,571)
Machinery and equipment
5.57%
(5,121,757)
(367,583)
83,282
(208,126)
-
62,759
(5,551,425)
Furniture and fixtures
6.71%
(90,543)
(7,600)
1,248
(24,868)
-
7,029
(114,734)
Vehicles
14.74%
(366,733)
(142,357)
188,189
(8,795)
-
12,047
(317,649)
(10,753,843)
(1,100,419)
862,682
(303,561)
-
110,060
(11,185,081)
14,290,884
622,163
(184,499)
177,015
(10,940)
(263,234)
14,631,389
(1)
Weighted average annual rate.
(2)
Refers to the transfer of R$10,940 to intangible assets.
(3)
Land depreciation refers to right-of-use assets. The amount of R$2,409 of depreciation was recognized in the cost of formation of forests and will be realized in the result according to the depletion (note 17.1).
55
The amount of capitalized borrowing costs during the nine-month ended September 30, 2023 was of R$42,350 in the Parent Company and R$47,551 in the Consolidated (R$66,070 in the Parent Company and R$71,580 in the Consolidated in the same period of the previous year) and during the three-month ended September 30, 2023 was of R$10,440 in the Parent Company and R$11,830 in the Consolidated (R$18,415 in the Parent Company and R$19,896 in the Consolidated in the same period of the previous year).
The weighted average rate used to determine the amount of borrowing costs subject to capitalization during the nine-month ended September 30, 2023 was 9.68% p.a. in the Parent Company and 10.43% p.a. in the Consolidated (8.71% p.a. in the Parent Company and 9.07% p.a. in the Consolidated in the same period of the previous year).
The book value of the property, plant and equipment items that are pledged as collateral for transactions of different natures are set forth below:
Parent company
Consolidated
Type of collateral
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
Land
Financial/Tax
87,462
90,757
87,462
90,757
Buildings, facilities and improvements
Financial/Tax
1,384,203
1,296,008
1,386,521
1,298,326
Machinery and equipment
Financial/Labor/Tax/Civil
1,473,901
1,375,162
1,474,925
1,376,186
Furniture and fixtures
Financial/Tax
15,557
15,632
15,557
15,632
Vehicles
Financial/Tax
117
160
117
160
2,961,240
2,777,719
2,964,582
2,781,061
14.
Intangible Assets
The intangible assets rollforward, which include right-of-use assets balances (note 17.1), is set forth below:
Parent company
Average rate (1)
12.31.22
Additions
Disposals
Transfers
09.30.23
Cost
Goodwill
1,783,655
-
-
-
1,783,655
Trademarks
1,152,885
-
-
-
1,152,885
Non-compete agreement
14,185
465
-
-
14,650
Outgrowers relationship
517
-
-
-
517
Patents
2,485
-
(675)
-
1,810
Software
847,875
-
(66,533)
173,854
955,196
Intangible in progress
69,119
139,482
(2,535)
(163,851)
42,215
3,870,721
139,947
(69,743)
10,003
3,950,928
Amortization
Non-compete agreement
32.83%
(1,379)
(5,917)
-
-
(7,296)
Outgrowers relationship
16.45%
(347)
(54)
-
-
(401)
Patents
5.29%
(2,324)
(18)
675
-
(1,667)
Software
47.80%
(614,286)
(153,809)
65,463
-
(702,632)
(618,336)
(159,798)
66,138
-
(711,996)
3,252,385
(19,851)
(3,605)
10,003
3,238,932
(1)
Weighted average annual remaining rate.
56
Consolidated
Average rate (1)
12.31.22
Additions
Disposals
Transfers
Monetary correction by Hyperinflation
Exchange rate variation
09.30.23
Cost
Goodwill
3,474,103
-
-
-
78,047
(126,332)
3,425,818
Trademarks
1,881,199
-
-
-
92,290
(96,851)
1,876,638
Non-compete agreement
57,426
465
-
-
(1,700)
56,191
Outgrowers relationship
517
-
-
-
-
517
Patents
4,878
-
(675)
-
3,330
(914)
6,619
Customer relationship
1,340,251
-
-
-
114,445
(214,968)
1,239,728
Software
930,090
91
(67,264)
183,618
106,543
(19,331)
1,133,747
Intangible in progress
77,263
143,714
(2,539)
(172,678)
(2,261)
(434)
43,065
7,765,727
144,270
(70,478)
10,940
392,394
(460,530)
7,782,323
Amortization
Non-compete agreement
51.92%
(39,336)
(8,874)
-
-
-
1,554
(46,656)
Outgrowers relationship
16.45%
(347)
(54)
-
-
-
-
(401)
Patents
8.43%
(3,824)
(422)
675
-
(5,106)
574
(8,103)
Customer relationship
6.67%
(622,106)
(76,211)
-
-
(26,448)
104,875
(619,890)
Software
49.38%
(665,504)
(163,796)
66,190
-
(90,867)
8,671
(845,306)
(1,331,117)
(249,357)
66,865
-
(122,421)
115,674
(1,520,356)
6,434,610
(105,087)
(3,613)
10,940
269,973
(344,856)
6,261,967
(1)
Weighted average annual remaining rate.
57
15.Loans and Borrowings
Parent company
Charges (p.a.)
Average rate (1)
WAMT (2)
12.31.22
Borrowing
Amortization
Interest paid
Interest accrued (3)
Exchange rate variation
09.30.23
Local currency
Working capital
Fixed / CDI
15.13%
(10.75% on 12.31.22)
0.49
401,661
250,000
(386,844)
(37,255)
41,494
-
269,056
Certificate of agribusiness receivables (4)
IPCA
10.78%
(11.80% on 12.31.22)
0.22
999,646
-
-
-
87,318
-
1,086,964
Export credit facility
CDI
14.28% (15.15% on 12.31.22)
3.93
1,593,689
-
-
(152,371)
172,065
1,613,383
Debentures
CDI / IPCA
11.05%
(12.09% on 12.31.22)
5.98
5,940,146
-
-
(379,703)
704,478
-
6,264,921
Fiscal incentives
Fixed
2.40%
(2.40% on 12.31.22)
-
5,286
79,845
(49,582)
(570)
599
-
35,578
8,940,428
329,845
(436,426)
(569,899)
1,005,954
-
9,269,902
Foreign currency
Bonds
Fixed / FX USD
5.23%
(5.06% on 12.31.22)
14.10
9,293,677
-
(1,161,904)
(466,330)
432,717
(391,364)
7,706,796
Export credit facility
Fixed / SOFR /FX USD
5.65%
(4.42% on 12.31.22)
3.30
2,152,753
1,006,496
(384,993)
(137,942)
89,415
(76,163)
2,649,566
Advances for foreign exchange rate contracts
Fixed / FX USD
6.94%
(0.00% on 12.31.22)
0.46
-
306,684
(153,684)
(4,304)
19,993
(4,164)
164,525
11,446,430
1,313,180
(1,700,581)
(608,576)
542,125
(471,691)
10,520,887
20,386,858
1,643,025
(2,137,007)
(1,178,475)
1,548,079
(471,691)
19,790,789
Current
3,379,835
4,398,618
Non-current
17,007,023
15,392,171
(1)
Weighted average annual rate.
(2)
Weighted average maturity in years.
(3)
Includes interest amounts, monetary restatement of the principal coupon and mark-to-market for debts hedged object to fair value hedge protection.
(4)
The Certificates of Agribusiness Receivables ("CRA") issued by the Company are backed by receivables of BRF S.A. from certain subsidiaries abroad.
58
Consolidated
Charges (p.a.)
Average rate (1)
WAMT (2)
12.31.22
Borrowing
Amortization
Interest paid
Interest accrued (3)
Exchange rate variation
09.30.23
Local currency
Working capital
Fixed / CDI
15.03%
(10.72% on 12.31.22)
0.50
409,186
250,000
(389,630)
(37,311)
41,491
-
273,736
Certificate of agribusiness receivables (4)
IPCA
10.78%
(11.80% on 12.31.22)
0.22
999,646
-
-
-
87,318
-
1,086,964
Export credit facility
CDI
14.28%
(15.15% on 12.31.22)
3.93
1,593,689
-
-
(152,371)
172,065
-
1,613,383
Debentures
CDI / IPCA
11.05%
(12.09% on 12.31.22)
5.98
5,940,146
-
-
(379,703)
704,478
-
6,264,921
Fiscal incentives
Fixed
2.40%
(2.40% on 12.31.22)
-
5,286
79,845
(49,582)
(570)
599
-
35,578
8,947,953
329,845
(439,212)
(569,955)
1,005,951
-
9,274,582
Foreign currency
Bonds
Fixed / FX USD
5.01%
(4.91% on 12.31.22)
12.31
11,902,290
-
(2,151,072)
(575,305)
526,208
(508,577)
9,193,544
Export credit facility
Fixed /SOFR / FX USD
5.65% (4.42% on 12.31.22)
3.30
2,152,753
1,006,496
(384,993)
(137,942)
89,416
(76,164)
2,649,566
Advances for foreign exchange rate contracts
Fixed / FX USD
6.94% (0.00% on 12.31.22)
0.46
-
306,684
(153,684)
(4,304)
19,993
(4,164)
164,525
Working capital
Fixed / EIBOR3M + 1,8% FX TRY, AED and USD
14.80% (16.83% on 12.31.22)
1.93
514,004
1,596,405
(878,735)
(75,314)
87,894
(197,660)
1,046,594
14,569,047
2,909,585
(3,568,484)
(792,865)
723,511
(786,565)
13,054,229
23,517,000
3,239,430
(4,007,696)
(1,362,820)
1,729,462
(786,565)
22,328,811
Current
3,879,874
4,675,557
Non-current
19,637,126
17,653,254
(1)
Weighted average annual rate.
(2)
Weighted average maturity in years.
(3)
Includes interest amounts, monetary restatement of the principal coupon and mark-to-market for debts hedged object to fair value hedge protection.
(4)
The Certificate of Agribusiness Receivable ("CRA") issued by the Company are backed by receivables of BRF S.A. from certain subsidiaries abroad.
The maturity schedule of the loans and borrowings is presented on note 23.1.
59
On September 30, 2023 and on December 31, 2022 the Company did not have any financial covenant clauses related to its loans and borrowings agreements.
15.1.
Guarantees
Parent company
Consolidated
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
Total loans and borrowings
19,790,789
20,386,858
22,328,811
23,517,000
Mortgage guarantees
Related to tax incentives and other
35,578
5,286
35,578
5,286
On September 30, 2023, the amount of bank guarantees contracted by the Company was of R$200,732 (R$447,736 as of December 31, 2022) which were offered mainly in litigations involving the Company's use of tax credits. These guarantees have an average cost of 1.63% p.a. (1.92% p.a. as of December 31, 2022).
15.2.
Repurchase of senior notes
In the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased senior notes: 4.350% Senior Notes due in 2026. The result of the repurchases is set forth below:
Instrument
Currency
Maturity
Notional repurchased
Outstanding notional (1)
(loan currency)
(Reais) (2)
(loan currency)
(Reais) (3)
BRF S.A. - BRFSBZ 4.35
USD
2026
200,000
984,580
299,282
1,498,685
(1)
Outstanding notional after the tender offer.
(2)
Represented by the amount in the original loan currency, translated by the foreign exchange rate at the settlement date of the repurchase.
(3)
Represented by the amount in the original loan currency, translated by the foreign exchange rate at the settlement date 09.30.23.
On the notional repurchased amount of R$984,580, there was a discount for the early repurchase in the amount of R$46,768, which was recorded in financial income. There was also the settlement of interest appropriated up to the repurchase date in the amount of R$20,463 and financial taxes on interest of R$3,611, totaling a cash effect of R$961,886.
The repurchase generated an impact on the financial result in the amount of R$7,880 related to the write-off of the costs of issuance and R$2,175 related to other financial taxes incurred on the transaction.
60
16.
Trade Accounts Payable
Parent company
Consolidated
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
Trade accounts payable
Domestic market
Third parties
10,882,539
11,410,219
11,089,404
11,595,543
Related parties
149,417
44,209
28,661
26,970
Foreign market
Third parties
1,119,012
1,364,885
2,311,623
2,723,797
Related parties
810
1,519
2,762
42
12,151,778
12,820,832
13,432,450
14,346,352
(-) Adjustment to present value
(176,852)
(207,767)
(182,204)
(210,128)
11,974,926
12,613,065
13,250,246
14,136,224
Current
11,969,026
12,605,606
13,244,346
14,128,765
Non-current
5,900
7,459
5,900
7,459
The Company has agreements with several financial institutions that allow the suppliers to anticipate their receivables and, therefore, transfer the right to receive invoices with financial institutions ("Supply Chain Finance" or "Program"). The suppliers may choose whether to participate and if so, with which financial institution, with no participation by BRF.
The Program can generate benefits in the commercial relations of BRF and its suppliers, such as preference and priority of supply in case of restricted supply, better commercial conditions, among others, without modification to the commercial essence of the transaction.
Invoices included in the Program are paid according to the same price and term conditions negotiated with its suppliers, without incurring any charge to the Company, so that there are no changes in commercial conditions after negotiation and invoicing of goods or services.
Invoices included in the Supply Chain Finance are R$5,184,704 in the Parent Company and R$5,371,412 in the Consolidated on September 30, 2023 (R$5,588,453 in the Parent Company and R$5,794,841 in the Consolidated on December 31, 2022).
The Company measures and discriminates the adjustment to present value for all its commercial operations carried out in installments, specifying financial and operational items.
In order to improve the presentation, since the interim information of the period ended on March 31, 2023, the Company grouped the balances of December 31, 2022 that were segregated in the statement of financial position as Supply Chain Finance to Suppliers in the amount of R$1,393,137 in the Parent Company and Consolidated.
61
17.
Leases
The Company is lessee in several lease agreements for forest lands, offices, distribution centers, outgrowers, vehicles, among others. Some contracts have a renewal option for an additional period at the end of the agreement, established by contractual amendments. Automatic renewals or renewals for undetermined periods are not allowed.
The contract clauses mentioned, with respect to renewal, readjustment and purchase option, are contracted according to market practices. In addition, there are no clauses of contingent payments or restrictions on dividends distribution, payments of interest on shareholders' equity or obtaining debt.
17.1.
Right-of-use Assets
The right-of-use assets as set forth below are part of the balances of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (notes 13 and 14).
Parent company
Average rate (1)
12.31.22
Additions
Disposals
09.30.23
Cost
Land
46,088
8,828
(10,440)
44,476
Buildings
3,620,769
715,445
(558,893)
3,777,321
Machinery and equipment
41,893
216,095
(13,433)
244,555
Facilities
-
54
-
54
Vehicles
239,309
126,418
(131,070)
234,657
Software
12,303
-
-
12,303
3,960,362
1,066,840
(713,836)
4,313,366
Depreciation
Land
3.81%
(24,631)
(4,506)
9,997
(19,140)
Buildings
12.88%
(1,513,478)
(362,155)
482,757
(1,392,876)
Machinery and equipment
19.36%
(22,900)
(30,252)
10,059
(43,093)
Facilities
-
-
(15)
-
(15)
Vehicles
16.87%
(170,357)
(66,191)
127,318
(109,230)
Software
35.29%
(10,814)
(1,366)
-
(12,180)
(1,742,180)
(464,485)
630,131
(1,576,534)
2,218,182
602,355
(83,705)
2,736,832
(1)
Weighted average annual rate.
62
Consolidated
Average rate (1)
12.31.22
Additions
Disposals
Transfer
Monetary correction by Hyperinflation
Exchange rate variation
09.30.23
Cost
Land
139,740
8,828
(10,441)
718
(5,174)
133,671
Buildings
4,031,143
728,025
(616,233)
(27,655)
7,808
(13,970)
4,109,118
Machinery and equipment
47,688
227,608
(13,697)
27,655
336
(377)
289,213
Facilities
-
54
-
-
-
54
Vehicles
602,116
129,108
(192,133)
3,800
(17,833)
525,058
Software
12,303
-
-
-
-
12,303
4,832,990
1,093,623
(832,504)
-
12,662
(37,354)
5,069,417
Depreciation
Land
7.48%
(44,006)
(8,415)
9,997
405
799
(41,220)
Buildings
14.53%
(1,784,777)
(416,782)
539,294
15,686
(1,343)
4,908
(1,643,014)
Machinery and equipment
19.41%
(27,283)
(36,573)
10,340
(15,686)
(1,820)
396
(70,626)
Facilities
-
-
(15)
-
-
-
(15)
Vehicles
35.08%
(346,907)
(139,905)
188,015
(7,475)
10,464
(295,808)
Software
35.29%
(10,814)
(1,366)
-
-
0
(12,180)
(2,213,787)
(603,056)
747,646
-
(10,233)
16,567
(2,062,863)
2,619,203
490,567
(84,858)
-
2,429
(20,787)
3,006,554
(1)
Weighted average annual rate.
17.2.
Lease Liabilities
Parent company
Weighted average
interest rate (p.a.)
WAM (1)
12.31.22
Additions
Payments
Interest paid
Interest accrued
Disposals
09.30.23
Land
12.5%
7.6
27,451
8,828
(4,112)
(2,799)
2,798
(1,793)
30,373
Buildings (2)
8.6%
7.0
2,495,987
715,445
(327,486)
(94,400)
183,936
(75,990)
2,897,492
Machinery and equipment
12.7%
5.1
20,158
216,095
(21,949)
(19,721)
19,721
(3,534)
210,770
Facilities
14.8%
1.7
-
54
(16)
(4)
4
-
38
Vehicles
6.2%
1.6
81,763
126,418
(55,765)
(6,389)
6,389
(14,338)
138,078
Software
37.8%
0.1
1,604
-
(1,439)
(45)
45
-
165
2,626,963
1,066,840
(410,767)
(123,358)
212,893
(95,655)
3,276,916
Current
521,544
764,494
Non-current
2,105,419
2,512,422
(1)
Weighted average maturity in years.
(1)
Includes the amount of R$1,861,693 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated (1,571,723 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated on December 31, 2022) referring to the right of use identified on integrated producers contracts..
Consolidated
Weighted average
interest rate (p.a.)
WAM (1)
12.31.22
Additions
Payments
Interest paid
Interest accrued
Disposals
Exchange rate variation
09.30.23
Land
8.6%
7.4
112,476
8,828
(5,684)
(7,035)
7,035
(1,793)
(3,803)
110,024
Buildings (2)
8.6%
1.7
2,634,074
728,025
(384,752)
(100,037)
189,573
(76,707)
(6,344)
2,983,832
Machinery and equipment
12.7%
1.9
22,565
227,608
(24,301)
(20,463)
20,463
(3,534)
(307)
222,031
Facilities
14.8%
1.7
-
54
(16)
(4)
4
-
-
38
Vehicles
6.2%
1.2
274,215
129,108
(129,997)
(11,558)
11,558
(14,666)
(7,718)
250,942
Software
37.8%
0.1
1,604
-
(1,437)
(45)
45
-
-
167
3,044,934
1,093,623
(546,187)
(139,142)
228,678
(96,700)
(18,172)
3,567,034
Current
676,864
887,340
Non-current
2,368,070
2,679,694
(1)
Weighted average maturity in years.
(1)
Includes the amount of R$1,861,693 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated (1,571,723 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated on December 31, 2022) referring to the right of use identified on integrated producers contracts.
17.3.
Lease liabilities maturity schedule
The maturity schedule of the minimum required future payments is presented below:
63
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
Parent company
Consolidated
09.30.23
09.30.23
Current
764,494
887,340
Non-current
2,512,422
2,679,694
2024
166,194
191,617
2025
549,328
610,191
2026
439,701
454,806
2027
369,429
376,898
2028 onwards
987,770
1,046,182
3,276,916
3,567,034
17.4.
Amounts recognized in the statement of income
The amounts directly recognized in the statement of income presented below relate to items not capitalized, including: low-value assets, short-term leases and leases with variable payments.
Parent Company
Consolidated
2023
2023
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Variable payments not included in the lease liabilities
21,278
58,307
55,362
161,229
Expenses related to short-term leases
15,723
43,429
23,141
68,633
Expenses related to low-value assets
6,940
17,974
7,055
18,215
43,940
119,709
85,558
248,077
18.Share-based Payment
The rules for the restricted shares plans granted to executives were disclosed in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 (note 19).
The breakdown of the outstanding shares granted is set forth as follows:
Date
Quantity
Grant (1)
Grant
Vesting date
Shares granted
Outstanding shares
Fair value of the shares
07/01/21
07/01/24
2,883,737
515,487
28.58
07/01/22
07/01/25
4,703,472
2,424,658
14.11
06/01/23
06/01/26
4,726,960
4,726,960
7.38
07/01/23
07/071/26
2,108,504
2,108,504
8.98
14,422,673
9,775,609
(1)
Amounts expressed in Brazilian Reais.
The rollforward of the granted options and shares for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023, is presented as follows:
64
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
Consolidated
Outstanding stocks as of December 31, 2022
5,132,532
Granted
Restricted stocks - July 2023
2,108,504
Restricted stocks - June 2023
4,726,960
Exercised / Delivered:
Restricted stocks - grant of July, 2022
(282,887)
Restricted stocks - grant of July, 2021
(106,713)
Restricted stocks - grant of June, 2020
(149,618)
Forfeiture (1) :
Restricted stocks - grant of July, 2022
(1,048,590)
Restricted stocks - grant of July, 2021
(316,060)
Restricted stocks - grant of June, 2020
(288,519)
Outstanding stocks as of September 30, 2023
9,775,609
(1)
The forfeitures are related to the resignation of eligible executive before the end of the vesting period.
The Company has registered under shareholders' equity, the fair value of share-based compensation plans in the amount of R$198,785 (R$195,655 as of December 31, 2022) and in the amount of R$17,662 under non-current liabilities (R$15,584 of December 31, 2022). In the statement of income for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 the amount recognized as expense was R$26,477 in the Parent Company and R$29,538 in the Consolidated (R$25,785 in the Parent Company and R$35,502 in the Consolidated in the same period of the previous year) and for the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023 the amount recognized as expense was R$14,377 in the Parent Company and R$16,619 in the Consolidated (R$769 in the Parent Company and R$4,506 in the Consolidated in the same period of the previous year).
19.
Employees Benefits Plans
The Company offers pension and other post-employment plans to the employees. The characteristics of such benefits were disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2022 (note 20) and have not been changed during the following periods. The actuarial liabilities are presented below:
Parent company
Consolidated
Liabilities
Liabilities
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
Medical assistance
127,734
119,197
128,305
119,729
F.G.T.S. Penalty (1)
64,446
60,657
64,446
60,657
Award for length of service
119,803
112,225
119,803
112,225
Other
57,403
54,541
187,823
228,701
369,386
346,620
500,377
521,312
Current
49,445
49,445
62,883
64,367
Non-current
319,941
297,175
437,494
456,945
(1)
FGTS - Government Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees.
The Company estimated costs for pension and post-employment plans for the year of 2023, according to an appraisal report prepared in 2022 by an actuarial expert, recorded an expense of R$14,951 in the Parent Company and R$17,696 in Consolidated for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023, (expense of R$18,211 in the Parent Company and R$23,654 in Consolidated in the same period of the previous year) and for the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023 an expense of R$2,481 in the Parent Company and Consolidated (expense of R$3,615 in the Parent Company and R$3,422 in Consolidated in the same period of the previous year), net of taxes, in the statement of income.
65
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
20.
Provision for tax, civil and labor risks
The Company and its subsidiaries are involved in certain legal matters arising in the normal course of business, which include tax, social security, labor, civil, environmental, administrative and other processes.
Company's Management believes that, based on the elements existing at the base date of these interim financial information, the provision for tax, labor, civil, environmental, administrative and other risks, is sufficient to cover eventual losses with administrative and legal proceedings, as set forth below.
The rollforward of the provisions for tax, labor, civil, environmental, administrative and other risks, classified as with probable loss, and contingent liabilities is presented below:
Parent company
09.30.23
Tax
Labor
Civil and other
Contingent liabilities (1)
Total
Beginning balance
396,118
520,976
355,125
96,956
1,369,175
Additions
80,122
249,727
45,184
-
375,033
Reversals
(50,437)
(153,192)
(40,813)
(38,016)
(282,458)
Payments
(158,448)
(196,473)
(36,634)
-
(391,555)
Interest
34,710
46,056
28,959
-
109,725
Ending balance
302,065
467,094
351,821
58,940
1,179,920
Current
715,967
Non-current
463,953
(1)
Contingent liabilities recognized at fair value as of the acquisition date, arising from the business combination with Sadia.
Consolidated
09.30.23
Tax
Labor
Civil and other
Contingent liabilities (1)
Total
Beginning balance
399,675
526,710
358,305
130,848
1,415,538
Additions
80,122
251,179
45,184
-
376,485
Reversals
(53,300)
(153,353)
(40,977)
(38,016)
(285,646)
Payments
(158,448)
(196,473)
(36,634)
-
(391,555)
Interest
34,917
46,227
29,227
-
110,371
Exchange rate variation
(34)
(1,197)
(196)
-
(1,427)
Ending balance
302,932
473,093
354,909
92,832
1,223,766
Current
719,296
Non-current
504,470
(1)
Contingent liabilities recognized at fair value as of the acquisition date, arising from the business combination with Sadia, Hercosul and Mogiana.
The Company is involved in contingencies for which losses are possible, in accordance with the assessment prepared by Management with support from legal advisors. Such contingencies have the same characteristics of those disclosed on December 31, 2022 financial statements and on September 30, 2023, had balances of R$14,669,152 (R$13,247,512 as of December 31, 2022) for tax risks, R$286,815 for labor risks and (R$257,365 as of December 31, 2022) and R$2,092,903 (R$1,838,183 as of December 31, 2022) for civil risks and other, and, of which solely the ones arising from the business combination with Sadia, Hercosul and Mogiana are provisioned, measured by the estimated fair value at the business combination date: R$92,832 (R$130,848 as of December 31, 2022).
66
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
21.
Equity
21.1.
Capital Stock
On July 3rd, 2023 an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting was held and approved the amendment to the limit of authorization for capital increase by the Board of Directors, from 1,325,000,000 common shares to 1,825,000,000 common shares.
On July 13, 2023 the Company's Board of Directors approved: (a) the issuance of 600,000,000 new common shares, all registered, book-entry and without par value, free and clear of any liens or encumbrances; (b) the fixing of the price per share in the amount of R$9.00. The issuance totaled R$5,400,000, of which R$600,000 will be allocated to the capital stock account and R$4,800,000 will be allocated to the capital reserve. In this transaction, issuance costs in the amount of R$72,504 were recorded.
On September 30, 2023, the subscribed and paid capital of the Company was R$13,653,411, which is composed of 1,682,473,246 common book-entry shares with no par value. The value of the capital stock is net of the public offering expenses of R$290,007.
21.1.1.
Rollforward of outstanding shares
Outstanding shares are determined by the number of common shares reduced by the number of shares held in treasury.
Parent company
Quantity of outstanding of shares
09.30.23
12.31.22
Beginning balance
1,078,116,849
807,419,692
Issue of shares on 07.13.23
600,000,000
270,000,000
Delivery of restricted shares
539,218
697,157
Ending balance
1,678,656,067
1,078,116,849
21.2.
Treasury shares
The Company has 3,817,179 shares held in treasury, recorded at average cost of R$25.19, expressed in Reais, per share and corresponding market value of R$38,897 on September 30, 2023.
Parent company
Quantity of outstanding of shares
09.30.23
12.31.22
Shares at the beggining of the period
4,356,397
5,053,554
Delivery of restricted shares
(539,218)
(697,157)
Shares at the end of the period
3,817,179
4,356,397
67
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
The Company has share buyback program, approved on September 30, 2021 up to the limit of 3,696,858 common shares, with an 18-month term which ended on April 1st, 2023. There were no share buybacks in 2023 under this program.
21.3.
Capital reserves and Other equity transactions
The capital reserves contemplate the balances related with results on the sale, issue and exchange of stocks, in compatibility with the Law 6.404/1976 ("Lei das S.A") - Brazilian Corporate Law.
Parent company and Consolidated
09.30.23
12.31.22
Capital reserves
7,138,476
2,338,476
Other equity transactions
(74,695)
(77,825)
Share-based payments
198,785
195,655
Acquisition of non-controlling interest
(273,260)
(273,260)
Capital transactions with controlled entities
(220)
(220)
7,063,781
2,260,651
22.
Earnings (Loss) per Share
Continued operations
2023
2022
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Basic numerator
Net loss for the period attributable to controlling shareholders
(387,014)
(2,779,941)
(122,570)
(2,203,229)
Basic denominator
Weighted average number of outstanding shares - basic
1,599,535,188
1,252,578,457
1,078,022,206
1,043,977,330
Net loss per share basic - R$
(0.24)
(2.22)
(0.11)
(2.11)
Diluted denominator
Weighted average number of outstanding shares - diluted (1)
1,599,535,188
1,252,578,457
1,078,022,206
1,043,977,330
Net loss per share diluted - R$
(0.24)
(2.22)
(0.11)
(2.11)
(1)
Shares linked to share-based payment plans have an anti-dilutive effect in the periods.
68
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
Discontinued operations
2023
2022
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Basic numerator
Net loss for the year attributable to controlling shareholders
-
-
-
(50,948)
Basic denominator
Weighted average number of outstanding shares - basic
1,599,535,188
1,252,578,457
1,078,022,206
1,043,977,330
Net loss per share basic - R$
-
-
-
(0.05)
Diluted denominator
Weighted average number of outstanding shares - diluted (1)
1,599,535,188
1,252,578,457
1,078,022,206
1,043,977,330
Net loss per share diluted - R$
-
-
-
(0.05)
(1)
Shares linked to share-based payment plans have an anti-dilutive effect in the periods.
Continued and discontinued operations
2023
2022
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Basic numerator
Net loss for the period attributable to controlling shareholders
(387,014)
(2,779,941)
(122,570)
(2,254,177)
Basic denominator
Weighted average number of outstanding shares - basic
1,599,535,188
1,252,578,457
1,078,022,206
1,043,977,330
Net earnings (loss) per share basic - R$
(0.24)
(2.22)
(0.11)
(2.16)
Diluted denominator
Weighted average number of outstanding shares - diluted (1)
1,599,535,188
1,252,578,457
1,078,022,206
1,043,977,330
Net loss per share diluted - R$
(0.24)
(2.22)
(0.11)
(2.16)
(1)
Shares linked to share-based payment plans have an anti-dilutive effect in the periods.
23.
Financial Instruments and Risk Management
23.1.
Overview
In the ordinary course of business, the Company is exposed to credit, liquidity and market risks, which are actively managed in compliance with the Financial Risk Management Policy ("Risk Policy") and internal guidelines and strategic documents subject to such policy. The Risk Policy was approved by the Board of Directors on December 15, 2022, valid for one year and is available at the Company's website.
The Company's risk management strategy, guided by the Risk Policy, has as main objectives:
69
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
»To protect the Company's operating and financial results, as well as its equity from adverse changes in the market prices, particularly commodities, foreign exchange and interests;
»To protect the Company against counterparty risks in existing financial operations as well as to establish guidelines for sustaining the necessary liquidity to fulfil its financial commitments;
»To protect the cash of Company against price volatilities, adverse conditions in the markets in which the Company acts and adverse conditions in its production chain.
The Risk Policy defines the governance of the bodies responsible for the execution, tracking and approval of the risk management strategies, as well as the limits and instruments that can be used.
Additionally, the Management of the Company approved the following policies on November 10, 2021, which are available at the Company's website:
»Financial Policy, which aims to: (i) establish guidelines for the management of the Company's financial debt and capital structure; and (ii) guide the Company's decision-making in connection with cash management (financial investments).
»Profit Allocation Policy, which aims to establish the practices adopted by the Company regarding the allocation of its profits, providing, among others, the periodicity of payment of dividends and the baseline used to establish the respective amount.
i) Indebtedness
The ideal capital structure definition at BRF is essentially associated with (i) strong cash position as a tolerance factor for liquidity shocks, which includes minimum cash analysis; (ii) net indebtedness; and (iii) minimization of the capital opportunity cost.
On September 30, 2023, the non-current consolidated gross debt, as presented below, represented 78.56% (83.75% as of December 31, 2022) of the total gross debt, which has an average term higher than seven years.
The Company monitors the gross debt and net debt as set forth below:
Consolidated
09.30.23
12.31.22
Current
Non-current
Total
Total
Foreign currency loans and borrowings
(3,147,603)
(9,906,626)
(13,054,229)
(14,569,047)
Local currency loans and borrowings
(1,527,954)
(7,746,628)
(9,274,582)
(8,947,953)
Derivative financial instruments, net
(79,960)
223,541
143,581
(126,019)
Gross debt
(4,755,517)
(17,429,713)
(22,185,230)
(23,643,019)
Cash and cash equivalents
10,964,859
-
10,964,859
8,130,929
Marketable securities
445,494
338,897
784,391
824,775
Restricted cash
13,433
70,431
83,864
89,717
11,423,786
409,328
11,833,114
9,045,421
Net debt
6,668,269
(17,020,385)
(10,352,116)
(14,597,598)
70
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
ii) Derivative financial instruments
Summarized financial position of derivative financial instruments, that aim to protect the risks described below:
Parent company
Consolidated
Note
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
Assets
Designated as hedge accounting
Foreign exchange risk on operating income
23.2.1 ii)
72,063
8,726
72,063
8,726
Commodities price risk
23.2.2
59,579
108,966
59,579
108,966
Interest rate risk
23.2.3
226,547
9,517
226,547
9,517
Foreign exchange risk on statement of financial position
23.2.1 i)
3,172
-
3,172
-
Not designated as hedge accounting
Foreign exchange risk on statement of financial position
23.2.1 i)
1,533
3,939
7,809
3,939
362,894
131,148
369,170
131,148
Current assets
136,347
120,865
142,623
120,865
Non-current assets
226,547
10,283
226,547
10,283
Liabilities
Designated as hedge accounting
Foreign exchange risk on statement of financial position
23.2.1 i)
(172,798)
(84,633)
(172,798)
(84,633)
Foreign exchange risk on operating income
23.2.1 ii)
(36,987)
(17,551)
(36,987)
(17,551)
Commodities price risk
23.2.2
(10,545)
(26,730)
(10,545)
(26,730)
Interest rate risk
23.2.3
-
(122,002)
-
(122,002)
Not designated as hedge accounting
Foreign exchange risk on statement of financial position
23.2.1 i)
(3,113)
(2,059)
(5,259)
(6,251)
(223,443)
(252,975)
(225,589)
(257,167)
Current liabilities
(220,437)
(78,276)
(222,583)
(82,468)
Non-current liabilities
(3,006)
(174,699)
(3,006)
(174,699)
Position of derivative financial instruments - net
139,451
(121,827)
143,581
(126,019)
iii) Financial commitments
The table below summarizes the significant commitments and contractual obligations that may impact the Company's liquidity:
Parent company
09.30.23
Book
value
Contractual cash flow
Up to 12
months
Oct - Dec
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028 onwards
Non derivative financial liabilities
Loans and borrowings
19,790,789
29,466,628
5,364,959
127,702
2,319,424
1,645,831
3,816,120
16,192,592
Principal
19,901,582
4,094,409
-
1,362,767
757,501
2,985,229
10,701,676
Interest
9,565,046
1,270,550
127,702
956,657
888,330
830,891
5,490,916
Trade accounts payable
11,974,926
12,151,778
12,145,878
2,777
1,545
1,578
-
-
Lease liabilities
3,276,916
4,234,334
816,862
189,742
670,124
573,133
514,522
1,469,951
Derivative financial liabilities
Financial instruments designated hedge accounting for protection of:
Foreign exchange risk
209,785
209,785
209,785
-
-
-
-
-
Commodities price risk
10,545
10,545
10,545
-
-
-
-
-
Financial instruments not designated as hedge accounting for protection of:
Foreign exchange risk
3,113
3,113
107
-
-
3,006
-
-
71
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
Consolidated
09.30.23
Book
value
Contractual cash flow
Up to 12
months
Oct - Dec
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028 onwards
Non derivative financial liabilities
Loans and borrowings
22,328,811
32,370,406
5,791,308
133,606
2,440,337
3,992,388
3,820,175
16,192,592
Principal
22,446,730
4,367,780
4,287
1,370,341
3,013,630
2,989,016
10,701,676
Interest
9,923,676
1,423,528
129,319
1,069,996
978,758
831,159
5,490,916
Trade accounts payable
13,250,246
13,432,450
13,426,550
2,777
1,545
1,578
-
-
Lease liabilities
3,567,034
4,585,885
948,123
218,768
744,371
592,822
524,924
1,556,877
Derivative financial liabilities
Financial instruments designated hedge accounting for protection of:
Foreign exchange risk
209,785
209,785
209,785
-
-
-
-
-
Commodities price risk
10,545
10,545
10,545
-
-
-
-
-
Financial instruments not designated as hedge accounting for protection of:
Foreign exchange risk
5,259
3,113
107
-
-
3,006
-
-
The Company does not expect that the cash outflows to fulfill the obligations shown above will be significantly anticipated by factors unrelated to its best interests, or have its value substantially modified outside the normal course of business.
23.2.
Market risk management
23.2.1.
Foreign exchange risk
The risk is the one that may cause unexpected losses to the Company resulting from volatility of the FX rates, reducing its assets and revenues, or increasing its liabilities and costs. The Company's exposure is managed in three dimensions: statement of financial position exposure, operating income exposure and investments exposure.
i) Statement of financial position exposure
The Risk Policy regarding statement of financial position exposure has the objective to balance assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies, hedging the Company's statement of financial position by using natural hedges, over-the-counter derivatives and exchange traded futures.
Assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currency for which the exchange variations are recognized in the Financial Results are as follows, summarized in Brazilian Reais:
Consolidated
09.30.23
12.31.22
Cash and cash equivalents
3,416,203
3,691,668
Trade accounts receivable
5,523,731
6,013,713
Trade accounts payable
(1,312,673)
(1,484,810)
Loans and borrowings
(10,567,273)
(12,241,309)
Other assets and liabilities, net
(115,883)
35,371
Exposure of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies
(3,055,895)
(3,985,367)
Derivative financial instruments (hedge)
2,787,265
3,721,930
Exposure in result, net
(268,630)
(263,437)
72
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
The net exposure in Reais is mainly composed of the following currencies:
Net Exposure (1)
09.30.23
12.31.22
Chilean Pesos (CLP)
314,961
256,121
Euros (EUR)
7,155
(43,445)
Angolan kwanza (AOA)
54,781
53,723
Yen (JPY)
(1,581)
(3,268)
Argentinian Peso (ARS)
(3,298)
(4,614)
Turkish Liras (TRY)
43,285
214,936
U.S. Dollars (USD)
(683,933)
(736,890)
Total
(268,630)
(263,437)
(1)
The Company is exposed to other currencies, although they have been grouped in the currencies above due to its high correlation or for not being individually significant.
The Company holds more financial liabilities in foreign currencies than assets and, therefore, holds derivative financial instruments to reduce such exposure.
As a result of this protection strategy the Company recognized as Financial Expenses in the Consolidate an expense of R$532,861 for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (expense of R$1,026,063 in the same period of the previous year), and for the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023 an income of R$91,677 (an expense of R$10,708 in the same period of the previous year). This derivative result offsets a foreign exchange income over assets and liabilities in the Consolidate of R$82,742 for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (R$519,917 in the same period of the previous year) and a foreign exchange income over assets and liabilities in the Consolidate of R$200,917 for the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (expense of R$137,470 in the same period of the previous year).
The derivative financial instruments acquired to hedge the foreign currency statement of financial position exposure on September 30, 2023 and are set forth below:
09.30.23
Derivative instruments not designated
Asset
Liability
Maturity
Notional
Exercise rate
Fair value (R$)
Parent company
Non-deliverable forward
EUR
BRL
4th Qtr. 2023
EUR
30,000
5.3632
(107)
Futures - B3
USD
BRL
4th Qtr. 2023
USD
(75,000)
5.0524
1,533
Swap
USD + 4.35% p.a.
CDI - 0,51% p.a.
3rd Qtr. 2026
USD
115,000
N/A
(3,006)
(1,580)
Subsidiaries
Non-deliverable forward
EUR
TRY
4th Qtr. 2023
EUR
7,000
30.0571
(1,055)
Non-deliverable forward
USD
TRY
4th Qtr. 2023
USD
13,900
24.5784
7,421
Non-deliverable forward
USD
TRY
1st Qtr. 2024
USD
7,400
30.9351
(1,341)
Non-deliverable forward
USD
AOA
4th Qtr. 2023
USD
5,000
845.0000
(177)
Non-deliverable forward
USD
AOA
1st Qtr. 2024
USD
10,000
860.5000
(718)
4,130
Total Consolidated
2,550
73
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
09.30.23
Fair value (R$)
Derivative instruments designated - Fair value hedge
Hedged Object
Maturity
Asset
Liability
Notional
Instrument
Object (1)
Parent company and Consolidated
FX and interest rate swap
USD debt
1st Qtr. 2024
FX + 7,79% p.a.
100% CDI + 2.17% p.a.
59,943
USD
(10,101)
197,221
FX and interest rate swap
USD debt
2nd Qtr. 2024
FX + 6.32% p.a.
100% CDI + 1,61% p.a.
130,000
USD
(4,785)
(143,339)
FX and interest rate swap
BRF SA BRFSBZ 4 3/4
2nd Qtr. 2024
FX + 4.75% p.a.
104.48% CDI
295,363
USD
(154,740)
18,821
485,306
(169,626)
72,703
(1)
Corresponds to the accumulated amount of fair value hedge adjustments on the hedged items, included in the carrying amount of the senior unsecured notes.
ii) Operating income exposure
The Risk Policy regarding operating income exposure has the objective to hedge revenues and costs denominated in foreign currencies. The Company is supported by internal models to measure and monitor these risks, and uses financial instruments for hedging, designating the relations as cash flow hedges.
The Company has more sales in foreign currency than expenditures and, therefore, holds derivative financial instruments to reduce such exposure.
As a result of this protection strategy the Company recognized in the Consolidate Net Revenue an income of R$246,320 for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (R$149,605 in the same period of the previous year) and R$90,419 for the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (R$39,730 in the same period of the previous year).
The derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges for foreing exchange operating income exposure on September 30, 2023 are set forth below:
09.30.23
Cash flow hedge - Derivative instruments
Hedged object
Asset
Liability
Maturity
Notional
Designation rate
Fair value (1)
Parent company and consolidated
Non-deliverable forward
USD Exports
BRL
USD
4th Qtr. 2023
USD
73,000
5.5384
34,993
Non-deliverable forward
USD Exports
BRL
USD
1st Qtr. 2024
USD
86,500
5.3339
18,412
Non-deliverable forward
USD Exports
BRL
USD
2nd Qtr. 2024
USD
50,500
5.1375
(924)
Non-deliverable forward
USD Exports
BRL
USD
3rd Qtr. 2024
USD
17,500
5.1333
(990)
Collar
USD Exports
BRL
USD
4th Qtr. 2023
USD
407,500
4.9988
(14,147)
Collar
USD Exports
BRL
USD
1st Qtr. 2024
USD
45,000
5.0453
(2,268)
680,000
35,076
(1)
Correspond to the not realized portion of the hedge which is registered in Other comprehensive income.
During the 2nd quarter of 2023, the Bond BRF SA BRFSBZ 3.95 loan, designated as an export protection instrument, was settled and the amount of R$(548,639) previously accumulated in Other Comprehensive Income was reclassified to income for the year under Net Revenue.
74
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
iii) Investments exposure
The Company holds both investments (net assets) and loans (financial liabilities) denominated in foreign currency. To balance the accounting effects of such exposures, some non-derivative financial liabilities are designated as hedging instruments for the investments exposure.
As a result of this strategy, the Company recognized revenue of R$103,587 under Other comprehensive income for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (R$52,856 in the same period of the previous year) and expense of R$49,222 for the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (expense of R$38,187 in the same period of the previous year).
The non-derivative financial instruments designated as net investment hedge instruments on September 30, 2023 are set forth below:
09.30.23
Net investment hedge -
Non-derivative instruments
Object (Investment)
Liability
Maturity
Notional
Rate
Exchange variation (1)
Parent company and consolidated
Bond - BRF SA BRFSBZ 5.75
Federal Foods LLC
USD
3rd Qtr. 2050
USD (2)
44,158
3.7649
(89,732)
Bond - BRF SA BRFSBZ 5.75
BRF Kuwait Food Management Company WLL
USD
3rd Qtr. 2050
USD (2)
88,552
3.7649
(110,383)
Bond - BRF SA BRFSBZ 5.75
Al Khan Foodstuff LLC
USD
3rd Qtr. 2050
USD (2)
53,446
3.7649
(79,358)
Bond - BRF SA BRFSBZ 5.75
BRF Foods GmbH
USD
3rd Qtr. 2050
USD (3)
170,721
5.1629
4,763
Bond - BRF SA BRFSBZ 5.75
Al-Wafi Al-Takamol International for Foods Products
USD
3rd Qtr. 2050
USD (3)
23,426
5.1629
4,451
380,303
(270,259)
(1)
Corresponds to the effective portion of the hedge result accumulated in Other Comprehensive Income.
(2)
Designated on August 1st, 2019.
(3)
Designated on November 9, 2022.
23.2.2.
Commodities price risk
The Company uses commodities as production inputs and is exposed to commodities price risk arising from future purchases. The management of such risk is performed through physical inventories, future purchases at fixed price and through derivative financial instruments.
The Risk Policy establishes coverage limits to the flow of purchases of corn, meal and soy, soybeans and soybean oil with the purpose of reducing the impact due to a price increase of these raw materials. The hedge may be reached using derivatives or by inventory management.
As a result of this protection strategy the Company recognized in the Consolidate Cost of goods sold an income of R$26,534 for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (expense of R$450,809 in the same period of the previous year) and income of R$7,227 for the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (income of R$2,454 in the same period of the previous year).
The Company performs purchases at variable prices in future and spot markets and, to hedge such exposure, it holds derivative financial instruments in long position (buy) to fix these prices in advance.
The financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges for the variable commodities price exposure on September 30, 2023 are set forth below:
75
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
09.30.23
Cash flow hedge - Derivative instruments
Hedged object
Index
Maturity
Quantity
Exercise price (1)
Fair value
Parent company and consolidated
Non-deliverable forward - buy
Soybean meal purchase - floating price
Soybean meal - CBOT
1st Qtr. 2024
4,000
ton
445.83
(636)
Collar - buy
Soybean meal purchase - floating price
Soybean meal - CBOT
4th Qtr. 2023
27,998
ton
441.67
(915)
Collar - buy
Soybean meal purchase - floating price
Soybean meal - CBOT
1st Qtr. 2024
17,000
ton
443.65
(1,265)
Collar - buy
Soybean meal purchase - floating price
Soybean meal - CBOT
2nd Qtr. 2024
2,000
ton
438.17
(149)
Corn future - buy
Corn purchase - floating price
Corn - B3
4th Qtr. 2023
39,393
ton
1,134.29
(338)
Collar - buy
Corn purchase - floating price
Corn - B3
1st Qtr. 2024
147,339
ton
1,100.54
31
Collar - buy
Corn purchase - floating price
Corn - B3
2nd Qtr. 2024
2,700
ton
1,116.67
(1)
240,430
(3,273)
(1)
Base price of each commodity in USD/ton, except for Corn - B3 denominated in R$/ton.
In certain cases, the Company performs futures purchases at fixed prices and, to hedge such exposure, it holds derivative financial instruments in short position (sell) to keep these prices at market value. The financial instruments designated as fair value hedges for the fixed commodities price exposure on September 30, 2023 are set forth below:
09.30.23
Fair value hedge - Derivative instruments
Hedged object
Index
Maturity
Quantity
Exercise price (1)
Fair value
Parent company and consolidated
Non-deliverable forward - sell
Soybean purchase - fixed price
Soybean - CBOT
1st Qtr. 2024
14,996
ton
481.72
21
Non-deliverable forward - sell
Corn purchase - fixed price
Corn - CBOT
4td Qtr. 2023
160,656
ton
213.71
20,762
Non-deliverable forward - sell
Corn purchase - fixed price
Corn - CBOT
1st Qtr. 2024
80,566
ton
224.65
12,256
Non-deliverable forward - sell
Corn purchase - fixed price
Corn - CBOT
2nd Qtr. 2024
3,999
ton
246.88
967
Non-deliverable forward - sell
Corn purchase - fixed price
Corn - CBOT
3rd Qtr. 2024
107,235
ton
214.47
8,358
Corn future - sell
Corn purchase - fixed price
Corn - B3
4th Qtr. 2023
9,990
ton
1,520.03
1,506
Corn future - sell
Corn purchase - fixed price
Corn - B3
1st Qtr. 2024
24,300
ton
1,497.95
152
Corn future - sell
Corn purchase - fixed price
Corn - B3
3rd Qtr. 2024
27,000
ton
1,213.13
149
428,742
44,171
(1)
Base price of each commodity in USD/ton, except for Corn - B3 denominated in R$/ton.
The Company assessed that part of its cost, commodity future physical purchases in American dollars, also generates foreign exchange exposure and therefore has the following derivatives which were designated as cash flow hedge:
09.30.23
Fair value hedge -
Derivative instruments
Protection object
Assets
Liabilities
Maturity
Notional
Exercise price
Fair value
Parent company and consolidated
Non-deliverable forward
Cost in USD
BRL
USD
4th Qtr. 2023
USD
31,352
4.9349
(3,934)
Non-deliverable forward
Cost in USD
BRL
USD
1st Qtr. 2024
USD
25,323
5.4100
7,224
Non-deliverable forward
Cost in USD
BRL
USD
2nd Qtr. 2024
USD
987
5.8548
656
Non-deliverable forward
Cost in USD
BRL
USD
3rd Qtr. 2024
USD
19,039
5.4500
4,189
76,701
8,135
The open and liquidated derivative financial instrument still generate impacts in the statement of financial position of: i) Consolidate Inventory a debit in the amount of R$152,439 on September 30, 2023 (R$18,853 on December 31, 2022); ii) Other comprehensive income a debit amount of R$70,924 on September 30, 2023 (credit of R$43,398 on December 31, 2022).
76
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
23.2.3.
Interest rate risk
The interest rate risk may cause economic losses to the Company resulting from volatility in interest rates that affect its assets and liabilities.
The Company's Risk Policy does not restrict exposure to different interest rates, neither establishes limits for fixed or floating rates. However, the Company continually monitors the market interest rates in order to evaluate any need to enter into hedging transactions to protect from the volatility of such rates and manage the mismatch between its financial assets and liabilities.
As a result of this protection strategy the Company recognize in the Consolidated Financial Income and Expenses an income of R$77,797 for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (expense of R$164,832 in the same period of the previous year) and an expense of R$185,122 for the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023 (expense of R$140,652 in the same period of the previous year).
The derivative financial instruments used to hedge the exposure to interest rates as of September 30, 2023 are presented in the table below:
Corresponds to the accumulated amount of fair value hedge adjustments on the hedged items, included in the carrying amount of the debentures.
23.3.
Credit risk management
The Company is exposed to the credit risk related to the financial assets held: trade and non-trade accounts receivable, marketable securities, derivative instruments and cash and equivalents. The Company's credit risk exposure can be assessed in notes 4, 5 and 6.
23.3.1.
Credit risk in accounts receivable
The credit risk associated with trade accounts receivable is actively managed through specific systems and is supported by internal policies for credit analysis. The significant level of diversification and geographical dispersion of the customer portfolio significantly reduces the risk. However, the Company chooses to complement the risk management by contracting insurance policies for specific markets. The impairment of these financial assets is carried out based on expected credit losses.
77
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
23.3.2.
Counterparty credit risk
The credit risk associated with marketable securities, cash and cash equivalents and derivative instruments in general is directed to counterparties with Investment Grade ratings. The maintenance of assets with counterparty risk is constantly assessed according to credit ratings and the Company's portfolio concentration, aligned with the applicable impairment requisites.
23.4.
Capital management and liquidity risk
The Company is exposed to liquidity risk as far as it needs cash or other financial assets to settle its obligations in the respective terms. The Company's cash and liquidity strategy takes into consideration historical volatility scenarios of results as well as simulations of sectorial and systemic crisis. It is grounded on allowing resilience in scenarios of capital restriction.
23.5.
Sensitivity analysis
Management believes that the most relevant risks that may affect the Company's results, for which it uses derivative financial instruments to protect, are the volatility of commodities prices and foreign exchange rates. Currently the fluctuation of the interest rates does not affect significantly the Company's results since Management has chosen to keep at fixed rates a considerable portion of its debts.
For the probable scenario of commodities, Management uses as a reference the future value of assets on September 30, 2023 and therefore understands that there will be no changes in the results of operations. As for the exchange rate, the likely scenario is referenced by external sources such as the Central Bank of Brazil ("BACEN") and Bloomberg Focus report based on the exchange rate forecast for next year or in the absence of the latest available date.
In the possible and remote scenarios, both positive and negative variations of 15% and 30% respectively were considered in both cases from the probable scenario. Such sensitivity scenarios originate from information and assumptions used by Management in monitoring the previously mentioned risks.
The information used in the preparation of the analysis is based on the position as of September 30, 2023, which has been described in the items above. The estimated values may differ significantly to numbers and results that will be effectively registered by the Company. Positive values indicate gains and negative values indicate losses.
78
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
Scenario
Remote
Possible
Probable
Possible
Remote
Exchange rate - Balance
- 30%
- 15%
+ 15%
+ 30%
USD
3.5140
4.2670
5.0200
5.7730
6.5260
Monetary Assets and Liabilities
1,042,137
516,742
(8,652)
(534,046)
(1,059,441)
Derivative Instruments - Not designated
(838,142)
(415,592)
6,958
429,508
852,058
Net effect
203,995
101,150
(1,694)
(104,538)
(207,383)
EUR
3.9410
4.7855
5.6300
6.4745
7.3190
Monetary Assets and Liabilities
48,448
18,342
(11,764)
(41,871)
(71,977)
Derivative Instruments - Not designated
(50,283)
(19,037)
12,210
43,457
74,703
Net effect
(1,835)
(695)
446
1,586
2,726
JPY
0.0260
0.0315
0.0371
0.0427
0.0482
Monetary Assets and Liabilities
356
93
(169)
(432)
(694)
Net effect
356
93
(169)
(432)
(694)
TRY
0.1282
0.1557
0.1832
0.2107
0.2382
Monetary Assets and Liabilities
(55,756)
(27,622)
512
28,646
56,780
Derivative Instruments - Not designated
42,853
21,230
(393)
(22,017)
(43,640)
Net effect
(12,903)
(6,392)
119
6,629
13,140
AOA
0.0042
0.0051
0.0060
0.0069
0.0078
Monetary Assets and Liabilities
(38,953)
(19,466)
22
19,509
38,996
Derivative Instruments - Not designated
22,525
11,257
(12)
(11,281)
(22,550)
Net effect
(16,428)
(8,209)
10
8,228
16,446
ARS
0.0028
0.0035
0.0041
0.0047
0.0053
Monetary Assets and Liabilities
2,643
2,503
2,363
2,222
2,082
2,643
2,503
2,363
2,222
2,082
CLP
0.0039
0.0048
0.0056
0.0065
0.0073
Monetary Assets and Liabilities
(92,215)
(46,911)
392
47,695
94,998
Net effect
(92,215)
(46,911)
392
47,695
94,998
Scenario
Remote
Possible
Probable
Possible
Remote
Exchange rate - Operating results
- 30%
- 15%
+ 15%
+ 30%
USD
3.5140
4.2670
5.0200
5.7730
6.5260
Revenue in USD
(1,015,648)
(503,608)
8,432
520,472
1,032,512
NDF
339,794
168,487
(2,821)
(174,129)
(345,436)
Collar
298,517
147,917
(2,393)
(70,271)
(212,150)
Net effect
(377,337)
(187,204)
3,218
276,072
474,926
79
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
Scenario
Remote
Possible
Probable
Possible
Remote
Exchange rate - Operating results
- 30%
- 15%
+ 15%
+ 30%
USD
3.5140
4.2670
5.0200
5.7730
6.5260
Cost of Sales
(114,561)
(56,805)
951
58,707
116,463
NDF
114,561
56,805
(951)
(58,707)
(116,463)
Net effect
-
-
-
-
-
Soy Grain - CBOT
337
409
481
554
626
Cost of Sales
(2,166)
(1,083)
-
1,083
2,166
NDF
2,166
1,083
-
(1,083)
(2,166)
Net effect
-
-
-
-
-
Soybean Meal - CBOT
291
354
416
479
541
Cost of Sales
6,370
3,185
-
(3,185)
(6,370)
Collar
(4,901)
(1,964)
-
237
2,594
NDF
(496)
(248)
-
248
496
Net effect
973
973
-
(2,700)
(3,280)
Corn - CBOT
135
163
192
221
250
Cost of Sales
(20,335)
(10,168)
-
10,168
20,335
NDF
20,335
10,168
-
(10,168)
(20,335)
Net effect
-
-
-
-
-
Corn - B3
712
864
1,017
1,169
1,322
Cost of Sales
39,081
19,541
-
(19,541)
(39,081)
Collar
(26,516)
(2,683)
-
605
18,983
Future
6,678
3,339
-
(3,339)
(6,678)
Net effect
19,243
20,197
-
(22,275)
(26,776)
80
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
23.6.
Financial instruments by category
Parent company
09.30.23
Amortized cost
Fair value through profit and loss
Total
Assets
Cash and bank
93,817
-
93,817
Cash equivalents
-
5,677,080
5,677,080
Marketable securities
-
415,686
415,686
Restricted cash
30,132
-
30,132
Trade accounts receivable
6,306,998
156,334
6,463,332
Notes receivables
74,339
-
74,339
Derivatives not designated
-
1,533
1,533
Derivatives designated as hedge accounting (1)
-
361,361
361,361
Liabilities
Trade accounts payable
(11,974,926)
-
(11,974,926)
Loans and borrowings (2)
(14,518,063)
(5,272,726)
(19,790,789)
Derivatives not designated
-
(3,113)
(3,113)
Derivatives designated as hedge accounting (1)
-
(220,330)
(220,330)
(19,987,703)
1,115,825
(18,871,878)
(1)
All derivatives are classified at fair value through profit and loss. Those designated as hedge accounting instruments have their gains and losses also affecting Equity and Inventories.
(2)
The part of the loans and borrowings that is object in a fair value hedge is classified as Fair value through profit and loss. The rest of the loans and borrowings balance is classified as amortized cost and those designated as cash flow or net investment hedge accounting instruments have their gains and losses also affecting Equity.
Consolidated
09.30.23
Amortized cost
FVTOCI (3)
Fair value through profit and loss
Total
Equity instruments
Assets
Cash and bank
1,990,101
-
-
1,990,101
Cash equivalents
-
-
8,974,758
8,974,758
Marketable securities
312,762
11,183
460,446
784,391
Restricted cash
83,864
-
-
83,864
Trade accounts receivable
3,975,298
-
156,334
4,131,632
Notes receivables
74,339
-
-
74,339
Derivatives not designated
-
-
7,809
7,809
Derivatives designated as hedge accounting (1)
-
-
361,361
361,361
Liabilities
Trade accounts payable
(13,250,246)
-
-
(13,250,246)
Loans and borrowings (2)
(17,056,085)
-
(5,272,726)
(22,328,811)
Derivatives not designated
-
-
(5,259)
(5,259)
Derivatives designated as hedge accounting (1)
-
-
(220,330)
(220,330)
(23,869,967)
11,183
4,462,393
(19,396,391)
(1)
All derivatives are classified at fair value through profit and loss. Those designated as hedge accounting instruments have their gains and losses also affecting Equity and Inventories.
(2)
The part of the loans and borrowings that is object in a fair value hedge is classified as Fair value through profit and loss. The rest of the loans and borrowings balance is classified as amortized cost and those designated as cash flow or net investment hedge accounting instruments have their gains and losses also affecting Equity.
(3)
FVTOCI: Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income.
81
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
23.7.
Fair value of financial instruments
The fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date.
Depending on the inputs used for measurement, the financial instruments at fair value may be classified into 3 hierarchy levels:
»Level 1 - Uses quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical instruments in active markets. In this category are classified investments in stocks, savings accounts, overnights, term deposits, Financial Treasury Bills ("LFT") and investment funds;
»Level 2 - Uses prices quoted in active markets for similar instruments, prices quoted for identical or similar instruments in non-active markets and evaluation models for which inputs are observable. In this level are classified the investments in Bank Deposit Certificates ("CDB") and derivatives, which are measured by well-known pricing models: discounted cash flows and Black-Scholes. The observable inputs are interest rates and curves, volatility factors and foreign exchange rates;
»Level 3 - Instruments for which significant inputs are non-observable. The Company does not have financial instruments in this category.
The table below presents the overall classification of financial instruments accounted at fair value by measurement hierarchy. For the nine-month ended September 30, 2023, there were no changes among the 3 levels of hierarchy.
Parent company
09.30.23
12.31.22
Level 1
Level 2
Total
Level 1
Level 2
Total
Financial Assets
Fair value through profit and loss
Savings account and overnight
15,834
-
15,834
10,793
-
10,793
Term deposits
-
-
-
154,025
-
154,025
Bank deposit certificates
-
5,657,832
5,657,832
-
3,675,037
3,675,037
Financial treasury bills
400,734
-
400,734
364,543
-
364,543
Investment funds
18,366
-
18,366
18,997
-
18,997
Trade accounts receivable
-
156,334
156,334
-
274,493
274,493
Derivatives
-
362,894
362,894
-
131,148
131,148
Financial Liabilities
Fair value through profit and loss
Derivatives
-
(223,443)
(223,443)
-
(252,975)
(252,975)
Loans and borrowings
-
(5,272,726)
(5,272,726)
-
(7,461,296)
(7,461,296)
434,934
680,891
1,115,825
548,358
(3,633,593)
(3,085,235)
82
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
Consolidated
09.30.23
12.31.22
Level 1
Level 2
Total
Level 1
Level 2
Total
Financial Assets
Fair value through other comprehensive income
Stocks
11,183
-
11,183
11,752
-
11,752
Fair value through profit and loss
Savings account and overnight
73,314
-
73,314
12,720
-
12,720
Term deposits
2,741,063
-
2,741,063
2,495,438
-
2,495,438
Bank deposit certificates
-
6,156,967
6,156,967
-
3,754,202
3,754,202
Financial treasury bills
400,734
-
400,734
364,543
-
364,543
Investment funds
18,386
-
18,386
19,018
-
19,018
Trade accounts receivable
-
156,334
156,334
-
274,493
274,493
Derivatives
-
369,170
369,170
-
131,148
131,148
Other titles
44,740
-
44,740
53,809
-
53,809
Financial Liabilities
Fair value through profit and loss
Derivatives
-
(225,589)
(225,589)
-
(257,167)
(257,167)
Loans and borrowings
-
(5,272,726)
(5,272,726)
-
(7,461,296)
(7,461,296)
3,289,420
1,184,156
4,473,576
2,957,280
(3,558,620)
(601,340)
Except for the items set forth below, the fair value of all other financial instruments is approximate to their book value. The fair value of the bonds set forth below is based on prices observed in active markets, level 1 of the fair value hierarchy, while the debentures are based on level 2 and are measured by discounted cash flows.
Parent company and Consolidated
09.30.23
12.31.22
Currency
Maturity
Book
value
Fair
value
Book
value
Fair
value
BRF S.A.
BRF SA BRFSBZ 4 3/4
USD
2024
(1,486,973)
(1,478,941)
(1,525,727)
(1,513,221)
BRF SA BRFSBZ 3.95
USD
2023
-
-
(1,185,479)
(1,209,990)
BRF SA BRFSBZ 4 7/8
USD
2030
(2,958,286)
(2,389,623)
(3,119,390)
(2,602,599)
BRF SA BRFSBZ 5 3/4
USD
2050
(3,261,537)
(2,250,089)
(3,463,081)
(2,503,033)
Debenture - 1st Issue
BRL
2032
(2,717,728)
(2,883,211)
(2,571,080)
(2,521,309)
Debenture - 2nd Issue
BRL
2030
(2,409,520)
(2,726,970)
(2,355,427)
(2,319,296)
Debenture - 3rd Issue
BRL
2031
(1,137,673)
(1,151,560)
(1,013,639)
(877,103)
Parent company
(13,971,717)
(12,880,394)
(15,233,823)
(13,546,551)
BRF GmbH
BRF SA BRFSBZ 4.35
USD
2026
(1,486,748)
(1,383,451)
(2,608,613)
(2,367,075)
Consolidated
(15,458,465)
(14,263,845)
(17,842,436)
(15,913,626)
83
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
24.
Segment Information
The operating segments are reported consistently with the management reports provided to the main strategic and operational decision makers for assessing the performance of each segment and allocation of resources. The operating segments information is prepared considering three reportable segments, being: Brazil, International and Other Segments.
The operating segments include the sales of all distribution channels and are subdivided according to the nature of the products, for which the characteristics are described below:
»In-natura: production and sale of whole poultry and cuts and pork and other cuts.
»Processed: production and sale of processed food, frozen and processed products derived from poultry, pork and beef, margarine, vegetables and soybean-based products.
»Other sales: sale of flour for food service and others.
Other segments are comprised of commercialization and development of animal nutrition ingredients, human nutrition, plant nutrition (fertilizers), healthcare (health and wellness), pet food, as well as commercialization of agricultural products.
The items not allocated to the segments are presented as Corporate and refer to relevant events not attributable to the operating segments.
The net sales by nature for each reportable operating segment is set forth below:
Consolidated
2023
2022
Net sales
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Brazil
In-natura
1,448,588
4,387,844
1,553,224
4,461,471
Processed
5,003,897
14,772,927
5,253,748
14,750,432
Other sales
103,112
307,703
8,380
22,633
6,555,597
19,468,474
6,815,352
19,234,536
International
In-natura
5,435,481
14,712,955
5,500,653
14,918,138
Processed
942,055
2,798,053
985,862
2,626,872
Other sales
46,038
143,599
70,455
233,439
6,423,574
17,654,607
6,556,970
17,778,449
Other segments
827,035
2,066,065
683,719
2,023,410
13,806,206
39,189,146
14,056,041
39,036,395
The gross profit and income (loss) before financial results for each segment and for Corporate are set forth below:
84
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
Consolidated
Gross profit
Income (loss) before financial results and income taxes
2023
2022
2023
2022
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Brazil
1,453,743
3,872,936
1,091,936
2,321,587
367,261
746,358
48,090
(700,554)
Margin (%)
22.2%
19.9%
16.0%
12.1%
5.6%
3.8%
0.7%
-3.6%
International
792,855
1,205,264
1,302,033
2,844,809
(68,590)
(1,286,133)
417,680
607,047
Margin (%)
12.3%
6.8%
19.9%
16.0%
-1.1%
-7.3%
6.4%
3.4%
Other segments
205,126
532,473
203,989
527,423
101,468
283,124
125,448
324,134
Margin (%)
24.8%
25.8%
29.8%
26.1%
12.3%
13.7%
18.3%
16.0%
Subtotal
2,451,724
5,610,673
2,597,958
5,693,819
400,139
(256,651)
591,218
230,627
Corporate
30,360
30,360
-
-
52,163
168,309
(27,830)
(53,909)
Total
2,482,084
5,641,033
2,597,958
5,693,819
452,302
(88,342)
563,388
176,718
Margin (%)
18.0%
14.4%
18.5%
14.6%
3.3%
-0.2%
4.0%
0.5%
The composition of selected items that were not allocated to the Company's operating segments as they are not linked to its main activity and, therefore, were presented as Corporate is set forth below:
Consolidated
2023
2022
Corporate
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Results with sale and disposal of fixed assets
27,602
151,452
(18,987)
(14,635)
Reversal/(provision) for tax and civil contingencies
20,237
24,661
(16,943)
(40,640)
Expenses with demobilization
(1,954)
(597)
7,645
2,094
Investigations involving the Company
(424)
(3,352)
-
(355)
Expenses COVID-19
-
(364)
(399)
(1,527)
Other
6,702
(3,491)
854
1,154
52,163
168,309
(27,830)
(53,909)
No customer individually or in aggregate (economic group) accounted for more than 5% of net sales for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.
The goodwill arising from business combinations and the intangible assets with indefinite useful life (trademarks) were allocated to the reportable operating segments, considering the economic benefits generated by such intangible assets. The allocation of these intangible assets is presented below:
Consolidated
Goodwill
Trademarks
Total
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
Brazil
1,151,498
1,151,498
982,478
982,478
2,133,976
2,133,976
International
1,817,931
1,865,390
419,288
423,846
2,237,219
2,289,236
Other segments
456,392
457,215
474,872
474,875
931,264
932,090
3,425,821
3,474,103
1,876,638
1,881,199
5,302,459
5,355,302
Information related to total assets by reportable segment is not disclosed, as it is not included in the set of information made available to the Company's management, which makes investment decisions and determine allocation of resources based on information about the consolidated assets.
85
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
25.
Net Sales
Parent company
Consolidated
2023
2022
2023
2022
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Gross sales
Brazil
8,051,115
23,675,392
8,448,936
23,672,060
8,051,116
23,675,392
8,448,936
23,672,060
International
5,154,600
14,806,442
4,933,713
13,082,857
6,818,079
18,684,127
6,823,852
18,530,825
Other segments
607,123
1,482,455
490,133
1,434,411
977,570
2,498,701
837,669
2,466,362
13,812,838
39,964,289
13,872,782
38,189,328
15,846,765
44,858,220
16,110,457
44,669,247
Sales deductions
Brazil
(1,495,519)
(4,206,918)
(1,633,584)
(4,437,524)
(1,495,519)
(4,206,918)
(1,633,584)
(4,437,524)
International
(28,808)
(79,645)
(36,156)
(112,439)
(394,505)
(1,029,520)
(266,882)
(752,376)
Other segments
(43,569)
(144,768)
(52,719)
(155,198)
(150,535)
(432,636)
(153,950)
(442,952)
(1,567,896)
(4,431,331)
(1,722,459)
(4,705,161)
(2,040,559)
(5,669,074)
(2,054,416)
(5,632,852)
Net sales
Brazil
6,555,596
19,468,474
6,815,352
19,234,536
6,555,597
19,468,474
6,815,352
19,234,536
International
5,125,792
14,726,797
4,897,557
12,970,418
6,423,574
17,654,607
6,556,970
17,778,449
Other segments
563,554
1,337,687
437,414
1,279,213
827,035
2,066,065
683,719
2,023,410
12,244,942
35,532,958
12,150,323
33,484,167
13,806,206
39,189,146
14,056,041
39,036,395
26.Other Operating Income (Expenses)
Parent company
Consolidated
2023
2022
2023
2022
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Recovery of expenses
3,251
35,048
10,353
111,733
6,163
38,829
10,792
115,775
Provision reversal
132
656
266
1,302
1,715
2,249
278
1,329
Scrap sales
3,374
10,204
2,971
8,948
4,121
12,614
3,913
11,444
Provision for civil and tax risks
(4,400)
1,020
(17,351)
(92,258)
(5,285)
(1,551)
(17,738)
(93,098)
Other employees benefits
(5,552)
(13,428)
(5,283)
(16,955)
(5,552)
(13,428)
(5,283)
(16,955)
Insurance claims costs
(2,556)
(9,111)
8,462
(17,992)
(1,520)
(8,884)
7,924
(18,402)
Gains on the disposal of non-financial assets (1)
12,169
124,048
(19,031)
(16,700)
28,043
141,658
(18,863)
(16,687)
Demobilization expenses
(1,954)
(597)
7,645
2,094
(1,954)
(597)
7,645
2,094
Expected credit losses in other receivables
(287)
(33)
(596)
(1,371)
(287)
(140)
(596)
(1,532)
Other
15,498
6,514
34,711
30,567
16,744
8,789
38,409
37,299
19,675
154,321
22,147
9,368
42,188
179,539
26,481
21,267
(1)
Includes gain on disposal of properties not linked to production.
86
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
27.
Financial Income (Expenses)
Parent company
Consolidated
2023
2022
2023
2022
Note
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Financial income
Interest on cash and cash equivalents
4
132,445
242,218
68,689
214,344
192,147
368,776
76,772
232,939
Income with marketable securities
5
17,656
54,575
21,338
53,332
23,021
75,678
36,553
95,537
Fair value through profit and loss
17,656
54,575
21,338
53,332
17,656
54,576
21,232
51,826
Amortized cost
-
-
-
-
5,365
21,102
15,320
43,710
Interest on recoverable taxes
9
56,478
198,482
58,139
203,269
56,582
198,766
58,334
203,864
Interest on other assets
17,985
37,669
4,836
36,469
21,000
46,288
5,608
38,884
Financial income on other assets and liabilities (3)
861
1,264
213,712
214,638
65,493
82,954
228,530
232,078
225,425
534,208
366,714
722,052
358,243
772,462
405,797
803,302
Financial expenses
Interests on loans and borrowings
15
(442,523)
(1,442,920)
(423,552)
(1,191,232)
(525,041)
(1,637,448)
(473,537)
(1,333,745)
Interest with related parties
29
(117,840)
(345,309)
(56,765)
(180,695)
-
-
-
-
Interest on contingencies
20
(18,749)
(130,537)
(45,418)
(174,470)
(18,749)
(130,537)
(45,418)
(174,470)
Interest on leases
17
(86,514)
(212,893)
(53,233)
(143,130)
(91,657)
(228,684)
(60,460)
(160,790)
Interest on actuarial liabilities
(7,590)
(22,770)
(8,304)
(24,912)
(9,685)
(27,660)
(10,416)
(28,381)
Discount on assignment of credits
(33,665)
(114,391)
(39,202)
(105,088)
(35,375)
(119,615)
(41,022)
(109,740)
Bank expenses
(8,274)
(29,531)
(11,481)
(30,274)
(31,190)
(78,305)
(23,966)
(66,304)
Taxes on financial income
(10,707)
(26,031)
(17,889)
(35,721)
(13,964)
(31,235)
(21,617)
(41,682)
Adjustment to present value (2)
6 and 16
(285,729)
(816,583)
(297,153)
(720,363)
(276,160)
(803,478)
(291,968)
(705,569)
Other financial expenses
(16,092)
(97,539)
(15,836)
(50,022)
(26,940)
(135,963)
(31,164)
(75,900)
(1,027,683)
(3,238,504)
(968,833)
(2,655,907)
(1,028,761)
(3,192,925)
(999,568)
(2,696,581)
Foreign exchange, prices and monetary variations
Exchange rate variation on monetary assets and liabilities and prices
(404,771)
928,747
(388,817)
1,276,015
(200,917)
82,742
(137,470)
519,917
Foreign exchange of derivatives
79,630
(319,846)
118,713
(596,821)
128,117
(233,395)
139,026
(563,506)
Interest and fair value of derivatives
1,539
(261,483)
(137,688)
(475,349)
(36,440)
(299,466)
(149,734)
(462,557)
Net Monetary Gains or Losses (1)
-
-
-
-
106,083
237,504
59,580
332,721
(323,602)
347,418
(407,792)
203,845
(3,157)
(212,615)
(88,598)
(173,425)
(1,125,860)
(2,356,878)
(1,009,911)
(1,730,010)
(673,675)
(2,633,078)
(682,369)
(2,066,704)
(1)
Effects of monetary correction resulting from operations in hyperinflationary economy.
(2)
The adjustment to present value considers the balances of trade accounts receivable and trade accounts payable and the rate used for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 was 14.18% p.a. (15.46% p.a. in the same period of the previous year).
(3)
Includes financial income in the amount of R$46,768 relating repurchase of senior notes (note 15.2).
87
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
28.
Expenses by Nature
The Company discloses its statement of income by function and thus presents below the details by nature:
Parent company
Consolidated
2023
2022
2023
2022
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Costs of sales
Raw materials and supplies (1)
7,059,604
21,151,829
7,674,893
21,944,609
8,451,024
25,114,651
8,772,474
25,419,760
Salaries and employees benefits
1,186,521
3,493,990
1,095,423
3,245,562
1,358,366
3,823,538
1,179,308
3,514,408
Depreciation
591,025
1,713,209
555,286
1,598,607
590,226
1,788,556
586,146
1,706,339
Amortization
26,510
78,681
20,089
60,602
51,030
153,228
45,648
135,538
Other
779,479
2,445,296
739,936
2,248,704
873,476
2,668,140
874,507
2,566,531
9,643,139
28,883,005
10,085,627
29,098,084
11,324,122
33,548,113
11,458,083
33,342,576
Sales expenses
Indirect and direct logistics expenses
976,467
2,855,932
1,060,631
2,573,229
935,593
2,676,364
950,458
2,388,081
Marketing
144,963
427,254
130,110
353,891
188,053
547,514
169,689
480,436
Salaries and employees benefits
313,172
897,542
306,820
864,438
416,878
1,201,624
418,903
1,182,347
Depreciation
65,164
156,261
38,962
121,367
103,438
281,045
89,186
249,263
Amortization
14,604
43,859
10,673
37,959
19,427
58,679
15,794
51,180
Other
116,684
391,353
156,106
468,206
205,816
612,258
216,102
661,784
1,631,054
4,772,201
1,703,302
4,419,090
1,869,205
5,377,484
1,860,132
5,013,091
Administrative expenses
Salaries and employees benefits
56,715
147,738
67,110
177,723
90,117
240,301
104,029
275,969
Fees
12,833
38,033
15,675
45,051
12,949
38,267
15,747
45,208
Depreciation
5,858
19,637
6,075
17,502
8,287
26,949
7,345
25,097
Amortization
14,671
37,265
11,120
20,457
18,772
46,941
15,088
27,312
Other
22,348
68,106
25,424
68,168
48,614
145,532
54,963
144,534
112,425
310,779
125,404
328,901
178,739
497,990
197,172
518,120
(1)
Includes recoveries of ICMS, PIS and COFINS taxes on inputs, INSS credits and export credits in the amount of R$101,419 for the nine-month ended September 30, 2023 (R$62,330 in the same period of previous year) and $48,545 for the three-month ended September 30, 2023 (R$23,558 in the same period of previous year).
The Company incurred in expenses with internal research and development of new products of R$34,530 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated (R$26,549 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated in the same period of previous year) and R$12,082 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated (R$6,791 in the Parent Company and in the Consolidated in the same period of previous year).
88
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
29. Related Parties
The balances of the transactions with related parties are as follows:
Parent company
Accounts receivable
Dividends and interest on shareholders' equity receivable
Trade accounts payable
Other rights
Advances and other liabilities
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
Banvit
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,592
2,683
-
-
BRF Energia S.A.
-
-
-
-
(120,756)
(19,925)
-
-
-
-
BRF Foods GmbH
358,614
470,608
-
-
-
-
124
9
-
-
BRF Foods LLC
-
-
-
-
(10)
-
-
-
-
-
BRF Global GmbH
4,531,717
3,903,189
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,210,803)
(1)
(7,042,333)
BRF GmbH
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,286,474)
(2)
(1,611,779)
BRF Pet S.A.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hercosul Alimentos Ltda.
2,518
10,662
-
-
-
-
328
-
-
-
Al-Wafi Factory
-
-
-
-
-
-
241
Hercosul International S.R.L.
19
732
-
-
(800)
(1,519)
-
-
-
-
Mogiana Alimentos S.A.
5,140
19,934
-
-
-
(56)
370
-
-
-
Sadia Alimentos S.A.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,540)
(4,019)
Sadia Chile S.A.
315,038
258,116
-
-
-
-
90
90
-
-
Sadia Uruguay S.A.
10,437
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(48,327)
(47,141)
VIP S.A. Empreendimentos e Partic. Imob.
-
-
-
64
-
-
-
-
-
-
Marfrig Global Foods S.A.
7,170
11,251
-
-
(28,661)
(24,228)
-
-
-
-
Marfrig Chile S.A.
1,745
796
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Quickfood S.A.
18,804
18,531
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Marfrig Alimentos S.A.
-
98
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pampeano Alimentos S.A.
-
217
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
5,251,202
4,694,134
-
64
(150,227)
(45,728)
5,745
2,783
(6,549,144)
(8,705,272)
(1)
The amount corresponds to export pre-payments, usual operation between the productive units in Brazil with the wholly-owned subsidiaries that operate as trading companies in the international market.
(2)
BRF S.A. performs reimbursement to certain subsidiaries for losses incurred in the normal course of their operations, generating liabilities recorded as Other Obligations with Related Parties.
89
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
Consolidated
Accounts receivable
Trade accounts payable
09.30.23
12.31.22
09.30.23
12.31.22
Marfrig Global Foods S.A.
7,170
11,251
(31,349)
(26,970)
Marfrig Chile S.A.
2,698
2,258
(74)
(42)
Quickfood S.A.
18,804
18,531
-
-
Marfrig Alimentos S.A.
-
98
-
-
Weston Importers Ltd.
325
-
-
-
Pampeano Alimentos S.A.
-
217
-
-
Total
28,997
32,355
(31,423)
(27,012)
Parent company
Sales
Financial results, net
Purchases
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
BRF Energia S.A.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(59,996)
(221,717)
(85,213)
(251,287)
BRF Foods GmbH
-
-
114,614
279,574
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BRF Global GmbH
4,514,835
13,938,236
4,502,250
12,084,487
(116,760)
(342,199)
(55,754)
(177,817)
-
-
-
-
BRF Pet S.A.
-
-
1,935
8,681
-
-
-
-
-
-
(67)
(266)
Hercosul Alimentos Ltda.
2,011
17,319
12,939
24,502
-
-
-
-
-
-
(901)
(15,748)
Hercosul Distrib. Ltda.
-
-
-
4,082
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hercosul International S.R.L.
-
1,427
1,503
2,708
-
-
-
-
-
(2,286)
(2,028)
(3,773)
Hercosul Solução em Transportes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(221)
(431)
Mogiana Alimentos S.A.
4,187
33,447
21,219
28,964
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sadia Alimentos S.A.
-
-
(46)
(132)
(44)
(128)
-
-
-
-
Sadia Chile S.A.
119,226
341,936
98,593
243,176
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sadia Uruguay S.A.
37,542
92,157
24,476
75,882
(1,034)
(2,978)
(967)
(2,750)
-
-
-
-
Marfrig Global Foods S.A.
10,082
45,463
16,898
58,955
-
-
-
-
(101,074)
(281,008)
(100,034)
(354,906)
Marfrig Chile S.A.
1,982
5,789
2,378
5,413
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Quickfood S.A.
17,967
76,022
32,603
56,469
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Marfrig Alimentos S.A.
-
-
-
242
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pampeano Alimentos S/A
76
372
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
4,707,908
14,552,168
4,829,408
12,873,135
(117,840)
(345,309)
(56,765)
(180,695)
(161,070)
(505,011)
(188,464)
(626,411)
90
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
Consolidated
Sales
Purchases
2023
2022
2023
2022
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Marfrig Global Foods S.A.
10,082
45,463
16,898
58,954
(134,693)
(388,685)
(150,218)
(418,995)
Marfrig Chile S.A.
3,085
9,217
3,816
12,186
(235)
(1,019)
(742)
(934)
Quickfood S.A.
17,967
76,022
32,603
59,432
-
-
-
-
Marfrig Alimentos S.A.
-
-
-
242
-
-
-
-
Weston Importers Ltd.
629
945
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pampeano Alimentos S/A
76
372
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
31,839
132,019
53,317
130,814
(134,928)
(389,704)
(150,960)
(419,929)
The subsidiaries of the Company enter into loan agreements pursuant its cash management strategy respecting market conditions. As of September 30, 2023 the balance of these transactions was R$1,223,420 (R$2,156,987 as of December 31, 2022).
The Company made contributions related to the post-employment benefit plans of its employees to BRF Previdência, which holds these plans (note 19). Additionally, the Company leased properties owned by BRF Previdência, and for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 the total amount of lease payments was R$16,053 (R$16,269 in the same period of the previous year) and for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 the total amount of lease payments was R$5,883 (R$5,973 in the same period of the previous year).
The Company maintains other transactions with related parties resulting from guarantees, transferences and donations to related associations and institutes, as well as leasing and other commercial transactions with related people and entities. Such transactions are compliant with the Related Party Transactions Policy and are not relevant, individually or in aggregate.
On December 16, 2022, BRF issued a guarantee to the promissory commercial notes issued by Potengi, public offering with limited distribution efforts with maturity in eighteen (18) months. The total amount of the Offer is R$700,000. BRF issued a joint guarantee limited to the amount corresponding to 24% of the Offer amount.
29.1.
Management remuneration
The total remuneration and benefits expense with board members, statutory directors and the head of internal audit are set forth below:
Consolidated
2023
2022
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Jul - Set
Jan - Set
Salary and profit sharing
18,356
47,448
14,650
46,681
Short-term benefits (1)
62
224
112
357
Private pension
186
556
196
641
Termination benefits
2,486
5,514
177
1,237
Share-based payment
3,222
12,378
6,715
20,612
24,313
66,120
21,850
69,528
(1)
Comprises: medical assistance, educational expenses and others.
91
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
In addition, the executive officers (non-statutory) received among remuneration and benefits the total amount of R$14,067 for the nine-month ended September 30, 2023 (R$20,402 in the same period of the previous year) and R$4,409 for the three-month ended September 30, 2023 (R$9,868 in the same period of the previous year).
30.Commitments
In the normal course of the business, the Company entered into long-term agreements with third parties, which mainly include purchase of secondary materials, energy inputs, storage services and industrialization among others to support its activities. In these agreements the agreed prices can be fixed or variable. These agreements contain termination interruption clauses in the event of for default on certain essential obligations and generally, the Company purchases the minimum amounts agreed under the agreements, for this reason, there are no liabilities recorded in addition to the amount that is recognized on an accrual basis. On September 30, 2023, firm purchase commitments in the Parent Company totaled R$4,732,887 and R$5,377,072 in the Consolidated (R$2,327,688 in the Parent Company and R$2,435,507 in the Consolidated on December 31, 2022). (1)
(1)
In order to improve information on commitments, the Company reevaluated the format and basis of disclosure and began to demonstrate only values referring to commitments already contracted with termination clauses for non-compliance.
31.
Transactions that do not involve cash
The following transactions did not involve cash or cash equivalents during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023:
(i)
Capitalized loan interest: for the nine-month ended September 30, 2023 amounted to R$42,350 in the Parent Company and R$47,552 in the Consolidated (R$66,070 in the Parent Company and R$71,580 in the Consolidated in the same period of the previous year) and for the three-month ended September 30, 2023 amounted to R$10,440 in the Parent Company and R$11,831 in the Consolidated (R$18,415 in the Parent Company and R$19,896 in the Consolidated in the same period of the previous year).
(ii)
Addition of lease by right-of-use assets and respective lease liability: for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 amounted to R$1,066,840 in the parent company and R$1,093,623 in the consolidated (R$643,362 in the parent company and R$948,982 in the consolidated in the same period of the previous year) for the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023 amounted to R$563,203 in the parent company and R$578,452 in the consolidated (R$285,628 in the parent company and R$419,778 in the same period of the previous year).
(iii)
Leniency Agreement: in the 2nd quarter of 2023, the amount of Leniency Agreement, updated according the agreement, was settled, as follows: (i) 70% with tax losses in the amount of R$435,128 (note 10.1); (ii) 30% with PIS and COFINS and IRPJ tax credits in the amount of R$186,483 (notes 9.2 and 9.4).
32.
Events After the Reporting Period
32.1.
Tender offers and make-whole redemption of Senior Notes
92
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
On October 4, 2023 the process of tender offers and make-whole redemption of Senior Notes due in 2024 was closed, (make-whole redemption in full). On this date 100% of their principal amount of US$295,363 plus accrued and unpaid interest in the aggregate amount of US$5,183 were liquidated. Also on this date, the derivatives contracted to protect the aforementioned Senior Notes were settled in advance (note 23.2.1.i).
32.2.
Engagement of financial institutions for the structuring of FIDC
On November 01, 2023, the Company formalized the mandates with UBS Brasil Corretora de Câmbio, Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A., Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., Banco Itaú BBA S.A. and Banco Rabobank International Brasil S.A., to advise in the structuring and initial placement of the quotas of the 1st class of the BRF Clients II Receivables Investment Fund with Limited Liability (Primeira Classe do Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios Clientes BRF II de Responsabilidade Limitada), at an initial amount of, at least, R$800.000, which will have as its investment policy the acquisition of credit rights deriving from commercial transactions carried out between the Company and its customers. The New Fund is being structured to replace and provide continuity to the transactions carried out by the BRF Clients Receivables Investment Fund (Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios Clientes BRF), created in December, 2018, which will have its final amortization due in December, 2023.
93
Interim Financial Information, Individual and Consolidated | September 30, 2023
33.
Approval of the Interim Financial Information
The interim financial information were approved and the issuance authorized by the Board of Directors on November 13, 2023.
BRF - Brasil Foods is among the main Brazilian food processing groups. Net sales by family of products break down as follows:
- ready meals (51.6%): carved chickens and marinated turkeys, meat based breaded products, cold salads, frozen pizzas, etc.;
- whole chickens and curved frozen chickens (44.7%). The group also provides curved frozen pork and beef;
- other (3.7%): animal feed products, soya flour, etc.