BriaCell Therapeutics : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K

Suite 300 - Bellevue Centre

235 -15th Street

West Vancouver, BC V7T 2X1

Tel: 604-921-1810

Fax: 604-921-1898 Corporate Office- US

2929 Arch Street, 3rd Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Tel: 1-888-485-6340

Fax: 424-245-3719 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of April 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in US Dollars) April 30, July 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,527,164 $ 57,268,685 Amounts receivable 14,532 12,574 Prepaid expenses 1,684,882 516,891 Total current assets 46,226,578 57,798,150 Investments 2 2 Intellectual property (Note 5) 234,156 245,610 Total assets $ 46,460,736 $ 58,043,762 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 366,291 $ 556,795 Total current liabilities 366,291 556,795 Long term liabilities Warrant liability (Note 7) 278,396 199,458 Government loans (Note 6) - 25,986 Total long term liabilities 278,396 225,444 Shareholders' equity Share capital (Note 8) 55,850,788 54,782,633 Share-based payment reserve (Note 9) 5,358,280 2,178,130 Warrant reserve (Note 8) 12,328,545 16,193,475 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (138,684 ) (138,684 ) Deficit (27,582,880 ) (15,754,031 ) Total shareholders' equity 45,816,049 57,261,523 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 46,460,736 $ 58,043,762 Nature of Operations (Note 1) Commitments (Note 15) Events After the Reporting Period (Note 16) These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board of Directors on June 13, 2022 by: On behalf of the Board: "Jamieson Bondarenko" "William Williams" Director Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Page 2 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of

Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the Three and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

(Expressed in US Dollars) Three month period ended

April 30, Nine month period ended

April 30, 2022 2021 Restated

(Note 2) 2022 2021 Restated

(Note 2) Expenses: Research and development costs (Note 13) $ 2,543,481 $ 1,125,425 $ 5,152,672 1,440,080 General and administration costs (Note 14) 2,302,281 3,681,228 5,910,274 3,937,092 Total expenses 4,845,762 4,806,653 11,062,946 5,377,172 - Operating loss (4,845,762 ) (4,806,653 ) (11,062,946 ) (5,377,172 ) Interest income 35,987 - 54,373 - Interest expense (Note 6) - (62,417 ) (979 ) (123,927 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (Note 7) (29,910 ) 8,879,154 (78,938 ) 8,879,154 Gain on government grant (Note 6) - - 3,388 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - (175,904 ) - (201,138 ) Foreign exchange loss 228 (884,536 ) (5,779 ) (884,536 ) 6,305 7,756,297 (27,935 ) 7,669,553 Profit (loss) for the period (4,839,457 ) 2,949,644 (11,090,881 ) 2,292,381 Other comprehensive income - Foreign currency translation adjustment - (115,591 ) - 53,235 Comprehensive profit (loss) for the period $ (4,839,457 ) $ 2,834,053 $ (11,090,881 ) 2,345,616 Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ 0.63 $ (0.72 ) $ 1.12 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 15,358,947 4,744,036 15,486,028 2,047,495 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Page 3 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited) (Expressed in US Dollars) Nine month period ended

April 30, 2022 2021

Restated (Note 2) Cash flow from operating activities Net profit (loss) for the period $ (11,090,881 ) $ 2,292,381 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 11,454 11,443 Share-based compensation 3,204,704 2,007,506 Interest expense 979 21,261 Foreign exchange adjustments - 884,536 Gain from government grant (3,388 ) - Loss on extinguishment of settlement of debt - 201,138 Change in fair value of warrants 78,938 (8,879,154 ) Changes in non-cash working capital: Amounts receivable (1,958 ) 6,715 Prepaid expenses (1,167,991 ) (637,112 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (190,504 ) (1,713,000 ) (9,158,647 ) (5,804,286 ) Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from public offering, net - 29,731,961 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 6,509,768 - Share and warrant buyback program (10,069,065 ) - Repayment government grant (23,577 ) - Proceeds from receipt of short-term loans - 35,000 Proceeds from issuance of convertible loans - 215,710 Share issuance costs - (2,767,924 ) Repayment of unsecured convertible loan - (309,642 ) Change in fair value of warrants - 72,693 Repayment of short-term loans - (274,000 ) (3,582,874 ) 26,703,798 Increase (decrease) in cash (12,741,521 ) 20,899,512 Effects of changes in foreign exchange - (856,459 ) Cash, beginning of the period 57,268,685 21,249 Cash, end of the period $ 44,527,164 $ 20,064,302 Supplementary information: Significant non-cash transactions Shares issued for settlement of debt $ - $ 329,670 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Page 4 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited) (Expressed in US Dollars) SHARE CAPITAL SHARES AMOUNT SHARE-BASED

PAYMENT

RESERVE WARRANT

RESERVE ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

PROFIT (LOSS) ACCUMULATED

DEFICIT TOTAL

SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY

(DEFICIT) Balance, July 31, 2020 Restated (Note 2) 721,962 $ 12,263,858 $ 597,551 $ 1,849,335 $ (138,684 ) $ (18,169,480 ) $ (3,597,420 ) Issuance of warrants on convertible debt - - - 43,980 - - 43,980 Issuance of shares in public offering 6,764,705 12,357,799 - 790,148 - - 13,147,947 Issuance of shares for debt (Note 8c(ii)) 50,000 329,670 - - - - 329,670 Conversion feature - 28,712 - - - - 28,712 Expiration of warrants - - - (1,599,468 ) - 1,599,468 - Expiration and forfeiture of options - - (12,055 ) - - 283,808 271,753 Issuance of options - - 1,968,226 - - - 1,968,226 Loss for the period - - - - - 2,292,381 2,292,381 Balance, April 30, 2021 Restated (Note 2) 7,536,667 24,980,039 2,553,722 1,083,995 (138,684 ) (13,993,823 ) 14,485,249 Historic foreign currency adjustments - - - - - 856,668 856,668 Issuance of shares in private placement 5,170,343 13,611,136 - 11,084,060 - - 24,695,196 Reclassification of warrant liability - - - 6,621,347 - - 6,621,347 Exercise of warrants 2,562,573 16,191,458 - (2,595,927 ) - - 13,595,531 Expiration and forfeiture of options - - (375,592 ) - - 103,839 (271,753 ) Loss for the period - - - - - (2,720,715 ) (2,720,715 ) Balance, July 31, 2021 15,269,583 54,782,633 2,178,130 16,193,475 (138,684 ) (15,754,031 ) 57,261,523 Exercise of representation warrants (Note 8a(ii)) 219,453 1,644,604 - (1,644,604 ) - - - Exercise of private placement warrants (Note 8a(iii)) 997,200 8,119,743 - (1,947,074 ) - - 6,172,669 Exercise of public offering warrants (Note 8a(iii)) 63,454 401,822 - (64,723 ) - - 337,099 Issuance of options (Note 9d) - - 3,204,704 - - - 3,204,704 Shares repurchased and cancelled (Note 8a(iv)) (1,031,672 ) (9,098,014 ) - - - - (9,098,014 ) Warrants repurchased and cancelled (Note 8a(iv)) - - - (208,529 ) - (762,522 ) (971,051 ) Expiration of options - - (24,554 ) - - 24,554 - Loss for the period - - - - - (11,090,881 ) (11,090,881 ) Balance, April 30, 2022 15,518,018 $ 55,850,788 $ 5,358,280 $ 12,328,545 $ (138,684 ) $ (27,582,880 ) $ 45,816,049 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Page 5 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in US Dollars) 1.Nature of Operations BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell", the "Company") was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on July 26, 2006 and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BCT" and on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "BCTX" and "BCTXW". The Company is developing a new therapy for advanced breast cancer. The Company's head office in Canada is located at Suite 300 - 235 West 15th Street, West Vancouver, British Columbia, V7T 2X1 and in the United States, the Company has an office located at 2929 Arch Street, 4th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19104. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on June 13, 2022. 2.Basis of Presentation Statement of Compliance The Company prepares its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") using the accounting policies described herein as issued by International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") interpretations. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include all of the information required for annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2021. The policies applied in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements are based on IFRS effective as of April 30, 2022. Basis of Presentation These condensed interim consolidated financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis and have been presented in the United States dollars which is the Company's reporting currency. The preparation of financial data is based on accounting principles and practices consistent with those used in the preparation of the audited consolidated financial statements as of July 31, 2021. The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2021. Basis of Measurement These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, under the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments which have been measured at fair value. Basis of Consolidation These condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of BriaCell and its wholly-owned US subsidiary BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BTC") and BTC's wholly owned subsidiary - Sapientia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Sapientia"). The financial statements of the subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date that control commenced until the date control ceases. Control exists when the Company has the power directly or indirectly, to govern the financial and operating policies of an entity so as to obtain benefits from its activities. The Company applies the acquisition method to account for business combinations in accordance with IFRS 3. All inter-company balances, and transactions, have been eliminated upon consolidation. Page 6 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in US Dollars) 2.Basis of Presentation (continued) Functional Currency and Presentation Currency The financial statements of each company within the consolidated group are measured using their functional currency which is the currency of the primary economic environment in which an entity operates. As of May 1, 2021, the Company changed its functional currency from the Canadian dollar (C$) to the United States dollar (US$). The change in presentation currency is a voluntary change which is accounted for retrospectively. For comparative reporting purposes, historical financial information has been translated to United States dollars which is disclosed in the tables below using the exchange rate as of May 1, 2021, which is the date of the change in the functional and presentation currency. The following shows the restatement of prior period information: Three month period ended April 30, 2021

reported, CAD Foreign

Currency

Translation 2021

restated, USD Expenses: Research and development costs 1,382,586 (257,161 ) 1,125,425 General and administration costs 4,522,393 (841,165 ) 3,681,228 Total expenses 5,904,979 (1,098,326 ) 4,806,653 Operating loss (5,904,979 ) 1,098,326 (4,806,653 ) Interest expense (76,679 ) 14,262 (62,417 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 10,908,051 (2,028,897 ) 8,879,154 Loss on extinguishment of debt (216,098 ) 40,194 (175,904 ) Foreign exchange loss (1,086,653 ) 202,117 (884,536 ) 9,528,621 (1,772,324 ) 7,756,297 Profit (loss) for the period 3,623,642 (673,998 ) 2,949,644 Other comprehensive income - Foreign currency translation adjustment (142,004 ) 26,413 (115,591 ) - Comprehensive loss for the period 3,481,638 (647,585 ) 2,834,053 Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted 0.77 (0.14 ) 0.63 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 4,744,036 - 4,744,036 Page 7 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in US Dollars) 2.Basis of Presentation (continued) Functional Currency and Presentation Currency (continued) Nine month period ended April 30, 2021

reported, CAD Foreign

Currency

Translation 2021

restated, USD Expenses: Research and development costs 1,769,140 (329,060 ) 1,440,080 General and administration costs 4,836,722 (899,630 ) 3,937,092 Total expenses 6,605,862 (1,228,690 ) 5,377,172 Operating loss (6,605,862 ) 1,228,690 (5,377,172 ) Interest expense (152,245 ) 28,318 (123,927 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 10,908,051 (2,028,897 ) 8,879,154 Loss on extinguishment of debt (247,098 ) 45,960 (201,138 ) Foreign exchange loss (1,086,653 ) 202,117 (884,536 ) 9,422,055 (1,752,502 ) 7,669,553 Profit (loss) for the period 2,816,193 (523,812 ) 2,292,381 Other comprehensive income - Foreign currency translation adjustment 65,399 (12,164 ) 53,235 Comprehensive loss for the period 2,881,592 (535,976 ) 2,345,616 Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted 1.38 (0.26 ) 1.12 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 2,047,495 - 2,047,495 Page 8 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in US Dollars) 2.Basis of Presentation (continued) Functional Currency and Presentation Currency (continued) Nine month period ended April 30, 2021 reported, CAD Foreign

Currency

Translation 2021

restated, USD Cash flow from operating activities Net profit for the period 2,816,193 (523,812 ) 2,292,381 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 14,058 (2,615 ) 11,443 Share-based compensation 2,466,224 (458,718 ) 2,007,506 Accrued interest expense 26,119 (4,858 ) 21,261 Loss on extinguishment of debt 247,098 (45,960 ) 201,138 Foreign exchange adjustments 1,086,653 (202,117 ) 884,536 Change in fair value of warrants (10,908,051 ) 2,028,897 (8,879,154 ) Changes in non-cash working capital: Amounts receivable 8,249 (1,534 ) 6,715 Prepaid expenses (782,693 ) 145,581 (637,112 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,104,422 ) 391,422 (1,713,000 ) (7,130,572 ) 1,326,286 (5,804,286 ) Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from public offering, net 36,525,750 (6,793,789 ) 29,731,961 Proceeds from issuance of convertible loans 265,000 (49,290 ) 215,710 Share issuance costs (3,400,398 ) 632,474 (2,767,924 ) Repayment of unsecured convertible loan (380,395 ) 70,753 (309,642 ) Proceeds from receipt of short-term loans 42,998 (7,998 ) 35,000 Change in fair value of warrants 89,303 (16,610 ) 72,693 Repayment of short-term loans (336,609 ) 62,609 (274,000 ) 32,805,649 (6,101,851 ) 26,703,798 Increase (decrease) in cash 25,675,077 (4,775,565 ) 20,899,512 Effect of changes in foreign exchange (1,052,161 ) 195,702 (856,459 ) Cash, beginning of period 26,104 (4,855 ) 21,249 Cash, end of period 24,649,020 (4,584,718 ) 20,064,302 Page 9 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in US Dollars) 3.Significant Accounting Policies The preparation of financial data is based on accounting principles and practices consistent with those used in the preparation of the audited consolidated financial statements as of July 31, 2021. The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2021. 4.Significant Accounting Judgments and Estimates The critical judgments and significant estimates in applying accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the consolidated financial statements are: ● Intangible assets with an infinite life are tested for impairment annually or more frequently if there is an indication of impairment. The carrying value of intangibles with definite lives is reviewed each reporting period to determine whether there is any indication of impairment. If there are indications of impairment the impairment analysis is completed and if the carrying amount of an asset exceeds its recoverable amount, the asset is impaired and impairment loss is recognized. ● The Company uses the Black-Scholes option-pricing model to estimate fair value of options and the warrant liability at each reporting date. The key assumptions used in the model are the expected future volatility in the price of the Company's shares and the expected life of the warrants. ● The Company and its subsidiaries are required to determine their functional currencies based on the primary economic environment in which each entity operates. In order to do that, management has to analyze several factors, including which currency mainly influences the cost of undertaking the business activities, in which currency the entity has received financing, and in which currency it keeps its receipts from operating activities. Management uses its judgment to determine which factors are most important when the above indicators are mixed and the functional currency is not obvious. 5.Intellectual Property The attributable intellectual property relates to Sapientia's various patents, which the Company is amortizing over 20 years, consistent with its accounting policy. During the three and nine months ended April 30, 2022, the Company recorded $3,817and $11,454respectively in amortization on intellectual property (for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2021 - $3,814and $11,443, respectively). Costs Accumulated Amortization Net Book Value July 31, 2021: July 31, 2020 Additions July 31, 2021 July 31, 2020 Amortization

during the year July 31, 2021 July 31, 2021 $ 305,130 $ - $ 305,130 $ 44,263 $ 15,256 $ 59,520 $ 245,610 April 30, 2022: July 31, 2021 Additions April 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Amortization

during the period April 30, 2022 April 30, 2022 $ 305,130 $ - $ 305,130 $ 59,520 $ 11,454 $ 70,974 $ 234,156 Page 10 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in US Dollars) 6.Loans On December 13, 2021, the Company repaid the CEBA (Canada Emergency Business Account) loan in the amount of $23,577and the Company recorded a gain in the amount of $3,388. For the three and nine months ended April 30, 2022, the Company recorded an interest expense of $ niland $979, respectively, being the interest accretion on the CEBA Loan (for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2021 - $ niland $2,686, respectively). 7.Warrant Liability Following the change in the functional currency of the Company on May 1, 2021, the warrant liability as of April 30, 2021 ($6,621,347) was reclassified to warrant reserve in the Consolidated Statements of change in Shareholders' Equity. In addition, certain warrants with an exercise price denominated in Canadian dollars are now being treated as a warrant liability, since the exercise price is denominated in a currency different than the functional currency of the Company. The fair value of these warrants, based on the Black-Scholes, as of July 31, 2021 and April 30, 2022 was $199,458and $278,396, respectively, and are included in warrant liabilities. During the three and nine months ended April 30, 2022, the Company recorded a loss on the revaluation of the warrant liability of $29,910and $78,938respectively (for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2021 - $8,879,154and $8,879,154). The following assumptions were used to determine the fair value at July 31, 2021 and at April 30, 2022: July, 31, 2021 April 30, 2022 22,489

warrants 51,698

warrants 22,489

warrants 51,698

warrants (Expired - Note

8b(i)) Share price $ 5.23 $ 5.23 $ 6.96 CAD Exercise price in USD $ 29.30 $ 4.41 $ 4.26 Expected life 0.75 4.3 3.54 years Annualized volatility 100 % 100 % 100 % Dividend yield 0 % 0 % 0 % Risk free rate 0.93 % 0.81 % 2.74 % Page 11 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in US Dollars) 8.Share Capital and Warrant Reserve a) Share capital (i) The authorized share capital consists of an unlimited number of common shares with no par value. As of April 30, 2022, the outstanding number of common shares is 15,518,018. (ii) During the nine-month period ended April 30, 2022, 554,991compensation warrants with a weighted average exercise price of $5.68per warrant were exercised into 219,453common shares by way of a cashless exercise. (iii) During the nine-month period ended April 30, 2022, 63,454warrants with an exercise price of $5.31were exercised for gross proceeds of $337,099and 997,200warrants with an exercise price of $6.19were exercised for gross proceeds of $6,172,669. In total, the Company issued 1,060,654shares in respect of the exercise of these warrants. (iv) Share buy-back program On September 9, 2021 the Company approved a repurchase program whereby the Company may purchase through the facilities of the TSX Venture or NASDAQ (i) up to 1,341,515common shares (the "Common Shares") and (ii) up to 411,962publicly traded BCTXW warrants (the "Listed Warrants") in total, representing 10% of the 13,415,154Common Shares and 10% of the 4,119,622Listed Warrants comprising the "public float" as of September 8, 2021, over the next 12 months (the "Buyback"). Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is acting as the Company's advisor and dealer manager in respect of the Buyback. The Company received final regulatory approval on September 22, 2021. As of April 30, 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 1,031,672shares with a value of $9,098,014(net of commissions) and 204,440publicly traded warrants for $971,051(net of commissions) with a fair value of $208,529. All of the warrants and shares repurchased have been cancelled. Page 12 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in US Dollars) 8.Share Capital and Warrant Reserve (continued) b) Share Purchase Warrants (i) During the nine-month period ended April 30, 2022, 22,489 warrants with a weighted average exercise price of $ 28.08 expired. (ii) A summary of changes in share purchase warrants for the year ended July 31, 2021, and for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2022, is presented below: Number of warrants outstanding Weighted average exercise price Balance, July 31, 2020 178,528 35.82 Granted in the Public Offering 5,882,353 5.31 Granted in the Over Allotment 882,352 5.31 Granted in the Private Placement 5,170,343 6.19 Granted from the issuance of a convertible note 69,188 4.41 Expired during the year (156,039 ) (36.26 ) Exercised during the year (2,562,573 ) (5.48 ) Balance, July 31, 2021 9,464,152 5.84 Expired during the period (Note 8b(i)) (22,489 ) (28.08 ) Exercised during the period (Note 8a(iii)) (1,060,654 ) (6.14 ) Repurchased and cancelled during the period (Note 8a(iv)) (204,440 ) (5.31 ) Balance, April 30, 2022 8,176,569 $ 5.75 (iii) As of April 30, 2022, warrants outstanding were as follows: Number of

Warrants Exercise Price Exercisable At

April 30, 2022 Expiry Date 51,698 $ 4.41 51,698 November 16, 2025 3,951,728 $ 5.31 3,951,728 February 26, 2026 - April 26, 2026 4,173,143 $ 6.19 4,173,143 December 7, 2026 8,176,569 8,176,569 Page 13 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in US Dollars) 8.Share Capital and Warrant Reserve (continued) c) Compensation Warrants (i) A summary of changes in compensation warrants for the years ended July 31, 2021 and the nine-month period ended April 30, 2022 is presented below: Number of warrants outstanding Weighted average exercise price Balance, July 31, 2020 13,790 35.16 Granted in the Public Offering 294,118 5.31 Granted in the Over Allotment 44,118 5.31 Granted in the Private Placement 258,517 6.19 Granted from the issuance of a convertible note 4,890 4.41 Expired during the year (13,790 ) (35.16 ) Balance, July 31, 2021 601,643 $ 5.68 Exercised (Note 8a(ii)) (554,991 ) (5.68 ) Balance, April 30, 2022 46,652 $ 5.66 (ii) As of April 30, 2022, compensation warrants outstanding were as follows: Number of

Warrants Exercise Price Exercisable At

April 30, 2022 Expiry Date 4,890 $ 4.23 4,890 November 16, 2025 17,074 $ 5.31 17,074 February 26, 2026 24,688 $ 6.19 24,688 June 7, 2026 46,652 46,652 Page 14 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in US Dollars) 9.Share-Based Compensation and Share-Based Payment Reserve The Company has adopted a stock option plan (the "Plan") under which it is authorized to grant options to officers, directors, employees, and consultants enabling them to acquire up to 10% of the issued and outstanding common stock of the Company. The options can be granted for a maximum of 5years and vest as determined by the Board of Directors. The exercise price of each option granted may not be less than the fair market value of the common shares at the time of grant. A summary of changes in stock options for the nine months ended April 30, 2022 and the year ended July 31, 2021, is presented below: Number of options outstanding Weighted average exercise price Balance, July 31, 2020 19,969 $ 39.89 Granted 672,000 4.24 Expired (16,636 ) (38.32 ) Forfeited (667 ) (61.83 ) Balance, July 31, 2021 674,666 4.39 Granted (a-d) 787,300 5.74 Expired (f) (1,667 ) 46.80 Forfeited (f) (999 ) 30.04 Balance, April 30, 2022 1,459,300 $ 6.23 a) On September 1, 2021, the Company issued 100,000 options to a consultant with an exercise price of $ 5.74 , which vest immediately and expire on September 1, 2026. The fair value of the stock options was $ 518,134 . The fair value was estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model and the following weighted average assumptions: share price - $ 6.79 ; exercise price - $ 5.74 ; expected life - 5 years; annualized volatility - 100 %; dividend yield - 0 %; risk free rate - 0.80 %. b) On November 1, 2021, the Company issued 12,600 options with an exercise price of $ 7.94 and expire on November 1, 2026. 10,000 of the options were issued to a director and vest immediately, and 2,600 options were issued to members of the Company's scientific advisory board and vest in five equal instalments every six months, with the first instalment vesting immediately. The fair value of the stock options was $ 74,579 . The fair value was estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model and the following weighted average assumptions: share price - $ 7.95 ; exercise price - $ 7.94 ; expected life - 5 years; annualized volatility - 100 %; dividend yield - 0 %; risk free rate - 1.19 %. Page 15 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in US Dollars) 9.Share-Based Compensation and Share-Based Payment Reserve (continued) c) On January 13, 2022, the Company issued 524,700 options to directors, officers, and employees with an exercise price of $ 8.47 and expire on January 13, 2027. 482,300 of the options were granted to Insiders, as such term is defined in the Securities Act (British Columbia) and vest in four equal instalments every 90 days, with the first instalment vesting immediately. The remaining 42,400 options vest in eight equal instalments every 90 days, with the first instalment vesting immediately. The fair value of the options was $ 3,141,999 based on the Black-Scholes option pricing model using the following assumptions: share price - $ 8.09 ; exercise price - $ 8.47 ; expected life - 5 years; annualized volatility - 100 %; dividend yield - 0 %; risk free rate - 1.47 %. d) On February 16, 2022, the Company issued 150,000 options to an officer with an exercise price of $ 7.51 and expire on February 16, 2027. The options vest in eight equal instalments every 90 days, with the first instalment vesting immediately. The fair value of the options was $ 863,522 based on the Black-Scholes option pricing model using the following assumptions: share price - $ 7.66 ; exercise price - $ 7.51 ; expected life - 5 years; annualized volatility - 100 %; dividend yield - 0 %; risk free rate - 1.92 %. e) The Company recognized stock-based compensation expense in relation to the vesting of options issued during the period of $ 1,586,128 and $ 3,204,704 for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2022, respectively (for three and nine months ended April 30, 2021 - $ 2,007,507 and $ 2,007,507 , respectively) f) During the nine-month period ending April 30, 2022, 1,667 options with a fair value of $ 24,554 expired and 999 options were forfeited. g) As of April 30, 2022, stock options were outstanding for the purchase of common shares as follows: Number of

Options Exercise Price Exercisable At

April 30, 2022 Expiry Date 612,000 $ 4.24 612,000 March 29, 2026 60,000 $ 4.24 60,000 April 19, 2026 100,000 $ 5.74 100,000 September 1, 2026 12,600 $ 7.74 10,520 November 1, 2026 524,700 $ 8.47 251,750 January 13, 2027 150,000 $ 7.51 18,750 February 16, 2027 1,459,300 1,053,020 f) As of April 30, 2022, stock options outstanding have a weighted average remaining contractual life of 4.51 years (April 30, 2021 - 4.86 years). Page 16 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in US Dollars) 10. Related Party Transactions and Balances Parties are considered to be related if one party has the ability, directly or indirectly, to control the other party or exercise significant influence over the other party in making operating and financial decisions. This would include the Company's senior management, who are considered to be key management personnel by the Company. Parties are also related if they are subject to common control or significant influence. Related parties may be individuals or corporate entities. A transaction is considered to be a related party transaction when there is a transfer of resources or obligations between related parties. As of April 30, 2022, included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities are amounts owing to a company controlled by an officer in the amount of $ nil(July 31, 2021 - $6,283) for consulting fees; and amounts owing to officers and directors of $108,947(July 31, 2021 - $42,247) for officers compensation and directors' fees. During the three and nine month periods ended April 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company incurred the following expenses charged by directors and key management personnel or companies controlled by these individuals: Three month period ended

April 30, Nine month period ended

April 30, 2022 2021 Restated (Note 2) 2022 2021 Restated (Note 2) a) Paid or accrued professional fees to a company controlled by an officer of the Company $ - $ 81,807 $ 76,627 $ 98,901 b) Paid or accrued consulting fees to companies controlled by individual directors. $ 24,768 $ 7,684 $ 62,440 $ 23,610 c) Paid or accrued wages and consulting fees to officers and directors $ 313,277 $ 98,140 $ 790,349 $ 299,076 d) Share based compensation to directors and officers $ 1,172,622 $ 1,714,506 $ 2,218,580 $ 1,714,506 11. Capital Management The Company's capital comprises share capital, share-based payment reserve, warrant reserve, and accumulated other comprehensive loss. The Company manages its capital structure, and makes adjustments to it, based on the funds available to the Company in order to support the Company's business activities. The Board of Directors does not establish quantitative return on capital criteria for management; it relies on the expertise of the Company's management to sustain future development of the business. The intellectual property in which the Company currently has an interest is in the development stage; as such, the Company is dependent on external financing to fund its activities. In order to carry out the planned research and development and pay for administrative costs, the Company intends to raise additional amounts as needed. Page 17 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in US Dollars) 12. Financial Risk Factors The Company's risk exposures and the impact on the Company's financial instruments are summarized below: a) Credit risk Credit risk from balances with banks and financial institutions is managed by the Company's management. Investments of surplus funds are made only with approval of management. The Company's maximum exposure to credit risk for the components of the statement of financial position as of April 30, 2022, and July 31, 2021, is the carrying amounts of cash and cash equivalents included in the Company's consolidated statement of financial positions. b) Liquidity risk The Company's approach to managing liquidity risk is to ensure that it will have sufficient liquidity to meet liabilities as they come due. As of April 30, 2022, the Company has working capital balance of $45,860,287(July 31, 2021 - working capital of $57,241,355). The table below presents the maturity profile of the Company's financial liabilities based on contractual undiscounted payments: Carrying

amount Contractual

cash flows Within 1

year 1-2 years 2-5 years 5+ years Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 366,291 $ 366,291 $ 366,291 $ - $ - $ - $ 366,291 $ 366,291 $ 366,291 $ - $ - $ - c) Market Risk i. Interest rate risk Interest Rate risk is the risk that the fair value of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. ii. Price risk As the Company has no revenues, price risk is remote. iii. Exchange risk The Company is exposed to foreign exchange risk as a portion of the Company's transactions occur in Canadian Dollars (mainly costs relating to being a public company in Canada) and, therefore, the Company is exposed to foreign currency risk at the end of the reporting period through its Canadian denominated accounts payable and cash. As of April 30, 2022, a 5% depreciation or appreciation of the Canadian dollar against the US dollar would not have a material effect on the in total loss and comprehensive loss. Page 18 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in US Dollars) 12. Financial Risk Factors d) COVID-19 Since January 2020, the Coronavirus outbreak has dramatically expanded into a worldwide pandemic creating macro-economic uncertainty and disruption in the business and financial markets. Many countries around the world, including Canada and the United States have been taking measures designated to limit the continued spread of the Coronavirus, including the closure of workplaces, restricting travel, prohibiting assembling, closing international borders, and quarantining populated areas. Such measures present concerns that may dramatically affect the Company's ability to conduct its business effectively. The Company may face difficulties recruiting or retaining patients in our ongoing and planned clinical trials if patients are affected by the virus or are fearful of visiting or traveling to our clinical trial sites because of the outbreak of COVID-19. In the event that clinical trial sites are slowed down or closed to enrolment in our trials, this could have a material adverse impact on our clinical trial plans and timelines. The Company is continuing to assess its business plans and the impact COVID-19 is having on the Company's clinical trial timelines and the Company's ability to recruit candidates for clinical trials. The extent to which COVID-19 and global efforts to contain its spread will impact our operations will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time, and include the duration, severity and scope of the outbreak and the actions taken to contain or treat the coronavirus outbreak. The Company currently believes that the execution of the clinical trials and research programs are delayed by at least one quarter due to COVID-19. 13. Research and Development Costs Three month period ended

April 30, Nine month period ended

April 30, 2022 2021 Restated (Note 2) 2022 2021 Restated (Note 2) Clinical Trials and Investigational drug costs $ 1,364,090 $ 162,670 $ 2,861,870 $ 283,259 Wages and salaries 580,506 235,060 1,390,154 413,915 Laboratory Rent 34,400 3,950 90,354 17,443 Supplies 131,605 - 211,996 - Professional fees - 4,265 30,589 5,983 Share-based compensation 432,880 719,480 567,709 719,480 $ 2,543,481 $ 1,125,425 $ 5,152,672 $ 1,440,080 Page 19 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in US Dollars) 14. General and Administration Costs Three month period ended

April 30, Nine month period ended

April 30, 2022 2021 Restated

(Note 2) 2022 2021 Restated

(Note 2) Wages and salaries $ 173,862 $ 189,200 $ 540,481 $ 264,378 Professional fees 224,573 299,923 805,263 347,811 Consulting 118,081 173,993 354,852 241,797 Insurance 314,226 114,770 722,608 122,544 Regulatory, filing and transfer agent fees 42,656 24,688 233,764 33,273 Shareholder communications 144,048 76,795 379,423 98,503 Amortization 3,817 3,814 11,453 11,443 Rent 3,167 4,278 9,569 13,778 Travel 26,155 46 45,916 6,606 Other 98,448 14,609 169,950 17,847 Share-based compensation 1,153,248 1,288,027 2,636,995 1,288,027 NASDAQ uplisting expenses - 1,491,085 - 1,491,085 $ 2,302,281 $ 3,681,228 $ 5,910,274 $ 3,937,092 15. Commitments The Company is currently on a year-to-year lease arrangement for office and lab space in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the amount of approximately $16,000per month. In the ordinary course of operating, the Company may from time to time be subject to various claims or possible claims. Management believes there are no claims or possible claims that if resolved would either individually or collectively result in a material adverse impact on the Company's financial position results of operations, or cash flows. These matters are internally uncertain, and management's view of these matters may change in the future. 16. Events After the Reporting Period a) Share buy-back program From May 1, 2022 and through to June 13, 2022, the Company repurchased and cancelled an additional 18,542publicly traded warrants for $46,490(net of commissions) with a fair value of $18,913. b) Stock option grants On May 20, 2022, the Company issued 31,000options with an exercise price of $4.71and expire on May 20, 2027. The options vest in eight equal instalments every 90 days, with the first instalment vesting immediately. 20,000options were issued to the Company's CFO. Page 20 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Disclaimer Briacell Therapeutics Corp. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

