  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCT   CA10778Y3023

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP.

(BCT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BriaCell Therapeutics : Investor Presentation

12/14/2021 | 11:58am EST
Developing Novel Therapeutics to Destroy Cancer

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW

TSXV: BCT

Investor Presentation

Fall 2021

1

Forward-Looking Statements

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell")

This presentation is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (the "Company") nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Company makes certain filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. For a more complete discussion of the risk factors affecting our business, please refer to these filings.

Our public communications, including this presentation, and SEDAR and SEC filings, may contain statements related to future, not past, events. These forward- looking statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements often, but not always, may be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "targets," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "predicts," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," potential" or, in each case, their negative or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this presentation and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our reliance on third parties to carry out a large portion of our business; the possibility that pre-clinical and initial clinical trials will not necessarily be predictive of future results; our ability to obtain additional capital to continue our operations; our reliance on key personal; our success in completing the development of our products, commercializing our products or generating significant revenues; our ability to successfully develop, maintain and protect our proprietary products and technologies; and potential difficulties recruiting or retaining patients in our ongoing and planned clinical trials if patients are affected by the virus or are fearful of visiting or traveling to our clinical trial sites because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics, and healthcare, regulatory and scientific developments and depend on the economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated or not at all. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this presentation, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this presentation.

2

Capitalization Structure*

Stock Symbols:

Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW

TSXV: BCT

Share Price:

US$7.96

Shares Outstanding:

15,887,755

Market Cap:

US$125.5M

Options (US$4.61 WAEP):

787,266

Warrants (US$5.80 WAEP):

8,655,341

Cash: (at July 31, 2021)

US$57.2M

Website:

www.BriaCell.com

(*) as of 12/10/2021

3

BriaCell Corporate Highlights

  • BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW; TSXV: BCT) is a clinical stage immunotherapy company developing treatments that boost the ability of the body's own cancer-fighting cells to destroy cancerous tumors
  • Lead drug candidate Bria-IMT™is targeting third-line advanced breast cancer (the cause of over 40,000 deaths per year in the U.S.) and its associated U.S. patient population of ~70,000 patients
    • 35 patients dosed to-date show robust response Our Phase I/IIa safety & efficacy show similar or superior results to those of other advanced or approved drugs for breast cancer at similar stages of clinical development
  • Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq: INCY) Corporate collaboration and supply agreement
    Non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration to evaluate the effects of combination therapies
    Bria-IMT™ + immune checkpoint inhibitors (Phase I/IIa)
    1. Bria-IMT™+ pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®); dosed 11 patients transitioned to Incyte combination
    2. Bria-IMT™+ Incyte's selected compounds under corporate collaboration
  • Registration Study initiation expected in 2022 Bria-IMT™ combined with immune checkpoint inhibitor
  • Bria-OTS™ "Off-The-ShelfPersonalized" immunotherapy based on patient's HLA-type that would address ~140,000 third- line breast cancer patients (99% of all third-line patients)
    R&D Agreement with the National Cancer Institute (part of NIH)
  • CEO Dr. William Williams has been involved in 11 prior drug approvals

Advancing towards pivotal 2022 registration study commencement

4

BriaCell's Expert Drug Development & Financial Team

William V. Williams, MD, FACP, President & CEO, Director

  • Former VP, Exploratory Development, Incyte Corporation
  • Former VP, Experimental Medicine, GlaxoSmithKline
  • Former Head, Rheumatology Research, University of Pennsylvania
  • Extensive drug development experience

Jamieson Bondarenko, CFA, CMT, Chairman of the Board

  • Previously Principal and Managing Director of the Equity Capital Markets group of Eight Capital
  • Previously several positions at Dundee Securities Ltd., including Managing Director, Director, Vice President and Associate

Miguel A. Lopez-Lago, Ph.D., Senior Director, R&D

  • Cancer scientist, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York (MSKCC) specializing in chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell technologies.

Charles Wiseman, MD, Founder & Principal Research Advisor

  • Former Asst Prof, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
  • Former Director, Immunotherapy Lab, St. Vincent Medical Center
  • Clinical Professor of Medicine (retired), Keck-USC School of Medicine
  • Former Acting Chief of Oncology/Hematology, White Memorial

Rebecca A. Taub, MD, Director

  • Current: CMO & EVP, Director, Founder, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
  • Senior VP, VIA Pharmaceuticals; VP, Hoffmann-La Roche Company
  • Executive Director, Bristol-Myers Squibb; Dupont Pharmaceuticals
  • Professor of Genetics and Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

Jane Gross, Ph.D., Director

  • Current: Director, aTyr Pharma Inc.
  • Formerly CSO&SVP, Aptevo Therapeutics; VP Research, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. & ZymoGenetics Inc. (acq, by Bristol Myers Squibb)
  • PhD (Immunology) UC, Berkeley under James P. Allison, PhD

Vaughn Embro-Pantalony, MBA, FCPA, FCMA, CDir, ACC, Director

  • Current: Chair, Board of Directors, Soricimed Biopharma Inc.
  • Board and Audit Committee Member, Microbix Biosystems Inc.
  • VP, Finance & CFO, Teva Novopharm Limited
  • VP, Finance & Administration, Bayer Healthcare
  • Director, Finance and Administration & CFO, Zeneca Pharma Inc.

Martin Schmieg, CPA, Director

  • Current: CEO, ClearIT, LLC
  • CFO: Sirna Therapeutics, Inc., & Isolagen, Inc.
  • CEO, Freedom-2, Inc. (now PharmaCyte, Inc.)
  • Advisor, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., Beckman Coulter Genomics, Calimmune, Inc., Cryoport, Inc., Vetbiologics, a division of U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., Sapientia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., & Rokk3r Labs, LLC

Marc Lustig, MSc, MBA, Director

  • Current: Director, L5 Capital Inc.
  • Scientific roles at Merck & Co., and capital markets roles in biotech equity research, corporate finance, and as Head of Capital Markets
  • Founder & CEO, Origin House (now Cresco Labs Inc.)

CEO Dr. William Williams was involved in 11 drug approvals in his career

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Briacell Therapeutics Corp. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 16:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
