BRF S A : Brazil farmers threaten to stop fattening chicks for BRF

BRASILIA, June 8 (Reuters) - Chicken producers in Mato
Grosso state contracted to supply BRF Brasil Foods SA
decided on Tuesday to stop fattening chicks next week for the
world's largest poultry exporter unless it paid higher prices to
cover rising production costs.
BRF provides food for farmers to raise chickens for
slaughter.
The association of chicken producers, meeting in Lucas do
Rio Verde, is seeking a price hike of 10% to 12% in chicken sold
to BRF, said Pablo Artifon, director of the trade group, in a
phone interview.
BRF did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Editing by Richard Chang)