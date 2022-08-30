BRF S A : Minutes of The Meeting of The Board of Directors

(SSP/RS), domiciled in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Av. Dra. Ruth Cardoso, 8501, 1st floor, Pinheiros, Zip Code 05425-070, for the position of the Company's Global Chief Executive Officer, taking office on this date and with term of office until May 03, 2024. The elected Officer shall have a unified term with the remaining members of the Company's Executive Board, elected on May 04,2022.

The Officer hereby elected (i) shall remain in office until the investiture of a new elected member, in accordance to article 150, fourth paragraph of Law No. 6,404/1976, as amended, and (ii) took office upon execution of the respective term of investiture drawn up in the Company's proper book, having declared, under the penalties of the law, to not be impeded by special law, or convicted of crimes of bankruptcy, prevarication, bribery, fraud, embezzlement or crimes against public welfare, public faith or property, or convicted of criminal sentence that prevents, temporarily or otherwise, the access to public office, in accordance to article 147, first paragraph of Law no. 6,404/1976 and CVM Resolution No. 80, of March 29, 2022.

All of the Members of the Company's Executive Board, including the elected Global Chief Executive Officer, shall have a unified term of office ending on May 04, 2024. The Company's Executive Board shall be composed as follows: