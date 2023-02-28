BRF S A : Management Report 4Q22

Profitability in 2023

The advances made allow the Company to be ready to capture the best opportunities in face of a more stable macroeconomic scenario from the coming quarters of this year.

Miguel de Souza Gularte Global CEO

Message from management

In the fourth quarter of 2022, BRF reported record revenue of R$ 14.8 billion, 7.6% higher than in the same period of 2021, highlighting the increase in our operating cash flow, which grew 60% compared to the same period of the previous year. The new management model focused on operational efficiency and profitability is already bringing positive results. We raised approximately R$ 130 million with the improvement of operational indicators such as mortality, feed conversion and productivity. We also reduced by R$ 50 million of idle costs and reviewed transport, distribution and energy contracts. These advances allow the Company to be ready to take advantage of the best opportunities in the face of a more stable macroeconomic scenario as from the next quarters.

In Brazil, we made progress in simplifying the innovation portfolio, improving our commercial execution, pricing model and actions at the point of sale, expanding our presence with a large number of active clients, a greater mix of products in stores, and increasing the exposure of the brand portfolio. As a result, we grew in market share in all categories, with advances in the segments of spreads (3.6 p.p.), sausages and franks (1 p.p.), cold cuts (0.7 p.p.), and frozen meals (0.1 p.p.). In addition to the success of our commemorative campaign at the end of last year, which maintained Sadia and Perdigão brands as leaders in the Christmas segment of special poultry (64%) and turkey (72%).

On the international front, we continued advancing in our strategy of market and product diversification, winning, in this fourth quarter, another eight qualifications for countries such as Mexico, the USA, Canada, and China, capitalizing on the fact that we are recognized worldwide as a company which is committed to quality, integrity, and safety. We increased our share of chicken exports by 2.5 p.p. and continued to advance in market share in the Halal market, through Sadia brand, which reached 38.1% in the Gulf region, and in the Turkish

market through Banvit brand, which reached 21.8%. In the Gulf, we observed an expansion of 2.6 p.p. in market share in value-added products that exceeded 22% of our sales volume in the region.

With ESG gaining increasing importance in market relations, we consolidated relevant advances in sustainability and in the improvement of our governance standards. Our practices were recognized with the Company's maintenance in the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE B3) portfolio for the 16th consecutive year, reinforcing our commitments to sustainability and governance. We reached 100% traceability of direct grain suppliers from the Amazon and Cerrado biomes, in pursuit of a deforestation-freechain, and we fulfilled our public commitment to put an end to surgical castration in the swine herd, reinforcing our pioneering spirit in animal welfare.

We will remain committed to consistently maximizing results throughout the year, working in a simple and agile way on business decisions to capture greater competitiveness and opportunities. We

remain confident to continue improving our efficiency and productivity. We thank our more than 98 thousand employees, our Board of Directors, shareholders, integrated producers, customers, partners, and the communities where BRF is present.

