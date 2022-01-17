BRF S A : Minutes of the Extraordinary General Sharehloders' Meeting

and the consolidation of the Company's bylaws; (ii) to approve the Company's capital increase by means of a public offering for primary distribution, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 476 of January 16, 2009 and other applicable regulations, of up to three hundred and

information provided in the analytical voting maps provided by the bookkeeping agent and by the Company itself, since such document was disclosed to the market by the Company on January 16, 2022, and the Secretary informed that all shareholders could have access to such Voting Map, including during the Meeting.

7. Deliberations Approved:

Initially, it was approved, by unanimous votes of the attending shareholders, the drawing up of the minutes of this Meeting in the form of a summary of the facts occurred, containing only the transcription of the deliberations taken, and that its publication be made with the omission of the signatures of the shareholders, as provided in paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 130 of the Brazilian Corporate Law. It was approved, by majority of votes of the attending shareholders, with five hundred fifty-seven million, eighty thousand, nine hundred thirty-one (557,080,931) favorable votes, sixty-seven million, three hundred ninety-three thousand, one hundred forty-three (67,393,143) contrary votes and fifty-seven million four hundred ten thousand and seventy-four (57,410,074) abstentions, amend the limit of authorization for capital increase, regardless of statutory reform, with the resulting amendment of article 7 and the consolidation of the Company's bylaws. Therefore, the aforementioned statutory provision is now worded as follows:

"Article 7. The Company is authorized to increase its capital stock, regardless of statutory reform, up to the number of shares in which the capital stock is divided is of one billion three hundred and twenty-five million (1,325,000,000) common shares, upon deliberation of the Board of Directors."

7.2.1. Due to the approval of the above change, the Company's bylaws will take effect with the consolidated wording that is part of these Minutes as Annex I.

7.3. It was approved, by majority of votes of the attending shareholders, with five hundred and forty-eight million, eighty thousand, five hundred and twenty-one (548,080,521) favorable votes, sixty-nine million, nine hundred forty-seven thousand, nine hundred forty-four (69,947,944) contrary votes and sixty-three million eight hundred fifty-five thousand six hundred eighty-three (63,855,683) abstentions, the Company's capital increase by means of a public offering for primary distribution, pursuant to CVM Instruction 476 of January 16, 2009 and other applicable regulations, of up to three hundred and twenty-five million (325,000,000) new common shares, registered and with no par value ("Shares"), including in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADS), represented by American Depositary Receipts (ADR) ("Capital Increase" and "Offering", respectively).