    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/22 02:27:56 pm
18.95 BRL   +3.33%
02:06pBrazil meatpacker Marfrig proposes shareholder Molina, Santander's Rial for BRF board
RE
06:22aBRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
02/10BRF S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
Brazil meatpacker Marfrig proposes shareholder Molina, Santander's Rial for BRF board

02/22/2022 | 02:06pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A worker packs beef at the Marfrig Group slaughter house in Promissao

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA said on Tuesday that Marfrig Global Foods SA proposed appointing its controlling shareholder Marcos Molina as BRF's chairman and Santander Brasil's Chairman Sergio Rial as vice-president of the board.

The new composition of BRF's board will be decided on March 28, when company shareholders meet to vote on the proposed names, according to a filing.

Marfrig said on Monday it wished to appoint its own board members at BRF after buying a 33.25% stake in the company, saying it had decided to exercise its right to influence BRF's management.

In a separate filing on Tuesday, Marfrig confirmed Molina's and Rial's proposed appointments, as well as that of another eight candidates.

Earlier in the day, Valor Economico reported that Molina and Rial were tapped as candidates for BRF's board.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Peter Frontini; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. -0.09% 31.67 Delayed Quote.5.40%
BRF S.A. 3.44% 18.95 Delayed Quote.-18.74%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.47% 5.7359 Delayed Quote.-8.36%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 3.71% 22.08 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
