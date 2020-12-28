BRF S A : Minutes of The Extraordinary Board of Directors Meeting

BRF S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 1629-2

MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON DECEMBER 24, 2020

Date, Time and Place: Meeting held on December 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., by videoconference. Call and Attendance: The call notice requirement was waived in view of the presence of all members of the Board of Directors of BRF S.A. (" Company ") : Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente (" Mr. Pedro Parente "), Mr. Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho (" Mr. Augusto Cruz "), Mr. Dan Ioschpe (" Mr. Dan Ioschpe "), Mrs. Flavia Buarque de Almeida (" Mrs. Flavia Almeida "), Mr. José Luiz Osório de Almeida Filho (" Mr. José Osório "), M r. Luiz Fernando Furlan (" Mr. Luiz Furlan "), Mr. Ivandré Montiel da Silva

(" Mr. Ivandré Montiel ") , M r. Roberto Rodrigues (" Mr. Roberto Rodrigues ") , Mrs. Flavia Maria

Bittencourt (" Mrs. Flavia Bittencourt ") and Mr. Ma rcelo Feriozzi Bacci (" Mr. Marcelo Bacci ") . Presiding Board: Chairman : Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente. Secretary : Mr. Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves. Agenda: (i) Approval of the Company's Tax Management Policy. Resolutions: The members approved, by unanimous votes and with no restrictions, the drawing up of the present minutes in summary form. Once the agenda had been examined, the following matters were discussed, and the following resolutions were taken:

5.1. Approval of the Company's Tax Management Policy. The members of the Board of Directors

approved, by unanimous votes, considering the favorable recommendation of the Finance and Risk Management Committee, the proposal of creation of the Company's Tax Management Policy.

6. Documents Filed at the Company: The documents related to the agenda that supported

the resolutions taken by the members of the Board of Directors or information presented during the meeting were filed at the Company's head office.

7. Closure: There being no other matters to be discussed, the Chairman declared the meeting closed, during which time the present minutes were drawn up in summary form by electronic processing and, having been read and found correct by all those present, were signed.

