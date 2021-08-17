BriaCell Therapeutics : Delisting from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Form 6-K)

Delisting from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (the 'Company') will voluntarily delist its common shares from trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, or FWB, effective August 19, 2021. The common shares will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol 'BCTX' and on the TSX Venture Exchange, or TSXV, under the symbol 'BCT'. The Company's tradeable warrants will also continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol 'BCTXW'. The delisting from the FWB is meant to reduce cost and complexity and the impact of the delisting on local investors should be limited in light of investors' access to other major stock exchanges.