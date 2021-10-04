BRF S A : Minutes of The Ordinary Board of Directors Meeting

Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors held on September 30, 2021.

HELD ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

accordance with the recommendation of the Audit and Integrity Committee, the Integrity System Policy.

Approval of the Conflict of Interests Corporate Policy : The members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 23 of the Bylaws, approved by unanimous votes and without reservation or restrictions, in accordance with the recommendation of the Audit and Integrity Committee, the Conflict of Interests Corporate Policy. Approval of the Internal Regulation of Donations and Sponsorships Committee : The members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 23 of the Bylaws, approved by unanimous votes and without reservation or restrictions, in accordance with the recommendation of the Audit and Integrity Committee, the Internal Regulation of Donations and Sponsorships Committee. Approval of the Internal Regulation of Transparency Committee : The members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 23 of the Bylaws, approved by unanimous votes and without reservation or restrictions, in accordance with the recommendation of the Audit and Integrity Committee, the Internal Regulation of Transparency Committee. Approval of the Code of Conduct for BRF Business Partners : The members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 23 of the Bylaws, approved by unanimous votes and without reservation or restrictions, in accordance with the recommendation of the Audit and Integrity Committee, the Code of Conduct for BRF Business Partners.

Documents Filed at the Company : The documents related to the agenda that supported the resolutions taken by the members of the Board of Directors or information presented during the meeting were filed at the Company's head office. Closure: There being no other matters to be discussed, the Chairman declared the meeting closed, during which time the present minutes were drawn up in summary form by electronic processing and, having been read and found correct by all those present, were signed.

