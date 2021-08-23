Log in
    BCT   CA10778Y3023

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP.

(BCT)
BriaCell Therapeutics : to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021 (Form 6-K)

08/23/2021 | 03:14pm EDT
BriaCell to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021

NEW YORK and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2021- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ('BriaCell' or the 'Company'), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, announces it will be present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference). The conference is being held virtually on September 13-15, 2021.

Dr. William Williams, President & CEO of BriaCell, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation.

Investors may listen to the presentation online beginning on September 13 at 7:00 A.M. (ET) via the link below.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual Conference)

Date: September 13-15, 2021

Session Start Date and Time: September 13 at 7:00 A.M. (ET)

Location: Virtual Conference

Company Webcasting Link:https://journey.ct.events/view/26971663-6d65-47de-a6f9-30a7a24ba2f0

Archived: 90 days

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'contemplate,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'seek,' 'may,' 'might,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'target,' 'aim,' 'should,' 'will' 'would,' or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading 'Risks and Uncertainties' in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under 'Risks and Uncertainties' in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com.

Contact Information
Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com
Media Relations:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com
Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
investors@briacell.com

Disclaimer

Briacell Therapeutics Corp. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 19:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
