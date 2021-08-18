BRF S A : Minutes of The Ordinary Board of Directors Meeting

Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 12, 2021.

Analysis and Discussion of the Quarterly Financial Information for the Quarter ended June 30,2021.

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

BRF S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 1629-2

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON AUGUST 12, 2021

Approval of the Sustainable Grain Policy. The members of the Board of Directors, by unanimous votes and without reservation or restrictions, in accordance with the recommendation of the People, Governance, Organization and Culture Committee and the Quality and Sustainability Committee, approved the Sustainable Grain Policy as part of the Company's vision 2030 and the public commitment of traceability assumed in December 2020. Approval of the Human Rights Policy. The members of the Board of Directors, by unanimous votes and without reservation or restrictions, in accordance with the recommendation of the Committee of People, Governance, Organization and Culture and the Quality and Sustainability Committee, approved the Human Rights Policy, which aims to establish guidelines regarding procedures related to the protection of human rights in the Company, its operations and business partners.

Documents Filed at the Company : The documents related to the agenda that supported the resolutions taken by the members of the Board of Directors or information presented during the meeting were filed at the Company's head office. Closure: There being no other matters to be discussed, the Chairman declared the meeting closed, during which time the present minutes were drawn up in summary form by electronic processing and, having been read and found correct by all those present, were signed.

I certify that the above text is a faithful copy of the minutes which are filed in the Book of the Minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of the Company´s Board of Directors.

São Paulo, August 12, 2021.

_______________________________

Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves

Secretary

Página 2 de 2

Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 12, 2021.