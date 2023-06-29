PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY
CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27
NIRE 42.300.034.240
CVM 16269-2
Preliminary AND CONSOLIDATED SYNTHETIC Voting MapS
extraoRdinary General MEETING
Meeting to be held on July 03rd, 2023
BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), pursuant to Resolution 81/2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the general market that it received, on the date hereof, the preliminary synthetic voting map related to the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on July 03rd, 2023 ("General Meeting") sent by the financial institution that provides to the Company bookkeeping services. Such map, hereby attached as annex 1, reflects the remote votes cast by means of custody agents and those which were sent directly to the bookkeeping agent.
Additionally, the Company discloses as annex II the consolidated synthetic voting map, which adds the remote votes sent directly to the Company to the votes cast sent through custody and bookkeeping agents.
São Paulo, June 28th, 2023.
Fábio Luis Mendes Mariano
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
BRF S.A.
ANNEX I
ANNEX II
Disclaimer
BRF SA published this content on 29 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2023 10:10:08 UTC.