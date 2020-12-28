Log in
BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
BRF S A : Minutes of The Extraordinary Board of Directors Meeting

12/28/2020 | 05:49pm EST
BRF S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 1629-2

MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON DECEMBER 24, 2020

  1. Date, Time and Place: Meeting held on December 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., by videoconference.
  2. Call and Attendance: The call notice requirement was waived in view of the presence of all members of the Board of Directors of BRF S.A. ("Company"): Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente ("Mr. Pedro Parente"), Mr. Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho ("Mr. Augusto Cruz"), Mr. Dan Ioschpe ("Mr. Dan Ioschpe"), Mrs. Flavia Buarque de Almeida ("Mrs. Flavia Almeida"), Mr. José Luiz Osório de Almeida Filho ("Mr. José Osório"), Mr. Luiz Fernando Furlan ("Mr. Luiz Furlan"), Mr. Ivandré Montiel da Silva
    ("Mr. Ivandré Montiel"), Mr. Roberto Rodrigues ("Mr. Roberto Rodrigues"), Mrs. Flavia Maria
    Bittencourt ("Mrs. Flavia Bittencourt") and Mr. Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci ("Mr. Marcelo Bacci").
  3. Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente. Secretary: Mr. Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves.
  4. Agenda: (i) Approval of the Company's Tax Management Policy.
  5. Resolutions: The members approved, by unanimous votes and with no restrictions, the drawing up of the present minutes in summary form. Once the agenda had been examined, the following matters were discussed, and the following resolutions were taken:

5.1. Approval of the Company's Tax Management Policy. The members of the Board of Directors

approved, by unanimous votes, considering the favorable recommendation of the Finance and Risk Management Committee, the proposal of creation of the Company's Tax Management Policy.

6. Documents Filed at the Company: The documents related to the agenda that supported

the resolutions taken by the members of the Board of Directors or information presented during the meeting were filed at the Company's head office.

7. Closure: There being no other matters to be discussed, the Chairman declared the meeting closed, during which time the present minutes were drawn up in summary form by electronic processing and, having been read and found correct by all those present, were signed.

Extract of the Minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 24, 2020.

BRF S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 1629-2

MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON DECEMBER 24, 2020

I certify that the above text is a faithful copy of the minutes which are filed in the Book of the Minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of the Company´s Board of Directors.

São Paulo, December 24, 2020.

Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves

Secretary

Extract of the Minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 24, 2020.

Tax Management Policy

1. Introduction

BRF understands that changes in tax laws or changes in their interpretation may increase our tax burden and, as a result, negatively affect our results of operations and financial condition.

Our risk management recognizes that the Brazilian government regularly implements changes to

tax regimes that may increase our and our suppliers' and customers' tax burdens, which may in

turn increase the prices we charge for the products we sell, restrict our ability to do business in our existing markets and, therefore, materially adversely affect our results of operations and financial condition. Moreover, certain tax laws may be subject to controversial interpretation by tax authorities. In the event that tax authorities interpret tax laws in a manner that is inconsistent with our interpretations, we may be adversely affected.

For all that reasons, that taxation is material topic for BRF and its stakeholders in terms of compliance and therefore we actively manage, monitor and control our Group tax affairs. It is also an important element of our overall corporate social responsibility, thus BRF understands the importance of tax compliance and responsible and sustainable planning.

We believe it is good practice to voluntarily disclose information about our tax management, as provided in the following sections.

This Policy is guided by the values that are part of BRF's essence and culture and therefore are essential for all company relations: Ethics, Transparency and Integrity.

2. Tax Compliance

  • BRF is committed to complying with all applicable international and local guidelines, laws, rules and regulations, and to following the spirit of the law in meeting tax obligations in an appropriate and fair manner;
  • When interpreting tax laws BRF commits to be prudent and utilize logical and systemic interpretations, always considering lawmaker's intention and taking into consideration prevailing case laws. Economic, political, and social contexts should also be considered in order to mitigate the legal tax risks;

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

BRF SA published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 22:48:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
