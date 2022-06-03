Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRF S.A.
  News
  Summary
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  06/03 04:07:51 pm EDT
15.20 BRL   -1.36%
06/03Brazil prosecutor probes death at BRF meat facility
RE
05/26BRF S.A. Announces Grazielle Tallia Parenti Shall Cease to Integrate the Company's Executive Board
CI
05/25BRF S A : Minutes of The Ordinary Meeting of The Board of Directors
PU
Summary 
Summary

Brazil prosecutor probes death at BRF meat facility

06/03/2022 | 09:19pm EDT
June 3 (Reuters) - A Brazilian labor prosecutor said on Friday that the death of a young man at a meat plant operated by BRF in the southern state of Parana is under investigation.

"It is a tragedy, we are dealing with another death at a meat packing plant," Lincoln Cordeiro told Reuters.

The company confirmed an accidental death at its Toledo meat facility on May 27 and is lending support to the family of the worker, whom it did not name.

BRF said it is conducting its own investigation into the causes of the accident and is cooperating with authorities.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRF S.A. -1.36% 15.2 Delayed Quote.-31.57%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.52% 5.1199 Delayed Quote.-18.85%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.32% 173.5 End-of-day quote.3.64%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.22% 133.325 End-of-day quote.-4.35%
Analyst Recommendations on BRF S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 52 581 M 10 955 M 10 955 M
Net income 2022 -410 M -85,5 M -85,5 M
Net Debt 2022 15 388 M 3 206 M 3 206 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 377 M 3 412 M 3 412 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 15,20 BRL
Average target price 19,19 BRL
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorival Nogueira Luz Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Fabio Luis Mendes Mariano Chief Financial Officer
Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos Chairman
Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa Vice President-Operations & Supplies
Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRF S.A.-31.57%3 466
TYSON FOODS, INC.0.29%31 820
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-6.25%24 939
JBS S.A.-5.43%16 486
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-15.02%13 947
WH GROUP LIMITED25.36%10 025