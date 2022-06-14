Log in
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-06-14 pm EDT
13.16 BRL   -5.32%
05:27pBrazil's revenue from poultry exports hits record high in May
RE
06/03Brazil prosecutor probes death at BRF meat facility
RE
05/26BRF S.A. Announces Grazielle Tallia Parenti Shall Cease to Integrate the Company's Executive Board
CI
Brazil's revenue from poultry exports hits record high in May

06/14/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's revenue from poultry exports in May reached a monthly record of $904.6 million, up 37.8% from the previous year, the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA) said on Tuesday.

The largest global poultry exporter shipped 429,600 tonnes in the period, 3.7% more than in May 2021.

"The global inflationary scenario, with rising production costs, and the strong demand for chicken meat in the international market boosted the average price to levels above $2,000 per ton," said ABPA Chief Executive Ricardo Santin in a statement.

May's export revenues topped the previous monthly record of $821.07 million set in April, according to the association.

China was the main buyer of Brazilian poultry in May, importing 50,200 tonnes, despite its orders dropping 8.8% from the previous May.

United Arab Emirates bought 73.2% more poultry than in the previous year, reaching 44,800 tonnes, while Japan purchased 33,100 tonnes, up 3.2%.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
