Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCT   CA10778Y3023

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP.

(BCT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BriaCell Therapeutics : to Uplist and Trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange from TSX Venture Exchange under ‘BCT'; Remains ‘BCTX' on Nasdaq - Form 6-K

12/30/2021 | 04:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BriaCell to Uplist and Trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange from TSX Venture Exchange under 'BCT'; Remains 'BCTX' on Nasdaq

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, December 29, 2021- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") as of the opening of trading on Friday, December 31, 2021 (the "Effective Date"). The Company's common shares will continue to trade under its existing Canadian market symbol "BCT". The Company's common shares will concurrently be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") as of the Effective Date. The common shares and publicly-traded warrants remain trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols BCTX and BCTXW, respectively.

The previously announced normal-course issuer bid ("NCIB") undertaken on the TSX-V shall continue as announced on the TSX, with purchases being made through the facilities of the TSX in Canada, in addition to Nasdaq, as of the Effective Date. The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the six calendar months prior to the commencement of the NCIB (i.e. to August 31, 2021) was 15,073 on the TSX-V, and the daily purchase limit for purchases of the common shares on TSX will be 3,768 (25% of the ADTV).

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD

President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com

Media Relations:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
investors@briacell.com

Disclaimer

Briacell Therapeutics Corp. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 21:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP.
04:07pBRIACELL THERAPEUTICS : to Uplist and Trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange from TSX Venture..
PU
11:47aBriaCell to List on TSX on Friday
MT
07:26aBriaCell to Begin Trading on Toronto Stock Exchange
MT
12/29BriaCell to Uplist and Trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange from TSX Venture Exchange un..
AQ
12/17BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS : Announces Insiders' Intention to Purchase up to 10% of Public Mark..
PU
12/16BriaCell Announces Insiders' Intention to Purchase up to 10% of Public Market Securitie..
AQ
12/15BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K
PU
12/14BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Octobe..
CI
12/14BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS : Investor Presentation
PU
12/09BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS : Summarizes Clinical Data Poster Presented at the 2021 San Antonio ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,43 M -0,34 M -0,34 M
Net cash 2021 57,2 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -67,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 175 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP.
Duration : Period :
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William V. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gadi Levin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jamieson Bondarenko Chairman
Miguel A. Lopez-Lago Senior Director-Research & Development
Rebecca A. Taub Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP.84.28%147
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.26.40%91 532
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS33.98%66 755
BIONTECH SE195.15%58 303
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-5.51%56 426
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.90%54 351