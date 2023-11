BRF - Brasil Foods is among the main Brazilian food processing groups. Net sales by family of products break down as follows: - ready meals (51.6%): carved chickens and marinated turkeys, meat based breaded products, cold salads, frozen pizzas, etc.; - whole chickens and curved frozen chickens (44.7%). The group also provides curved frozen pork and beef; - other (3.7%): animal feed products, soya flour, etc.

Sector Food Processing