Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  BRF S.A.    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRF S A : JOINS THE "EQUITY IS PRIORITY" MOVEMENT PROMOTED BY THE UNITED NATIONS GLOBAL PACT BRAZIL NETWORK

04/09/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
09/04/2021 13h57 BRF JOINS THE 'EQUITY IS PRIORITY' MOVEMENT PROMOTED BY THE UNITED NATIONS GLOBAL PACT BRAZIL NETWORK

Lorival Luz, CEO of BRF, signed today a fidelity agreement to the movement that aims to increase the number of women in top leadership positions in companies

BRF, one of the largest food companies in the world, joined this Thursday, the 8th, the 'Equity is Priority' movement, promoted by the UN Global Pact Brazil Network. The objective is to reinforce one of the main commitments assumed by the Company at the end of 2020: the goal for gender equity, which seeks to reach 30% of senior leadership being women by 2025.

As a signatory of the UN Global Pact Brazil Network since 2007, BRF assumes a public commitment to employees, the business community and society to promote gender equality within the company and ensure the full and effective participation of women in leadership opportunities in all levels of positions offered by the Company. This commitment is in line with initiatives that reinforce ESG governance and that will guide all of BRF's business areas for the next ten years.

'Diversity is part of our essence, it enriches our relationships and contributes to different points of view to appear before the same challenge. When we launched the 2030 Vision in December, we talked a lot about the challenges that we would have in the coming years. Gender equity is one of them. ', says Lorival Luz, CEO of BRF. 'We now want to intensify our public commitments and work towards achieving this goal, with leaders increasingly prepared, in a diverse and inclusive environment.', adds Alessandro Bonorino, VP of People, Management and Digital Transformation at BRF.

The progress made in the commitment assumed will be reported annually to the UN Global Pact Brazil Network through a platform offered by the entity. The tool aims to help companies evaluate their policies and programs, points for improvement and opportunities to define future corporate goals and objectives.

About BRF

One of the largest food companies in the world, BRF is present in more than 130 countries and owns iconic brands such as Sadia, Perdigão and Qualy. Its purpose is to offer quality food that is increasingly tasty and practical, to people all over the world, through the sustainable management of a long, complex and living chain, which provides a better life for everyone, from the field to the table. Based on fundamental safety, quality and integrity commitments, the Company bases its strategy on a long-term vision and aims to generate value for its more than 95 thousand employees worldwide, more than 300 thousand customers and approximately 10 thousand integrated in Brazil, all its shareholders and society.

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 17:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRF S.A.
01:03pBRF S A  : Joins the "equity is priority" movement promoted by the united nation..
PU
04/07BRF S A  : Announces new r$ 50 million donation plan in the fight against covid-..
PU
04/07BRF S A  : Announces new r $ 50 million donation plan in the fight against covid..
PU
03/26BRF S A  : Proposal of the Board Of Directors for the Ordinary and Extraordinary..
PU
03/26BRF S A  : Public Request of Power of Attorney
PU
03/26BRF S A  : Shareholders´ Manual For Participation at the Ordinary and Extraordin..
PU
03/26BRF S A  : Distance Voting Form of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/26BRF S A  : Call Notice for the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders´ Me..
PU
03/26BRF S A  : Distance Voting Form of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeti..
PU
03/22BRF S A  : Minutes of The Ordinary Meeting of the Fiscal Council
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 43 204 M 7 661 M 7 661 M
Net income 2021 1 180 M 209 M 209 M
Net Debt 2021 16 154 M 2 865 M 2 865 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 0,23%
Capitalization 19 700 M 3 486 M 3 493 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 28,50 BRL
Last Close Price 24,39 BRL
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lorival Nogueira Luz Global Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman
Alessandro Rosa Bonorino Vice President-People, Services & Technology
Neil Hamilton dos Guimarães Peixoto Vice President-Quality, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF S.A.10.66%3 523
TYSON FOODS, INC.18.45%27 840
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION1.31%25 506
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-15.91%20 874
JBS S.A.33.69%14 205
WH GROUP LIMITED7.85%13 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ