BRF S A : Minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Sharehloders' Meeting
04/12/2023 | 05:45pm EDT
BRF S.A.
Publicly Held Company
CNPJ No. 01.838.723/0001-27
NIRE 42.300.034.240
MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON APRIL 12, 2023
(Drawn-up as a summary, as required by article 130, paragraph 1, of Law No. 6,404, of
December 15, 1976)
Date, Time and Place: Held on April 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., the Meeting was held exclusively under virtual format, pursuant to article 124, paragraph 2-A of Law No. 6,404/1976 c/w article 5, paragraph 2, item I of CVM Instruction No. 81/2022, and it shall be considered that it took place at BRF S.A.'s ("BRF" or the "Company") headquarters in the City of Itajaí, State of Santa Catarina, Jorge Tzachel Street, 475, Bairro Fazenda, as provided in article 5, paragraph 3, of CVM Instruction No. 81/2022.
Call Notice and Publications: The General Shareholders' Meeting was convened according to the call notice published in the newspaper Valor Econômico (March 08, 09 and 10, 2023, on pages C5, B3 and B9, respectively), in accordance with the provisions of article 124 of Law No. 6,404/1976, with the wording as determined by Law No. 14,195, of 2021, c/w article 289 of Law No. 6,404/1976, with the wording as determined by Law No. 13,818/2019. Publication of the Notice provided for in article 133 of Law No. 6,404/1976 was waived, since the documents mentioned in that article were published more than one month before the date of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, as permitted by paragraph 5 of article 133 of Law No. 6,404/1976. The Management Report, the Financial Statements and the respective Explanatory Notes and the Independent Auditors' Report and the Fiscal Council's Opinion were published on March 8, 2023 in the newspaper Valor Econômico (pages F33 to F44), in accordance with the provisions of article 133, paragraph 3, of Law No. 6,404/1976 with the wording as determined by Law No. 10,303/2001, c/w article 289 of Law No. 6,404/1976, with the wording as determined by Law No. 13,818/2019.
Attendance: The works were initiated with the presence of shareholders representing 71,51% (seventy-one point fifty-one percent) of the voting capital stock of the Company, as verified by the information contained in the analytical maps prepared by the bookkeeping agent and by the Company, pursuant to article 48, items I and II, of CVM Instruction No. 81/2022, and the records of the electronic system of distance attendance made available by the Company, pursuant to article 47 of CVM Instruction No. 81/2022. Thus, the existence of a legal quorum for the holding of the General Shareholders' Meeting was confirmed. Also present, in accordance with the provisions
of articles 134, paragraph 1, and article 164 of Law No. 6,404/1976, and in accordance with the provisions of article 28, paragraph 5, of CVM Instruction No. 81/2022: (i) the Coordinator of the Audit and Integrity Committee and Vice-President of the Board of Directors, Mr. Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho; (ii) the Chairman of the Fiscal Council, Mr. Attilio Guaspari; (iii) the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Mr. Fabio Luis Mendes Mariano; (iv) the representative of the ADR depositary bank, Mrs. Lívia Prado,
the representative of KPMG Auditores Independentes, Mr. Fabian Junqueira; and (vi) the representative of Precisão-i, who was responsible for the services of counting of votes for the General Meeting, Mr. Rodrigo Magalhães Duarte Marques.
Board: Chairman: Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho; Secretary: Marcus de Freitas Henriques.
Agenda: At the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting: (i) To take the Management's accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the Management Report, the Financial Statements and other documents related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022; (ii) To set the annual global compensation of the Company's management for the fiscal year 2023; (iii) To elect the members of the Fiscal Council; and (iv) To set the compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council for the fiscal year 2023. At the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting: (i) To resolve on the following amendments to the Company's Bylaws, as detailed in a draft with revision marks contained in the Management Proposal disclosed to the market: (a) Amend article 3 of the Company's Bylaws to include the activities of "intermediation and agency services and business in general, except real estate" and "provision of administrative services to third parties" in the Company's corporate purpose; (b) Amend article 33, paragraph 2 of the Company's Bylaws to expressly provide that the same member of the Audit and Integrity Committee may accumulate the characteristics of financial expert and independent advisor, pursuant to article 22, item V, letter 'c', of the Novo Mercado Regulations of B3; (c) Amend article 33, paragraph 7 of the Company's Bylaws to provide that the duties and activities of the Coordinator of the Audit and Integrity Committee shall be defined in the body's internal regulations, pursuant to article 22, item III, of the B3 New Market Regulation; (ii) Consolidate the Company's Bylaws with the approved changes.
Preliminary Procedures: Before starting the works, the Secretary of the Meeting provided clarifications regarding the operation of the electronic attendance system made available by the Company and the form of manifestation of shareholders who remotely attended the Meeting, as well as informed that (i) the works of the Meeting would be recorded, provided that the copy of such recording will be filed at the Company's headquarters; (ii) any new documents eventually presented during the Meeting, which have not yet been made publicly available by the Company, could be viewed simultaneously by all remote participants; and (iii) the electronic system for attendance in the Meeting allowed shareholders to manifest themselves on the matters of the agenda and to speak to each other and to the Board. The Secretary also inquired
whether any of the shareholders present had submitted a manifestation of vote by means of a distance voting form and wished to express their vote at the present Meeting, so that the guidance received by means of the distance voting form would be disregarded, as provided for in article 28, paragraph 2, item II of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022. Finally, the shareholders dismissed the reading of the summary Voting Map consolidating the information provided in the analytical voting maps provided by the bookkeeping agent and by the Company itself, since such document was disclosed to the market by the Company on April 11, 2023, and the Secretary informed that all shareholders could have access to such Voting Map, including during the Meeting.
7. Deliberations Approved:
Initially, it was approved, by unanimous votes of the attending shareholders, the drawing up of the minutes of this Meeting in the form of a summary of the facts occurred, containing only the transcription of the deliberations taken, and that its publication be made with the omission of the signatures of the shareholders, as provided in paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 130 of Law No. 6,404/1976.
At the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
Approved, without reservations, by majority of votes of the present shareholders, with 623.646.022 favorable votes, 560.273 contrary votes and 146.739.288 abstentions, including the abstentions of the shareholders legally prevented, the management accounts and the financial statements of the Company related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022, together with the management report, the explanatory notes, the report of the independent auditors, the opinion of the Fiscal Council, the summarized annual report of the Audit and Integrity Committee and the comments of the Managers on the financial situation of the Company.
Approved, by majority of votes of the present shareholders, with 502.093.510 favorable votes, 149.038.503 contrary votes and 119.813.570 abstentions, the setting of the annual global compensation referred to the fiscal year of 2023 to the members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Officers, in an amount corresponding to BRL 109,898,000.00 (one hundred nine million and eight hundred ninety eight thousand reais), which refers to the proposed limit for fixed compensation (salary or retainer, direct and indirect benefits, and social charges) and benefits resulting from termination of employment, as well as variable compensation (profit sharing) and amounts related to the Company's Stock Option Plan and/or Restricted Stock Grant Plan. Additionally, the shareholder Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil has stated that the company should reinforce its alignment goals with shareholders (such as TSR - Total Shareholders Return), in order to resume asset valuation and the payment of dividends.
Approved the election of the members, effective and alternate, of the Fiscal Council, with a term of office until the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held in the fiscal year of 2024: (i) as effective member, Mr. Attilio Guaspari, Brazilian citizen, married, engineer, holder of Identity Card No. 2.816.288 SSP/SP, enrolled in CPF under n° 610.204.868-72, with commercial address in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Nações Unidas Avenue, 14.401, 24th floor, Chácara Santo Antonio, Zip Code No. 04730-090, and, as his alternate, Mr. Marcus Vinicius Dias Severini, Brazilian citizen, married, accountant and electrical engineer, holder of Identity Card No. 81.119.427-3 IPF/RJ, enrolled in CPF under n° 632.856.067-20, with commercial address in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Antonio Salema Street, 68, Vila Isabel, Zip Code No. 20.541-070, considering these candidates received 637.181.252 favorable votes; (ii) as an effective member, Mr. Bernardo Szpigel, Brazilian, divorced, engineer, enrolled in the CPF/MF under no. 069.291.337-87, holder of Identity Card no. 02.397.570-9, issued by IFP/RJ, with business address at Rua João Moura, 635, cj. 44, office 01, City and State of São Paulo, Zip Code 05.412-001, and, as his alternate, Mr. Valdecyr Maciel Gomes, Brazilian, married, attorney, enrolled in the CPF/MF under No. 718.224.887-53, bearer of the Identity Card OAB/RJ No. 58.303, with business address at Rua Miguel de Frias, 77, bloco 3, apto. 601, Icaraí, City of Niterói, State of Rio de Janeiro, Zip Code 24. 220-901, and such candidates received 651.005.373 favorable votes; and (iii) as effective member, Mr. Marco Antônio Peixoto Simões Velozo, Brazilian, divorced, economist and accountant, enrolled in the CPF/MF under no. 942.753. 277-72, enrolled in the CRC/RJ under no. 093.788/O-6, resident and domiciled at Rua Miguel Pereira, 54, Humaitá, City and State of Rio de Janeiro, CEP 22261-090 and, as his alternate, Mr. Luis Fernando Prudêncio Velasco, Brazilian, divorced, engineer, enrolled in the CPF/MF under no. 099. 493.558-77, bearer of the Identity Card RG n° 13055135, issued by SSP/SP, resident and domiciled at Rua José Morano, 538, City of Campinas, State of São Paulo, CEP 13100-055, and such candidates received 651.018.121 favorable votes. It is hereby recorded that the members elected to the Fiscal Council were the only candidates presented for the election held at this General Meeting.
The shareholders were informed that the fiscal council members elected in the present Meeting are able to sign, without reservations, the declaration mentioned in article 147, paragraph 4, of Law 6,404/1976, and that the investiture of the elected fiscal council members is conditioned to: (i) signature of the term of office, drawn up in the Company's own book; and (ii) effective signature of the aforementioned declaration.
Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders present, with 649.331.645 votes in favor, 689.756 votes against and 120.924.182 abstentions, the setting of the compensation of the effective members of the Company's Fiscal Council for the fiscal year 2023 in an amount corresponding to 10% (ten percent) of the average value of the compensation attributed to the Company's Officers (not computing benefits, representation allowances and profit sharing), under the terms of paragraph 3 of article
162 of Law no. 6. 404/1976, considering the maximum amount of R$ 877,000.00 (eight hundred and seventy-seven thousand reais).
7.3. At the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
7.3.1. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders present, (a) with 651.276.232 votes in favor, 308.685 votes against and 119.406.036 abstentions, the amendment of Article 3 of the Bylaws; (b) with 651.166.617 votes in favor, 424.976 votes against and 119.399.360 abstentions, the amendment of Article 33, paragraph 2, of the Bylaws; (c) with 651.168.936 votes in favor, 496.644 votes against and 119.325.373 abstentions, the amendment of article 33, paragraph 7, of the Bylaws, pursuant to the Management Proposal disclosed to the market. In view of this, the statutory provisions shall have the following wording:
"Article 3. Constituting the Company's main corporate purpose is the exercise of the following activities, in national territory or abroad:
(...)
intermediation and agency services and business in general, except real estate; and
rendering of administrative services to third parties.
(...)
Article 33 (...) Paragraph 2 - At least one of the members of the Audit and Integrity Committee shall have proven knowledge in the areas of corporate accounting, auditing, and finance, which characterizes him/her as a financial expert. The same member of the Audit and Integrity Committee may accumulate the characteristics of financial expert and independent board member.
(...)
Paragraph 7 - The internal regulation of the Audit and Integrity Committee shall be approved by the Board of Directors and shall describe in detail its duties, as well as its operating procedures. The internal regulation of the Audit and Integrity Committee shall also define the duties and activities of the body's Coordinator.
7.3.2. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders present, with 651.179.479 votes in favor, 471.298 votes against and 119.340.176 abstentions, the consolidation of the Company's Bylaws, which shall take effect with the wording that integrates these Minutes as its Attachment I.
8. Distance Voting: The Company registers the receipt of distance voting forms for the present Meeting, which were fully counted as stated in the voting maps prepared by the bookkeeping agent and by the Company itself, pursuant to Article 48, items I and II, of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022, and these voting maps are filed at the Company's headquarters.