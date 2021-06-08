Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRF S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRF S A : Brazil farmers threaten to stop fattening chicks for BRF

06/08/2021 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, June 8 (Reuters) - Chicken producers in Mato Grosso state contracted to supply BRF Brasil Foods SA decided on Tuesday to stop fattening chicks next week for the world's largest poultry exporter unless it paid higher prices to cover rising production costs.

BRF provides food for farmers to raise chickens for slaughter.

The association of chicken producers, meeting in Lucas do Rio Verde, is seeking a price hike of 10% to 12% in chicken sold to BRF, said Pablo Artifon, director of the trade group, in a phone interview.

BRF did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRF S.A. -0.49% 28.51 End-of-day quote.29.36%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.27% 6.1393 Delayed Quote.-3.24%
All news about BRF S.A.
02:10pBRF S A  : Brazil farmers threaten to stop fattening chicks for BRF
RE
06:05aBRF S A  : Approved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on May 27th, 2021 (F..
PU
06:05aBRF S A  : MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON MAY..
PU
06/07BRF S A  : Minutes of The Extraordinary Meeting of The Board of Directors
PU
06/07BRF S A  : Reunião da Administração
PU
06/03BRF S A  : announces cash tender offer for its 4.875% Senior Notes due 2030 (For..
PU
06/03BRF S A  : MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD O..
PU
06/02BRF S A  : Minutes of The Extraordinary Meeting of The Board of Directors
PU
06/02BRF S A  : Reunião da Administração
PU
06/02Brazil's Marfrig moves closer to BRF offer threshold -source
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 43 923 M 8 717 M 8 717 M
Net income 2021 901 M 179 M 179 M
Net Debt 2021 15 835 M 3 143 M 3 143 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 23 028 M 4 584 M 4 570 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 28,48 BRL
Last Close Price 28,51 BRL
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lorival Nogueira Luz Global Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman
Neil Hamilton dos Guimarães Peixoto Vice President-Quality, Research & Development
Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa Vice President-Operations & Supplies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF S.A.29.36%4 563
TYSON FOODS, INC.21.55%28 573
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION5.51%26 659
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-25.93%18 831
JBS S.A.25.74%14 693
WH GROUP LIMITED12.77%13 930