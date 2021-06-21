Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRF S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 06/18
28.95 BRL   +0.10%
06:13aBRF S A  : MATERIAL FACT (Form 6-K)
PU
06/16BRF S A  : Material Event (Form 6-K)
PU
06/10BRF S A  : Donates food and ppe to hospital de serafina corrêa
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRF S A : MATERIAL FACT (Form 6-K)

06/21/2021 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL FACT

BRF S.A. ('BRF' or 'Company') (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), in accordance with Instructions CVM no. 358/2002 and no. 384/2013 and as approved by its Board of Directors, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that its subsidiary BRF Pet S.A., dedicated to the pet food segment, executed, on June 18, 2021, an agreement for the acquisition of 100% (one hundred percent) of the capital stock of the companies that compose the Hercosul Group ('Transaction'). The purchaser price is subject to the adjustments contemplated in the purchase and sale agreement and will be informed to the market upon the closing of the Transaction.

The Company clarifies that the Transaction was approved by its Board of Directors and does not depend on the approval of the Company General Shareholders´ Meeting, as it will be carried out through its subsidiary BRF Pet S.A., dedicated to the pet food segment and, therefore, pursuant to item 7.11 of the Circular Letter/CVM/SEP/N°01/2021, has an economic rationale.

About the Hercosul Group

In the pet food market for over 20 years, the Hercosul Group is a group of companies headquartered in Brazil, dedicated to the development, production and distribution of dry and wet pet food for dogs and cats. The Hercosul Group has a solid growth trajectory in this market, launching innovative products, which are recognized for its quality, safety and performance, and is present in the Super Premium Natural, Super Premium Functional and Special Premium categories, in addition to Premium and Standard category, offering dry and wet pet food for dogs and cats throughout the national territory and other countries, with traditional brands such as Biofresh, Three Dogs, Three Cats, Primocão, Primogato, Apolo and Átila.

Transaction Rationale

In accordance with the 'Vision 2030' plan, this movement strengthens the Company business generation and diversification in order to meet the consumers growing demands in this segment and represents, with the closing of the Transaction, an effective step to becoming one of the largest and most relevant players in the Brazilian pet food market by 2025. It accelerates the development of its production capacity, logistics, brands and innovation in the pet food segment, in addition to boosting business in the specialized distribution channel. Considering the closing of the Transaction, BRF will become one of the largest players, with a market share of approximately 4%, according to estimates based on data provided by ABINPET (Brazilian Association of the Pet Products Industry).

The closing of the Transaction is subject to regulatory authorities approval and to the satisfaction of conditions precedent applicable to transactions of similar nature. The Company will keep the market duly informed about any relevant matter related to the Transaction.

São Paulo, June 18, 2021

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
BRF S.A.

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 10:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRF S.A.
06:13aBRF S A  : MATERIAL FACT (Form 6-K)
PU
06/16BRF S A  : Material Event (Form 6-K)
PU
06/10BRF S A  : Donates food and ppe to hospital de serafina corrêa
PU
06/09Brazil's imports of Argentine corn start to arrive
RE
06/08LIVESTOCK-Most-active hog futures retreat after matching contract high
RE
06/08BRF S A  : Brazil farmers threaten to stop fattening chicks for BRF
RE
06/08BRF S A  : Approved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on May 27th, 2021 (F..
PU
06/08BRF S A  : MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON MAY..
PU
06/07BRF S A  : Minutes of The Extraordinary Meeting of The Board of Directors
PU
06/07BRF S A  : Reunião da Administração
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 43 923 M 8 678 M 8 678 M
Net income 2021 975 M 193 M 193 M
Net Debt 2021 15 835 M 3 129 M 3 129 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 0,46%
Capitalization 23 383 M 4 632 M 4 620 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 28,48 BRL
Last Close Price 28,95 BRL
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lorival Nogueira Luz Global Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman
Neil Hamilton dos Guimarães Peixoto Vice President-Quality, Research & Development
Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa Vice President-Operations & Supplies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF S.A.31.35%4 632
TYSON FOODS, INC.12.91%26 542
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION1.74%25 705
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-33.28%16 816
JBS S.A.18.81%13 878
WH GROUP LIMITED9.38%13 506