Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRF S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRF S A : Notice to shareholders - Form 6-K

03/24/2022 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice to shareholders

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS A) informs its shareholders and the market in general that it received, on this date, a notice sent by CAIXA DE PREVIDÊNCIA DOS FUNCIONÁRIOS DO BANCO DO BRASIL - PREVI ("PREVI"), holder of shares representing 6.13% of the capital stock, requesting that the election of the members of the Board of Directors be held in the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting convened for March 28, 2022 (" AGOE"), by virtue of the multiple vote system, as provided in article 141, caput and paragraph 1, of Law 6,404/1966.

The request submitted by PREVI meets the requirements of article 141 of Law 6,404/1976 and CVM Instruction 165/1991, so that the election of the members of the Board of Directors at the AGM must be carried out using the multiple vote system.

São Paulo, March 24, 2022.

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 14:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRF S.A.
10:32aBRF S A : Notice to shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
03/15BRF S.A. and Aes Brasil Energia S.A. Closing of the Transaction in the Investment Agree..
CI
03/15BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
03/07Brazil meat firms could replace Ukrainian, Russian suppliers as war rages on
RE
03/07Brazil meat firms could replace Ukrainian, Russian suppliers as war rages on
RE
03/07BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
03/07BRF S A : MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON FEBRUARY 22, 2..
PU
03/06WRAPUP 7- Uniqlo owner stays put in Russia as Boeing suspends buying Russian titanium
RE
03/04BRF S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
03/04China suspends chicken imports from BRF's Lucas do Rio Verde plant
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRF S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 52 714 M 10 857 M 10 857 M
Net income 2022 955 M 197 M 197 M
Net Debt 2022 15 145 M 3 119 M 3 119 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 17 853 M 3 677 M 3 677 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 16,57 BRL
Average target price 26,38 BRL
Spread / Average Target 59,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorival Nogueira Luz Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman
Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa Vice President-Operations & Supplies
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRF S.A.-26.42%3 677
TYSON FOODS, INC.-1.64%31 074
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION2.29%27 212
JBS S.A.-4.19%16 810
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-15.53%14 489
WH GROUP LIMITED-2.25%7 838