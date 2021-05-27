Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRF S.A.
  News
  Summary
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/26
25.56 BRL   -1.16%
09:29aBRF S A  : DONATES BRL 420,000 TO THE MOVEMENT “JUNTOS POR UBERLÂNDIA”
PU
07:00aRising beef prices squeeze carnivores from Buenos Aires to California
RE
05/26BRF S A  : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)
PU
BRF S A : DONATES BRL 420,000 TO THE MOVEMENT “JUNTOS POR UBERLÂNDIA”

05/27/2021 | 09:29am EDT
26/05/2021 13h41 BRF DONATES BRL 420,000 TO THE MOVEMENT 'JUNTOS POR UBERLÂNDIA'

Funds will be allocated to equip and maintain Treatment Units in hospitals serving Covid-19 victims

The city of Uberlândia (MG) received donations from BRF, one of the largest food companies in the world. The company allocated BRL 420,000 to the Juntos por Uberlândia movement through transfer to the organization Casa Carol, which welcomes children and adolescents in situations of risk and receives donations by the movement. Resources will be allocated to equip and maintain treatment structures for patients affected by COVID-19

Representing the Unit, the Industrial Executive Manager, Fabio Possato, the Executive Manager of Agriculture, Gabriel Vearick, in addition to the Production Supervisor Erick Abreu and the local representative of the BRF Institute, Thalita Silva, made the symbolic delivery of the check to the representatives of the NGO.

The action is part of more than BRL 50 million announced by BRF to assist in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative includes actions in 15 Brazilian states and in countries where BRF has operations. Donations can be accompanied on the website https://www.brf-global.com/sobre/seguranca/comunica-coronavirus/.

About the BRF Institute:

Founded in 2012 by BRF, the BRF Institute is a private association to strategically direct the Company's social investments. The goal is to support citizen initiatives that contribute to the development of communities locally.

Since its creation, through volunteering and direct investment projects, the BRF Institute has impacted more than half a million people, mobilized 30,000 volunteers and carried out more than 2,000 social actions in 60 cities around the country.

About BRF

One of the largest food companies in the world, BRF is present in more than 130 countries and owns iconic brands such as Sadia, Perdigão and Qualy. Its purpose is to offer quality food that is increasingly tasty and practical, to people all over the world, through the sustainable management of a living, long and complex chain, which provides a better life for everyone, from the countryside to the table Based on fundamental commitments to safety, quality and integrity, the Company bases its strategy on a long-term vision and aims to generate value for its more than 95,000 employees worldwide, more than 330,000 clients, approximately 10,000 members in Brazil, all of its shareholders and for society.

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 13:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 43 688 M 8 226 M 8 226 M
Net income 2021 843 M 159 M 159 M
Net Debt 2021 16 344 M 3 077 M 3 077 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 20 645 M 3 901 M 3 887 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 28,48 BRL
Last Close Price 25,56 BRL
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lorival Nogueira Luz Global Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman
Neil Hamilton dos Guimarães Peixoto Vice President-Quality, Research & Development
Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa Vice President-Operations & Supplies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF S.A.15.97%3 901
TYSON FOODS, INC.24.47%29 037
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION4.66%26 348
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-22.56%19 707
JBS S.A.28.49%14 317
WH GROUP LIMITED3.54%12 785