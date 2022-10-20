BRF S A : Minutes of The Meeting of The Board of Directors

5.1. Contracting of Revolving Credit Facility with Banco do Brasil S.A.: The members of the Board of Directors, under the terms of article 23 (xxxiii) of the Company's Bylaws, approved, unanimously, the renewal of the revolving credit facility with Banco do Brasil S.A. and, therefore, approved the contracting of a new revolving credit facility in the total amount of up to one billion and five hundred million reais (R$1.500.000.000,00), with maturity of up to two (2) years, as well as the execution of its formalization documents.

São Paulo, October 20, 2022

Bruno Machado Ferla

Secretary