  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRF S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

05/04/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. ('BRF' or 'Company') (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), announces to its shareholders and to the market that, subsequent to the Announcement to the Market dated December 17, 2020, Nutrinvestment BV and Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayii AS, indirectly controlled subsidiaries of the Company, concluded, on the date hereof, the sale to Aaylex System Group S.A of 100% of the shares held in Banvitfoods S.R.L., engaged in the activities of manufacture of animal feed and egg hatchery in Romania.

The purchase price paid on the date hereof amounts to EUR 20,300,000.00 (twenty million and three hundred thousand Euros), equivalent to approximately R$ 132,425,000.00. The purchase price is subject to post-closing adjustments which are common to transactions of such nature.

São Paulo, May 4, 2021.

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRF S.A.

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 43 377 M 8 002 M 8 002 M
Net income 2021 937 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2021 15 801 M 2 915 M 2 915 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 0,36%
Capitalization 16 615 M 3 052 M 3 065 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 28,79 BRL
Last Close Price 20,57 BRL
Spread / Highest target 84,7%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lorival Nogueira Luz Global Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman
Alessandro Rosa Bonorino Vice President-People, Services & Technology
Neil Hamilton dos Guimarães Peixoto Vice President-Quality, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF S.A.-6.67%3 079
TYSON FOODS, INC.21.82%28 632
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION0.39%25 274
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-21.94%19 609
JBS S.A.25.70%13 838
WH GROUP LIMITED3.85%12 778
