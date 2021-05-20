BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. ('BRF' or the 'Company') (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), in attention to the Official Notice 702/2021-SLS, dated 05/19/2021 ('Notice'), hereby clarifies the request sent by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ('B3').

For a better understanding and in line with the guidelines issued by B3, the Notice is transcribed below:

'Dear Sir,

'In view of the latest fluctuations registered in relation to the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the amount traded, as shown below, we request to be informed, by 05/20/2021, if there is any fact that you are aware of that may justify it.'

ON Shares Price (R$ per share) Date Opening Minimum Maximum Average Last Fluct. % Nº neg. Amount Volume (R$) 05/06/2021 21,09 20,86 21,50 21,20 21,02 0,62 27.448 11.188.400 237.230.684,00 05/07/2021 20,85 20,55 21,11 20,83 21,11 0,42 14.961 6.458.900 134.518.096,00 05/10/2021 21,11 20,81 21,55 21,31 21,53 1,98 16.720 6.947.600 148.027.974,00 05/11/2021 21,30 20,98 21,46 21,24 21,38 -0,69 18.474 6.941.600 147.451.572,00 05/12/2021 21,02 20,94 21,20 21,08 21,05 -1,54 26.397 8.470.600 178.586.729,00 05/13/2021 21,14 20,26 21,14 20,49 20,46 -2,80 35.218 14.637.800 299.917.746,00 05/14/2021 20,62 20,34 20,99 20,71 20,91 2,19 22.765 9.135.800 189.235.329,00 05/17/2021 20,95 20,50 21,00 20,78 20,85 -0,28 21.754 8.357.900 173.687.203,00 05/18/2021 20,88 20,32 21,21 20,83 21,06 1,00 30.771 16.058.300 334.472.982,00 05/19/2021* 20,99 20,85 22,46 21,98 22,44 6,55 57.407 27.962.800 614.862.335,00

* Updated until 17h49.'

In this regard, the Company clarifies that it is not aware of any fact or non-public information that could justify the fluctuations in the quotation and in the trading volume of its shares, as mentioned in the Notice.

The Company reiterates its commitment to, under the terms of the applicable regulation, maintain its shareholders and the market in general duly informed of any relevant act or fact related to its business.

São Paulo, May 20, 2021.

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRF S.A.