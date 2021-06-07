BRF S A : Reunião da Administração

BRF S.A.
Companhia Aberta de Capital Autorizado
CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27
NIRE 42.300.034.240
CVM 1629-2
ATA DA REUNIÃO EXTRAORDINÁRIA DO CONSELHO DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO
REALIZADA EM 27 DE MAIO DE 2021
Data, Horário e Local: Realizada no dia 27 de maio de 2021, às 10h00, por conferência telefônica.
Convocação e Presenças: Convocação devidamente realizada nos termos do artigo 21 do
Estatuto Social da BRF S.A. ("Companhia"), com a presença da totalidade dos membros do Conselho de Administração, quais sejam, os Srs. Pedro Pullen Parente ("Sr. Pedro Parente"); Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho ("Sr. Augusto Cruz"); Dan Ioschpe ("Sr. Dan Ioschpe"); Flavia Buarque de Almeida ("Sra. Flavia Almeida"); José Luiz Osório de Almeida Filho ("Sr. José Osório"); Luiz Fernando Furlan ("Sr. Luiz Furlan"); Ivandré Montiel da Silva ("Sr. Ivandré Montiel"); Roberto Rodrigues ("Sr. Roberto Rodrigues"); Flavia Maria Bittencourt ("Sra. Flavia Bittencourt"); e Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci ("Sr. Marcelo Bacci").
Composição da Mesa: Presidente: Sr. Pedro Parente. Secretário: Sr. Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves.
Ordem do Dia: (i) Análise e Aprovação do Formulário de Referência referente ao exercício de 2020 ("FRE 2020") e (ii) Aprovação do Regimento Interno da Diretoria Executiva da Companhia.
Deliberações: Os Conselheiros aprovaram, por unanimidade de votos dos presentes e sem quaisquer restrições, a lavratura da presente ata sob a forma de sumário. Examinada as matérias constantes da ordem do dia, foram tratados os seguintes assuntos e tomadas as seguintes deliberações:
Análise e Aprovação do FRE 2020. Em conformidade com as recomendações favoráveis do Comitê de Auditoria e Integridade e do Conselho Fiscal, a totalidade dos membros do Conselho de Administração presentes à reunião aprovou a submissão, à Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, do Formulário de Referência da Companhia referente ao exercício social encerrado em 31 de dezembro de 2020; e
Aprovação do Regimento Interno da Diretoria Executiva da Companhia. Os membros do Conselho de Administração aprovaram, por unanimidade de votos, considerando a recomendação favorável do Comitê de Pessoas, Governança, Organização e Cultura, o Regimento Interno da Diretoria Executiva da Companhia.
Documentos Arquivados na Companhia: Ficam arquivados na sede da Companhia os documentos que respaldaram as deliberações tomadas pelos membros do Conselho de Administração ou que estejam relacionados às informações prestadas durante a reunião.
Encerramento: Nada mais havendo a tratar, a reunião foi encerrada, sendo a presente Ata lavrada por meio de processamento eletrônico, a qual depois de lida e aprovada foi assinada por todos os Conselheiros presentes.
Certifico ser o extrato acima transcrição fiel de trecho da ata lavrada no Livro de Atas de Reuniões
Ordinárias e Extraordinárias do Conselho de Administração da Companhia.
São Paulo, 27 de maio de 2021.
_______________________________
Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves
Secretário
BRF S.A.
Publicly Held Company
CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27
NIRE 42.300.034.240
CVM 1629-2
MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
HELD ON MAY 27, 2021
Date, Time and Place: Meeting held on May 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., by videoconference.
Call and Attendance: The call notice requirement was waived, pursuant to article 21 of the
Company's Bylaws, in view of the presence of all members of the Board of Directors of BRF S.A. ("Company"): Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente ("Mr. Pedro Parente"), Mr. Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho ("Mr. Augusto Cruz"), Mr. Dan Ioschpe ("Mr. Dan Ioschpe"), Mrs. Flavia Buarque de Almeida ("Mrs. Flavia Almeida"), Mr. José Luiz Osório de Almeida Filho ("Mr. José Osório"), Mr. Luiz Fernando Furlan ("Mr. Luiz Furlan"), Mr. Ivandré Montiel da Silva ("Mr. Ivandré Montiel"), Mr. Roberto Rodrigues ("Mr. Roberto Rodrigues"), Mrs. Flavia Maria Bittencourt ("Mrs. Flavia Bittencourt") and Mr. Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci ("Mr. Marcelo Bacci").
Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. Pedro Parente. Secretary: Mr. Carlos Eduardo de Castro
Neves.
Agenda: (i) Analysis and Approval of the Reference Form for the Fiscal Year 2020 ("FRE 2020"); and (ii) Approval of the Internal Regulation of the Board of Officers.
Resolutions: The members approved, by unanimous votes and with no restrictions, the drawing up of the present minutes in summary form. Once the agenda had been examined, the following matters were discussed, and the following resolutions were taken:
Analysis and Approval of the FRE 2020. In accordance with the favorable recommendations of the Audit and Integrity Committee and the Fiscal Council, all the members of the Board of Directors present at the meeting approved the submission, to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of the Company's Reference Form regarding the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020.
Approval of the Internal Regulation of the Board of Officers. The members of the Board of Directors unanimously approved, considering the favorable recommendation of the People, Governance, Organization and Culture Committee, the Internal Regulation of the Board of Officers of the Company.
Documents Filed at the Company: The documents related to the agenda that supported
the resolutions taken by the members of the Board of Directors or information presented during the meeting were filed at the Company's head office
7. Closure: There being no other matters to be discussed, the Chairman declared the meeting closed, during which time the present minutes were drawn up in summary form by electronic processing and, having been read and found correct by all those present, were signed.
I certify that the above text is a faithful copy of the minutes which are filed in the Book of the Minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of the Company´s Board of Directors.
São Paulo, May 27, 2021.
Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves
Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves
Secretary
Disclaimer
BRF SA published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 21:34:02 UTC.