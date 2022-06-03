Brazil prosecutor probes death at BRF meat facility

June 3 (Reuters) - A Brazilian labor prosecutor said on Friday that the death of a young man at a meat plant operated by BRF in the southern state of Parana is under investigation.

"It is a tragedy, we are dealing with another death at a meat packing plant," Lincoln Cordeiro told Reuters.

The company confirmed an accidental death at its Toledo meat facility on May 27 and is lending support to the family of the worker, whom it did not name.

BRF said it is conducting its own investigation into the causes of the accident and is cooperating with authorities.

