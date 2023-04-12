BRF S A : Minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Sharehloders' Meeting

(Drawn-up as a summary, as required by article 130, paragraph 1, of Law No. 6,404, of

of articles 134, paragraph 1, and article 164 of Law No. 6,404/1976, and in accordance with the provisions of article 28, paragraph 5, of CVM Instruction No. 81/2022: (i) the Coordinator of the Audit and Integrity Committee and Vice-President of the Board of Directors, Mr. Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho; (ii) the Chairman of the Fiscal Council, Mr. Attilio Guaspari; (iii) the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Mr. Fabio Luis Mendes Mariano; (iv) the representative of the ADR depositary bank, Mrs. Lívia Prado,

Approved, by majority of votes of the present shareholders, with 502.093.510 favorable votes, 149.038.503 contrary votes and 119.813.570 abstentions, the setting of the annual global compensation referred to the fiscal year of 2023 to the members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Officers, in an amount corresponding to BRL 109,898,000.00 (one hundred nine million and eight hundred ninety eight thousand reais), which refers to the proposed limit for fixed compensation (salary or retainer, direct and indirect benefits, and social charges) and benefits resulting from termination of employment, as well as variable compensation (profit sharing) and amounts related to the Company's Stock Option Plan and/or Restricted Stock Grant Plan. Additionally, the shareholder Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil has stated that the company should reinforce its alignment goals with shareholders (such as TSR - Total Shareholders Return), in order to resume asset valuation and the payment of dividends.

Approved, without reservations, by majority of votes of the present shareholders, with 623.646.022 favorable votes, 560.273 contrary votes and 146.739.288 abstentions, including the abstentions of the shareholders legally prevented, the management accounts and the financial statements of the Company related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022, together with the management report, the explanatory notes, the report of the independent auditors, the opinion of the Fiscal Council, the summarized annual report of the Audit and Integrity Committee and the comments of the Managers on the financial situation of the Company.

Initially, it was approved, by unanimous votes of the attending shareholders, the drawing up of the minutes of this Meeting in the form of a summary of the facts occurred, containing only the transcription of the deliberations taken, and that its publication be made with the omission of the signatures of the shareholders, as provided in paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 130 of Law No. 6,404/1976.

whether any of the shareholders present had submitted a manifestation of vote by means of a distance voting form and wished to express their vote at the present Meeting, so that the guidance received by means of the distance voting form would be disregarded, as provided for in article 28, paragraph 2, item II of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022. Finally, the shareholders dismissed the reading of the summary Voting Map consolidating the information provided in the analytical voting maps provided by the bookkeeping agent and by the Company itself, since such document was disclosed to the market by the Company on April 11, 2023, and the Secretary informed that all shareholders could have access to such Voting Map, including during the Meeting.

Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders present, with 649.331.645 votes in favor, 689.756 votes against and 120.924.182 abstentions, the setting of the compensation of the effective members of the Company's Fiscal Council for the fiscal year 2023 in an amount corresponding to 10% (ten percent) of the average value of the compensation attributed to the Company's Officers (not computing benefits, representation allowances and profit sharing), under the terms of paragraph 3 of article

The shareholders were informed that the fiscal council members elected in the present Meeting are able to sign, without reservations, the declaration mentioned in article 147, paragraph 4, of Law 6,404/1976, and that the investiture of the elected fiscal council members is conditioned to: (i) signature of the term of office, drawn up in the Company's own book; and (ii) effective signature of the aforementioned declaration.

Approved the election of the members, effective and alternate, of the Fiscal Council, with a term of office until the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held in the fiscal year of 2024: (i) as effective member, Mr. Attilio Guaspari, Brazilian citizen, married, engineer, holder of Identity Card No. 2.816.288 SSP/SP, enrolled in CPF under n°

162 of Law no. 6. 404/1976, considering the maximum amount of R$ 877,000.00 (eight hundred and seventy-seven thousand reais).

7.3. At the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

7.3.1. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders present, (a) with 651.276.232 votes in favor, 308.685 votes against and 119.406.036 abstentions, the amendment of Article 3 of the Bylaws; (b) with 651.166.617 votes in favor, 424.976 votes against and 119.399.360 abstentions, the amendment of Article 33, paragraph 2, of the Bylaws; (c) with 651.168.936 votes in favor, 496.644 votes against and 119.325.373 abstentions, the amendment of article 33, paragraph 7, of the Bylaws, pursuant to the Management Proposal disclosed to the market. In view of this, the statutory provisions shall have the following wording:

"Article 3. Constituting the Company's main corporate purpose is the exercise of the following activities, in national territory or abroad:

intermediation and agency services and business in general, except real estate; and rendering of administrative services to third parties.

Article 33 (...) Paragraph 2 - At least one of the members of the Audit and Integrity Committee shall have proven knowledge in the areas of corporate accounting, auditing, and finance, which characterizes him/her as a financial expert. The same member of the Audit and Integrity Committee may accumulate the characteristics of financial expert and independent board member.

Paragraph 7 - The internal regulation of the Audit and Integrity Committee shall be approved by the Board of Directors and shall describe in detail its duties, as well as its operating procedures. The internal regulation of the Audit and Integrity Committee shall also define the duties and activities of the body's Coordinator.

7.3.2. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders present, with 651.179.479 votes in favor, 471.298 votes against and 119.340.176 abstentions, the consolidation of the Company's Bylaws, which shall take effect with the wording that integrates these Minutes as its Attachment I.

8. Distance Voting: The Company registers the receipt of distance voting forms for the present Meeting, which were fully counted as stated in the voting maps prepared by the bookkeeping agent and by the Company itself, pursuant to Article 48, items I and II, of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022, and these voting maps are filed at the Company's headquarters.