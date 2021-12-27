Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRF S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRF S A : MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2021 - Form 6-K

12/27/2021 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2021

1.Date, Time and Place: Meeting held on December 16, 2021, at 09:00 a.m., by videoconference.

2.Call and Attendance: The call notice was duly carried out, pursuant to article 21 of the Bylaws of BRF S.A. ("Company"), with the presence of all members of the Board of Directors, which are: Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente, Mr. Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho, Mr. Dan Ioschpe, Mrs. Flavia Buarque de Almeida, Mr. José Luiz Osório de Almeida Filho, Mr. Luiz Fernando Furlan, Mr. Ivandré Montiel da Silva, Mr. Roberto Rodrigues, Mrs. Flavia Maria Bittencourt and Mr. Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci.

3.Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente. Secretary: Mr. Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves.

4.Agenda: (i) Approval of the new wording of the Related Parties Transaction Policy; (ii) Renewal of the partnership agreement with União Avícola Agroindustrial; (iii) Renewal of the partnership agreement with Minuano Alimentos; (iv) Sale of real estate assets located in the city of Várzea Grande; (v) Approval of the new wording of the Financial Risk Management Policy; and (vi) Approval of the hiring of a new financing with Banco do Brasil.

5.Resolutions: Once the agenda had been examined, the following matters were discussed, and the following resolutions were taken:

5.1.Approval of the new wording of the Related Parties Transaction Policy: The members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 23, item (xxxvii) of the Company's Bylaws, approved by unanimous vote and without reservations or restrictions, considering the favorable recommendation of the Audit and Integrity Committee and the Finance and Risk Management Committee, the new wording of the Related Parties Transaction Policy.

5.2.Renewal of the partnership agreement with União Avícola Agroindustrial: The members of Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 23, item (xxxvi) of the Company's Bylaws, approved by unanimous vote and without reservations or restrictions, considering the favorable recommendation of the Finance and Risk Management Committee, the renewal of the partnership agreement entered with União Avícola Agroindustrial Ltda.

Página 1 de 3

Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 16, 2021.

BRF S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 1629-2

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2021

5.3.Renewal of the partnership agreement with Minuano Alimentos: The members of Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 23, item (xxxvi) of the Company's Bylaws, approved by unanimous vote and without reservations or restrictions, considering the favorable recommendation of the Finance and Risk Management Committee, the renewal of the partnership agreement entered with Companhia Minuano de Alimentos.

5.4.Sale of real estate assets located in the city of Várzea Grande: The members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 23, item (iv) of the Company's Bylaws, approved, by unanimous vote and without reservations or restrictions, considering the favorable recommendation of the Audit and Integrity Committee, the terms contained in Technical Note No. 155/2021, providing for the sale of certain real estate assets located in the city of Várzea Grande, state of Mato Grosso.

5.5.Approval of the new wording of the Financial Risk Management Policy: The members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 23, item (xxxvii) of the Company's Bylaws, approved by unanimous vote and without reservations or restrictions, considering the favorable recommendation of the Finance and Risk Management Committee, the new wording of the Financial Risk Management Policy.

5.6.Approval of the hiring of a new financing with Banco do Brasil: The members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 23, item (xxxiii) of the Company's Bylaws, approved by unanimous vote and without reservations or restrictions, considering the favorable recommendation of the Finance and Risk Management Committee: (a) the hiring, by the Company, of a new financing with Banco do Brasil, with a term of 6 years (average period of 5 years); and (b) the adoption of the necessary measures by the Company's management in connection with the execution of the respective financing agreement and other related documents, including the respective signatures by the legal representatives of the Company.

Pagina 2 de 3

Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 16, 2021.

BRF S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 1629-2

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2021

6.Documents Filed at the Company: The documents related to the agenda that supported the resolution taken by the members of the Board of Directors or information presented during the meeting were filed at the Company's head office.

7.Closure: There being no other matters to be discussed, the Chairman declared the meeting closed, during which time the present minutes were drawn up in summary form by electronic processing and, having been read and found correct by all those present, were signed.

I certify that the above text is an extract of the minutes which are filed in the Book of the Minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of the Company´s Board of Directors.

São Paulo, December 16, 2021.

_______________________________

Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves

Secretary

Pagina 3 de 3

Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 16, 2021.

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 22:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRF S.A.
05:37pBRF S A : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - Form 6-K/A
PU
05:27pBRF S A : MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2..
PU
06:17aBRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K/A
PU
06:07aBRF S A : MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2..
PU
12/23BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
12/23BRF S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
12/17BRF S A : Transcript - 2021 BRF Day
PU
12/17Brazil's BRF proposes $1.2 billion capital increase, market sees potential move by Marf..
RE
12/17BRF S A : MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2..
PU
12/17BRF S A : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRF S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 47 038 M 8 343 M 8 343 M
Net income 2021 -103 M -18,4 M -18,4 M
Net Debt 2021 18 013 M 3 195 M 3 195 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1 483x
Yield 2021 0,25%
Capitalization 18 286 M 3 240 M 3 243 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 22,25 BRL
Average target price 27,70 BRL
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorival Nogueira Luz Global Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman
Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa Vice President-Operations & Supplies
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRF S.A.0.95%3 222
TYSON FOODS, INC.32.25%30 942
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION2.49%25 919
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-31.44%17 302
JBS S.A.59.43%15 479
WH GROUP LIMITED-24.31%8 094