  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRF S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:13:18 2023-02-28 pm EST
6.160 BRL   -4.79%
05:52pBrf S A : 2022 Standard Financial Statements
PU
05:42pBrf S A : Management Report 4Q22
PU
05:42pBrf S A : 4Q22 Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRF S A : Management Report 4Q22

02/28/2023 | 05:42pm EST
Profitability in 2023
The advances made allow the Company to be ready to capture the best opportunities in face of a more stable macroeconomic scenario from the coming quarters of this year.
Miguel de Souza Gularte Global CEO

Message from management

Dear Sir(s)/Madam(s),

In the fourth quarter of 2022, BRF reported record revenue of R$ 14.8 billion, 7.6% higher than in the same period of 2021, highlighting the increase in our operating cash flow, which grew 60% compared to the same period of the previous year. The new management model focused on operational efficiency and profitability is already bringing positive results. We raised approximately R$ 130 million with the improvement of operational indicators such as mortality, feed conversion and productivity. We also reduced by R$ 50 million of idle costs and reviewed transport, distribution and energy contracts. These advances allow the Company to be ready to take advantage of the best opportunities in the face of a more stable macroeconomic scenario as from the next quarters.

In Brazil, we made progress in simplifying the innovation portfolio, improving our commercial execution, pricing model and actions at the point of sale, expanding our presence with a large number of active clients, a greater mix of products in stores, and increasing the exposure of the brand portfolio. As a result, we grew in market share in all categories, with advances in the segments of spreads (3.6 p.p.), sausages and franks (1 p.p.), cold cuts (0.7 p.p.), and frozen meals (0.1 p.p.). In addition to the success of our commemorative campaign at the end of last year, which maintained Sadia and Perdigão brands as leaders in the Christmas segment of special poultry (64%) and turkey (72%).

On the international front, we continued advancing in our strategy of market and product diversification, winning, in this fourth quarter, another eight qualifications for countries such as Mexico, the USA, Canada, and China, capitalizing on the fact that we are recognized worldwide as a company which is committed to quality, integrity, and safety. We increased our share of chicken exports by 2.5 p.p. and continued to advance in market share in the Halal market, through Sadia brand, which reached 38.1% in the Gulf region, and in the Turkish

market through Banvit brand, which reached 21.8%. In the Gulf, we observed an expansion of 2.6 p.p. in market share in value-added products that exceeded 22% of our sales volume in the region.

With ESG gaining increasing importance in market relations, we consolidated relevant advances in sustainability and in the improvement of our governance standards. Our practices were recognized with the Company's maintenance in the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE B3) portfolio for the 16th consecutive year, reinforcing our commitments to sustainability and governance. We reached 100% traceability of direct grain suppliers from the Amazon and Cerrado biomes, in pursuit of a deforestation-freechain, and we fulfilled our public commitment to put an end to surgical castration in the swine herd, reinforcing our pioneering spirit in animal welfare.

We will remain committed to consistently maximizing results throughout the year, working in a simple and agile way on business decisions to capture greater competitiveness and opportunities. We

remain confident to continue improving our efficiency and productivity. We thank our more than 98 thousand employees, our Board of Directors, shareholders, integrated producers, customers, partners, and the communities where BRF is present.

Miguel de Souza Gularte

Global CEO

1

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 22:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 53 354 M 10 192 M 10 192 M
Net income 2022 -2 565 M -490 M -490 M
Net Debt 2022 16 062 M 3 068 M 3 068 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 975 M 1 332 M 1 332 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,47 BRL
Average target price 14,56 BRL
Spread / Average Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel de Souza Gularte Chief Executive Officer
Fabio Luis Mendes Mariano CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos Chairman
Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa Vice President-Operations & Supplies
Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRF S.A.-22.22%1 341
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-0.99%24 480
TYSON FOODS, INC.-1.64%21 483
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.2.12%13 224
WH GROUP LIMITED2.86%8 418
JBS S.A.-14.69%7 997