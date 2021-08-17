Log in
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
BRF S A : MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL HELD ON AUGUST 06, 2021 (Form 6-K)

08/17/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL

HELD ON AUGUST 06, 2021

1.Date, Time and Place: Held on August 06, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., by videoconference.

2.Summons and Presence: Summons duly held pursuant to the Fiscal Council Internal Regulation, with the presence of the totality of the members of the Fiscal Council: Messrs. Attílio Guaspari, Maria Paula Soares Aranha and André Vicentini.

3.Presiding Board: Chairman: Attílio Guaspari. Secretary: Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves.

4.Agenda: Analysis and discussion of the Quarterly Financial Information for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

5.Matters and Resolutions: Once the agenda has been examined, the following matter was discussed, and the following resolution was taken:

5.1.Analysis and discussion of the Quarterly Financial Information for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The quarterly financial information for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 ('2nd ITR/2021') were presented to the members of the Fiscal Council. After analysis and discussion, the members of the Fiscal Council clarified their doubts and acknowledged the 2nd ITR/2021.

6.Documents Filed at the Company: The documents analyzed by the members of the Fiscal Council or information presented during the meeting were filed at the Company's head office.

7.Closure: There being no other matters to be discussed, the Chairman declared the meeting closed, during which time the present minutes were drawn up, having been read and found correct by all those present, and signed.

I certify that the above text is a faithful copy of the minutes which are filed in Book of the Minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of the Company´s Fiscal Council.

São Paulo, August 06, 2021.

_________________________________

Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves

Secretary

Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Fiscal Council held on August 06, 2021

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 21:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
