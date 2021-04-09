BRF S A : JOINS THE "EQUITY IS PRIORITY" MOVEMENT PROMOTED BY THE UNITED NATIONS GLOBAL PACT BRAZIL NETWORK

09/04/2021 13h57

Lorival Luz, CEO of BRF, signed today a fidelity agreement to the movement that aims to increase the number of women in top leadership positions in companies

BRF, one of the largest food companies in the world, joined this Thursday, the 8th, the 'Equity is Priority' movement, promoted by the UN Global Pact Brazil Network. The objective is to reinforce one of the main commitments assumed by the Company at the end of 2020: the goal for gender equity, which seeks to reach 30% of senior leadership being women by 2025.

As a signatory of the UN Global Pact Brazil Network since 2007, BRF assumes a public commitment to employees, the business community and society to promote gender equality within the company and ensure the full and effective participation of women in leadership opportunities in all levels of positions offered by the Company. This commitment is in line with initiatives that reinforce ESG governance and that will guide all of BRF's business areas for the next ten years.

'Diversity is part of our essence, it enriches our relationships and contributes to different points of view to appear before the same challenge. When we launched the 2030 Vision in December, we talked a lot about the challenges that we would have in the coming years. Gender equity is one of them. ', says Lorival Luz, CEO of BRF. 'We now want to intensify our public commitments and work towards achieving this goal, with leaders increasingly prepared, in a diverse and inclusive environment.', adds Alessandro Bonorino, VP of People, Management and Digital Transformation at BRF.

The progress made in the commitment assumed will be reported annually to the UN Global Pact Brazil Network through a platform offered by the entity. The tool aims to help companies evaluate their policies and programs, points for improvement and opportunities to define future corporate goals and objectives.

About BRF

One of the largest food companies in the world, BRF is present in more than 130 countries and owns iconic brands such as Sadia, Perdigão and Qualy. Its purpose is to offer quality food that is increasingly tasty and practical, to people all over the world, through the sustainable management of a long, complex and living chain, which provides a better life for everyone, from the field to the table. Based on fundamental safety, quality and integrity commitments, the Company bases its strategy on a long-term vision and aims to generate value for its more than 95 thousand employees worldwide, more than 300 thousand customers and approximately 10 thousand integrated in Brazil, all its shareholders and society.