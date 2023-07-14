Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, of the modification of the caput of article 5 of the Bylaws; and (v) the authorization for the Company's Board of Executive Officers to take the measures and practice all eventual acts necessary to carry out the subscription of Shares by the Company in the Offering and the ratification of the acts that the Company's Board of Executive Officers has already practiced under the Offering.

5RESOLUTIONS: The members of the Board of Directors, after examining and discussing the matters on the agenda and in view of the opinion of the members of the Fiscal Council set out in Exhibit Ito these minutes, decided, by unanimous vote and without reservations, to:

approve an issuance price of R$ 9.00 (nine reais ) per Share under the Offering (" Price per Share "), which was determined after the completion of the procedure for the collection of investment intentions carried out in Brazil, together with professional investors and certain foreign investors (" Bookbuilding Procedure "), making the total amount of the Offering at R$ 5,400,000,000.00 (five billion, four hundred million reais). Pursuant to item I and III, paragraph 1, of article 170 of the Brazilian Corporation Law, the choice of criteria for setting the Price per Share is justified insofar as the market value of the Shares to be subscribed was assessed with the completion of the Bookbuilding Procedure, which reflects the value at which professional investors submitted their Share subscription orders in the context of the Offering, therefore, not promoting unjustified dilution of the Company's current shareholders; approve, as a result of the resolution taken in item 5.1 above, approve the issuance of

600,000,000 (six hundred million) new Shares, at the total issue price of R$ 5,400,000,000.00 (five billion, four hundred million reais), within the limit of its authorized capital, excluding the preemptive right of the Company's current shareholders and granting priority in the subscription of Shares, in accordance with the provisions of article 172, item I, of the Brazilian Corporation Law, and under the terms of article 8 of the Company's Bylaws, the Priority Rights having been granted. Of the total issue price, R$ 600,000,000.00 (six hundred million reais) will be allocated to the capital stock account and R$ 4,800,000,000.00 (four billion eight hundred million reais) will be allocated to the capital reserve, pursuant to article 14, sole paragraph, of the Brazilian Corporation Law. Thus, the Company's capital stock shall exceed fromR$ 13,053,417,953.36 (thirteen billion fifty-three million four hundred seventeen thousand nine hundred fifty-threereais and thirty-six hundredths centavos), divided into 1,082,473,246 (one billion eighty-two million four hundred seventy-three thousand two hundred forty-six) common shares, toR$ 13,653,417,953.36 (thirteen billion, six hundred and fifty-three million, four hundred and seventeen thousand, nine hundred and fifty-threereais and thirty-sixcentavos), divided into 1,682,473,246 (one billion, six hundred and eighty-two million, four hundred and seventy-three thousand, two hundred and forty-six) common, registered, book-entry shares and without par value. The new Shares issued will grant their holders the same rights granted to holders of other shares issued by the Company, pursuant to the Bylaws and the applicable legislation, being entitled to receive full dividends and other earnings of any nature that may be declared by the Company as of this date;

5.3 in view of the previous resolutions, confirm the subscription of the 500,000,000 Shares initially offered, as well as 100,000,000 (one hundred million) Additional Shares (as defined in the Brazilian Placement Agreement), totaling 600,000,000 (six hundred million) Shares, and ratify, due to the resolution taken in item 5.2 above, and in view of the firm settlement guarantee (garantia firme de liquidação) provided by the Brazilian Placement Agents, the