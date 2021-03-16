Log in
BRF S.A.

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
BRF S A : Brazil's BRF gets nod to export chicken wings to Canada

03/16/2021
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Tuesday Canada has authorized chicken wing exports from two of its plants located in top farm state Mato Grosso.

BRF has been seeking to sell more products to Canada to strengthen its position in developed markets and also shore up competition against domestic rivals including JBS SA, which have large operations in North America.

With the approval of the Nova Mutum and Lucas do Rio Verde facilities, BRF now has 15 units authorized to sell chicken products to Canada, which the company considers a key market.

BRF, the world's largest chicken exporter, is also seeking approval to export pork into the Canadian market, the company said in a statement.

In December, the company said it aims to invest about 55 billion reais ($9.87 billion) in the next 10 years to expand the business globally.

As part of the strategy, BRF wants to increase sales of processed products of higher aggregate value.

($1 = 5.5733 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano in Sao Paulo; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
