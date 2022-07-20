Brickell Biotech : Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement - Form 8-K

Brickell Biotech Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

BOULDER, CO - July 20, 2022 - Brickell Biotech, Inc. ("Brickell") (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases, today announced that it received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that Brickell has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq and, accordingly, the scheduled hearing has been canceled and Brickell's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq.

About Brickell

Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases. Brickell's pipeline consists of several development-stage candidates and a cutting-edge platform with broad potential in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. Brickell's executive management team and board of directors bring extensive experience in product development and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at large global pharmaceutical companies and biotechs that have developed and/or launched successful products, including several that were first-in-class and/or achieved iconic status, such as Cialis®, Taltz®, Gemzar®, Prozac®, Cymbalta®, Juvederm® and Pluvicto®. Brickell's strategy is to leverage this experience to in-license, acquire, develop, and commercialize innovative pharmaceutical products that Brickell believes can meaningfully benefit patients who are suffering from chronic, debilitating diseases that are underserved by available therapies. For more information, visit https://www.brickellbio.com





Brickell Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

(617) 430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com



