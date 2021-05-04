Log in
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRF S A : MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON APRIL 26, 2021

05/04/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON APRIL 26, 2021

1.Date, Time and Place: Meeting held on April 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., by videoconference.

2.Call and Attendance: The call notice requirement was waived, pursuant to article 21 of the Company's Bylaws, in view of the presence of all members of the Board of Directors of BRF S.A. ('Company'): Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente ('Mr. Pedro Parente'), Mr. Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho ('Mr. Augusto Cruz'), Mr. Dan Ioschpe ('Mr. Dan Ioschpe'), Mrs. Flavia Buarque de Almeida ('Mrs. Flavia Almeida'), Mr. José Luiz Osório de Almeida Filho ('Mr. José Osório'), Mr. Luiz Fernando Furlan ('Mr. Luiz Furlan'), Mr. Ivandré Montiel da Silva ('Mr. Ivandré Montiel'), Mr. Roberto Rodrigues ('Mr. Roberto Rodrigues'), Mrs. Flavia Maria Bittencourt ('Mrs. Flavia Bittencourt') and Mr. Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci ('Mr. Marcelo Bacci').

3.Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente. Secretary: Mr. Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves.

4.Agenda: Approval of the BRF 2020 Integrated Report.

5.Resolutions: The members approved, by unanimous votes and with no restrictions, the drawing up of the present minutes in summary form. Once the agenda had been examined, the following matter was discussed, and the following resolution was taken:

5.1.Approval of the BRF 2020 Integrated Report: The members of the Board of Directors unanimously approved, considering the favorable recommendation of the Quality and Sustainability Committee, the Company's Integrated Report for the year of 2020.

6.Documents Filed at the Company: The documents related to the agenda that supported the resolutions taken by the members of the Board of Directors or information presented during the meeting were filed at the Company's head office.

Extract of the Minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 26, 2021.

BRF S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 1629-2

7.Closure: There being no other matters to be discussed, the Chairman declared the meeting closed, during which time the present minutes were drawn up in summary form by electronic processing and, having been read and found correct by all those present, were signed.

I certify that the above text is a faithful copy of the minutes which are filed in the Book of the Minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of the Company´s Board of Directors.

São Paulo, April 26, 2021.

Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves

Secretary

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:32:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
