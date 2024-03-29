BRF S.A.

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD

ON MARCH 28, 2024

(Drawn up as a summary, as provided for in article 130, paragraph 1, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976)

1. Date, Time and Place: Held on March 28, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., exclusively under virtual format, pursuant to article 124, paragraph 2-A, of Law No. 6,404/1976 c/c article 5, paragraph 2, item I, of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022, having been considered to have been held, for all legal purposes, at the headquarters of BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company"), in the City of Itajaí, State of Santa Catarina, at Rua Jorge Tzachel, 475, Bairro Fazenda, as provided for in article 5, paragraph 3, of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022.

2. Call Notice and Publications: The Meeting was convened in accordance with the notice published in the newspaper Valor Econômico (February 27, and 29 and

March 1, 2024, on pages C07 A08, B06 and C08, respectively), in compliance with the provisions of article 124 of Law No. 6,404/1976 c/c article 289 of Law No. 6,404/1976, as amended by Law No. 13,818/2019. The publication of the Notice provided for in Article 133 of Law No. 6,404/1976 is waived, since the documents mentioned in said Article were published more than one month in advance of the date of the Ordinary General Meeting, as provided for in paragraph 5 of Article 133 of Law No. 6,404/1976. The

Management Report, the Financial Statements and respective Explanatory Notes and the Independent Auditors' Report and the Fiscal Council's Opinion were published on February 27, 2024 in Valor Econômico newspaper (pages B9 to B20), in compliance with the provisions of article 133, paragraph 3, of Law No. 6,404/1976 c/c article 289 of Law No. 6,404/1976, as amended by Law No. 13,818/2019.

3. Attendance: The works were installed with the presence of shareholders representing 74.95% (seventy-four point ninety-five percent) of the Company's voting capital stock for the Ordinary General Meeting and 75% (seventy-five percent) of the

Company's voting capital stock for the Extraordinary General Meeting, as verified in the analytical maps prepared by the bookkeeping agent and the Company, pursuant to article 48, items I and II, of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022, and from the records of the electronic remote participation system made available by the Company, pursuant to Article 47 of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022. Thus, the existence of a legal quorum for the holding of the General Meeting was confirmed. Also present, in compliance with the provisions of Articles 134, § 1, and 164 of Law No. 6,404/1976, and in accordance withthe provisions of Article 28, § 5, of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022: (i) the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; (ii) the member of the Fiscal Council, Mr. Attilio Guaspari; (iii) the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Mr. Fabio Luis Mendes Mariano; (iv) the Vice President of People, Sustainability and Digital, Mr. Alessandro Rosa Bonorino; and (v) the representative of Grant Thornton Auditores Independentes, Mr. Octavio Zampirollo Neto.

4. Board: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Bruno Machado Ferla.

5. Agenda: At the Ordinary General Meeting: (i) To take the Managements' accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the Management Report, the Financial Statements and other documents related to the year ended December 31, 2023; (ii) To set the number of members to compose the Board of Directors; (iii) To elect the members of the Board of Directors, being necessary, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 70/2022, the requirement of shareholders representing at least 5% (five percent) of the voting capital for the adoption of the multiple voting process; (iv) To approve, pursuant to paragraphs 6 and 7 of article 20 of the Bylaws, the appointment of the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors; (v) To set the annual global compensation of the Company's management for the fiscal year 2024; (vi) To elect the members of the Fiscal Council and their respective alternates; and (vii) To set the compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council for the fiscal year 2024. At the Extraordinary General Meeting: (i) To amend Article 3 of the Company's Bylaws to include the activity of "provision of laboratory and technical analysis services to third parties" among those included in the Company's corporate purpose; (ii) To amend Article 5, caput, of the Company's Bylaws, in order to reflect the increase in the capital stock to R$ 13,653,417,953.36, divided into 1,682,473,246 common shares, resulting from the public offering of primary distribution of common shares carried out by the Company, according to the approvals made at the meetings of the Board of Directors held on 07.03.2023 and 07.13.2023; (iii) To amend Article 7, caput, of the Company's Bylaws, in order to increase the authorized capital limit to two billion, one hundred and three million (2,103,000,000) common shares; (iv) To amend Article 20, caput, of the Company's Bylaws, in order to establish that the Board of Directors shall be composed of at least seven (7) and at most ten (10) members; (v) Consolidate the Company's Bylaws with the amendments approved in the previous items; (vi) To examine, discuss and approve the terms and conditions of the instruments of protocol and justification of the incorporations of VIP S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Imobiliárias ("VIP") and PSA Laboratório Veterinário Ltda. ("PSA" and, together with VIP, "Companies"), Companies that, directly and indirectly, have BRF as their sole partner, by the Company ("Incorporations"), entered into by the Company's managers and the Companies ("Protocols"); (vii) Ratify the appointment of Grant Thornton Auditores Independentes Ltda. (CNPJ No. 10.830.108/0001-65) as the specialized company responsible for the preparation of the appraisal reports of the shareholders' equity of the Companies, at book value ("Appraisal Reports"); (viii) Analyze and approve the Appraisal Reports; (ix) Approve theIncorporations, with the consequent extinction of the Companies, under the terms and conditions established in the Protocols; and (x) Authorize the Company's management to perform any and all acts necessary for the implementation of the Incorporations.

6. Preliminary Procedures: Before starting the work, the Secretary of the Meeting provided clarifications on the operation of the electronic participation system made available by the Company and the form of manifestation of the shareholders at the Meeting, as well as informed that (i) the proceedings of the Meeting would be recorded, and the copy of such recording will be filed at the Company's headquarters; (ii) any new documents presented during the Meeting, which have not yet been made publicly available by the Company, could be viewed simultaneously by all remote participants; and (iii) the electronic system for participation in the Meeting allowed shareholders to express their views on the topics on the agenda and to communicate with each other and with the Board. The Secretary also informed that if any of the shareholders present had submitted a statement of vote by sending a distance voting form and modified their vote at this Meeting, the guidelines received through the distance voting form would be disregarded, as provided for in article 28, paragraph 2, item II, of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022. Finally, the shareholders waived the need to read the synthetic Voting Map consolidating the information contained in the analytical voting maps provided by the bookkeeping agent and by the Company itself, since such document was disclosed to the market by the Company on March 27, 2024, and the Secretary informed that all shareholders could have access to said Voting Map, including during the Assembly.

7. Deliberations Approved:

7.1. Initially, it was approved, by unanimity of the votes of the shareholders present, the drafting of the minutes of this Meeting in the form of a summary of the facts that occurred, containing the transcription only of the resolutions taken, and its publication with the omission of the signatures of the shareholders, as provided for in paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 130 of Law No. 6,404/1976.

7.2.

At the Ordinary General Meeting

7.2.1. Approved, without reservations, by a majority vote of the shareholders present, with 1,136,586,971 votes in favour (representing 90.90% of the votes), 36,082 votes against (representing 0.003% of the votes), and 113,788,876 abstentions (representing 9.10% of the votes), the management accounts and the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, together with the management report, the explanatory notes, the independent auditors' report, the opinion of the Fiscal Council, the summary annual report of the Audit and Integrity Committee and the Management's comments on the Company's financial condition.

7.2.2. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders present, with 1,247,886,474 votes in favor (representing 99.80%% of the votes), 76,086 votes against (representing

0.01% of the votes) and 2,449,369 abstentions (representing 0.20% of the votes), the establishment of the number of nine (9) members to compose the Company's Board of Directors for the term of office to begin after the holding of this Meeting.

7.2.3. Since the adoption of the multiple voting process was not requested by shareholders who had a quorum equal to or greater than 5% (five percent) of the voting capital, the general election process of the other members of the Board of Directors was carried out by the majority voting system by slate.

7.2.3.1. After the voting, the following members of the Company's Board of Directors were elected by the majority voting system by slate, with a term of office until the Company's Ordinary General Meeting to be held in 2026: (i) Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos, Brazilian, married, businessman, holder of Identity Card RG No. 19.252.134 SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/MF under No. 102.174.668-18, with business address at Avenida das Nações Unidas, nº 14.401, Torre Jequitibá, 25th Floor, São Paulo - SP, CEP 04794-000; (ii) Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Brazilian, married, businesswoman, holder of Identity Card RG No. 33.647.816-1 SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/MF under No. 182.070.698-21, with business address at Avenida das Nações Unidas, nº 14.401, Torre Jequitibá, 25th Floor, São Paulo - SP, CEP 04794-000; (iii) Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, Brazilian, single, economist, holder of identity card RG No. 04.621.473-0 IFP/RJ, registered with the CPF/MF under No. 595.644.157-72, with business address at Avenida das Nações Unidas, nº 14.401, Torre Jequitibá, 25th Floor, São Paulo - SP, CEP 04794-000; (iv) Marcos Fernando Marçal dos Santos, Brazilian, single, administrator, holder of identity card RG No. 36740929 SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/MF under No. 387.480.1 38-11, with business address at Avenida das Nações Unidas, nº 14.401, Torre Jequitibá, 25th Floor, São Paulo - SP, CEP 04794-000; (v) Flávia Maria Bittencourt, Brazilian, in a stable union, chemical engineer, holder of the Identity Card RG No. 09.846.794-7 DETRAN/RJ, registered with the CPF/MF under No. 011.971.887-11, with business address at Avenida das Nações Unidas, nº 14.401, Torre Jequitibá, 25th Floor, São Paulo - SP, CEP 04794-000; (vi) Pedro de Camargo Neto, Brazilian, married, civil engineer, registered with the CPF/MF under No. 297.279.878-34, holder of Identity Card No. 3.806.848-5, issued by the SSP/SP, with business address at Avenida das Nações Unidas, nº 14.401, Torre Jequitibá, 25th Floor, São Paulo - SP, CEP 04794-000; (vii) Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho, Brazilian, married, economist, holder of Identity Card No. 5.761.837-9 SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/MF under No. 688.369.968-68, with business address at Avenida das Nações Unidas, nº 14.401, Torre Jequitibá, 25th Floor, São Paulo - SP, CEP 04794-000; (viii) Eduardo Augusto Rocha Pocetti, Brazilian, married, accountant, holder of Identity Card RG No. 5.610.378-5 SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/MF under No. 837.465.368-04, with business address at Avenida das Nações Unidas, nº 14.401, Torre Jequitibá, 25th Floor, São Paulo - SP, CEP 04794-000; and (ix) Márcio Hamilton Ferreira, Brazilian, married, administrator, holder of identity card RG No. 089497762 IFPRJ, registered with the CPF/MF under No. 457923.641-68, with business address at Avenida das Nações Unidas, nº 14.401, Torre Jequitibá, 25th Floor, São Paulo - SP,CEP 04794-000. It was recorded that the above slate received 1,180,271,090 votes in favor (representing 94.39% of the votes), 67,138,604 votes against (representing 5.37% of the votes) and 3,002,235 abstentions (representing 0.24% of the votes).

7.2.3.2. The Voting Map, with the indication of the shareholders who participated in the election by the majority voting system per slate, as well as the number of votes received by the nominated slate and the abstentions cast, will be filed at the Company's headquarters.

7.2.3.3. It is on record that Messrs. Flávia Maria Bittencourt, Pedro de Camargo Neto, Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho and Eduardo Augusto Rocha Pocetti declared that they meet the requirements set forth in the Company's Bylaws, in the Novo Mercado Listing Regulations of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão and in Article 6 of Exhibit K to CVM Resolution No. 80/2022 to be qualified as Independent Directors.

7.2.3.4. The shareholders were informed that the directors elected at this Meeting are in a position to sign, without any reservation, the declaration mentioned in article 147, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404/76, as well as that the investiture of the directors elected herein is subject to: (i) the signing of the term of office, drawn up in the Company's own book; and (ii) the effective signature of the aforementioned declaration.

7.2.4. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders present, with 1,181,788,344 votes in favour (representing 94.51% of the votes), 66,189,248 votes against (representing 5.29% of the votes), and 2,434,337 abstentions (representing 0.19% of the votes), the election of the Mr. Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos and Mrs. Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, qualified above, as, respectively, Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors.

7.2.5. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders present, with 1.060.497.404 votes in favor (representing 84.81% of the votes), 96,023,446 votes against (representing 7.68% of the votes) and 93,891,059 abstentions (representing 7.51% of the votes), the setting of the annual global compensation for the year 2024 for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board in the amount of up to R$124,100,000.00 (one hundred and twenty-four million and one hundred thousand reais), which covers the proposed limit for fixed compensation (salary or pro-labore, direct and indirect benefits), benefits motivated by the termination of the position, as well as variable compensation (profit sharing) and amounts related to the Company's Stock Option Grant Plan and Restricted Stock Grant Plan. It should be noted that the shareholder Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil - Previ has requested that the Company disclose the components of the overall management remuneration in a more detailed and complete manner, justifying the most significant variations and the targets linked to bonuses, especially ASG targets.

7.2.6. Approved the election of the effective and alternate members of the Fiscal Council, with a term of office until the Ordinary General Meeting to be held in fiscal year 2025: (i) as a full member, Mr. Marco Antônio Peixoto Simões Velozo, Brazilian, divorced, economist and accountant, registered with the CPF/MF under No. 942.753.277-72 and with the CRC/RJ under No. 093.788/O-6, with business address at Avenida das Nações Unidas, nº 14.401, Torre Jequitibá, 25º Andar, São Paulo - SP, CEP 04794-000, and, as his deputy, Mr. Attílio Guaspari, Brazilian, married, engineer, registered with the CPF/MF under No. 610.204.868-72, holder of Identity Card No. 2.816.288, issued by the SSP/SP, with business address at Avenida das Nações Unidas, nº 14.401, Torre Jequitibá, 25º Andar, São Paulo - SP, CEP 04794-000, and such candidates received 1,247,926,269 votes in favour (representing 99.80% of the votes); (ii) as a full member, Mr. Ricardo Florence dos Santos, Brazilian, married, chemical engineer and administrator, holder of identity card RG nº 6231779 SSP/SP , subscribed to the CPF/MF under No. 812,578.998-72, with business address at Avenida das Nações Unidas, nº 14.401, Torre Jequitibá, 25º Andar, São Paulo - SP, CEP 04794-000, and, as his deputy, Mr. Antonio Mathias Nogueira Moreira, Brazilian married, financial manager, holder of identity card RG nº 05064851-96 SSP/BA, subscribed to the CPF/MF under No. 906.527.465-00, with business address at Avenida das Nações Unidas, nº 14.401, Torre Jequitibá, 25º Andar, São Paulo - SP, CEP 04794-000, and such candidates received 1,247,925,388 votes in favour (representing 99.80% of the votes); (iii) as a full member, Mr. Alexandre Eduardo De Melo, Brazilian married, administrator, holder of the identity card RG nº 256630690 SSP/SP, subscribed to the CPF/MF under No. 261.179.768-44, with business address at Avenida das Nações Unidas, nº 14.401, Torre Jequitibá, 25º Andar, São Paulo - SP, CEP 04794-000, and, as his deputy, Mr. José Luiz de Souza Gurgel, Brazilian married, economist and accountant, holder of the identity card RG nº 70397831 DETRAN/RJ, subscribed to the CPF/MF under No. 918.587.207-53, with business address at Avenida das Nações Unidas, nº 14.401, Torre Jequitibá, 25º Andar, São Paulo - SP, CEP 04794-000, and such candidates received 1,247,921,685 votes in favour (representing 99.80% of the votes). It is hereby recorded that the members elected to the Fiscal Council were the only candidates presented for the election held at this General Meeting.

7.2.6.1. The shareholders were informed that the fiscal councilors elected at this Meeting are in a position to sign, without reservations, the declaration mentioned in Article 147, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404/1976, as well as that the investiture of the elected fiscal councilors is subject to: (i) signing the term of office, drawn up in the Company's own book; and (ii) effective signature of the above-mentioned declaration.

7.2.7. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders present, with 1,245,679,548 votes in favour (representing 99.62% of the votes), 1.747.949 votes against (representing 0.14% of the votes), and 2.984.432 abstentions (representing 0.24% of the votes), the determination of the compensation of the effective members of the Company's Fiscal Council for the fiscal year 2024 in an amount corresponding to 10% (ten percent) of the average amount of compensation attributed to the Company'sExecutive Officers (not including benefits, representation amounts and profit sharing), pursuant to paragraph 3 of article 162 of Law No. 6,404/1976.

7.3.

At an Extraordinary General Meeting

7.3.1. Approved, by a majority vote of the shareholders present, (a) with 1,248,882,816 votes in favor (representing 99.80% of the votes), 47,422 votes against (representing 0.004% of the votes) and 2,454,383 abstentions (representing 0.20% of the votes), the amendment to article 3 of the Bylaws; (b) with 1,248,826,953 votes in favor (representing 99.80% of the votes), 126,389 votes against (representing 0.01% of the votes) and 2,431,279 abstentions (representing 0.19% of the votes), the amendment to article 5, caput, of the Bylaws; (c) with 1,248,390,804 votes in favor (representing 99.76% of the votes), 561,835 votes against (representing 0.04% of the votes) and 2,431,982 abstentions (representing 0.19% of the votes), the amendment to article 7, caput, of the Bylaws; (d) with 1,248,887,424 votes in favor (representing 99.80% of the votes), 60,043 votes against (representing 0.005% of the votes) and 2,437,154 abstentions (representing 0.19% of the votes), the amendment Article 20, Caput, of the Bylaws, under the terms of the Management Proposal disclosed to the market. In view of this, the aforementioned statutory provisions are hereby amended to read as follows:

"Article 3. The Company's main corporate purpose is the exercise of the following activities, in Brazil or abroad:

(...)

(xv) provision of administrative services to third parties; and

(xvi) provision of laboratory and technical analysis services to third parties.

(...)

Article 5. The Company's capital stock is R$13,653,417,953.36 (thirteen billion, six hundred and fifty-three million, four hundred and seventeen thousand, nine hundred and fifty-three reais and thirty-six cents), fully subscribed and paid-in, divided into 1,682,473,246 (one billion, six hundred and eighty-two million, four hundred and seventy-three thousand, two hundred and forty-six) common shares. all nominative and without nominal value.

(...)

Article 7. The Company is authorized to increase its capital stock, regardless of any amendment to the bylaws, until the number of shares into which the capital stock is divided becomes 2,103,000,000 (two billion, one hundred and three million) common shares, by resolution of the Board of Directors.

(...)

Article 20. The Board of Directors is composed of at least seven (7) and at most ten (10) sitting members, all elected and removed by theShareholders' Meeting, with a unified term of office of two (2) years, with reelection permitted."

7.3.2. The consolidation of the Company's Bylaws was approved by a majority vote of the shareholders present, with 1,248,636,278 votes in favor (representing 99.78% of the votes), 310,993 votes against (representing 0.02% of the votes) and 2,437,350 abstentions (representing 0.19% of the votes), which shall come into force with the wording that integrates these Minutes as its Exhibit I.

7.3.3. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders present, with 1,248,625,648 votes in favor (representing 99.78% of the votes), 308,385 votes against (representing 0.02% of the votes) and 2,450,588 abstentions (representing 0.20% of the votes), the terms and conditions of the instruments of protocol and justification of the incorporations of VIP S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Imobiliárias ("VIP") and PSA Laboratório Veterinário Ltda. ("PSA" and, together with VIP, "Incorporated Companies"), which, directly and indirectly, have BRF as the sole shareholder, through the Company ("Incorporations"), entered into by the Company's management and the incorporated Companies ("Protocols"), as per Exhibit II and Exhibit III to these minutes.

7.3.4. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders present, with 1,248,650,368 votes in favor (representing 99.78% of the votes), 304,452 votes against (representing 0.02% of the votes) and 2,429,801 abstentions (representing 0.19% of the votes), the ratification of the appointment and hiring of Grant Thornton Auditores Independentes Ltda., registered with the CNPJ under No. 10.830.108/0001-65 and with the CRC/SP under No. 2SP-025.583/O-1, headquartered at Avenida Engenheiro Luiz Carlos Berrini, No. 105, São Paulo/SP, represented by Mr. Octavio Zampirollo Neto, accountant, registered with the CRC/SP under No. 1SP-289.095/O-3 ("Appraisal Company"), as a specialized company responsible for the preparation of Appraisal Reports at book value of the incorporated Companies ("Appraisal Reports").

7.3.5. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders present, with 1.248.645.718 votes in favor (representing 99.78% of the votes), 298,868 votes against (representing 0.02% of the votes) and 2,440,035 abstentions (representing 0.19% of the votes), the Appraisal Reports prepared by the Appraisal Company, which are part of the Protocols in the form of the respective Exhibits A.

7.3.6. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders present, with 1,248,637,309 votes in favor (representing 99.78% of the votes), 309,796 votes against (representing 0.02% of the votes) and 2,437,516 abstentions (representing 0.19% of the votes), the Incorporations, with the consequent extinction of the Acquired Companies, under the terms and conditions established in the Protocols. It is hereby stated that, under the terms of the Protocols, the Incorporations will not result in a capital increase or the issuance of new shares by the Company, since the Company holds, directly or indirectly,the entire capital stock of the incorporated Companies. Consequently, the Incorporations will also not entail the need for any change in the Company's Bylaws.

7.3.7. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders present, with 1,248,895,100 votes in favor (representing 99.80% of the votes), 46,491 votes against (representing 0.004% of the votes) and 2,443,030 abstentions (representing 0.20% of the votes), the authorization for the Company's management to perform all acts necessary for the implementation of the Incorporations and the ratification of all acts carried out.

8. Remote Voting: The Company registers the receipt of distance voting forms for this Shareholders' Meeting, which were duly computed as stated in the voting maps prepared by the bookkeeping agent and by the Company itself, pursuant to article 48, items I and II, of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022, and such voting maps are filed at the

Company's headquarters.

9. Documents Filed with the Company: (i) Call Notice; (ii) Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, together with the management's report, the explanatory notes, the independent auditors' report, the opinion of the Fiscal Council, the summary annual report of the Audit and Integrity Committee and the Management's comments on the Company's financial condition; (iii) Power of attorney instruments and representation documents submitted by the shareholders present; and (iv) Voting maps prepared by the bookkeeping agent and by the Company itself.

10. Closure: As there was nothing further to discuss, the work for the drafting of the Minutes containing the summary of the facts occurred was suspended, which, after being approved, was signed by the members of the Board, and the shareholders who participated in this Meeting through the electronic system made available by the Company had their presence recorded by the members of the Board and are considered to be subscribers of said minutes pursuant to article 47, paragraphs 1 and 2, of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022.

Itajaí (SC), March 28, 2024.

Steering board:

Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos President Bruno Machado Ferla Secretary

Shareholders Present:

