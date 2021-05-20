BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)

BRF S.A. ('BRF' or the 'Company') (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), in attention to the Official Notice 702/2021-SLS, dated 05/19/2021 ('Notice'), hereby clarifies the request sent by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ('B3').
For a better understanding and in line with the guidelines issued by B3, the Notice is transcribed below:
'Dear Sir,
'In view of the latest fluctuations registered in relation to the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the amount traded, as shown below, we request to be informed, by 05/20/2021, if there is any fact that you are aware of that may justify it.'
ON Shares
Price (R$ per share)
Date
Opening
Minimum
Maximum
Average
Last
Fluct. %
Nº neg.
Amount
Volume (R$)
05/06/2021
21,09
20,86
21,50
21,20
21,02
0,62
27.448
11.188.400
237.230.684,00
05/07/2021
20,85
20,55
21,11
20,83
21,11
0,42
14.961
6.458.900
134.518.096,00
05/10/2021
21,11
20,81
21,55
21,31
21,53
1,98
16.720
6.947.600
148.027.974,00
05/11/2021
21,30
20,98
21,46
21,24
21,38
-0,69
18.474
6.941.600
147.451.572,00
05/12/2021
21,02
20,94
21,20
21,08
21,05
-1,54
26.397
8.470.600
178.586.729,00
05/13/2021
21,14
20,26
21,14
20,49
20,46
-2,80
35.218
14.637.800
299.917.746,00
05/14/2021
20,62
20,34
20,99
20,71
20,91
2,19
22.765
9.135.800
189.235.329,00
05/17/2021
20,95
20,50
21,00
20,78
20,85
-0,28
21.754
8.357.900
173.687.203,00
05/18/2021
20,88
20,32
21,21
20,83
21,06
1,00
30.771
16.058.300
334.472.982,00
05/19/2021*
20,99
20,85
22,46
21,98
22,44
6,55
57.407
27.962.800
614.862.335,00
* Updated until 17h49.'
In this regard, the Company clarifies that it is not aware of any fact or non-public information that could justify the fluctuations in the quotation and in the trading volume of its shares, as mentioned in the Notice.
The Company reiterates its commitment to, under the terms of the applicable regulation, maintain its shareholders and the market in general duly informed of any relevant act or fact related to its business.