  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Brickell Biotech, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBI   US10802T2042

BRICKELL BIOTECH, INC.

(BBI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
2.950 USD   -2.96%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brickell Biotech : Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement - Form 8-K

07/20/2022 | 08:14am EDT
Brickell Biotech Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement
BOULDER, CO - July 20, 2022 - Brickell Biotech, Inc. ("Brickell") (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases, today announced that it received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that Brickell has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq and, accordingly, the scheduled hearing has been canceled and Brickell's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq.
About Brickell
Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases. Brickell's pipeline consists of several development-stage candidates and a cutting-edge platform with broad potential in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. Brickell's executive management team and board of directors bring extensive experience in product development and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at large global pharmaceutical companies and biotechs that have developed and/or launched successful products, including several that were first-in-class and/or achieved iconic status, such as Cialis®, Taltz®, Gemzar®, Prozac®, Cymbalta®, Juvederm® and Pluvicto®. Brickell's strategy is to leverage this experience to in-license, acquire, develop, and commercialize innovative pharmaceutical products that Brickell believes can meaningfully benefit patients who are suffering from chronic, debilitating diseases that are underserved by available therapies. For more information, visit https://www.brickellbio.com.

Brickell Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
(617) 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Disclaimer

Brickell Biotech Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 12:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BRICKELL BIOTECH, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,72 M - -
Net income 2022 -23,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,83 M 7,83 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart BRICKELL BIOTECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brickell Biotech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRICKELL BIOTECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,95 $
Average target price 39,56 $
Spread / Average Target 1 241%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert B. Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Albert N. Marchio Chief Financial Officer
Reginald L. Hardy Chairman
Deepak Chadha Chief Research & Development Officer
Nancy Seretta Head-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRICKELL BIOTECH, INC.-70.49%8
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.45%77 918
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.88%74 067
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.67%64 188
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-14.35%43 728
BIONTECH SE-36.10%40 033