BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
BRF S A : Minutes of The Extraordinary Board of Directors Meeting

10/07/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

BRF S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 1629-2

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON OCTOBER 01, 2020

  1. Date, Time and Place: Meeting held on October 01, 2020, at 09:00 a.m., by videoconference.
  2. Summons and Presence: Summons duly held pursuant to Article 21 of the Bylaws of BRF S.A. ("Company"), considering the presence of the majority of the members of the Board of Directors: Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente ("Mr. Pedro Parente"), Mr. Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho ("Mr. Augusto Cruz"), Mr. Dan Ioschpe ("Mr. Dan Ioschpe"), Mrs. Flavia Buarque de Almeida ("Mrs. Flavia Almeida"), Mr. José Luiz Osório de Almeida Filho ("Mr. José Osório"), Mr. Luiz Fernando Furlan ("Mr. Luiz Furlan"), Mr. Ivandré Montiel da Silva ("Mr. Ivandré Montiel"), Mr. Roberto Rodrigues ("Mr. Roberto Rodrigues") and Mrs. Flavia Maria Bittencourt ("Mrs. Flavia Bittencourt").
  3. Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente. Secretary: Mrs. Cristiana Rebelo Wiener.
  4. Agenda: (i) Resignation of the Strategy, Managing and Innovation Vice-President.
  5. Resolutions: The members approved, by unanimous votes and with no restrictions, the drawing up of the present minutes in summary form. Once the agenda had been examined, the following matters were discussed, and the following resolutions were taken:

5.1. Resignation of the Strategy, Managing and Innovation Vice-President. Mr. Rubens Fernandes Pereira presented, on the present date, its resignation to the position of Company's Strategy, Managing and Innovation Vice-President Officer. The members of the Board of Directors present at the meeting became aware of such resignation and clarified that the organizational structures managed by Mr. Pereira within the scope of Strategy, Management & Innovation will be distributed to the other members of the Executive Committee of the Company.

As a result of the abovementioned resignation, the Company's Board of Officers is now composed by the following members: (i) Lorival Nogueira Luz Junior, Global Chief Executive Officer; (ii) Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer; (iii) Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa, Statutory Executive Officer with specific designation for the function of Vice-President of Operations and Procurement; (iv) Sidney Rogério Manzaro, Statutory Executive Officer with specific designation for the function of Vice-President of Commercial Brazil Market; (v) Alessandro Rosa Bonorino, Statutory Executive Officer with specific designation for the function of Vice-President of Human Resources and Shared Services; (vi) Neil Hamilton dos Guimarães Peixoto Junior,

Statutory Executive Officer with specific designation for the function of Vice-President of Quality, R&D and Sustainability; and (vii) Leonardo Campo Dallorto, Statutory Executive Officer with specific designation for the function of Vice-President of Sales & Operations Planning and Supply Chain, all of them with a term of office until April 30, 2022, in order to coincide with the election of the Board of Directors, and term of office is extended until the investiture of their substitutes, pursuant to Article 150, §4º of Law No. 6,404/76

  1. Documents Filed at the Company: The documents related to the agenda that supported the resolutions taken by the members of the Board of Directors or information presented during the meeting were filed at the Company's head office.
  2. Closure: There being no other matters to be discussed, the Chairman declared the meeting closed, during which time the present minutes were drawn up in summary form by electronic processing and, having been read and found correct by all those present, were signed.

I certify that the above text is a faithful copy of the minutes which are filed in Book No. 8, pages 12 to 14, of the Minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of the Company´s Board of Directors.

São Paulo, October 01, 2020.

_______________________________

Cristiana Rebelo Wiener

Secretary

