    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)

05/20/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. ('BRF' or the 'Company') (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), in attention to the Official Notice 702/2021-SLS, dated 05/19/2021 ('Notice'), hereby clarifies the request sent by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ('B3').

For a better understanding and in line with the guidelines issued by B3, the Notice is transcribed below:

'Dear Sir,

'In view of the latest fluctuations registered in relation to the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the amount traded, as shown below, we request to be informed, by 05/20/2021, if there is any fact that you are aware of that may justify it.'

ON Shares
Price (R$ per share)
Date Opening Minimum Maximum Average Last Fluct. % Nº neg. Amount Volume (R$)
05/06/2021 21,09 20,86 21,50 21,20 21,02 0,62 27.448 11.188.400 237.230.684,00
05/07/2021 20,85 20,55 21,11 20,83 21,11 0,42 14.961 6.458.900 134.518.096,00
05/10/2021 21,11 20,81 21,55 21,31 21,53 1,98 16.720 6.947.600 148.027.974,00
05/11/2021 21,30 20,98 21,46 21,24 21,38 -0,69 18.474 6.941.600 147.451.572,00
05/12/2021 21,02 20,94 21,20 21,08 21,05 -1,54 26.397 8.470.600 178.586.729,00
05/13/2021 21,14 20,26 21,14 20,49 20,46 -2,80 35.218 14.637.800 299.917.746,00
05/14/2021 20,62 20,34 20,99 20,71 20,91 2,19 22.765 9.135.800 189.235.329,00
05/17/2021 20,95 20,50 21,00 20,78 20,85 -0,28 21.754 8.357.900 173.687.203,00
05/18/2021 20,88 20,32 21,21 20,83 21,06 1,00 30.771 16.058.300 334.472.982,00
05/19/2021* 20,99 20,85 22,46 21,98 22,44 6,55 57.407 27.962.800 614.862.335,00

* Updated until 17h49.'

In this regard, the Company clarifies that it is not aware of any fact or non-public information that could justify the fluctuations in the quotation and in the trading volume of its shares, as mentioned in the Notice.

The Company reiterates its commitment to, under the terms of the applicable regulation, maintain its shareholders and the market in general duly informed of any relevant act or fact related to its business.

São Paulo, May 20, 2021.

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRF S.A.

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 18:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 44 608 M 8 442 M 8 442 M
Net income 2021 937 M 177 M 177 M
Net Debt 2021 15 137 M 2 865 M 2 865 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 0,71%
Capitalization 17 786 M 3 361 M 3 366 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 28,56 BRL
Last Close Price 22,02 BRL
Spread / Highest target 72,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lorival Nogueira Luz Global Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman
Alessandro Rosa Bonorino Vice President-People, Services & Technology
Neil Hamilton dos Guimarães Peixoto Vice President-Quality, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF S.A.-4.45%3 371
TYSON FOODS, INC.23.93%29 051
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-1.37%24 831
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-20.00%20 455
JBS S.A.25.11%14 225
WH GROUP LIMITED4.62%12 914