Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRF S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-20 pm EDT
14.88 BRL   -1.52%
05:30pBrf S A : MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON OCTOBER 20, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
05:30pBrf S A : Minutes of The Meeting of The Board of Directors
PU
09/27JPMorgan Upgrades BRF to Neutral From Underweight
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRF S A : Minutes of The Meeting of The Board of Directors

10/20/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRF S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ/ME 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 1629-2

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON OCTOBER 20, 2022

  1. DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: Meeting held on October 20, 2022, at 10:00AM, at BRF S.A.'s ("Company") offices, located at Avenida Dra. Ruth Cardoso, 8501, 1st floor, Pinheiros, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Zip Code 05425-070.
  2. CALL AND ATTENDANCE: The call notice requirement was waived, pursuant to article 21, section 3, of the Company's Bylaws, in view of the attendance of all members of the Company's Board of Directors: Mr. Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos, Mr. Sergio Agapito Lires Rial, Mrs. Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Ms. Flavia Maria Bittencourt, Ms. Deborah Stern Vieitas, Mr. Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho, Mr. Aldo Luiz Mendes, Mr. Pedro de Camargo Neto, Mr. Altamir Batista Mateus da Silva and Mr. Eduardo Augusto Rocha Pocetti.
  3. PRESIDING BOARD: Chairman: Mr. Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Mr. Bruno Machado Ferla.
  4. AGENDA: (I) Approval of the renewal of the revolving credit facility, included on Agreement no. 189.302.022, executed on December 27, 2019 with Banco do Brasil S.A.
  5. RESOLUTIONS: The members approved, unanimously and with no restrictions, the drawing up of the present minutes in summary form. Once the agenda had been examined, the following matter was discussed, and the following resolution was taken:

5.1. Contracting of Revolving Credit Facility with Banco do Brasil S.A.: The members of the Board of Directors, under the terms of article 23 (xxxiii) of the Company's Bylaws, approved, unanimously, the renewal of the revolving credit facility with Banco do Brasil S.A. and, therefore, approved the contracting of a new revolving credit facility in the total amount of up to one billion and five hundred million reais (R$1.500.000.000,00), with maturity of up to two (2) years, as well as the execution of its formalization documents.

6. CLOSURE: There being no other matters to be discussed, the Chairman declared the meeting closed, during which time the present minutes were drawn up in summary form by electronic processing and, having been read and found correct by all those present, were signed.

I certify that the above text is a faithful copy of the minutes which are filed in the Book of the Minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of the Company´s Board of Directors.

São Paulo, October 20, 2022

__________________________________

Bruno Machado Ferla

Secretary

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 21:29:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRF S.A.
05:30pBrf S A : MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON OCTOBER 20, 20..
PU
05:30pBrf S A : Minutes of The Meeting of The Board of Directors
PU
09/27JPMorgan Upgrades BRF to Neutral From Underweight
MT
09/16Brf S.A. Authorizes by National Service of Health, Safety and Agrifood Quality, to Expo..
CI
09/15Brf S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
08/30Brf S A : Minutes of The Meeting of The Board of Directors
PU
08/30Brazilian food processor BRF CEO resigns, shares close lower
RE
08/30BRF S.A Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/30Brazilian food processor BRF CEO resigns, shares close lower
RE
08/19Brazil retailer Americanas taps Santander's Rial as next CEO
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRF S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 53 356 M 10 242 M 10 242 M
Net income 2022 -604 M -116 M -116 M
Net Debt 2022 15 052 M 2 889 M 2 889 M
P/E ratio 2022 -36,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 287 M 3 126 M 3 126 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 14,88 BRL
Average target price 21,20 BRL
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel de Souza Gularte Chief Executive Officer
Fabio Luis Mendes Mariano CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos Chairman
Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa Vice President-Operations & Supplies
Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRF S.A.-32.90%3 080
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-6.23%25 191
TYSON FOODS, INC.-25.40%23 383
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-21.36%11 763
JBS S.A.-32.96%10 770
WH GROUP LIMITED-3.89%8 467