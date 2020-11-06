Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  BRF S.A.    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRF S A : Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 04:32pm EST

BRF S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 1629-2

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON OCTOBER 29, 2020

  1. Date, Time and Place: Meeting held on October 29, 2020, at 09:00 a.m., by videoconference.
  2. Summons and Presence: Summons duly held pursuant to Article 21 of the Bylaws of BRF
    S.A. ("Company"), considering the presence of the totality of the members of the Board of Directors: Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente ("Mr. Pedro Parente"), Mr. Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho ("Mr. Augusto Cruz"), Mr. Dan Ioschpe ("Mr. Dan Ioschpe"), Mrs. Flavia Buarque de Almeida ("Mrs. Flavia Almeida"), Mr. José Luiz Osório de Almeida Filho ("Mr. José Osório"), Mr. Luiz Fernando Furlan ("Mr. Luiz Furlan"), Mr. Ivandré Montiel da Silva ("Mr. Ivandré Montiel"), Mr. Roberto Rodrigues ("Mr. Roberto Rodrigues"), Mrs. Flavia Maria Bittencourt ("Mrs. Flavia Bittencourt") and Mr. Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci ("Mr. Marcelo Bacci").
  3. Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. Pedro Parente. Secretary: Mr. Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves.
  4. Agenda: (i) Approval of the Sustainability Policy.
  5. Resolutions: The members approved, by unanimous votes of the present members and with no restrictions, the drawing up of the present minutes in summary form. Once the agenda had been examined, the following matters were discussed, and the following resolutions were taken:

5.1. Approval of the Sustainability Policy. The members of the Board of Directors, by unanimous votes, approved the Company's Sustainability Policy.

  1. Documents Filed at the Company: The documents related to the agenda that supported the resolutions taken by the members of the Board of Directors or information presented during the meeting were filed at the Company's head office.
  2. Closure: There being no other matters to be discussed, the Chairman declared the meeting closed, during which time the present minutes were drawn up in summary form by electronic processing and, having been read and found correct by all those present, were signed.

Page 1 of 2

Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 08, 2020.

BRF S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 1629-2

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON OCTOBER 29, 2020

I certify that the above text is faithfully transcribed from the Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 29, 2020 drawn up in the book of Minutes of Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of the Company's Board of Directors.

São Paulo, October 29, 2020.

_________________________________

Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves

Secretary

Page 2 of 2

Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 08, 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 21:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BRF S.A.
04:32pBRF S A : Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
03:33pBrazil's BRF, JBS grapple with higher feed costs, lower export premiums in Q3
RE
10/28BRF S A : Minutes of The Extraordinary Board of Directors Meeting
PU
10/28BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Revolving Credit Facility and Prepa..
PU
10/23BRF S A : Meat plants operated by Brazil's BRF and Marfrig cleared to resume sal..
RE
10/23BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Conclusion of the Class Action Agre..
PU
10/23BRAZIL'S BRF SETTLES U.S. CLASS ACTI : filing
RE
10/23BRF S A : Meat plants operated by Brazil's BRF and Marfrig cleared to resume sal..
RE
10/21BRF S A : Brazil's BRF to halt Halal chicken plant for modernization work
RE
10/20BRF S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Precificação Bonds 30 anos - US$300 milhões
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 38 418 M 7 102 M 7 102 M
Net income 2020 597 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2020 15 995 M 2 957 M 2 957 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Yield 2020 1,00%
Capitalization 14 295 M 2 616 M 2 642 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 27,25 BRL
Last Close Price 17,71 BRL
Spread / Highest target 165%
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lorival Nogueira Luz Global Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Walter Malieni Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF S.A.-49.69%2 584
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION9.86%26 743
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.69.62%26 249
TYSON FOODS, INC.-36.61%21 022
WH GROUP LIMITED-20.37%11 863
JBS SA-22.52%9 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group