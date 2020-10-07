BRF S A : Minutes of The Extraordinary Board of Directors Meeting

BRF S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 1629-2

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON OCTOBER 01, 2020

Date, Time and Place: Meeting held on October 01, 2020, at 09:00 a.m., by videoconference. Summons and Presence: Summons duly held pursuant to Article 21 of the Bylaws of BRF S.A. (" Company "), considering the presence of the majority of the members of the Board of Directors: Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente (" Mr. Pedro Parente "), Mr. Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho (" Mr. Augusto Cruz "), Mr. Dan Ioschpe (" Mr. Dan Ioschpe "), Mrs. Flavia Buarque de Almeida (" Mrs. Flavia Almeida "), Mr. José Luiz Osório de Almeida Filho (" Mr. José Osório "), Mr. Luiz Fernando Furlan (" Mr. Luiz Furlan "), Mr. Ivandré Montiel da Silva (" Mr. Ivandré Montiel "), Mr. Roberto Rodrigues (" Mr. Roberto Rodrigues ") and Mrs. Flavia Maria Bittencourt (" Mrs. Flavia Bittencourt "). Presiding Board: Chairman : Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente. Secretary : Mrs. Cristiana Rebelo Wiener. Agenda: (i) Resignation of the Strategy, Managing and Innovation Vice-President. Resolutions: The members approved, by unanimous votes and with no restrictions, the drawing up of the present minutes in summary form. Once the agenda had been examined, the following matters were discussed, and the following resolutions were taken:

5.1. Resignation of the Strategy, Managing and Innovation Vice-President. Mr. Rubens Fernandes Pereira presented, on the present date, its resignation to the position of Company's Strategy, Managing and Innovation Vice-President Officer. The members of the Board of Directors present at the meeting became aware of such resignation and clarified that the organizational structures managed by Mr. Pereira within the scope of Strategy, Management & Innovation will be distributed to the other members of the Executive Committee of the Company.

As a result of the abovementioned resignation, the Company's Board of Officers is now composed by the following members: (i) Lorival Nogueira Luz Junior, Global Chief Executive Officer; (ii) Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer; (iii) Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa, Statutory Executive Officer with specific designation for the function of Vice-President of Operations and Procurement; (iv) Sidney Rogério Manzaro, Statutory Executive Officer with specific designation for the function of Vice-President of Commercial Brazil Market; (v) Alessandro Rosa Bonorino, Statutory Executive Officer with specific designation for the function of Vice-President of Human Resources and Shared Services; (vi) Neil Hamilton dos Guimarães Peixoto Junior,

