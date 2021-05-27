BRF S A : DONATES BRL 420,000 TO THE MOVEMENT “JUNTOS POR UBERLÂNDIA”

26/05/2021 13h41

Funds will be allocated to equip and maintain Treatment Units in hospitals serving Covid-19 victims

The city of Uberlândia (MG) received donations from BRF, one of the largest food companies in the world. The company allocated BRL 420,000 to the Juntos por Uberlândia movement through transfer to the organization Casa Carol, which welcomes children and adolescents in situations of risk and receives donations by the movement. Resources will be allocated to equip and maintain treatment structures for patients affected by COVID-19

Representing the Unit, the Industrial Executive Manager, Fabio Possato, the Executive Manager of Agriculture, Gabriel Vearick, in addition to the Production Supervisor Erick Abreu and the local representative of the BRF Institute, Thalita Silva, made the symbolic delivery of the check to the representatives of the NGO.

The action is part of more than BRL 50 million announced by BRF to assist in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative includes actions in 15 Brazilian states and in countries where BRF has operations. Donations can be accompanied on the website https://www.brf-global.com/sobre/seguranca/comunica-coronavirus/.

